Seadrill Partners' (SDLP) CEO Mark Morris on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 04, 2017 01:15 PM ET

Executives

Mark Morris - CEO

John Roche - CFO

David Sneddon - CAO

Analysts

Stan Genchez - HSBC

Andrew Mease - Bearing

Jon Jones - Citadel

Joshua Katzeff - Deutsche Bank

Mark Morris

Thank you very much. Well, good afternoon and welcome to Seadrill Partners first quarter earnings call. With me today I have John Roche, our CFO and David Sneddon, our CAO.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind everyone that much of the discussion today will not be based on historical facts, but rather consists of forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. Included on Page 2 of the presentation is a comprehensive list covering forward looking statements.

For additional information and to view our SEC filings, please visit our website at www.seadrillpartners.com. So moving on to the agenda, I will cover the main financial and commercial highlights and then hand over to John who will provide some market commentary and cover this quarter's financial performance in more detail and then we’ll open for Q&A.

Summarizing the quarter, operational performance was strong during the quarter matching our record 99% economic utilization. Revenues were down 7% relative to Q4 mainly due to the recognition of 60-day Force Majeure rate on the West Leo contract not being repeated for the first quarter. As you know, we are disputing the Force Majeure claim and have initiated litigation proceedings.

Finally, adjusted EBITDA increased 24% primarily due to the received of the final installment of the West Capella early determination fee. On the contract side, we secured two new contracts on the West Aquarius and another on West Capella, which John will cover in more detail. Additionally, in April we received confirmation from BP that the West Capricorn will return to normal contract with day rate in July this year.

As you are aware, we have deferred our first quarter 2017 distribution decision until the agreement is reached with our lending banks to insulate SDLP from potentially events default by Seadrill Limited should see the limited require the use of the import processes such as schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings to implement its restructuring. Based on our current cash position and free cash flow, we aim to maintain our current distribution level should an agreement be reached.

Now turning to backlog and utilization, our all the backlog stands at 2.1 billion with an average contract duration of 1.5 years, quarter-over-quarter utilization increased by 5% reflecting exceptional operational performance this quarter.

With that, I will hand over to John who will take you through our financial performance and our plans in relationship to the Board of Seadrill entering restructuring process in little more detail. John?

John Roche

Thanks Mark. Before I review our first quarter, I’d like to run through some recent commercial wins as well as provide some brief comments about the market.

Let's move to slide on Page 7, this really demonstrates how unique Seadrill Partners is, very few drilling contractors can boast the long-term contracts that you see at the bottom of the page. This has been a key factor in our ability to withstand this downturn, and we are well positioned when the recovery does come.

Now that being said, we do have a number of shorter term contracts at the top of the page. The important point here is that these are contracts and these units are not over. The recent wins we have on the West Aquarius, West Capella, and West Vencedor are great developments that exemplify the improving market conditions albeit at low day rates. High spec units and installed base with quality customers and best-in-class operations continue to differentiate Seadrill Partners from the pack.

Additionally, we have made strategic investments in our units specifically the decision to equip the West Capellla and MPB capabilities. This has helped to keep our working and for the right opportunities, we intend to continue to make these types of strategic investments.

Now moving on to the some of the main movements for the quarter, first quarter revenue was $327 million down about 7% from the fourth quarter. Adjusted or cash EBITDA was $261 million, a 24% from the prior quarter. The main movements here were related to the follows. First in terms of volume, the West Vencedor has commenced its new contracts with ConocoPhillips in Indonesia, contributing positive EBIT to the quarter.

In terms of utilization, we had a great quarter in particular on the West Auriga and West Vela that recovered from some unplanned downtime in the prior quarter. In terms of idle units, the decrease in revenue you see on the page is due to fourth quarter of idle time on the West Leo. The increase in adjusted EBITDA related to idle units reflects the receipt of the final installment of the West Capella termination fee, which offset idle time on the West Leo.

On the cost side, the positive contribution was driven by reduced OpEx on the West Leo and West Capella well idle, as well as a decrease in G&A as we continue to see the benefits of our cost savings initiatives. Looking at some of the main movements below the operating income line, the only real items of note here relate to our interest rate hedge book and taxes. We have interest rate hedges in place against 95% of our debt outstanding which are mark-to-market quarterly.

During the quarter, there was a loss in this mark-to-market valuation of about $6 million compared to a gain of 74 million in the prior period. The cash element was an expense of about 11 million in the quarter. We had an income tax expense for the period that about 20 million, compared to a credit of 8.5 million in the prior period. As always comparing year-end figured estimates in the first quarter, it’s not a particular useful comparison as fourth quarter typically contains a number of true-ups while the first quarter based on estimates on profits for the full year.

Now moving on some of the main movements on the balance sheet, on the asset side of ledger, there weren’t too many movements to make note of aside from an increase of nearly $100 million in cash that demonstrates or continued strong free cash flow generation. On the liability side, the main movement was increased in our current portion of long-term debt at the West Polaris facility because due in the next 12 months. This is also reflected in the decrease in long-term debt outstanding.

