Vedanta Resources' (VDNRF) CEO Thomas Albanese on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vedanta Resources plc (OTCPK:VDNRF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Anil Agarwal - Founder and Executive Chairman

Thomas Albanese - CEO and Director

Arun Kumar - Chief Financial Officer of Vedanta Limited

Steven Din - CEO of Konkola Copper Mines and Director of Konkola Copper Mines

Sudhir Mathur - Acting CEO and CFO, Cairn India Limited

Analysts

Ian Rossouw - Barclays

Fraser Jamieson - JPMorgan

Jatinder Goel - Citi

Varun Ahuja - JPMorgan

Bharat Shettigar - Standard Chartered Bank

Menno Sanderse - Morgan Stanley

Harsh Agrawal - Deutsche Bank

Pavitra S - Nomura

Anil Agarwal

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the annual result of Vedanta Resources. It's a pleasure to see you all here today.

Through Vedanta Resources, we have grown Vedanta Limited into what it is today, a natural resource powerhouse in which we proudly own 50%. We are now the sixth largest and fastest-growing diversified mining company in the world. As a UK listed company, we offer a ground for opportunity to invest in India because of [indiscernible]. This is a premium market with a population of 1.3 billion and double-digit demand for all the metal and oil we produce. Whilst other companies are looking to sell to China or other countries, we have the unique advantage that everything we produce in India, we will sell in India. I hope you will join me in this exciting opportunity to be part of that future.

From our IPO in 2003, where we raised a little over $800 million, we have already returned over $2 billion to all shareholders and generated a total shareholder return of over 130%. And this year, the board has recommended a final dividend of $0.35 per share.

Today, you will hear from our team about our strong result during the last financial year. I'm very proud of what we have achieved. Our group structure is now simpler following the completion of the merger of Cairn India and Vedanta Limited earlier this year. We are committed to disciplined capital allocation while remaining focused on deleveraging. Safety and sustainability continue to be a priority for me as they are across the group. Tom will talk in more detail about our philosophy of zero harm, zero waste and zero discharge.

Looking forward, I'm confident that growth will come from our existing world-class, low-cost assets. And I'm excited about the opportunity in India and Africa, our two key markets. Vedanta is one of the largest taxpayer in India, contributing around $6 billion a year to exchequer, including dividends to the government. We also have a long standing business in Africa where we have invested approximately $4 billion since 2004.

As you know, Tom has made the personal decision to rejoin his family in U.S.A. and will leave Vedanta in August. I thank him warmly for the significant contribution he has made in his three years with us in the company. I'm leading the search for successor with the right leadership, qualities and experience to continue the group strategy. I remain committed to making the right decision, which will create long term value for all of our shareholders, and I look forward 2018 with more confidence than ever.

I will now hand over to Tom. Thank you.

Thomas Albanese

Thank you, Chairman. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to welcome you to Vedanta Resources' Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Presentation. This is the first earnings presentation for the new Vedanta post the completion of the Cairn merger which, as you know, has been in the making for the past two years. This merger will significantly transform the group and its capital structure.

So I'll start with the commodity markets. We've seen some further improvement in commodity markets over the past year and although there was a little of pullback over the past few months. Interestingly though, aluminum LME is shifting to a positive bias for the first time in nearly 10 years. And overall, these moves in many of the metals have been affecting some latent supply capacity across some of the metals, particularly the base metals. But this supply capacities feel fairly restricted, with possible exception to Chinese iron, as most of the companies have not yet been committing to large CapEx.

So I think on balance, we would expect fiscal year 2018 to probably be more of a supply driven story in our sector, barring macro shocks. And until we begin to see large investments in copper, in aluminum, in zinc, in oil and iron ore, we'll probably continue to see relatively tight markets and reasonably supported prices.

We've noticed certainly that the Chinese have made a number of efforts to restrict excess capacity in aluminum, will certainly help our aluminum business. And you'll know that we have been seen as a top zinc play. So again, between zinc as a top play, aluminum as something that's coming into its own, I think that doubly positions Vedanta as we go forward, particularly as we're ramping up our aluminum business from capital that we had previously spent. So we were focusing on the ramp-up of the aluminum assets and these improvements of LME have certainly affected, positively, our overall income statement and I think our future balance sheet. That ramp-up in aluminum will contribute significantly to the group's total EBITDA in the coming years.

