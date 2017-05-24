General Electric's (GE) CEO Jeff Immelt Presents at Electrical Products Group Brokers Conference (Transcript)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

2017 Electrical Products Group (EPG) Conference

May 24, 2017, 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Jeffrey Immelt - Chairman and CEO

Unidentified Analyst -

Analysts

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I think we’ll get going with the last presentation now. This is the last one, so please give me any suggestions for next year. In the break just now someone told me, we have to make these two days and extend the first two days to 6 PM. The next person said you got to cut Monday and Tuesday so they end at 12 PM. So, the next 360 days I guess, I’ll look forward to reconciling that. The next company I think is fairly familiar with squaring different circles, you’ve got adjusted earnings, GAAP earnings, cash earnings. So on that note I’ll introduce Jeff Immelt.

Jeffrey Immelt

Thanks Rick, thanks for the intro. By the way my suggestion is new locations. Given that -- I have been trying that one for a longtime and it hasn’t worked. So, look I think committed to having a good solid year, gaining share in our markets balance sheet capital allocation on track for the commitments that we have made. Leadership team really focused on really all the AEIP and ELTIP really focused on the bridge.

And investing in the things are going to be quite important for the future in both digital and additive and that's the main headlines. Look, nobody likes how the stocks traded so far this year, but it’s up to us to execute and that's what we’re committed to doing. This is the world, I think you’ve heard this week kind of the business outside the U.S. is quite strong. U.S. gets a little better each day, still the ability to get defilation we see in our markets.

Pretty good I would say positioning against the things the matter in terms of cost out and productivity. On the other side, resource markets are still challenging, that has an impact across a couple of our businesses. Pricing pressure in some of the equipment markets and I would say the healthcare business is booming outside the United States. It’s okay in the U.S. with some of the geopolitical aspects of what’s going on in the government right now.

No change in let’s say the segment-by-segment context for this year. Pretty much what we’ve talked on the outlook meeting is really what we’re seeing. Again, we’ve seen I would say the oil and gas market stabilized. We see orders improving, but it’s off a low base. So I still think we have to underwrite caution in that space. Other than that aviation is pretty good, locomotives is as what we thought is going to be, wind is good.

So puts and takes across the portfolio, but really in line with kind of how we viewed that this year going. This is the framework that we put together at the outlook meeting for earnings per share for kind of cash flow cash return to investors really no change in the context of how we think about the framework for the year.

The three things we’re going to talk about today and really delve into is, one is kind of where is the portfolio and what are the actions and how to think about that. The second was just how do you underwrite 3% to 5% organic growth, 100 basis points plus of margin enhancement and high quality earnings from a free cash flow standpoint. And the third thing is kind of what’s the status of the best we’ve made in digital and additive and those are the three things we’re going to go through in the presentation.

So look we’ve done a ton of work around the portfolio. I would make a couple points here. We are big and what I recall four big equal systems. We’re big in power, healthcare, transport, resources, we’ve got leadership positions, diversified positions across all those. We’ve really try to I’d say narrow the scope of the company. We’ve launched a couple of things that I think are going to give us bigger pools from a profitability standpoint.

GE Capital as a horizontal additive, as a way to capture more supply chain value, additive as a way to create more customer value. These are really what I would call the horizontal platforms that makes the company more valuable and deeper. This portfolio has delivered over the last five years, pretty good earnings growth. We returned a lot of cash back to investors. The CFOA plus capital has been quite strong, so it's delivered.

And the way I would think about this is we've got a big mode around these businesses. Huge backlog, the replacement value of the GE assets is like $2 trillion, tremendous global footprint, 180 country global footprint. NPI investments already made big digital and additive franchises. So I would say much simpler portfolio, much deeper with a big mode. And if you just look at the last five years have delivered for inventors.

Now this has taken a work, I would say on the left hand side, we've done probably more big portfolio moves over the last three plus years than at any time in the company's history. Alstom & Baker Hughes both on track, big moves in GE Capital we've disposed off smaller businesses that really didn't fit I think these big ecosystems. Sometimes to simplify you have to go through a period of complexity. I think that's kind of what we've gone through in the portfolio side.

We've made investments in the supply chain. The way I would think about that is LM basically if we just do margin recapture on LM, it pays for the deal. So all of the external markets of these backward integration plays we get for free. So there is really good opportunities we think to grow margins in this context. And then the best we've made in digital and in healthcare around new technology I think round out the portfolio.

I think probably we make here is we've done a ton really our focus is now is to kind of wheel into execution, get the integration synergies things like that with the simpler portfolio focused on organic growth, margins that's really I think what's most important as we stand here right down.

