This REIT's Lack Of U.S. Retail Exposure And 6%-Plus Yield Bolsters Share Price

This past week, the absence of pain is pleasure for WPC shareholders.

W.P. Carey continues to nudge its dividend higher in the very low single digits due to slow growth which comes from avoiding US retail real estate.

Agree Realty shares have held up the best of any of the net-lease REITs with significant US retail property exposure – a function of portfolio quality and faster FFO/share growth.

Sector blue-chip Realty Income has not escaped the downdraft, nor has dividend stalwart National Retail Properties which has been under far more selling pressure.

Both the retail REIT sector and net-lease REITs have been hammered down severely over the past few weeks.

A lack of US retail properties on the W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) balance sheet and high current yield has proven to be a defensive combination during the recent net-lease sector sell-off.

WPC has previously been viewed as a more complicated story than its net-lease REIT peer group. In fact, W.P. Carey has trailed the net-lease sector leaders measured by total returns during the past several quarters.

However, the lack of US retail property exposure seems to be the one factor that matters most to Wall Street investors today. Clearly, WPC is out of the penalty box and is now viewed as a way to hedge the retail contagion.

WPC – Business Model Overview

The complications are operating a non-traded REIT management business and deriving about one-third of revenues from UK and European net-leased properties.

Notably, W.P. Carey has an excellent reputation and track record for delivering 10%-plus returns to its managed REIT shareholders in private CPA REITs which have gone full-cycle.

Non-Traded REIT Decline

However, non-traded REITs have fallen out of favor in part due to the ARCP scandal, which shed light on some unsavory industry practices. Notably, in 2014, the WPC investment management business contributed 10% of AFFO. Today, that number has slid to 5% of AFFO, as noted above.

Additionally, W.P. Carey is not sponsoring a new net-lease CPA REIT offering, which helps to remove a perceived conflict of interest when it comes to new property acquisitions for the WPC balance sheet.

Another factor is that The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) has recently launched a non-traded REIT arm targeting individual retail investors. "Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Blackstone's first public non-listed REIT, launched this January, has raised $755.4 million - or 41% of all the funds the entire public non-listed REIT market has raised to date this year, according to Robert A. Stanger & Co.," as reported in the WSJ.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is the only other REIT peer that has an embedded non-traded REIT business, Cole Capital, which has been acquired by the former ARCP management team.

Tale Of The Tape: Net-Lease Retail Pain

W.P. Carey shares are up +8.33% in 2017 year to date. This is notable, given the sea of red ink surrounding most of the well-known sector names.

During the past 52 weeks, WPC shares have traded in a range of $55.77-72.89 per share. The REIT distribution currently yields ~6.2% for an attractive total return.

During the past couple of weeks, Mr. Market has spared WPC shareholders from the pain of the recent net-lease REIT sell-off.

Net-Lease REITs - Bigger Picture

The share implosion and subsequent sacking of the CEO at Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) sent shock waves throughout the entire sector after reporting abysmal Q1 2017 results and reduced guidance.

The retail REITs and net-lease REITs were both tarred by the Spirit brush, which triggered a steep sell-off during May. Most REITs associated with US brick-and-mortar retail have been punished severely year to date.

One notable exception would be small-cap Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) which also has exhibited relative strength, despite a 100% retail tenant roster. While ADC shares are well off the highs, they are basically flat for the year. The overall quality of the ADC portfolio and growth rate, higher leasing spreads, and ability to grow FFO per share at a faster clip, all contribute to the better performance.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) has been pounded down due to concerns regarding its STORE Score underwriting, in light of the dominant narrative that retail brick-and-mortar stores are toxic.

Source: STOR Q1'17 earnings presentation

Having STORE as your first name draws attention to the portfolio. STOR released solid Q1 earnings and reaffirmed FY 2017 guidance. However, concerns regarding Gander Mountain bankruptcy had already put analysts in a frame of mind to look at any glass as being half empty.

Source: STOR Q1'17 earnings presentation

Notably, STORE leases to over 360 customers in 107 industries, including ~15% industrial/manufacturing tenants. However, all net-lease landlords with retail exposure are now under intense scrutiny by analysts.

Perhaps, the biggest surprise would be the steep sell-off in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), with its tremendous 23-year record of raising its dividend, including through the Great Recession.

However, a closer look at the Top 10 tenant list from the most recent National Retail 8-K filing might shed a bit of light.

Source: National Retail Properties Q1'17 earnings

Notably, NNN has a slightly larger exposure to Gander Mountain than STORE (which has gotten more negative attention recently).