So with that, let me now summarize and take you through our fiscal year 2017 performance. As always, I'll start with safety and sustainability. We've been making great strides in improving our safety performance and the attitudes and leadership around safety. But I am unfortunately saddened to state that we did have seven fatalities during the last fiscal year, and that included four fatalities toward the end of the year with our contract employees due to single train collapse at our SK mill project at Hindustan Zinc. Anyone getting hurt is a setback to our collective efforts to attain and deliver zero harm. So we learned what's -- from what's happened and we continue to make ourselves a safer and a better company.

Before I deep dive into the results, I'd like to really remind everyone about the compelling investment case in Vedanta. Vedanta is a world-class natural resources powerhouse. On a consolidated EBITDA basis, we're the sixth largest diversified resources company in the world. And of those, we're the only global resource player with significant operations, expertise and majority of sales in the Indian market. With the completion of Vedanta Limited and Cairn India merger, efficient capital allocation and continued focus on shareholder return will be the key priorities for the group.

Aided by strong free cash flow of $1.5 billion for the year, we completed the year with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.7x, positive credit rating movements and momentum and further reduced the debt by another $1.4 billion after the March 31, 2017 reporting period. Our subsidiary, Vedanta Limited, has one of the strongest balance sheets in the Indian and amongst the global peers, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.4x.

And reiterating our shareholder returns focus, we've announced a final dividend for plc of USD 0.35 per share. Both our subsidiaries, Vedanta Limited and Hindustan Zinc, also announced special dividends during the course of the year.

So Vedanta has a large diversified asset base geared toward base metals and oil, providing sector-leading production growth. Our low-cost production profile, with the majority of our assets in the lowest quartile of their respective cost curves, aids the company in generating positive free cash flow even at low commodity prices, which we saw in the previous fiscal year. As a result of consistent through-the-cycle investments, Vedanta offers an industry-leading growth trajectory and is on track to meet this target.

We delivered shareholder returns consistently over the past 10 years with $2 billion returned to investors in the form of dividends and share buybacks at plc.

Looking at our results. On operations, we continue across the production ramp-up across the portfolio. We've had record production of zinc from India, Zinc India, aluminum, power and copper from our [Kip] Copper India business. Our conversion from open pit to underground operations at Hindustan Zinc has been particularly going well. However, we did see our aluminum ramp-up impacted by some production outages, but we continue to bring new pots online. And at KCM, while copper primary production was impacted by equipment availability and other issues, custom smelting volumes did increase significantly over the year. And our Gamsberg zinc project is on track for calendar year 2018 production.

Moving to the financials. We have robust EBITDA and improved EBITDA margins of 36% and we continue to see cost savings. That strong cost, culture cost control, which Arun will speak about, is required to assist in further savings, which I see running room to achieve. And I'm happy to state we've delivered cost and marketing savings of over circa $814 million over past eight quarters.

As of March end, gross debt was at $17 billion, excluding temporary borrowings with Zinc Energy and Zinc India to bridge the dividend payment. And however, we've had a reduction of $1.4 billion post the 31st of March, as you've heard.

The stakeholders have also benefited, and our contributions to the government exchequer in fiscal year 2017 were about $6 billion, including the special dividends to, from Hindustan Zinc.

With the Cairn Limited and Cairn India , or Vedanta Limited merger now complete, the newly merged entity has a robust dividend policy in place. Now we've increased our dividend 83% year-on-year, and this is on the back of our confidence of strengthening operational cash flows. Our capital allocation plan is underpinned by world class assets and operational excellence to deliver strong, stable and long life cash flows. Most of this investment in growth projects or assets are nearing completion or had already been spent and is generating increased cash generation. Shareholder return is a clear focus of management and the board. And as you know, we've been happy with the subsidiary, Vedanta Limited, announced a dividend policy a week ago, which envisions the pass through of the Hindustan Zinc regular dividend plus a minimum 30% payout of profit after tax, excluding the Hindustan Zinc's profit. Hindustan Zinc itself announced a dividend policy of a minimum 30% payout.

