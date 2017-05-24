Safeguard Scientifics' (SFE) Presents at Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference

May 24, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Bob Rosenthal – Chairman of the Board

Matthew Barnard – Corporate Counsel

Stephen Zarrilli – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Bob Rosenthal

Good morning. I’d like to welcome you to the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Safeguard Scientifics. I am Bob Rosenthal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Safeguard Scientifics and I will preside over the meeting. I here by call the meeting to order. Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I would like to introduce the other directors and officers at Safeguard with us today as well as some of the invited guests.

The other members of Safeguard’s Board who are present today are Stephen Zarrilli, Safeguard’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Julie Dobson; Stephen Fisher, who is attending by telephone; George MacKenzie and John Roberts.

Some other Safeguard Officers present today are Brian Sisko, Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer; Jeffrey McGroarty, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John Shave, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

I would also like to introduce David Greed and Timothy Nealon of KPMG, Safeguard’s Independent registered public accounting firm and Matthew Barnard, the Company’s Secretary, who will act as Secretary of the meeting. I hereby appoint Matthew Barnard to act as Judge of Election.

Matthew Barnard

Thank you, Bob. Most of this meeting has been sent to all shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting. The certified list of shareholders entitled to vote at this meeting is available and may be examined by any shareholder present, more than the majority of the Company’s outstanding share is entitled to vote are represented either in person or by proxy at this meeting, which is enough to constitute a quorum.

Bob Rosenthal

Since the quorum is present, we can now proceed with the business of the meeting. If you previously voted, you do not need to vote in person, unless you wish to change your vote. Ballots have been made available to those shareholders, who indicated a desire to vote in person. If any shareholder has not yet received a ballot, and wishes to vote in person, please raise your hands so that we may distribute one to you at this time.

I will review the matters to be voted upon, then we will open the polls for voting. The first order of business is to elect six directors to hold office for the next year. In addition to myself the persons nominated by the board for election as directors are: Stephen Zarrilli; Julie Dobson; Steven Fisher; George MacKenzie; and John Roberts. The second order of business is a vote on a nonbinding advisory resolution as set forth in the proxy statement concerning the compensation of Safeguard's named executive officers.

The third order of business is a vote on a nonbinding advisory resolution as set forth in the proxy statement concerning the frequency of advisory votes concerning compensation of Safeguard's named executive officers. The fourth and final order of business is a vote on a proposal to ratify the appointment of KPMG as Safeguard's independent registered public accounting firm for 2017.

Those being all of the formal items to come before the meeting for a vote, the polls are now open for voting. If you are voting by ballot, please raise your hand so that your ballots can be picked up and votes counted.

Are there any ballots that have not been collected? Since all shareholders desiring to vote have done so, I declare the polls closed. The judge of election will now tabulate the votes. The judge of election will now tabulate the votes. The judge of elections has given me a preliminary report on the voting. All votes are subject to a final vote verification by the judge of election and will be reported by Safeguard on a current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC within four days of today's meeting.

The tabulation of proxies and ballots indicates that the nominees for the board have been elected. The nonbinding advisory resolution concerning the compensation of our executive officers has been approved. The nonbinding advisory resolution concerning the frequency of future votes concerning compensation of our executive officers has been approved to occur on an annual basis.

The appointment of KPMG as Safeguard's independent registered public accounting firm for 2017 has been ratified. A written certificate of the exact tabulation of the votes will be included in the minutes of the meeting. That concludes our 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I hereby declare this meeting adjourned.

Stephen Zarrilli, our CEO will now give a short presentation.

Stephen Zarrilli

Thanks, Bob. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being with us, either here in person or via the web. When we think about Safeguard, there's a number of advantages that I like you to keep in mind with respect to our business model, not only as it relates to our portfolio and the talented team but our flexible approach to providing capital in the market across the spectrum of different opportunities that we come across.

We do believe we have a scalable infrastructure and operating model that will allow us to continue to develop a greater number of assets under management. And we're leveraging that pretty substantial network to find interesting opportunities that we are able to, not only deploy capital into, but also use this network when it's an appropriate time to try to find an exit for one of our partner companies.

The leadership team is comprised of those that were mentioned earlier, in addition to, the three Executive officers, Brian, Jeff and myself. We also have a team of leaders with regard to what we refer to as our investment team, and they are individuals that are focused on very specific domains in the marketplace and lead other teams of professionals in our efforts to put capital to work, work with the companies as they mature and then ultimately work with these companies as they pursue an exit.