Now, just a quick update on Baker Hughes, right. So we've had kind of ongoing discussions and I would still say we're thinking we should get this closed let's say by the end of June, early July sometime in that time period. The 2020 and the synergies we've looked at. So we've got a bucket of synergies is probably twice what we show on this page in terms of how we think about the business going forward.

Look, we see some signs that are encouraging particularly onshore in the oil and gas business, but pricing and things like that are still tough. So we're not -- it's one that we're kind of cautious in our underwriting around. And then just making good process on the organization, the public filings, the synergies on cost and revenue we continue to make good progress.

So I think the message we give you on the portfolio is we're pretty -- we've done a lot of work, we've got lot to execute. And I think we're in a mode of more execution now than anything else.

The last thing I would say on the portfolio has to do with how it fits with the GE Store. And kind of this is the way we look at the global research center in the context of today. And we kind of talk about what things we’re driving from an interdisciplinary standpoint and what things we drive from a horizontal or lab standpoint. We've created the global research center we have across productivity lab.

One of the things we're trying to drive inside the company is a heightened focus on product cost, product margins service margins things like that. And that's capability we can drive across the company. We've added new digital labs when we think about fiscal and digital analytics, this is really combination of controls, edge and how you do APM and what we're really creating is ways to improvement the entitlement of any product in the installed base and we're driving it across all GE businesses healthcare, aviation, everything else.

And then an area composites, which is material science and the work we do in composites again we drive across the entire company. So all the things we talked about in the portfolio are a great fit for GE Store. This is really in full execution and we think allows us to develop superior products to any of our competitors.

And so if I will into kind of the let's say, the operational model of the company. I start just with the power of technology, and these are two big bets that the company has made multi-billion dollar bets. And I would say from an investor standpoint we're winning big in both of them.

So on the left is really kind of the leap engine and I’d say between the work we have done with Boeing and COMAC and now with Airbus, we have really kind of swept the table, if you will on how the leap is done and the focus now is on costs. Really getting down the learning curve, driving the cost down, but our performance advantage is substantial and the positioning I think has been quite good.

Certainly on the H we are winning about 50%, so if you go to the leap it’s 100% at Boeing, 100% COMAC, 55% at Airbus, but the run rate since January has been substantially above that, right. So, on the right hand side on H, we have got about 50% market share, we have got headroom to get the efficiency up substantially and even in that product good performance and again taking it down the learning curve.

So, portfolio GE Store in technology winning big NPIs and I would say at any time in the last 5 or 10 years we have a stronger product line across the company as anytime I can remember in terms of what we can do and the way we can do it. I think that shows up in healthcare. Really I think we have really regained our stride if you will in the healthcare business.

On the left hand side, we show you a bunch of new products that we have introduced, but I would spike out the center graph which is the Mammo product, which is the place where we had lost a ton of share to logics over the last decade. We are now in the process of gaining a lot of that share back.

Life sciences has amazing performance in technology. We’ve positioned ourselves to be a real winner in the Cell Therapy business as well as continue to build our bio process manufacturing. That shows up on the right hand side with expanding margins, better VCP, a real focus on structure and footprint and services, restoring services growth. So we see the opportunity to really have a strong presence in the healthcare business at the same time. So really, I think good technical progress across the company.

Big growth drivers have always been programmatic in the company, so globalization in service are key drivers of how do you get to 3% to 5% organic growth. In the first quarter our global orders were up 20%, we see strong growth across the portfolio, the presence in Saudi Arabia $15 billion of GE deal were announced just this week. I think that’s kind of similar to the work we are doing on a global basis. So here the ability to do financing and having a great technical footprint has been very important.

Same way in services big backlog, good orders and revenue growth, good margins. We plan to have a service meeting for all of you in the second half of the year, where you can have a good deep dive on all the elements of our service franchise and service business. But I think between services and globalization, we just see real programmatic advantage as a way to underwrite the 3% to 5% organic growth, as we go through.

Now the only other thing I saw in the 3% to 5% organic growth is we see kind of the underlying oil and gas, were starting to stabilize. I think in ‘18, we see a scenario where revenue could be more or less flatter than the expanding. But again of low base is the way I would think about that and the way I would look at it. So that’s on the organic growth side.

On the cost side, we talked about at the outlook meeting, 100 basis points improvement in 2016 or 2017, 2018. We are still on track on that. I would give you a kind of a couple of big levers and a couple of good ways to think about it. Product cost is key, we have had two of the biggest launches in the history of the company, in the H and the LEAP and 2 and 3-megawatt wind all big. The product margins are key, continued focus on structure, right. So, all the restructuring we have done, that’s now developing on the run rate.