At Vedanta plc, regular dividends from Vedanta Limited would be used for interest and dividend payments, but any large special dividends would be used for deleveraging. We continue to optimize our CapEx and OpEx spend across the businesses to generate strong free cash flows. In terms off balance sheet management, the management focus continues to remain on delevering, strengthening our credit metrics and using our strong free cash flows to drive further reduction in gross debt. On the credit ratings, while Arun will speak to more detail on this, we will target to improve our ratings to regain what we lost during the downturn and achieve investment-grade ratings over time. We will only invest in high return businesses in the existing businesses, and each investment proposal that we see will pass through a rigorous test of achieving the hurdle rate criteria.

To summarize, we'll focus on delivering long-term value for all shareholders through prudent capital allocation to maintain a strong credit profile, while also evaluating the most compelling growth opportunities across the group. You've heard me talk about the strong fundamentals for zinc for the past 1.5 years and we continue to believe the zinc fundamentals remain intact. We have seen some pullback in LME over the past two to three months, but even just the moves over the past week or so and the tightening of supply shows that, in my view, we have a positive trajectory for zinc even in the near term. The concentrate market continues to be tight, although it's slightly better for smelters as it was in the first quarter of calendar year '17. Spot TCRCs for zinc have reached a decade low given that smelters are increasingly finding it difficult to source concentrate post the closure of some mines over the past few years. That demand then is drawing inventory from LME and Chinese warehouses. Those inventories are now at a six to seven year low. If you look at the chart on the right hand side of this page, you will -- not the Porsches, but the chart, you'll see consumption in India and its relative positioning. We believe there's significant metal demand potential in the country.

Speaking to India. Growing population and trends of increasing urbanization expected to translate into higher metal demand in India. Look at the chart to the right hand side of the page, which shows the trend in metal demand with increasing GDP per capita across a number of economies, while -- and while extrapolating India's position, we believe there's a significant metal demand trajectory for the country in the coming years and decades. So if you combine that with the enormous economic growth potential of India, together with the vast untapped and underexplored resources, it provides Vedanta with a massive future opportunity. And Vedanta is ideally placed to take advantage of this opportunity and consolidate further on that ground floor position.

The Indian government is driving a development agenda and a host of progressive reforms. And I believe the India story is compelling and that development agenda of the Indian government is complementing this with steady reforms that we've seen announced even over the past couple of quarters.

So to conclude this section, I'd like to remind you of the delivery of the company's strategic priorities and our focus areas for fiscal 2018. We had record production and we continue to focus on the safe ramp-up of our assets and the turnaround of KCM. We're generating increasing free cash flow and with a relentless focus on costs and managing working capital, while focusing on deleveraging the balance sheet.

During the year, we had a successful bond issuance of $1 billion in January 2017 to proactively refinance and extend part of the 2018 to '19 maturities. Post the 31 of March 2017, we also opted for early redemption of the 2018 bonds, in line with our stated strategy to delever and optimize the balance sheet at the plc level.

Our gross debt was reduced by 1.4 billion post the 31 of March. Our subsidiaries, Vedanta Limited and Hindustan Zinc, announced special dividends of 1 billion and 2.1 billion, respectively, during the year. And we have announced robust dividend policies at both companies to further demonstrate our commitment to providing strong returns to shareholders.

Onwards to two years of working, we have completed the merger of Vedanta Limited and Cairn India and look forward to realizing continued benefits of the merger during the year. We remain committed in our efforts to achieve our objective of zero harm and create a sustainable value for all shareholders. And we're looking to the future. We continue to identify the next generation of resources by leveraging expertise in the central mining exploration group. Even with record zinc production, we have been more than replacing our zinc production with new reserves at Hindustan Zinc. So on balance, we'll continue to deliver superior value to all our shareholders, through the cycle.

So with that, I'll hand over to Arun, who will take you through the financials. Arun?

Arun Kumar

Thanks, Tom. I'm glad to report a strong set of results for the year, which was largely on track with the production guidance given at the commencement of the year. The year has seen a strong operational performance on volumes and costs. Aluminum and Power assets continued to ramp up, and Zinc India delivered a strong volume performance in the last quarter, in line with the mine plant. Prices remained strong for a good part of the second half. Full year EBITDA of 3.2 billion represents a 37% increase year-on-year with second half EBITDA at almost $2 billion, which is sequentially up 59%, almost double of the second half last year. Quarter four exited at $1.1 billion in terms of EBITDA.

