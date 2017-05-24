Chevron's Trickery

Chevron has lost the case as well as the first appeal, wants to appeal again.

Chevron has done so in Australia, the ATO wants the money and has gone to court.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is facing the Australian government in court over tax issues, recently Chevron has lost an appeal. The company announced that it wants to bring the matter before the country's highest court. Let's look at what Chevron has been doing and how a loss of the case could impact the company.

Chevron's shares are trading at $106, 11% below the 52 week high and 9% above the 52 week low. Over the last months the performance has been mediocre at best, after shares had rallied substantially during last fall.

The Australian government believes Chevron is lowering its earnings in the country in an unduly manner, thus lowering their corporate taxes in Australia excessively. The country seeks $250 million for 2004 to 2008, but since Chevron's operations in the country are still going (and have expanded a lot due to the company's two giant LNG projects Gorgon and Wheatstone) the ruling could lead to annual costs of several hundred million dollars going forward, ultimately costing the company billions.

How has Chevron done that?

In general, the process looks like this: The parent company gives a loan to its offshore subsidiary, in turn, the offshore subsidiary pays interest to the company it got the loan from (in this case, the parent company) -- as it would have done if the loan had come from anyone else. Due to the subsidiary's activities in a foreign country, it is (hopefully) earning operating income in that country. Due to the interest that flows from the subsidiary to the parent company, the subsidiary's pre-tax earnings are lower than its operating earnings (as the interest it is paying to its parent company shows up as an expense in the subsidiary's income statement, whereas the same interest shows up as receipts in the parent company's income statement).

A lower pre-tax income for the subsidiary means that the taxes the subsidiary pays are lowered as well, since the subsidiary's taxes are determined by its pre-tax income and the corporate tax rate in the respective country it is located in.

As Australia has a corporate tax rate of 30%, each dollar in interest paid by the subsidiary lowers the subsidiary's taxes (and thus the company's total taxes in Australia) by $0.30.

So far, everything is entirely legal, and that makes sense -- after all the parent company is justified to get some interest for making a loan, even if that loan was given to one of its subsidiaries.

Now where the issue gets tricky, is when the parent company is giving out loans at rates that are not what the market would demand -- i.e. if the interest rate is either very high or very low (relative to what the interest rate would have been had the subsidiary gotten the loan from someone else at market rates). By either choosing a very high or a very low interest rate, the corporation can move profits from one country to another one, usually trying to move earnings from countries with higher taxes to countries with lower taxes.

And, apparently, that is exactly what Chevron has been doing: The company's Australian subsidiary took on inter-company loans at rates well above the market average, in some cases rates were up to seven percentage points higher than what the company would have to pay on the debt market -- this obviously isn't justified at all, with the only explanation being that Chevron wants to move its profits from its Australian operations to other destinations, where corporate tax rates are lower.

The Australian government obviously objects to such activities, claiming that the proclaimed costs the Australian subsidiary is incurring are an artificial gimmick and not reflective of the subsidiary's actual costs, thereby tarnishing the subsidiary's earnings and cutting income taxes in an unjustified way.

The Australian Taxation Office and Chevron went to court over that issue, with the ATO winning the case. Chevron's appeal has been struck down one time, but now Chevron's management has decided that it wants to go to the country's high court with another appeal.

It seems rather unlikely that Chevron will ultimately win that case, as the facts seem to clearly favor the ATO's position that Chevron's doing has been unlawful.

Chevron's decision to appeal once again nevertheless makes sense, after all this is a case that could decide over billions of dollars: The Wall Street Journal estimates that a ruling in favor of the ATO could cost Chevron $225 million annually going forward, in addition to $250 million for the years 2004 to 2008.

CVX Cash from Operations (ttm) data by YCharts

That amount is equal to 1.5% of the company's operating cash flow and about 7% of the company's net income -- a comparison to Chevron's free cash flow is not meaningful, as Chevron's free cash flow was negative over the last year.

Takeaway

Chevron's activities in Australia haven't been too successful over the past years, with Gorgon as well as Wheatstone facing big cost overruns, time delays and problems during ramp-up. Now the Australian government wants higher taxes from the company, rightly so, I believe, as the company's inter-company loans are not reflective of market interest rates at all.

Chevron has appealed the ruling once again, but will likely loose the appeal, too, which will hurt Chevron's earnings as well as cash flows going forward.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.