And I think the third lever is really going to be reducing the digital spend. We’ve got a couple levers that we are going to pull in digital. One is, we are going to have revenue next year to offset the cost. The second one is, there is probably still $200 million from overlap between the businesses and GE Digital that I think we can clean up inside the company.

And then the third one is, we’ve had number of offers from partners, in terms of joining us from a funding standpoint. So I think, we see ways in digital to really do this more efficiently and save $200 million at least in the digital activity, right. So then if you look below, we’ve talked about getting $1 billion of cost out in ‘17 and ‘18. The $1 billion in 2017 is on track, right and that shows both the things that go up and then offset by restructuring and expense reduction.

And I think the way to think about ‘18 is we’ll do better than $1 billion of cost out in ‘18 because we’ll have all the same activity as it pertains to restructuring and spend reduction and then I think we won’t have the digital growth in ‘18 and we’ll probably have some offsets in that time period and still be able to execute on the important projects for the company. So I think we feel good about the ability to drive the incremental cost out in the company within the next few years.

This is just a deeper dive on kind of the way we think about product cost, so with the addition Alstom, the big product launches inside the company, the product margins over the last couple of years have really declined, getting -- going back to from 1% back to what I would say our historic run rate in equipment margins to 5% that’s kind of job one. That has to do mainly with learning curve, but also has to do with value gap, the way we run our factories, brilliant factory things like that and really those are very much on track and very much things that we think are going to be critical for the company.

And then the right hand side on structure this is really output of the restructuring we’ve done over the last couple of years. We are running the company with more horizontal COEs, we’ve got good aspect in terms of commercial productivity and other functional productivity. And again the way I would think about this is $1 billion this year. And then we think the combination of this page with the different way we’re thinking about funding digital it should give us an access of $1 billion of cost out in 2018. And that’s the way we kind of underwrite the cost equation for the company.

Shifting so again 100 basis points plus on margin, 3 to 5 basis points of organic growth on a run rate basis and here’s kind of the way we think about cash, right. So the commitment for this year on industrial cash flow is $12 billion to $14 billion. The way to get there is kind of more earnings, we expect to have another probably $3 billion of working capital reduction. We’ve got a probably still some headwinds in contract assets. And then the other kind of tax payments, compensation payments should be better year-over-year and this is kind of the walk we do to get to the range on cash flow.

A bigger picture on what I want to go through is just how you think about the business model. So we run the company with negative working capital, we think we still have $6 billion to $7 billion of working capital that we can take out of the place as it pertains to inventory receivable and things like that. We’ve gone through a historic set of launches mainly in Aviation on CapEx reinvestments. So we think it’s going to back down closer to one-to-one.

And then we’ve made an investment in the service assets in terms of driving long-term service agreements, which we think are a great investment for our customers and for our investors and really positions for the long-term. So these are the three pieces that really build up the GE cash flow story and I'm going to go through a couple of them in more detail.

So we reduced working capital by about $3 billion last year, we expect to reduce it by another $3 billion this year. Progress payments kind of go in and out if you will, we’re doing a good job of extending payables and reducing receivables that’s critical for the company. But lion share of the working capital opportunity remains in inventory.

We’ve bought in a lot of assets from Alstom, we’ve got I would say longer cycle business model. We’ve got plans in place that are going to allow us to expand our working capital turns. We have a project board inside the company called System Six, which tracks all the projects we have on a very granular level in terms of how we can reduce inventory and where we can go.

We’ve got 130 dedicated audit staff resources inside the company working on it and I’ll just show you this is an Alstom example down below on really reducing the cycle time and generate the product that Alstom brought us, they were putting into kind of internal consumption 86% decrease in cycle time, vast decrease in inventory, improvement in speed and quality. And we see this kind of being a cornerstone if you will of how we continue to drive this throughout the company.

So we think we’ve got running rate room not just in ‘17 and ‘18 but beyond to continue to chip away of what we would consider to be where the company can operate from a standpoint of working capital. I want to go deep a couple of pages on contract assets, I would make really five points on this page. The first point is this has been part of the business model for a long time, it’s purposeful, it's valuable for customers and to investors. And this is a way to really sustain amazing customer closeness over a long period of time in a very proprietary way.

So the first point I’d make is this has really been a part of how we thought about having a good installed base and protecting the installed base. The second thing is what makes it grow is a little bit the growth of the installed base itself, while a lot of the investments we've made in productivity, digitalization. We basically have improved the entitlement of everything that we've ever built. And made it more valuable for the customers. And that has resulted in growth overtime.