We generated a free cash flow post CapEx of over $1.5 billion, representing EBITDA conversion of 48%. Just as a reminder, there was nearly 0.08 billion of onetime working capital initiatives-led FCF during FY '16. Excluding this, the free cash flow in the current year is significantly higher, driven clearly by the higher volume, better cost and prices. Debt reduction continued to remain one of our key financial priorities. As at March yearend, gross debt was 17 billion, excluding the temporary borrowing by Hindustan Zinc to bridge its dividend payment and investment maturities.

It's worth to note that we have de-levered further by $1.4 billion post March 31, 2017, through the existing cash and dividend inflows. With this, our gross debt currently is around 15.6 billion. Net debt was higher primarily on account of payment of large special dividends by Zinc last year. Additionally, the preference shares issued in relation to the merger of Vedanta Limited and Cairn India also raised the net debt by about $460 million.

The balance sheet continues to strengthen, given the underlying Vedanta Limited consolidated operating leverage and liquidity. As you can see, the subsidiary, at its consolidated level, has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.4, a net gearing of around 9% to 10%, which is best among the major global diversified miners as well as the big industrial groups in India and, on its own, can be termed as best in class. The strong cash flow potential of Indian subsidiary and its recently announced dividend policy that Tom mentioned significantly enhances the financial profile of Vedanta plc. After detailed deliberation and discussion around the capital needs of the business and the strategic priority to delever the balance sheet, the Board of Directors have decided to declare a final FY 2017 dividend of $0.35 per share, leading to a total dividend of $0.55 per share in FY '17, a yield of around 6.5% of the average FY '17 share price.

Moving on to the next page on EBITDA bridge. As you can see, the operations played a key role in driving the 37% growth in EBITDA. First of the two points I wish to highlight on this page. One is the cost saving of nearly $200 million, which was driven by significant improvement in coal and power costs, both structural and tactical wins, better technical efficiencies, effective re-contracting of mining and maintenance areas, some logistics initiatives and improved fixed cost absorption on the strength of higher volumes. The second highlight is, of course, the volume ramp-up. That contributed nearly 150 million, but more expected in FY '18 and the full year effect of the ramp-ups that have been completed. Needless to say, that the improvement in commodity prices and currency depreciation against the U.S. dollar also contributed around $650 million during the year. This also indicates that we are investing in base metals, mainly zinc and oil, which has resulted in a relatively high positive price variance compared to the peers.

Moving on to the next page. On the cost savings and marketing initiatives, this is a report card of our cost savings program. As you can see in the top right side of this page, against the $1.3 billion of savings planned over FY '15 cost base which we had announced, we are ahead of schedule. We're also keeping the program fresh. We believe that digitization of mining processes and running our equipment well will lead to the improved efficiency and costs. We also have a renewed program on vendor optimization and quality score carding. This will help us improve our vendor interaction in terms of quality of partnerships, leading to efficiency and cost benefits. Furthermore, we are looking at various win-win outsourcing models, where service providers with technology can help us improve volumes recoveries and exploration efforts. The group will continue to stay contemporary in terms of trends, ideas and best practices to keep this cost bucket fresh.

Moving on to the next page on the income statement. As always, this page is self-explanatory. Underlying attributable PAT showed a significant improvement. Yes, it's turned, swung to a positive, driven by lower depreciation and amortization and definitely a much higher EBITDA. The investment income was lower as the previous year had higher mark-to-market gains due to rate cuts in India. The interest cost of debt was around 7.5%, exit March around 7.36%, at the lower end of our range that we had guided last year. And our cash balance earned around 7.6% posttax for FY '17, higher than the 7.2% we guided at the beginning of this year.

The interest cost and returns, as a percentage, are expected to be around these levels for FY '18.

Effective tax rate, excluding the dividend distribution tax, was 18%, lower than expected due to the deferred tax accounting at the subsidiaries. Tax rate for FY '18 is expected to be around 27% to 30%. Depreciation and amortization are likely to be about 10% to 15% higher than FY '17, given the continued capitalization, the full year effect and the volume increase.

Over to the next page. Optimizing CapEx to drive cash flow generation has been a theme. During FY '17, the revised midyear guidance of $800 million, we turned up at $668 million, lower mainly in Oil & Gas CapEx and rephasing of the CapEx spend pattern at Gamsberg without any impact on the project completion schedule. As guided during the half year, the optionality in the Oil & Gas business has now progressed to feasible project status and all of them deliver an attractive, about 20% IRR, at [indiscernible].