In addition to those managing directors focused on the day to day activities of capital deployment, we also, in 2016, brought on board, for the first time in 20 years and Chief Technology Officer, a fellow by the name of Scott Snyder. And that was further validation or further emphasis on a strategy modification that we made in 2016 and wanting to put more of our time and energy around technology, and I'll get into that in just a few minutes. Target company profile, we generally are looking for opportunities where we can put up to $25 million over the life of our relationship with the company.

Today, the average deployment size in a partner company is about $12 million. We generally start with a check size in the range of $6 million to $8 million, and then we'll increase our ownership, if appropriate, over that life cycle in various tranches of additional capital. We generally are the largest institutional shareholder in these companies. We generally do not want to have a controlling stake, but we generally will take a stake that has a significant minority interest. We define that as something between 20% and 50%. And in all cases, we're looking for board representation and active involvement in the governance of these companies, and that generally will mean – will be one of five or two of seven board members within the governing structure of these companies.

We're focused on areas in health care, financial services and digital media, and it's all about technology for us. So when we think about technology, we're thinking about the connectivity of devices or otherwise referred to as the internet of everything on the Internet of Things, IoT. Security is the second area and then artificial intelligence. And for us, artificial intelligence is more likely presented with regard to data analytics in the marketplace today. But we do recognize that it will continue to mature into various other forms of intelligence and computing that will allow for business models to be developed in the future around that concept.

So as I mentioned, health care, financial services and digital media, I'm not going to read the information on this slide, but it's here to just emphasize that we think that they're big markets that provide great opportunity for us. We've already seen some of that opportunity in these areas and we continue to focus our time and attention. Equally, as important, as I mentioned, these three areas of technology. Again, there's a lot of evidence that would suggest that there's a lot of opportunity in the marketplace for us to pursue. And we believe that when you the marry the industry focus that we have with these areas of technology that we're focused on, that it's going to provide a wealth of opportunity for Safeguard going forward with regard to the capital deployment.

Last year, we looked at over 650 opportunities. We issued seven term sheets and we closed on four of those deals. We have been very disciplined about how we get through this pipeline of activity. As you can imagine, we don't want to waste time in cycles that are not going to provide real opportunity for us. So we have a process internally that we are very dedicated to in getting through these opportunities, evaluating them, determining whether or not they make sense for us, and if so, then moving towards a hopeful close.

The difference between getting a term sheet out there and then ultimately closing is generally in the final throes of the transaction where we may not be able to get comfortable with either the provisions of the structure around governance or the company has a different point of view that has changed during the process around valuation or other economic terms. So it's just another further evidence and emphasis on the fact that we remain very disciplined as we go through these processes.

Today, we have interest in 28 companies This chart shows you split across those three areas of focus: health care, financial services and digital media. The next chart takes those same companies and puts them into categories with regard to revenue. So you'll have companies that are in either one of four stages, the first being pre-revenue of which we have none. The second stage being initial revenue, this is somewhere between $0 and $5 million of revenue or $1 million and $5 million.

The second, - the third stage is expansion where they're generating on an annual basis revenue up to $20 million. And then finally, the fourth stage is the high traction stage where companies are generating an excess of $20 million. And in many cases, these companies are either profitable from an EBITDA perspective or soon-to-be. We see some consistent movement with these companies from stage to stage over their life cycle with us. The other important point to know is that we don't need to go from left to right in order to have an exit opportunity.

We've had a number of examples over our history, and especially over the last 10 years, where we have had companies find an exit opportunity at any one of these stages, and we are opportunistic as it relates to taking advantage of those situations when they arise. We, unfortunately, don't provide a whole lot of detail on specific companies, and much of that is due to the fact the companies themselves don't want to have a lot of their information in the public domain.

So we try to aggregate certain data in order to give our shareholders a sense of the progress we're making with regard to the growth of these companies. This is an apples-to-apples comparison over a six year period of time for the companies that we currently have an interest in. And you can see from 2012 to 2017, there is a substantial amount of growth that has been evidenced by this group of 28 companies. In 2017, we expect this revenue to be somewhere in the range of $370 million to$390 million.