The third point I’d make is we collect all this, this kind of shows a line on the asset and the collections, and you need to think about this as being really a valuable part of the interaction. It's extremely high profit, it also has extremely high returns. The cash flow that's generated overtime generates a return in excess of our cost of capital at high margins, while preserving the customer, those are good things.

And then the last point I’d make is the rate of growth is going to decline overtime. We've gone through an incredibly big cycle of new product introduction, of product upgrades and things like that. So that's really the context I would give you is that this is really a business model something we’ve managed accounting that’s been long standing inside the company. And the way I would think about this going forward.

And the next thing is on free cash flow conversion really, we're trying to give the people what they want which is kind of all the data and really how modernize the way we look at free cash flow conversion put along the same basis as you would look at free cash flow conversion. So a couple of -- I would say four changes and I just track down any one of the years to say looking at continuing income, adding in pension funding, adding in capitalized software. And I would say kind of taking the noise of gains and restructuring out of the system. Because this is really going to go down.

I view 2017 is really the last big restructuring year in the company. So this noise is going to kind of come out of the system. And so when you peer through that, the other thing I'd say about '16, look in '16 we launched two big products. There were cash pigs [ph], we integrated Alstom, we did a lot of stuff in 2016. So if you think about the company going forward, we would say free cash flow conversion between 80% and 90%.

Now we have businesses over 100%, we have businesses that are lower than that. And what tends to swing at one way or the other tends to be progress payments in any given year. So earnings are going to grow, we think contract assets can grow a little bit, but working capital is going to come down. Pension funding is what it is, plant equipment is going to come down, software spend slows, gain and restructuring is going to come down.

And so this is the way we think about free cash flow conversion going forward and in terms of how we're going to talk about it how we'll describe it and what to think about. And that just leads into a discussion on capital allocation really for the next two years so let's say '17 and '18 we have $72 billion or $74 billion of capital to allocate inside the company. If you add up what I would call just the bed rock of the company, keeping it safe and secure the dividend funding new products kind of the first four things the pension, that's roughly the half of the cash we have available to allocate.

So the company's incredibly strong from a balance sheet standpoint. You should look the capital allocation decisions around dividend and buyback and things like that, these are things that we're committed to. This shows what’s remaining on the buyback, the announced M&A, this is kind of the Alstom, finishing out the Alstom JVs, finishing out Baker Hughes. And there is still probably $8 billion to $12 billion of cash out there to allocate in the future.

The other thing I would say is that we tend sometimes to look at despite all the cash we've got on GE Capital. We're going to get ongoing dividends from GE Capital as time goes on. There is other sources of cash that aren't even on this page you should think going forward. So very strong, very committed to the capital allocation choices we have made, especially the dividend and this is the way to think about GE and the strength of the company going forward.

Digital is always an important aspect for us, we’ve kind of developed the stack that is really Predix it is digital twins that we built in the installed base, and then it’s the applications that matter. When I think about the priorities for us right now, it’s really getting Predix out there in the industrial base, we are well on our way of doing that. It’s really connecting all of our assets and making the service assets more valuable, it’s having -- and we do that through digital twin and H.

So basically the combination of controls and digital twin really gives the company tremendous strength. It’s really about having ways to grow what we call the apps that matter, which is kind of asset performance management in digital service. We think that’s really important.

And then just driving this is a tour you are doing brilliant factories, doing upgrading our installed base and that’s really what’s important. We should have in excess of $5 billion of orders in software and Predix this year, that will be up 20% to 30%. And I think from an investor standpoint, the way to look at it is how do you create a faster growing higher margin company. There is going to be a platform that’s created around service, that’s going to be quite valuable.

And always thinking about return on investment, managing the cost spend, getting the revenue to grow and I think ‘17 is the peak year and the general margins around digital grow from here, right. So that’s the way I think about the digital aspect going forward.

This kind of shows you the way you think about it from an industry standpoint. So oil and gas is an essential industry for us, this is the place where we have rolled out, I would say a series of applications. The point I would make on this page is we have got business’s biggest customers, we have got a pipeline of $1 billion a year, so well on our way to developing $1 billion franchise here, just in one industry.

If you look across the top, all of the onshore products sync up with GE Baker Hughes. So we have got a great suite that GE Baker Hughes was going to be able to monetize and if you look at the package right in here around the asset performance management. This is what you get out of let’s say turbo machine, if you look at LNG site, this is how the various applications can be used in an LNG site. So ahead of the competition, driving incremental growth, making the system more productive, I think this is the way to think about what digital is bringing.