This guidance also includes other optional items pertaining to the 400 kt copper smelter and Lanjigarh refinery expansion, subject to the bauxite supply chain represented in the shaded portion. As Tom highlighted earlier on capital allocation, the right tollgates and returns supplied for all project approvals, as you can see, also are reflected on this page.

Moving on. Reflecting the strong performance and proactive balance sheet management, the company's corporate family ratings was upgraded by both S&P and Moody's during the year. S&P upgraded the CFR from B stable to B+ stable, and Moody's from B2 negative to B1 stable. The long-term rating of our subsidiary, Vedanta Limited, was also upgraded in April 17 to AA stable. We are actively engaged with the rating agencies and target an investment grade, as Tom articulated, in the near term through continued improvement on performance, deleveraging and commercial excellence. We continue to remain focused on gross debt reduction and term extension of debt.

Taking advantage of a liquid capital market, we did a successful USD 1 billion bond issuance at plc in January this year to proactively refinance our 2018 and 2019 bonds. We further delevered at plc by seeking early settlement of our 2018 bond maturities of around $400 million announced in April. With this, our next bond maturity is in January 2019.

In April '17, we also repaid nearly $1 billion of gross debt in our subsidiary companies. And with that on a consolidated basis taking into account the dividends paid by the subsidiaries, we have delevered by $1.4 billion between year-end and now as we speak. Last week, the board of Vedanta Limited also announced a dividend policy, accruing a minimum payout of 30% of PAT and normally paying out all the dividends received from Zinc India other than special dividends. Thus, as a shareholder of such strong operating subsidiaries as Vedanta Limited and Zinc India, the company's expected liquidity position has further strengthened. Our access to the debt market and relationship banks continue to be comfortable as we continue to evaluate opportunities for further optimization of our balance sheet and proactively refinance our 2018 term loans and other maturities. Liquidity for the group remains strong with a pro forma $6.5 billion of cash and about $0.09 billion of undrawn lines of credit.

On the last page in this section, on the financial priorities, we continue to be consistent and to stay focused and allocate capital wisely. I reiterate that our continuous focus on generating strong cash flows across all businesses driven by ramp up and higher volumes, optimization of operating costs and continued focus on the cost saving program are the fundamental priorities around which we will continue to strengthen our balance sheet. We will continue to give returns to shareholders and delever continuously as already demonstrated post year-end.

Thank you, and with this, back to Tom.

Thomas Albanese

Thanks, Arun. So I'll do an overview of the operations. At Hindustan Zinc, we had record production this year, both in lead zinc and in silver. Hindustan Zinc operates the lowest quartile on the zinc cost curve. And please note that these costs are reflected before silver by-product credits. If we were to have taken those into account, these cash costs will be further reduced about $450 per tonne.

On our projects, we're on our way toward achieving the 1.2 million tonnes of mined metal capacity by fiscal year 2020. At our SK mine, expansion of the mine capacity to 4.5 million tonnes expected in the fiscal year 2018, ahead of schedule. Expansion of the SK mill 1.5 is complete and now running smoothly. Expansion of the Zawar mill to 2.5 million tonnes per year and associated power upgrade projects are at advanced stages and expected to be complete by June 2017. And in addition to this, the Fumer project is progressing well and expected to be complete by mid-fiscal year 2019. In terms of our guidance for fiscal year 2018, zinc metal -- zinc-lead metal production is expected to be about 950,000 tonnes. Silver production will be over 500 tonnes, and cost of production is expected to be marginally higher compared to $830 per tonne in fiscal year 2017, given higher coal prices and input commodity prices.

Moving over to Zinc International. Fiscal 2017 production was at 156,000 tonnes. Cost of production for the year was at $1,417 a tonne, largely higher due to lower volumes. Our new Gamsberg project is expected to come onstream in a zinc-deficit market. We're on track for first production by mid-calendar year 2018 and expect to ramp up to full capacity to 250,000 tonnes in about nine to 12 months thereafter. As you know, we've said before the plant and infrastructure EPC contracts are already in place. Gamsberg will come into stream in a zinc-deficit concentrate market and expected to generate strong returns for shareholders. At Skorpion, on the pit extension, mobilization of pit layback commenced in April with ore extraction expected by the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, and this has the potential to increase Skorpion's life by about three years.