If we end up at the top end of that range, that will represent north of a 20% revenue growth rate for this group of companies in the aggregate. And that compares to a less than 6% growth rate last year, and last year was a tough year for these companies. They have fixed certain operating matters, they have gotten back on track, the market is more conducive, some of them are maturing, and we're starting to see that significant lift in their operating emphasis and results as 2017 plays out. And it brings us back to a more normalized state of growth that we've experienced since 2012. So we had a blip in 2016, but we think we're back on track as it relates to 2017.

A couple of quick examples of some of the companies that we have an interest in. One here in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, not far from where we are this morning, is a company in the medical device space, Trice Medical. Trice focuses on the orthopedic arena within medicine and has a device that allows orthopedics to potentially eliminate the need for MRIs in the scoping of injuries, both in the shoulder and the knee, and could also be used in other areas such as elbows and wrists and ankles. We have a total of $8 million deployed in Trice since 2014. We have a 28% ownership stake. And Trice has actually started to gain real momentum in the marketplace and they are partnering with a number of health systems in order to rollout this potential solution.

We think it's a big market. We think Trice has a great future. And it's been – just in a relatively short period of time, it's gone from concept through FDA approval into the market generating revenue and gathering a lot of attention from strategic parties in the marketplace.

Transactis is an example of a company that we have an interest in, in the financial services domain. We've been involved with Transactis since August of 2014. We have almost $15 million of capital deployed. We have an ownership stake of 24%. This company is headquartered in Manhattan, and provides a white-labeled bill presentment and payment solution that large money center financial institutions market and deliver to their customers. So Transactis doesn't necessarily go directly to the small business that wants to ultimately have the ability to receive or send invoices electronically to their customers and receive payment. They are actually going to work with that bank, the bank is going to work with Transactis and its a holistic solution. So much so that in 2016, in a $30 million round of capital, which we led with $5 million, we were able to attract five money center banks to participate with that round, and they were, as noted on the slide, Capital One, Fifth Third, PNC TD and Wells Fargo.

It not only validated that the market was right for this type of solution, and it's a competitive marketplace, there are others that are trying to provide this solution, but these five institutions wanted to be involved in the long-term product development that Transactis is focused on. And it's playing out in a way that we had hoped and anticipated, in that they're influencing the opportunities that we're seeing with the company, and they're bringing ideas back to the product development team at Transactis in order to get more features and functionalities into the marketplace. These companies are also financially incented to help with that revenue development by virtue of a warrant structure that we have in place that allows them to earn some additional equity in the company as they go, and they have no activity or input into the overall governance of the business. So it's a win-win for – we think, for all parties involved.

The last example is a technology company, a digital media company in Manhattan that has been with us since 2009. It's probably – it is by far the largest company that we have in our stable of partner companies today. MediaMath is a company that is focused on helping advertisers in the market, more efficiently utilize their dollars with regard to digital media. With $25.5 million deployed, we have an ownership stake of over 20%. This company is in the high traction revenue stage. It has been growing substantially since 2009. It is also now EBITDA profitable on a quarterly basis, large partnerships with the likes of Facebook and IBM, customers that include Time and Yahoo!, and this is a big market. We believe that there's a lot of opportunity here. It's one of six companies that is specifically focused on the digital media space that Safeguard currently has an interest in. And we think MediaMath, along with five other companies that we have in our stable are focused on the areas of the market that we think are not only growing quickly, but that the growth is sustainable.

This side chart is just a summary of the companies that we currently have an interest in. Their revenue stage, the category, the year in which we first deployed capital, our primary ownership stake and then the two most important sets of – pieces of information that I want to draw your attention to, the carrying value and the cost. There is no fair value accounting that takes place within our financial statements as it relates to our interest in these companies, and it's important understand that, that particular point. So if we put $1 to work in a company under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles today, we are required to, under the equity method of accounting, to take our share of any losses or profits, if that were the case, and adjust our cost basis accordingly.

So in most cases – in all cases, per the slide, our cost basis is greater than our carrying volume. That doesn't mean that we've had an impairment of value. It doesn't meant that we think anything less of these companies. But by that sheer accounting mechanism, the carrying value in this, as of 3/31/2017, was about half of what the cost basis was. And I'll further illustrate this point with one particular example. We have – we'll use MediaMath, the largest company in our portfolio today. MediaMath had a cost of $25.5 million, it's in the middle of the chart, if you're looking at the chart. Today, the carrying value of MediaMath is just $5 million. If you assume MediaMath is worth something much greater than $25 million to us, you can see that, that delta is not represented anywhere within the financial statements of Safeguard.