The last thing I would say, look for us the most valuable asset to a GE investor is always the installed base, right. And the delivery mechanism of the installed base is services. And so always if you are as an owner of the company or if you are leading the company, you have got to be able to create this incredible service offence, defense and protection. And what we have created here, is really I would say the definitive or maybe the way I would look at today, really a world leading set of applications around services. That we now use for ourselves and can offer to others.

And this is kind of how you schedule service people, and how you build asset performance, and how you execute in the field, it’s how do you contracting and things like that. And this is generating $300 million or $400 million or $500 million of productivity in GE every year. And we are launching this through ServiceMax into the industrial service arena. So we bought ServiceMax at about $70 million run rate of revenue, we’ve kind of grown the prospects to $400 million today, the ongoing revenues up about 70% pipeline is growing, focus on non-OEM.

And I would just remind -- so when I look at our investment in IT tools, we invest in service IT tools and we make a load of money. We invest in CRM and we make a little bit of money. So CRM already exist make a little bit. The platforms for service doesn’t exit make a shell up. So my point to you guys is this is the mother ship if you will of where digital can lead and we’re in a pretty good spot in terms of how you think about this.

Now I would say while digital is going to drive incremental profitability, additive is going to drive major productivity inside the company. So with quite a few small companies last year, we’re growing to 30%, 40%, 50%. We have got a backlog or got a pipeline of about $500 million, we built 200 GE parts. We’ve done a lot on kind of all the things you’d expect us to.

So establish a product line, add capacity, improve materials all that stuff and then we’re trying to do on the new product side is really how do you GE this as an the industry. How do you got out the product line, we’re filling up multiple modalities, we’re building hybrid products. We’re improving cycle times for our customers. All the things you would expect us to do with a relatively immature industry we’re doing.

Now in aviation, we’re working with one company that wants to potentially order 400 machines. In healthcare we’re working with one company that potentially wants to order 100 machines. And in the automotive we’re just making presentations in an industry that want to buy but doesn’t know how to yet. So the point I would make here is this industry is going from being one or two at a time to being majorly again in terms of what it can do.

So that's the way to think about additive externally and then the way to think about it internally is we’ve got a funnel of $3.5 billion of cost savings. We’ve got dedicated hired teams and material experts 2,000 engineers engaged. We’ve consolidated all the work around the company, 13 materials in development, if you look at right hand side this is just a handful of parts we’re working on.

I draw your attention to transportation heat exchangers, healthcare CT collimators. These are both sole parts for ever and we’re now kind of demonstrating the ability to print these parts as ways to takeout substantial cost inside the company. So this is going to be a big driver of both services productivity, installed based productivity. A thousand application ideas, hundreds of prototypes made $500 million of new savings. So that's kind of the additive story pretty exciting as well.

Last thing just kind of talk a little bit about I showed you this chart at the outlook meeting, AEIP is very much aligned with kind of our ongoing commitment of 3% to 5% organic growth, 100 basis points plus good free cash flow conversion. Everybody, every leader in the company’s incentives are aligned with that, but the long-term incentive plan is really aligned to the bridge, right.

So both these things aligned to what we’ve talk about in the past used to be the company and your leadership team is highly engaged and aligned with how investors looking at the company. So, that's kind of always a key.

And then lastly I just say here is some -- just some ways to think about ‘17 and ‘18 going forward. I think from a going back to 2015, we had a walk that started $1.30 went up to $2 it was underwritten at the moment that we saw kind of where the markets were and things like that we had a little bit of buffer on the other side. And what’s happen since then has been a much tougher one resource market, the 606 standard and we’ve also offset that with the incremental cost out and good capital allocation decision. So, that's relative 2015 and 2018.

This year I think the algorithm for the company is the way we’ve talking about the algorithm for the company. 3% to 5% organic growth, 100 basis points plus of margin enhancement, high quality earnings from a tax and from a cash flow standpoint. Execution on Alstom and Baker Hughes on track, execution of all the capital allocation on track.

So, where we started in 2015 go through 2016 we’re on 2017 and then the way from the investor standpoint, the way I look at in 2018 is we are going to execute on an algorithm of 3% to 5% organic growth, 100 basis points plus of margin enhancement and 80% to 90% of free cash flow conversion. We are going to execute on that, right.

We’re going to -- right now we forecast the 606 to be a nickel we’ll get smarter about that as time goes on. We’re going to execute on capital allocation acquisition integration, we have an incremental let’s say $8 billion to $12 billion of capital to invest over this time period. And what I would say is we have to underwrite 2018 assuming that resource markets don’t get better, right.

