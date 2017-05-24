Hertz - Bonds Still Not A Buy

In a previous article, I analyzed the recent trends in Hertz's (NYSE:HTZ) operating margins and concluded that achieving positive earnings would be very difficult to achieve for 2017. In this article, I investigate the details of the balance sheet and cash flow to determine whether Hertz has a fundamental liquidity problem and to evaluate whether their high-yield fixed-rate bonds are worth buying.

To analyze this opportunity, I replicated Hertz's cash flows back to 2016 Q1, and presented the results in a non-GAAP format to allocate cash flows to the activities of fleet management, operations, investment, and financing. From the historical cash flows, I produced a high-level forecast for free cash flow (FCF) 2017-2020, showing how changes in utilization, revenue per day (RPD) and fleet size could impact their FCF outlook.

I conclude that there are no significant liquidity issues for Hertz, as they have sufficient cash and credit facilities to cover near-term shortfalls in free cash flow. However, there is an insufficient margin of safety in the free cash flows to buy the bonds at this time, despite their discounts to par.

Non-GAAP Cash Flows for Fleet Management, Operations, Investments, Financing

First, why is it necessary to rearrange cash flows so that they are not shown using GAAP? The simple reason is that GAAP rules prescribe how certain items are classified in income statements and cash flows based on their accounting definitions, rather than how they relate to the real-world commercial business of running a rental car company. For example, in the real world, Hertz makes money by collecting revenues from customers, paying operating costs, buying and selling vehicles, and borrowing and paying off loans relating to vehicle transactions. Under GAAP, these activities are reported in two places, with the revenues and vehicle operating costs on the income statement, and the buying/selling of vehicles and borrowing/paying off of loans reported on the cash flow.

In order to model the real-world business activity of fleet management, including purchase, sale and financing, I have created an economic measure of this called "Fleet Management" by assembling the appropriate elements of the income statement and cash flow.

Source: Author's calculations and Hertz financial statements

My financial measurement for Fleet Management includes purchases of vehicles, sales of vehicles, net cash impact of vehicle depreciation, vehicle financing flows, and an Adjustment for Fleet Size Change. The Adjustment for Fleet Size Change was calculated by multiplying the quarterly change in vehicle counts by the average equity that Hertz had per vehicle in that quarter, which was about $2,300 a vehicle for 2016. For 2016, Fleet Management activities cost $1,743 million, or $239 per vehicle-month.

Next, I determined the operating, investment, and financing cash flows. These largely follow the financial statements except for the Adjustment to Fleet size added back as an investment cash flow.

Source: Hertz financial statements and author's calculations

For 2016, Core Vehicle Business Operating Cash Flow was $1,339 mil, or 16% of $8,211 million in revenues. After overheads, other income and debt service, Operating Cash Flows totaled $531 million.

Free Cash Flow was $282 million, after $134 million in capex and $115 million to grow the vehicle fleet. Financing Cash Flows of $60 million were largely unchanged, as the proceeds from divestment of their equipment rental business was used to retire non-vehicle debt.

I note that Debt Service of $241 million is a relatively high 31% of Operating Cash Flow Before Debt Service.

While astute readers will notice that these non-GAAP measures look substantially different from the reported cash flow statements, I can reassure readers that the change in cash adds up to what was reported in their financial statements net of last-digit rounding errors.

Forecast of Adjusted FCF 2017-2020 and Evaluation of Liquidity

Starting with my adjusted free cash flows for 2016 of $282 million, I estimated 2017-2020 free cash flows by making assumptions of major changes to operating and investment decisions that could impact the forward FCF production. I assumed no net change in financing cash flows.

Source: Author's forecast

For revenues, I assumed a 1.5% drop in utilization and a 1% drop in Revenue Per Day relative to 2016, resulting in a negative impact of $123 million and $82 million respectively. I assume an additional 1% drop in the residuals for the vehicles in inventory, resulting in a loss of $117 million for 2017.

I assumed that in 2017, Hertz will defleet (or reduce average number of rental vehicles) by 25,000, resulting in a reduction in investment capital of $65 million but then have the knock on effect of reducing gross margin by $29 million. This will result in a net almost flat FCF-Adj for 2017.

In 2018, I assumed that utilization and RPD start to turn around with 0.75% and 0.5% unfavorable comparisons versus 2016. There is no change in fleet size, so the net FCF is $150 million. By 2019 and 2020, I assumed that they are back to 2016 levels on all aspects, except for smaller fleet size, resulting in FCF-Adj of $253 million a year.

While the FCF looks disappointing for 2017, the potential shortfall will be easily covered by their outstanding revolving credit line of $939 million and unrestricted cash of $785 million.

Source: Hertz 2017 Q1 investor presentation

Therefore, I do not see any significant liquidity issues for Hertz in the next year.

Evaluation of Investment in Fixed-Rate Hertz Senior Notes

Hertz has non-vehicle debts of $3,932 million as of end of Q1. Currently, they are rated B2 for the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) by Moody's. These are summarized in the table below.

Source: Hertz 10-Q 2017Q1

Source: Author's calculations

Above is a summary of selected fixed rate bonds from Hertz. While I note that several of these bonds (2020 to 2028 maturities) are trading at a discount and have a yield to maturity of 8.2% to 9.7%, these bonds do not pass my initial screen because of my forecast of a negative Free Cash Flow for 2017. While there is possibility of positive free cash flow in 2018-2020, this scenario relies on a turnaround in revenue metrics to 2016 levels, a situation that assumes a reversal of recent revenue trends which has not yet happened. As such, there is an insufficient margin of safety for me to proceed with an investment in their bonds, as I like to convince myself that the issuing company has sufficient free cash flow to service debt with some margin of safety.

Summary

Hertz's bonds have recently been downgraded by Moody's to a CFR of B2, and its bonds are trading at a discount to par. To determine whether this is an attractive risk-reward opportunity, I developed non-GAAP measures of fleet management, operating, investment, and financing cash flows to better reflect the operating cash results of Hertz relative to its debt service needs. My forecast, influenced by negative revenue trends in 2017 Q1, indicates negative free cash flow for 2017. I forecast a recovery to positive FCF in 2018-2020, by assuming a return to utilization and RPD similar to 2016 levels. While there are no fundamental liquidity issues indicated, as the revolver and cash are substantial, the 2017 FCF forecast provides an insufficient margin of safety to proceed with an investment in the Hertz bonds.