We've had a number of success stories and exits over the last eight years or seven years since 2010. They're highlighted here. What I'll draw your attention to here is, not only the cash on cash return multiple that we're very proud of and it's within the range that we're targeting, but also look at the companies that are the acquirers of these businesses. These are generally large multinational players that have a need for the types of entities that we're helping to grow. And that's important to us because it validates that we are making the right decisions in companies that have interest from others in the marketplace when they get to that important stage of maturation.

Since well before 2009 – since 2000, the company, unfortunately has had a significant amount of net operating losses that accrue to its benefit, and I say unfortunately because in order to create those losses, something really bad had to have happened and it did back in 2000. Today, we have $225 million of loss carryforwards available to us to offset any gains on the sale of these assets. And we don't expect that these NOLs will expire before their use, and we will continue to report on these NOLs as we go forward. We do not record the benefit of these NOLs in our financial statements.

Equity incentive compensation, the management team is compensated with three components, base salary, which is competitive to our peer group and is targeted at the 50th percentile, an annual short-term incentive program, bonuses also crafted in a manner that will put us in that 50th percentile of comparison, and then equity compensation. Two thirds of this equity compensation in the form of restricted shares is vested based upon the achievement of certain cash on cash returns on the capital that's put to work in any given year.

Said differently, if I'm awarded a share restricted stock or three shares of restricted stock today, two of those shares are going to vest only when I achieve at least a return of capital on the monies that I've put to work in 2017 and will not fully vest until I achieve a 2x return. There is some upside to that as well, but full vesting does not occur until we actually achieve a 2x return with an implied hurdle of one year's worth of operating expense. In addition, management has a stock ownership requirement that ranges from 2x to 4x one's base salary for the senior leadership team.

So I'm going to conclude with why own Safeguard. We think that there are six important points to keep in mind. One, we have unique access to early- and growth-stage technology companies within a public company structure. So you could gain access to these companies, if you were committed to a fund structure as an LP; here you have a New York Stock Exchange company, where you're able to, with liquidity, be in or out depending on your desires to have access to the companies that we focus on.

We think we trade a significant discount to our net asset value. And there's a number of ways in which one can ultimately begin to estimate what that net asset value is, but we believe that we are at a significant discount to that value. We don't believe that the full value of these partnered companies, as I've indicated before, are reflected in our share price. Just by the sheer fact that if you look at the cost basis of these companies and compare that to our market cap today, there would be at least a 50% lift there. But we also believe that, obviously, that the value of these companies is greater than even its cost basis.

The team has the deep domain expertise and operating experience, and we use that every day to help these companies grow. We have great financial flexibility with respect to our balance sheet with regard to liquidity and the ability to meet the needs of the companies that we engage ourselves with. And we think we're strongly aligned with the interest of our shareholders, both in the way that we're compensated and in the way that we're managing these assets.

So with that, I'll open up the floor to any questions that you may have at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

We have questions on the presentation and – can we have questions on the presentation and – I mean, to first on the governance of the meeting. The board is now fixed, right? Is that the intended number or are you looking to fill that spot that now has been left?

Stephen Zarrilli

We think that over the long-term that the right number for this board is probably somewhere between seven to nine members, and we'll continue to evaluate candidates as we go in order to more fully form this board. But we don't believe it should be at the level that it was just four or five years ago, where we had more than ten board members. We think that the right size is somewhere between seven and nine.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can you talk a little bit about the debt financing that you did. I think it's the first time you've actually gone and borrowed like that and just the rationale behind it and…

Stephen Zarrilli

Sure. So that debt instrument is pretty important to us. We've actually been looking for a relationship and a structure of that nature for quite some time. You may recall, we've disclosed in the past that we had a credit facility with a bank, Silicon Valley Bank. But that credit facility, when you really got into the bowels of it was basically an ability to borrow against the cash that we had on deposit. The fundamental difference here with the facility that we've created with HPS is that we were actually using the assets, the investments in these partnered companies as collateral for the borrowings, point number one.

