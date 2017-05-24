PetroChina's Development Plan Of Peruvian Block 58: Its Context And Implications For Investors

Submission of the $2 billion development plan will have impact on local gas and world LNG markets beginning 2023; it implies PetroChina has its own corruption bust behind it.

The uncertainty lies in the gas pipeline construction, which was suspended as a result of the Odebrecht scandal.

The plan calls for drilling 60 wells in six years to tap the 3.9 Tcf gas reserves in the block.

PetroChina (NYSE: PTR), the Chinese state oil company, presented to Peruvian hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro on May 20, 2017, a development plan of Block 58, which is located in the Amazon jungle in the southern Cusco region of Peru (see Fig. 1 below).

According to the plan, PetroChina is to invest $2 billion in the block over the next six years to drill 60 wells, which will start this year. Block 58 is estimated to hold approximately 3.9 Tcf of natural gas reserves, per Perupetro. PetroChina reportedly would start development drilling later this year, targeting first gas production in 2023, which might be pushed up to 2021 with streamlined governmental permitting.

Perupetro official said the produced gas would be used for power plants on the southern coast and potentially feed into Peru LNG located at Pampa Melchorita on the central coast.

Fig. 1. Map showing location of Block 58, modified after PetroChina.

Rightholding

PetroChina, under CNPC E&D Holdings Cooperatief U.A. and CNODC International Holding Ltd., obtained right to Block 58 in a $2.6 billion deal with Petrobras in 2014. The Chinese state oil company acquired all shares of Petrobras Energia Peru SA through an acquisition agreement with owners Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. (0.21%) and Petrobras De Valores Internacional De Espana S.L. (99.79%).

The deal concerns three blocks, i.e., 46.16% stake in Lot 57, and 100% operated working interest in Lot X and Lot 58 (see Table 1). The deal was closed on November 6, 2014, with the EIS approval received in 2015. Lot X and Lot 58 are situated near the 13 Tcf, 612 MMcf/d-producing Camisea Field in the Department of Cuzco. The neighboring Lot 57, which is operated by Repsol Exploración Perú S.A., Sucursal del Peru (53.84%), with PetroChina replacing Petrobras as 46.16% partner, includes the 2 Tcf Kinteroni gas field, which was producing at 157 MMcf/d as of Q1 2017.

Table 1. PetroChina license blocks in Peru. Source: author's compilation of PetroChina releases. Other sources indicate production as of Q1 2017 are 10,266 bo/d in Block X and 2,684 bo/d in block VII/VI (Argus).

Block 58 covers 3,401.34 sqkm in the Madre de Dios Basin in the Bajo Urubamba area. Four exploratory wells have been drilled by Petrobras, namely Urubamba 1X, Picha 2X, Taini 3X and Paratori 4X, with the last well being the deepest well in the area, having reached a TD of 5,145m. All four wells struck hydrocarbons, leading to the discovery of gas and gas-condensate fields. PetroChina acquired 2D seismic data in the central to southern part of the block to identify potential exploration targets; it also conducted petroleum engineering studies to define the development plan. With the exploratory drilling, the block was at the time estimated to contain 2 Tcf of proven natural gas and 114 MMbbl of condensate, with additional potential of 3.7 Tcf. Along with Block 57, the block is expected to hold 8-10 Tcf (Taj). According to the development plan of May 2017, natural gas reserves in the block are pegged at approximately 3.9 Tcf presently, which increased Peru's total gas reserves by 27.7% (see Fig. 2).

PetroChina first entered Peru in 1993 into blocks VII/VI in the Talara Basin. It subsequently acquired working interest in blocks 8 and 1AB, before the 2014 acquisition from Petrobras.

Fig. 2. Block 58 and adjacent license areas, modified after Saldarriaga.

Pipeline

The largest uncertainty concerning PetroChina's development of Block 58 appears to the gas pipeline that is supposed to transport the produced gas to the market.

PetroChina has two options to transport gas from the Amazon jungle to the coastal population centers. The company has been talking with the Camisea consortium led by Pluspetrol about the possibility to use its existing pipeline, however the plan A is to build the planned 1,100km southern gas pipeline (see Fig. 3). Construction of the southern gas pipeline was awarded to a group headed by Brazilian company Odebrecht in June 2014,which was nonetheless annulled in January 2017 by the Peruvian government after the construction firm failed to close financing of $4 billion in the aftermath of a corruption scandal that it involved in. A new contract for the pipeline is expected to be signed in early 2018 to finish the remaining 90% of the construction work. The pipeline is now expected to come onstream by 2021, just in time for the Block 58 gas.

Fig. 3. Gas pipeline planned leading to Block 58, modified after Casallas.

Discussion and Conclusion

The submission of development for Block 58 is a major boon to Peruvian hydrocarbon production. It may add to world LNG supply by 2023 once the block starts production. Therefore, the announcement of the Block 58 development has implications not only to local gas market but also to the global LNG supply.

Additionally, the fact that a project of the magnitude of $2 billion has progressed inside PetroChina to the stage of submission to Perupetro indicates that the state oil company, especially its international branch, may have come out of a major corruption bust which had swept much of the high-level executives from CNPC Chairman Jiang Jiemin to PetroChina overseas operations chief Bo Qiliang (see here). Accordingly, in evaluation of PetroChina, investors probably should take notice of this development.