The National Retail track record tells a far different story. Notably, even during the worst of the Great Recession, NNN occupancy of its 100% freestanding single-tenant retail portfolio never fell below 94.6% and is currently 99%.

Source: National Retail Properties presentation

If there is a bit of reshuffling to do among tenants, most of the facilities are smaller, fungible boxes, with a few exceptions (including Gander Mountain). For example: What if SunTrust (NYSE:STI) didn't need 111 bank branches going forward? These are typically very high quality locations with drive-through access, which can easily be converted to restaurant or other uses.

Changing the corporate name to "Triple Net Properties" or "Where You Spend Most Of Your Paycheck Properties" might help. I mention that tongue-in-cheek, but it can't help to have Retail as your middle name during the indiscriminate retail sell-off during May 2017.

"The Monthly Dividend Company," Realty Income (NYSE:O), has a well-deserved reputation for delivering steadily rising income for shareholders. However, the fact that three quarters of the portfolio consist of freestanding US retail tenants has been the source of recent weakness.

There is a cult-like following among retail investors for O, and many are looking to "buy the dip" and get an initial yield close to 5% as they can.

However, the negative headlines persist. When it comes to retail and brick and mortar, investors are not wasting any time in hitting the "sell button." So, it will be interesting to see what type of new retail concepts and initiatives come out of the ICSC conference held in Las Vegas this week.

Auto Parts Aren't Immune

Notably, the parade of poor US brick and mortar retail results continued this week, with AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) being the latest high-profile tenant to report results that disappointed Wall Street.

The AutoZone management team on the call noted the delay in US tax refunds compared with the same period last year as being a factor. This does make sense in the context of finding the money for big ticket repairs and maintenance items.

The weather (too hot, or too cold) and timing of the Easter holiday were often mentioned by apparel retailers as a factor in poor same-store comps. Those factors fell on deaf ears as well, as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and e-commerce continue to be the 900 lb Gorilla in the room.

If you take a closer look at AutoZone results, the rate of growth has slowed a bit. However, the ability to pay rent to landlords like O, NNN, STOR, ADC, VER, and others isn't the least bit in question.

This is true of many retailers which are creditworthy, as well as those service businesses that are entirely e-commerce resistant. Amazon is not going to wash your car, change your oil, fill a cavity, or cut your hair.

Meanwhile, Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) shares were the latest casualty, taking an 8.7% hit as of this writing. I doubt either the weather or tax refunds were the issue.

The fact that W.P. Carey doesn't have to answer any questions regarding US retail customers on its conference calls has become a huge advantage, at least in the near term.

WPC - Bottom Line

W.P. Carey has intentionally shied away from US retail, which has made it harder for it to grow the net-lease properties on the balance sheet. This strategy is now being rewarded by investors.

W.P. Carey derives one-third of revenues from UK and Europe from one-off mission-critical properties and customers with multiple locations, including a bit of retail. Notably, there is far less retail in UK and EU on a per-capita basis and higher barriers to entry, which make it a different risk-adjusted calculation when underwriting properties.

The US properties are typically larger, single-tenant office, R&D, warehouse, self-storage, and manufacturing facilities – again deemed to be mission critical.

W.P. Carey leases 900 locations to 214 tenants with a 9.6-year weighted average remaining lease term.

The WPC retail exposure, except for seven TrueValue hardware locations, is primarily located overseas. However, as shown below, the TrueValue facilities are warehouse/distribution and not retail stores, (which is the reason that these TrueValue properties generate such a high percentage of ABR).

Source: WPC company website

The largest WPC retail tenants are Hellweg, a chain of German retail stores, and Pendragon PLC, which is a group of high-end vehicle dealerships spread across the UK.

The W.P. Carey single-tenant net-lease portfolio is the most diverse of any of its peer group.

Investor Takeaway

The current W.P. Carey 6.2% yield is attractive relative to its US net-lease REIT peer group, especially for a BBB-rated REIT. The value at 13.4x 2017e FFO per share is attractive as well.

However, one trade-off which investors must face with W.P. Carey is the relatively slow growth of AFFO per share and tiny annual dividend increases.

The net-lease REITs that own freestanding US retail properties have a multi-trillion-dollar investment universe to choose from; which is a major factor driving the higher FFO per share growth rates for O, NNN, STOR, ADC, and others.

It now appears owning WPC shares in a REIT portfolio is a hedge against the current US retail doom and gloom. However, in the event of a rising rate environment in the US, the slow dividend growth rate might pressure the share price. That is why at REITs 4 Alpha, we are looking to buy or add to WPC shares at a higher initial yield.