Point number two, we really did have a goal of trying to get out from the majority of the converts that we have been carrying for quite some time. When I came in 2008, initially as Chief Financial Officer, we had an outstanding balance of almost $150 million of convertible debt. Today, it stands at $55 million. We expect to use a portion of the proceeds from the drawl on the HPS facility to pay down some portion – large portion of those converts.

We may end up with a tail that we will deal with through other cash flow or refinancing mechanisms. But our goal has been, Joe, to get away from those converts. The shareholders don't like it. There's an implied premium to those instruments, given the conversion feature. So we think it's the right step and the right direction, and continues to show that we have greater flexibility with borrowing arrangements than not.

Unidentified Analyst

So the goal is to use part of the proceeds to retire the converts?

Stephen Zarrilli

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Eventually, you're going to leave them out for a certain period of time so it's...

Stephen Zarrilli

Not very long. I mean, we don't want to continue to carry unnecessary interest charges, so to speak.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So you talk a lot about exits. And this is 2017, it's the year of exit from prior presentations, but – and then part of this strategy – if I understand it right, part of your strategy was to shift in to create more exits, we're going to go into more investments in earlier stage companies and increasing the number of companies in the portfolio and thereby, we'll increase the exits. Is that – when did we – when did you adopt that and is that working do you think?

Stephen Zarrilli

Well, we adopted it about four years ago when I became CEO. We meaningfully embarked on that strategy quickly thereafter. It's resulted in about half of this portfolio now being with us just under three years. So these are fairly young companies that have been with us for a relatively short period of time. There were some other companies that we had interest in before I became CEO that we were still maturing. Some of them have exited. Some of them are prime to be part of an exit process, hopefully, in 2017.

And so it's a long winded way of saying it's in process. That way that we're trying to build with this larger portfolio is in process by virtue of the fact that these companies take a bit of time in order to grow to be at a stage where they're a legitimate exit candidate for us. But you're right, 2017 is a year in which we have put a lot of emphasis on trying to move the needle wherever possible in getting our interest in certain of these companies into the hands of others. I can't be predictive, unfortunately, because it's a process that, you can probably well appreciate, has a lot of twists and turns. But we are very committed to recognizing that our shareholders will get rewarded if we're able to produce profits and produce those profits on a more recurring basis.

So that point isn't lost on management. So there is a balancing act that we're trying to pursue where we're not wanting to take ourselves completely out of the game of putting capital to work, but we also recognize that within this evergreen funding model, it's just not the flow of capital, but it's also the flow of profits that are important to the long-term growth – valuation growth that we're looking for.

Unidentified Analyst

So if you were to have the exits, would you look – could shareholders expect some sort of return of excess capital? And how does the credit facility impact that now?

Stephen Zarrilli

Look, so the credit facility gives us even greater flexibility from an operating perspective. But our board of directors has been very open to capital allocation practices and they've – they demonstrated that. We had our first-ever share repurchase in 2014. So in a 64-year history, two and a half years ago or three years ago, we had our first share repurchase. We followed that up with another share repurchase in 2015. So this board has actually demonstrated that when we have two things in play, excess cash meaning more cash and we think that we can legitimately put to work at any given time in the market, and that number is defined to give us some facility so that we're in the market over a number of years.

And where we think that our share value is trading at a level that's below intrinsic value, then our capital allocation practices should include an evaluation of returns to shareholders. And that return generally has been in the form of share repurchases, which actually probably nine out of 10 shareholders prefer than a dividend given the tax consequences of such.

Unidentified Analyst

But isn't it true that you have the excess capital when you after, assuming that your theory is correct, you have an exit and then you have potentially excess capital and if the share price reacts on the exit, you end up buying it at a much higher price than, for example, in a period when you didn't have an exit and it trades down?

Stephen Zarrilli

And that's a potential risk. So you are potentially caught in that whipsaw when you're managing your cash resources.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And am I right in thinking that excess capital is – do you give a number on that or...

Stephen Zarrilli

We generally have guided to looking at 2x an average deployment number annually. So if that's $60 million to $80 million, multiply that number by two, take into account two years worth of operating expense on top of that, and generally you'll get to a number that we think is the amount of capital that we should have at any given time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I am sorry to dominate.

Stephen Zarrilli

That's okay. Any other questions? Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

With regard to this recent line. Can you tell us about who made the – how independent was the appraisal on the portfolio for HPS?