So I think you got to work a number of scenarios, but I don’t think we do you any favors unless we underwrite 2018 assuming resource markets are stable. If you do that as your underwriting case $2 should be at the high end of the range and our job now is to take more cost out.

And so what I talk to you about is we do think the digital spend as being I would say a buffer as markets get worse -- potentially get worse and that's how we think about the company going forward. But what I would say is 3% to 5% organic growth, 100 plus basis points of margin enhancement, good free cash flow conversion, this is a strong, very strong company. So let me end there and I'm happy to take questions. Do I call, I'm going to start Jeff, right and then we’ll go Scott.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you Jeff. As I thought about this the whole cash flow debate a little bit more, I look at 2016 and your free cash flow to sales are 7% and your guide for ‘17 kind of implies 8% that’s actually where Siemens, ABB, UTXR they kind of average to 8%. So the issue actually I think you’re correct it’s not that cash flow is poor I think it’s actually more of the earnings construct.

I mean, that 8% is roughly $1.05 of free cash flow. So I wonder if you’ve actually just considered maybe obviously report GAAP on your financial statements, but really making that the framework of how you talk about the earnings, how you guide earnings and really kind of remove a lot of this arithmetic to try to figure out what a conversion ratio is?

Jeffrey Immelt

Jeff really, I mean, I think we’re always open to new ideas, right. I’ll just come back to -- let’s start with this one, 3% to 5% organic growth, 100 plus basis points of margin improvement, 80% to 90% free cash flow conversion on the basis we looked at, and just execute on that and grow that. And we can have this debate as time goes on, you will do great analysis as you always do and put that. But what I would say is that look we think that both the earnings algorithm and the cash algorithm are both important and we’re focused on both of them.

80% to 90% for company with our business model that’s probably you’re going to have years where you get more progress, it’s going to go up. But inside that healthcare is 100 plus and aviation when it’s investing is different and that’s what we think about the company. Scott?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Jeff so first just to confirm I mean, you're reiterating that $2 is a makeable number because you’re going to cut cost to make up for the resource?

Jeffrey Immelt

It’s going to be in the range Scott. So what I would say is look we are looking forward and assuming that markets don’t get better. We’ve got other pots of cost to take out, which we’re going to go do. But -- and I would say if we want to take it off the page we’d have taken off the page we didn’t want to. But I want to get back to 3% to 5% organic growth, 100 basis points plus the margin enhancement, good free cash flow conversion.

Unidentified Analyst

Understand, I just want to clarify that. So one other things when we look back we’ve had arguably two or three tough quarters in a row or maybe you could say five tough quarters in a row really since you’re here at EPG last, is the alpha in the room that just Alstom isn’t performing as in line with the deal model that exceeding more cash than you anticipated and that’s a big explanation to why the cash flow gas come in short?

Jeffrey Immelt

Yes, Scott I think Alstom is going to hit its earnings plan, I think strategically it’s important, it’s a small piece of how we think about cash. But again I think last year cash was I think $11.6 billion we’re shooting for $12 billion mainly explained by earnings. And I think this year we’re still focused on $12 billion to $14 billion. So really Alstom -- really not so much around LTSAs, but more around just how do you get in a company that had two inventory turns, projects and things like that, how do you get that into the tent and generating the kind of cash we would expect, that takes some time. And -- but we’ve kind of factored that into the plan. Right here Andrew?

Unidentified Analyst

Jeff I just want to clarify like at the Power Day you talked about 15% more improvement in cash conversion can you still do that? And then is there anything more you can do on the cash flow side in terms of can you talk about working capital contribution but as long as your LTSAs are growing you kind of have cash mismatch there. So how do you sort of reconcile that, I think it’s a good prom, but a lot of us don’t figure this prom so….

Jeffrey Immelt

Look, I mean, I still think for business like power, they should be doing better than they are right now on cash conversion, right. So when you think about for the company, I still look at the 80% to 90% whereas power should be doing better, and will do better.

I think on working capital we’ve got another $6 billion to $7 billion to get out of working capital and we’re all over that. We’ve generated $3 billion last year we ought to generate $3 billion this year. We’ll get positive next year I am not sure we can keep on the $3 billion train. And we’ve gone through a time period of lots of new product launches and upgrades and actually quite honestly kind of upgrading the GNX in flight and things like that that have all impacted LTSAs, and those were going to slow going forward.

