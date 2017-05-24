Chevron: The High Yield Won't Be Available For Long

The company has significant leverage to oil prices which could climb to as high as $60 a barrel in the summer.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), one of the world's largest vertically integrated oil producers comes with a dividend yield of almost 4.1%. Historically, over the last ten years, Chevron has offered a yield of less than 4%. However, the high-yield won't be available for long because the stock is well positioned to move higher in the coming weeks.

Chevron is one of the world's largest vertically integrated oil producers. But unlike its peers who also produce significant amounts of natural gas, Chevron's production profile is dominated by liquids. In fact, historically, liquids have accounted for more than 60% of the company's volumes.

In the first three months of this year, Chevron pumped 2.68 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, including liquids production of 1.71 million barrels per day. The liquids, mainly crude oil and NGL, represented almost 64% of Chevron's output. By comparison, Chevron's peers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) pumped more than 4.15 million boe per day in the same period which was 56% liquids, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) produced over 3.75 million boe per day which was less than 50% liquids and BP (NYSE:BP) produced 2.39 million boe per day (ex. Rosneft) which was 58% liquids.

Chevron's output is more liquids-linked than any of its peers. The company, therefore, has the greatest leverage to oil prices among the oil majors. Not surprisingly, Chevron stock has closely followed oil prices and will continue to do so in the future.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

It's been a tough 2017 so far for oil. On a year-to-date basis, the prices of WTI crude oil (Nymex) and Brent crude (NYSE:ICE) have fallen 1.5% and 4.5% respectively. At the same time, Chevron stock dropped by 9.7%. But moving forward, I believe the oil price environment will likely improve considerably.

The prices have already risen in recent recently, with WTI and Brent climbing more than 8% each in the last two weeks. That strength has been fueled in large part by the market's confidence that OPEC and 11 non-members, including Russia, will extend the production freeze agreement through the rest of the current year and the first quarter of 2018.

The oil producer group will meet this week in Vienna to discuss the possibility of prolonging the production freeze agreement signed in December in which OPEC and other major oil-producing countries, including Russia, agreed to curb output by 1.8 million barrels per day in the first six months of 2017. That deal pushed oil to as high as $58 a barrel in early-2017, but it also led to a surge in US oil production which pulled the commodity back to $40s. Now, OPEC's kingpin and top oil producer Saudi Arabia wants to extend the production freeze deal by nine months. And based on what we've heard from key representatives of the oil cartel and Russia, Saudi Arabia will likely have its way.

The crude oil prices are also getting support from declining inventories in the US which have now fallen for six consecutive weeks. As per data from the US Energy Information Administration released last week, the crude inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels during the week ended May 12. Total US inventories have now fallen to 520.8 million barrels after peaking at 535.5 million barrels at the end of March. The drawdown is expected to continue. Analysts are expecting a 2.8 million barrels drop in inventories for the week ended May 19, as per data compiled by S&P Global Platts, while the American Petroleum Institute has reported a 1.5 million barrels drop.

Meanwhile, the US oil demand will likely improve in the short term as the summer driving season kicks in. That should also cut into inventories, particularly gasoline stocks. Overall, the global oil demand is expected to grow by around 1.3 million barrels per day in 2017, as per estimates from the International Energy Agency and OPEC, despite reduced consumption in OECD countries and weakness in key Asian markets China and India. That demand growth is considerably better than the average increase of 1 million barrels a day seen in the past decade.

The production freeze agreement, declining inventories, and resilient demand could push Brent to as high as $60 a barrel in the summer. That will also fuel the recovery of Chevron stock which will push the dividend yield back to normal range of less than 4%.

Remember, Chevron is already positioning to capitalize on the strength in oil prices. The company is targeting 4% to 9% production growth for 2017, driven by the startup of some major projects such as Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects in Australia. The company is also ramping up drilling activity at its Permian Basin in the US in order to grow its domestic shale output by double-digits. In Q1-2017, Chevron revenues climbed from $23.55 billion a year earlier to $33.42 billion and it swung from a loss of $725 million to a profit of $2.68 billion. It also reported positive free cash flows of $479 million as opposed to a cash flow deficit of $4.5 billion in the year-ago period. The production growth, coupled with higher realizations, should continue to drive revenue, earnings and cash flow growth. I believe this can take Chevron stock beyond the 52-week high of $119 in the short term from the current level of $106m while also making it easier for the company to grow dividends.

Therefore, this might be a good time to buy Chevron stock.