Stephen Zarrilli

HPS engaged a independent third-party to come in and look at it each individual asset in the development of their appraised value for those companies, which ultimately then yielded a result in the aggregate. We had no influence in that process. We provided detailed data with regard to the company's operating information. And then they took other forms of data including prior valuations that had been done by independent parties, principally in the – for purposes of 409A valuations that are done annually for these companies. So it was a combination of data that was provided, and then this third-party ultimately rendered its opinion.

Unidentified Analyst

Was the name of the third-party was disclosed?

Stephen Zarrilli

No, it was not disclose. But it's a reputable large enterprise in the marketplace.

Unidentified Analyst

As a financial adviser, sometimes we look at the world and we say, you let your winners ride and you kill your losers. So if you have an investment that's not working out, you get rid of it right away. If you have something that's really successful, you ride the train for a long, long time. Two questions, I mean, the $25 million bets per company, is that big enough, is that ambitious enough, could it be more ambitious? And secondly, the compensation structure that you have encourages exits for cash. And so you're awarded every time you sell a company, but would it be better to, maybe, let these companies go further and get a piece of the action after some kind of an event?

Stephen Zarrilli

So are you suggesting – hold the mic for a second, John, are you suggesting that an event being an IPO.

Unidentified Analyst

An IPO or just maintaining an interest in the company. I mean would it be possible instead of just blowing the entire companies out to find a strategic partner that could take that company the next level and have Safeguard participate in that growth. Not necessarily suggesting a rights offering or anything like that at all, I'm just saying instead of selling 100% equity in the company, maybe keep a piece of it so that there's a longer-term interest because you're creating all this value that other people are realizing. And it might be nice for us, shareholders, to keep a piece of that action.

Stephen Zarrilli

Yes, I think, it's a balancing act. There's no specific recipe that says a company gets to X and the profile looks like Y and we sell. And you'd be surprised, management actually takes pride in getting the best value for these companies over the long term. So we're not necessarily influenced by looking at how our restricted stock is vesting as much we're trying to make sure that the track record that we have as a team is sustainable and is actually at the top quartile or top decile of performance when compared to others of similar size in the marketplace. But it's a great question because we constantly deal with it every day. Should we ride it or should we exit?

We've had as many examples where we have chosen to exit only to find that two or three or four years later the company has hit some substantial speed bump. And had we been in the car when they hit that speed bump, we would have inflicted a lot of pain upon ourselves. So we look at a number of things at that moment in time. What's the market, is the management team still scalable in that marketplace? If we are going to stay in, what amount of additional capital is required? Do we need to participate? Can we bring others into the party with us?

And there's a series of points of evaluation that happen that ultimately give us a holistic view and opinion as to what we think we should do with that particular asset. We had an example back in 2016, where we ultimately had a successful exit of Putney. And there was a lot of debate at the time as to whether or not we should be in Putney for another two or three years. And the thing that most importantly motivated us to get out of the market was a more rapid building of competitive threat within the marketplace that we felt was going to potentially outpace the capital moves of the company and potentially put a strain on the management resources that were in place in order to grow into a bigger company.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you worried about like an internet capital group or a company [ph] becoming such a big part of the company that it dominates these exit valuations?

Stephen Zarrilli

I'm not worried about it, but I'm mindful of the fact that if you have a controlled position in a particular enterprise or group of enterprises, as we've had in the past, that you run the risk that, that becomes the proxy for your value. So would we potentially take a controlling stake in a company in the future? Yes, potentially. But we've also reconfigured the foundation of the business by virtue of being more focused on technology in a particular fashion so there could be opportunity then to bolt something on to this platform that could represent something of that nature.

Unidentified Analyst

So in terms of future industrial diversification, it seems that we're just at the beginning of AI's potential revenue and it's projected to grow to a $37.8 billion industry the next 10 years. What is your strategy to take advantage of this growing industry?

Stephen Zarrilli

So you're right, it's a growing industry and it's going to be a very focused approach to making sure that we don't get ahead of ourselves. There's a lot of buzz about artificial intelligence. But what we're seeing truly play out in the market today is using certain types of technology to parse data in a particular way and that falls into this category of AI, but to take that data and then to be able to use it in the market in a way that generates revenue for the companies that are leveraging that type of intelligence technology. John, any other questions.

Stephen Zarrilli

Thank you. So that's Safeguard's current state, and we look forward to keeping you apprised of our progress and thank you for being here today.