Now moving on some comments about the insulation of Seadrill Partners, as we’ve announced previously, we’re working to insulate our debt from events of default related to Seadrill Limited restructuring. As part of this exercise, we’re also working to address near-term refinancing requirements. We aim to achieve this by removing the Seadrill guarantees on three of our credit facilities and extending their maturities by 2.5 years. These discussions are well advanced and we are targeting execution of transaction sometime during the month of June this year. In the event we’re unable to insulate the Company, we’re also planning various contingency measures to preserve value for all of our stakeholders.

Now moving to outlook for the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter is expected to be lower in the first quarter at around $165 million. This reflects the West Aquarius commencing on a new contract at a lower day rate and lower recognition of termination day rate for the West Capella. You’ll recall this contract was originally to set to end in April and we recognized revenue over the remaining contract term. These two movements are expected to be offset by fourth quarter operations on the West Vencedor.

And with that, I’d like to turn back over to the operator to compile the queue for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Stan Genchez of HSBC.

Stan Genchez

I've got a couple and the first question is, it is now for the three facilities which of course guaranteed for Seadrill Limited, is there inclusion in the Seadrill Limited restructuring? Is that completely out of the question in case there's deal with Seadrill Limited, or is that still possible? And the second question is, how are you thinking of the extension on these three facilities assuming that they do stay within the Seadrill Partners and how you proposed extension? And how do you balance any potential pay down on those facilities, the partial pay down in the context of potential a covenant breach from the term loan B?

Mark Morris

I think we lost part of your middle question, but let me start maybe with the first part, so, which I think related to restructuring at Seadrill Limited and implications for Partners. So, the whole reason of us looking to separate Partners from Seadrill Limited is not that Seadrill Limited -- and actually it has same vested interest in Partners as the shareholder and providing various services to it. So, this is about making sure that we allow any eventuality from a Partners perspective which is -- it's got good cash flow, it's got good contracts as John alluded to.

And there's no need that if Seadrill Limited have to go into some form of inflow process to effect its restructuring that it should drag in SDLP. So, the insulation is all designed about trying to separate those facilities and if you recall those are facilities really where as units were sold down from Seadrill to Seadrill Partners, they maintained the existing financing arrangements but now what we're doing effectively is separating them into separate facilities and capping the guarantees and that's to ensure that we keep Partners out of any inflow proceedings, which could arise to the extent we didn't create that insulation, so I think that's the first point.

The second point as part of that is -- it's part of the sort of the border negotiation recognizing that the number of the banks are also evolved with Seadrill at broader level, but it makes absolute sense from a Partners perspective for us to look it getting some extension on the terms of those facilities, which make up that issuing and again as we sort of talked about this is all about ensuring that we create the necessary run way and don't have any June maturities coming up shortly in terms of SDLP when we can use that as part of the refinancing as well.

I think you made a comment, I think I may have heard you and maybe I didn't hear quite correctly around TLP covenants. Look, we've covenants, there is a prospect of it breaching, but it's not a known outcome by any structure of number of things that can happen and we've a number of litigants that we can also deploy within management's control. So that’s by no means a certain outcome and I think as time goes on when we get near we'll know whether that's an issue or not.

Stan Genchez

So, I think you misunderstood some of my questions. So, let me go with the first one again, so…

Mark Morris

You were not very clear. Can you speak at bit.

Stan Genchez

Sorry, can you hear me now?

Mark Morris

Yes.

Stan Genchez

Okay. So, the first question was, if there is a deal on Seadrill Limited tomorrow right for the sake of argument. Are you still going to run with your June -- are you still going to run with your 2.5 year extension separate plan at Seadrill Partners with the three bank facilities?

Mark Morris

Okay. I think that’s a little bit of an academic question, because as much as I like that to be a deal tomorrow, I just think that’s not going to have. We need just prudent planning. We will pursue this anyway. It makes absolute sense us to insulate Seadrill, Seadrill Partner should I say.

Stan Genchez

But that’s remains the priority if there is no deal by June at Seadrill Limited. I just want to understanding which is the priority to you, the 2.5 year extension?

Mark Morris

From a Seadrill Partners perspective, it is insulate the Company from Seadrill Limited. And you’re asking us to rank the issue around getting extensions more important than getting the insulation. No, the insulation first and then the extension, but it is part of the package.

Stan Genchez

Okay. I think I covered both of my questions. Thank you.

Mark Morris

Okay. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next question will come from Andrew Mease of Bearing.

Andrew Mease

Just on the Vencedor, any early lien here in terms of an extension or the options around that rig?

John Roche

No, the options haven’t been exercised yet. I think based on the work plan you see from the customer, it looks good, but not being firmed up yet. When we look in, in this region, in Southeast Asia, this is a lot of development work. And you see a relatively fluid market. It’s low cost of supply. So, we think -- we are constructive on the potential for those getting exercise, but certainly nothing firmed up just yet.