But I would stand back just a little bit guys. Look I understand the questions. Having control of your installed based, that’s the game, if you’re in my shoes. That’s the game, right. High margin, great product feedback loops, high visibility, customer win-win, this is the ball game. And when you think about it economically, in excess of 30% returns, right. Even though the cash flow comes in overtime and really the ongoing disbursements have been -- haven’t been exactly equal to the growth, but have been in place.

So, I think we can always -- we can do a better job of managing cash, don’t get me wrong. But I don’t want you to really miss the forest for the trees in terms of how the LTSA the value of having, this is a huge mode economic company. Steve.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Jeff. Hate to put you on the spot, but like to get any update on succession planning, potential timing, I know you just can’t bear the thought of not coming down the Sarasota…

Jeffrey Immelt

Coming to this hotel would be the miss of my lifetime. And I don’t know the sun bathing with Jeff and stuff like that is just the -- I just dream about that. Look I would say, look this is a process that the company has been working on for a long time. Board leads it. I think pretty disciplined process.

Look I think when you think about GE, A.T. Kearney kind of voted us number one and best company to develop leaders last year, we have got a very deep bench. We got GE Alumni that are running businesses all over the place. So we’ve got a deep bench, we have got a disciplined process and I think we have got it well on track. That’s all I’d say about it. Bob.

Unidentified Analyst

I think about how to ask this question. In terms of the portfolio obviously with Baker Hughes pretty interesting deal from the standpoint of how you structured it and it gives you some flexibility, right. Because you can consolidated or you could point it depending. Do you think this could be interesting testing ground for perhaps thinking about other parts of the portfolio down the road, if it’s successful to pursue that kind of structure for healthcare or other portfolio.

Jeffrey Immelt

Really I don’t -- in other words I don’t think -- we don’t think about this as being necessarily like a capital markets play, really it was a merit -- it was the structure for convenience. Now it does create some optionality in terms of how you think about it and we should watch to see where that goes.

What I would say to you guys is look I know this is about unlocking value versus creating value and all that shit really. But really it’s just hard for us to say really and I have come down here a long time we divested more than $100 billion worth of businesses, right. We did plastics and NBC, insurance and capital. And did we get them all right, maybe not, but we got more right than wrong. And so what I would say Rob, look we’re always going to be fast on our feet and trying to create shareholder value and if we are not good at a business, we are going to sell it.

And to your point, Baker Hughes gives us a perspective, that we would be crazy not to see, do investors like it more, or does it give you different perspective on everything else, and we’re open to that, always have been, always will be.

Unidentified Analyst

The $8 billion to $12 billion, I mean, any kind of rank order where that could be allocated in terms of how you are thinking about it…

Jeffrey Immelt

You know guys, really I always say this and get myself in trouble. We are managing enough acquisitions right now, right. So if I had to push a button today I would go to buyback. First because they don’t see a ton of great returning stuff, but the second thing is because we’ve just got a lot on our plate, we have got a lot to execute, we got a lot on our plate. [Indiscernible] really, you’re growing a beard and all that stuff, I don’t know.

Unidentified Analyst

I could just drop the mic and walk out if you really want.

Jeffrey Immelt

Okay, go for it.

Unidentified Analyst

I know it’s kind of funny, but get that. So I think through all the hysteria of succession in some of the parts and deals left and right. When you look at this presentation, you talk about 80% to 90% free cash flow conversion, look we’re a longer cycle company with more global footprint, you’re going to Saudi Arabia, you do all the great deals, but you have to like put down brick and motor all this kind of stuff. Additionally on the structural cost out, it looks like you have basically like $1.3 billion of just basic inflation as well as digital spend. And you can argue digital spend is optional, but I mean isn't that kind of to protect the mode of the installed base…

Jeffrey Immelt

I think it helped immensely, but when you look at how much we've spent on digital compared to anybody else. If you took everybody else you've had here this week, and multiply it by two, you still wouldn’t be the mode we've created in digital.

Unidentified Analyst

So the point is, is this kind of just saying look guys it is what it is. These are our businesses, there are still some things we can do. But structurally these are our end markets they're tough to compete in.

Jeffrey Immelt

Good end markets 3% to 5% organic, really look at the last five years, 13% EPS growth, 4% organic growth, 340 basis points $120 billion returned to investors. Not crap, it's pretty good really. And I'm saying 3% to 5%, 100 plus of margin enhancement and 80% to 90% of free cash flow conversion that's a pretty good…

Unidentified Analyst

So it is what it is. The last few years have been what they are?

Jeffrey Immelt

We've doubled the industry EPS almost in five years, let's go. Look, really guys, look, I mean coming a long time, there have been three moments when I've kind a felt I'd say 2001 we felt a little bit frothy compared to where the company was. 2009, we felt a little bit under loved. Today, when I think about where the stock is compared to what the company is it's a mismatch, that's having 3 times in 16 years.

