Sevan Drillings' (SDRNF) CEO Scott McReaken on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scott McReaken

Thank you, Simon. Good morning everyone. Welcome to Sevan Drilling Limited first quarter 2017 earnings call. As you said my name is Scott McReaken, CEO for the Group and I will be hosting the call today. We will go over the quarter's activities, give an update on fleet operations and the financials for the quarter.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind everyone that much of the discussion will not be based on historical facts or rather consist of forward-looking statements and are subject to uncertainty. We articulate some of these key items on page two of the presentation, and for any additional information and to view our other Board’s filings, please visit the website at sevandriling.com.

In the first quarter Sevan achieved 97.7% technical utilization and 97% economic utilization. We had the Sevan Brazil and Sevan Louisiana continue operations with Petrobras in Brazil and LLOG in the U.S. Gulf. We continue to realize strong trends in our utilizations and operating performance. The Sevan Brazil has just over a year left of term with Petrobras as the contract expires in July 2018. The Sevan Louisiana contract will run up on June 3, and we continue to be in discussions with LLOG and some other clients for additional work in 2017 and looking at 2018 as well. Our total estimated revenue backlog today is at 113 million today with these two contracts. In other contracting activities we continue to work closely with Costco as we're in advance negotiations to find a suitable alternative to the deferral that we've been continuing for the last several quarters.

We've entered into a standstill agreement with Costco that defers the expiring date of the deferral period of May 31 and we're close to working out final details with them now. For the Sevan driller we've decided relocate the unit from Singapore where she was laid out as we were completing preservation activities and the rig in Malaysia as we continue to be actively marketing for acceptable work in the region as well as some other locations. Summing up the financials operating revenues were at 55.1 million generating EBITDA of 25.4 million and with a net loss of $0.25 per share.

Speaking to the ongoing refinancing, in April [indiscernible] reached an agreement with it's bank group to extend the comprehensive restructuring plan negotiating period until July 31, 2017. This reflects significant progress on the terms of such restructuring that we made with the bank group. [Indiscernible] and the company are now in advance discussions with third party and related party investors and it's secured lenders on the terms of comprehensive recapitalization. We're in receipt of a proposal from the third party and related party investors which remain subject to further negotiation and finally due diligence and documentation. While discussions with our secured lenders and certain investors have advanced significantly a number of important terms continue to be negotiated and no assurance can be given that an agreement will be reached. As previously disclosed we continue to believe that implementation of comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement for Chapter 11 proceedings and we're preparing accordingly.

It's likely that this comprehensive restructuring plan may require a substantial impairment in losses for stakeholders. As a result the company currently expects that shareholders will likely receive minimal or no recovery value for their existing shares. The company's business operations remain unaffected by these restructuring efforts and the company continues to meet its ongoing customer and business counterparty obligations.

Now I will spend a little more time on the company's view of the market and then move to the financials. The offshore drilling market remains challenging and we expect this dynamic to continue in the short to medium term, the majority of customers remain focused on conserving cash and are still reluctant to commit to significant new capital projects offshore until an increased consistency an upward trend in all prices is demonstrated. The significant rig supply overhang remains and a faster return to a balanced market will require drilling contractors to be more disciplined in retiring older unit. Tendering activities continued at increase levels albeit from a lower base. Market behavior point's increasingly to the market having reached [indiscernible], an increasing number of recent tenders released by oil companies seek to contract at current bottom of cycle day rate for increased durations and/or with multiple fixed price option periods. We still believe in long term fundamentals of the offshore drilling industry driven by years of under-investment in new fields and competitiveness of offshore resources on a full cycle basis enduring focus on our customers safe and efficient operations and a disciplined approach to contracting allows the company to capitalize when the market recovers.

Getting back into the quarter, our operating revenues were at 55.1 million down from last quarter 63.4 million. We continue a strong performance in this first quarter on the two rigs but we didn't have a repeat of the insurance claim benefits as we did last quarter. Total operating expense for the first quarter was 44.8 million compared to 53.8 million last quarter. We continued to push our operating cost lower while delivering safe and efficient performance and have lowered our G&A by 2 million resulting from some nonrecurring charges from the fourth quarter.

Depreciation is at 15.1 million and back to the normal level after CIP [ph] projects were closed out in the fourth quarter. Financial expenses came in at 17.6 million, as 1.2 million is related to changes in the rising interest rate as we don't have our hedges on our debt. Tax expense was 0.2 million and the company is recognizing a net loss of 7.5 million this quarter which is 4.6 million less than last quarter's. In the balance sheet we have 1.4 billion of total non-current assets comprising mainly of our rig fleet including 26.3 million of the final installment for the developer. Cash was at 22.2 million on March 31, we had some other movements in working capital. The bank debt outstanding is 901 million as we made our regular $35 million of amortization and the revolver residual will continue at 185 million this quarter. We paid a total of 16.1 million in interest for both facilities.

Simon, this concludes my prepared remarks if you could open up the lines for some questions.

Scott McReaken

Well thank you. So I guess this concludes our first quarter 2017 earnings call for Sevan Drilling. We appreciate everyone's interest in the company and look forward to speaking with you again. Thank you.