Andrew Mease

Okay. And then on the revaluation of the contingent consideration, can you just put a little bit color around that? And I guess I'm most curious, is that going to impact contingent consideration cash payments going forward?

John Roche

Andrew, so just for clarity, this was the contingent consideration related to the West Polaris. The amount was $50 million phase and the way it works is in the rollover periods subsequent contract periods from a conclusion of the current contract in early 2018 until 2021. If the day rate, the average day rate earned was above 450 then, we, Seadrill Partners pay this contingent consideration to Seadrill. If it’s below 450 then it will pay less. And that the way the math works, if it’s below 450 then the amount is zero. So, you effectively burned through that, that $50 million liability. So, we did in this quarter is a re-measurement exercise based on certain day rate projections, and we took roughly about $20 million off that liability.

Andrew Mease

And then just in regards to the distribution. If you’re successful here with the negotiations and insulating the Partners entities and you want to maintain that distribution going forward understand to that. How should we think about that 1Q payment? Were there essentially be then to kind of distribution payments to occur and say the 3Q timeframe or how should we think about that?

John Roche

Logically, look assuming the positive outcome, and look obviously, we need to make a determination at the time, no decisions have made. What we’ve tried to signals is our intent based on a certain set of analysis. We look at today, of course, we need to side down with the Board and make a determination at that point in time. But once that determination is made post what, what we hope as a deposit outcome on with our banking groups. We would announce that to the market, again once that determination is made and payment would likely take place within 15 days or so, and 15 days is more related to some of the technical factors around notification periods and actually getting the payments made.

The next question comes from Jon Jones with Citadel.

Q - Jon Jones

Hi, guys. I jumped in the call a little bit late, so I apology, if some of my questions have been asked. But the first one, we need to talk about the discussions with the bank. You’ve kind of made it very clear this is kind of focusing around removing the guarantees from Seadrill Limited for isolate group. But when I look through the, I guess the – what’s in the accounts and so on so forth. It would also pay those certain entities at Seadrill Partners, which looked to be overgrowth at Seadrill Limited level. In your discussions, are you looking to also divide kind of these facilities where you might see that facility may have been two rigs which one now is Seadrill one now is Seadrill Partners. So, are you surely focusing on just removing the guarantees from Seadrill Limited? That’s my first question.

Mark Morris

Yes. So, this is a full insulation. So when we think about insulation, it’s both cross default and cross acceleration. So cross default would be addressed by removing the co-obligor structure, and then you insulate from across acceleration by separating these facilities. So, but there is three facilities, the West Polaris is a standalone facility. So, no structural amendments require there. The T-15 and T-16 are in a facility with the West Telesto, which is a Seadrill Limited rig. The idea there is to separate T-15 and T-16 into a facility at Partners and then a facility with the West Telesto at Seadrill. And in the same idea with West Capella facility, which is in the same facilities of West Tellus that will be structurally separated. So it’s full insulation.

Jon Jones

Understood. Okay, that’s great. And the other question I want to ask was, just again regarding the -- you guys have said the plan is to also extend some of the maturity of bank debt. Given the maturities are going to be getting pretty close to the time and be maturity. Is your plan to approach channel lenders also to try and either amend and extend that facility? Or are you focusing just on bank debt at that point in time?

John Roche

Look, I mean at the moment the focus is really on all the task on hand, which is insulation and also extension, and as Mark alluded to insulation first, extension second. If we do achieve both of those goals, this does build a run way for the Company. Of course post any transaction, we need to look at the capital structure of the Company. Look at and make a determination there based on market conditions and what the overall goals are in terms of maturity profile, but this is very much -- I don't think this is a Seadrill Partners specific issue, I think this is any business needs to look at their capital structure and maturity profile based on the certain circumstances.

The next question will come from Joshua Katzeff of Deutsche Bank.

Joshua Katzeff

Just want to follow up on the kind of your discussions with the lenders. You guys said that your first priority is insulating the Company, what seems to be the biggest push or, I guess, as from the banks. Is it pay down? Is it covenants and exchange for kind of insulation or extension?

John Roche

I think it's a little bit inappropriate for us to discuss commercial terms at this stage. Look, I think this transaction makes us to all parties, both Seadrill Partners and lenders. So, I think the rationale all parties are very much aligned. As discussed when I was addressing the prior comment, this is a technical transaction and there're multiple steps. So, getting these things, these structural amendments it's a process but I think the rationale makes sense for all counterparties here.

Joshua Katzeff

To maybe ask a little bit differently from your perspective how sensitive is Seadrill Partners to your covenant controls maybe limited on dividend -- on distributions are, those type of maybe restricted covenants?

John Roche

Well, look, I think the distribution is quite important to the Company. Maintaining an equity currency to facilitate growth in the Company is important. We set the dividend at a conservative level, most importantly we have maintained it. And I think most lenders to be taken an enterprise view most lenders understand that that having that equity currency is credit to the Board.

Operator

John Roche

Just like to thank everyone for joining today and this concludes Seadrill Partners first quarter earnings call. Thank you.