So look, I'm in the Fox News, we report you decide, this is -- so I'm not here last thing I don't if you wanted the CEO that's your prediction about the stock price, I've done this for a long time there is only two other times I kind a felt. So look let's end it here.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just on the spares front, is there any increased competition on your spares base in the U.S. that you're seeing given the challenge of the IPPs or is that not really competition in power.

Jeffrey Immelt

The forefront of that question is our CFA. Really the fore front, any question you want to ask on the installed base vulnerability, the absolute law of these long-term agreement is the answer. So if you want to take [ph] you owe me.

Unidentified Analyst

It's up to you.

Jeffrey Immelt

I hear Martin, I hear you this week have been asking fascinating questions. So I got...

Unidentified Analyst

I decided to leave that to Steven. But what I would like to do is that go to the equipment margin chart. First I congratulate you putting it up, because it does not look pretty. But, it does generate couple of questions about how that's going to move overtime. First, in the near-term, you have the leap engine ramp up which is going to be a headwind. You have businesses coming out that while they are relatively low margin overall like water are accretive to the equipment margins. So the question is in the near-term is that in danger of going negative so that…

Jeffrey Immelt

So that’s a good question, really I would agree with your statement to say I think this has been in some ways when you think about how do get back to 18%, 19%, 20% margins, you got to go through product. So I would say combination of oil and gas has been tough. And then I think you’re just eaten up with H 2 megawatt win and leap. You're eating up a lot of headwind. Now I would see 2017 maybe being flattish. And then I think if you look at '18, '19 beyond this ought to grow every year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then which leads to the long-term question. How long do you think it gets -- it takes to get to 5% margin in your mind?

Jeffrey Immelt

I don’t really -- if I gave you a bullet point it would be incorrect. What I would say is the way we're going to measure the teams is to hopefully get 100 basis points a year on the equipment margin piece itself. And the last thing I would say guys is really the -- look if you -- let's take wind, so we acquired LM on wind. Their margins were twice ours, so we're taking all of the enterprise risk, they’re taking none and they have 15% margins and we have 5%.

So there’s every situation like that Martin that’s going to get corrected in this company either through additive, by acquiring our supply chain or something there. So there’s a ton of value rate there.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And then there is the strategic question, which is clearly you want to build notes on your service to get place product to build the service business because of the nodes by capturing the customer of the profitability of the service how do you view taking lower even negative margin, pricing on equipment just to capture that service, which is incredibly good I congratulate…

Jeffrey Immelt

Rather than being hypothetical I’d just say there is no need to do it today, think about this guys what either by luck or by choice or by something we have a better narrow body product today than anybody else, right. We could have as much of that business probably as we want it right now, but there is no reason to do that at lousy margins right guys, not. H is on its way to be 64%, 65% efficient, there’s no reason to give all that value up.

And then I would say Martin the 2 megawatt -- on the 2 megawatt really I think anybody that’s in the wind business right now have to know how to triangulate off of what’s the price of solar on the grid and things like that. So when we think about inside the company you got to get your cost structure down to $0.03 or $0.04 wind and we’re all about that.

So my point is that’s always been a great question for GE, the point you just made, I don’t think we need to make that choice right now, I really don’t. Should we…

Unidentified Analyst

One more if you want?

Jeffrey Immelt

Yes great I'm want to go to Nick. Nick’s hair is as great as mine so that gives me great comfort.

Unidentified Analyst

Jeff I just wanted to think a little bit back about the evolution of GE Digital, that was really supposed to be critical accelerator and probably internally that’s been a big contributor. But it’s also become a notable increase user of cash the investment last year was larger than the first five years and this year is up again 20% or something. When do you see this really braking in terms of the wave to ultimately be a big external driver with your external…

Jeffrey Immelt

Here it’s a great question I think Nick. So what I would say is the way to think about in the short term is it ought to be making everything inside GE more valuable, that ought to help our service growth, that ought to help our productivity growth, like I said earlier I think our headwinds have trusted and start going down in 2018. But I would say by 2020 this ought to be a steady, strong income producer inside the company. And that fairs very well compared to the S curves of lots of other software platforms that have gone before us.

I wouldn’t lose sight, nobody in this room is going to -- look you are not going to pay much intention to this, I don’t blame you really. But somebody is going to create -- a service platform is much more valuable than the CRM platform period. Somebody is going to do that and we’re as well positioned. So essentially you get that for free, right. You get that for free.

Hey great. Good being with you all and look forward to join you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.