In terms of outlook, our production guidance for the year is about 160,000 tonnes, with cost of production expected to be about $1,500 per tonne. CapEx spend for Zinc International in fiscal '18 is expected to be about $230 million, largely on Gamsberg, and this would be out of Gamsberg total stated capital of $400 million.

Now I'll speak to Cairn. The Cairn business continues to deliver solid production volumes and superlative cash flows while managing fields at low operating costs. The core fields continue to deliver along expected lines with gross production across the assets for the year at 190,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Our onshore Rajasthan production was at 162,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Our Mangala EOR delivered strong fourth quarter 2017 volumes of 56,000 barrels per day.

Continued reservoir management practices and production optimization helped deliver steady production from the water or polymer flood operations across the fields. And the Rajasthan asset recorded an excellent plant uptime of over 99% over the year.

Gas production from our RDG project was lower at 21 million standard cubic feet per day in the fourth quarter, due to technical issues between our gas transporter and some of our buyers. This issue has since been resolved and the current production is at 32 million standard cubic feet per day.

The offshore assets produced 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with Ravva contributing 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and Cambay at 10,000 barrels of oil per day. Our world-class operating capabilities have kept operating cost at the lower end among our global peers.

Our Rajasthan water flood OpEx was 17% lower year-on-year at $4.3 per barrel. Our blended operating cost for Rajasthan was also lower by 5% this year on $6.2 per barrel. We ramped up our polymer injection to 400,000 barrels per day in fiscal '17.

If you look ahead, continued efforts over the past year have enabled us to restart the CapEx cycle. So our projects come in at healthy project economics even at a $40 Brent environment. Our DPS project is progressing on plan. As part of Phase 1, the 15 well hydro frac program was successfully completed during the year.

Looking to our oil projects, Mangala, of course, has been our most prolific field over the past several years. And we're commencing a 15 well infill drilling program at Mangala to monetize these reserves early. All approvals are in place for this project and drilling of the wells is planned for the second quarter of fiscal '18.

We do look to leverage our learnings from the excellent performance of the Mangala EOR project to do similar projects at Bhagyam and Aishwariya, also through polymer injection. Multi-well polymer injectivity test results at Bhagyam have been encouraging and the revised Field Development Plan has been submitted to our joint venture partner.

Speaking of our exploration efforts, we continue to work towards enhancing our prospect portfolio in Rajasthan by identifying new high impact plays. And we're also actively pursuing an alternate strategy for integrated project development model in partnership with global consortiums led by global oilfield service majors to drive further efficiencies.

For fiscal year 2018, we expect the steady production volume from Rajasthan at about 165,000 barrels per day with potential upside from the execution of growth projects. The net CapEx is estimated 250 million, with further optionality for growth projects as we consider them for approval.

As you'd expect, we did not cover KCM Zambia results in any form during last week's Vedanta Limited results, so we'll talk a little bit more about them today. Total production at KCM in the fiscal year 2018 was impacted by the closed -- previous year's closure of the Nchanga underground mine, which was then placed on care and maintenance. Lower fleet availability at Konkola and Nchanga open pits and low plant reliability at the Tailings Leach Plant, all of these we've been tackling. The custom smelter volumes, however, were substantially higher year-on-year following the biennial shutdown in the third -- planned biennial shutdown in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. And with that, the plant -- the smelter plant witnessed an improved plant reliability and a better ability to handle higher feed rates.

We were seeing meaningful improvements across the board at KCM during the year until local financial constraints impacted production in the fourth quarter, with some impact which overran into the first quarter of fiscal '18 production. So during this period, we've been taking many initiatives across the operations to improve productivity, including investments of about 150 million by Vedanta plc in fiscal '17 in the second half of the fiscal year.

At Konkola mine, after a series of technical interventions, fleet availability has improved from 33% in the second half of fiscal year 2017 to 58% in April 2017. Prioritization strategies are underway to achieve operating production productivity levels, achieve a sustained mobile fleet availability and to progress a deeper horizontal development plan. Feasibility studies on a drive mine initiative and process reengineering options are underway to achieve better opportunities for cost and efficiency improvements.

We've had to reconfigure the Nchanga underground ramp-up after that previous care and maintenance period, and that's going well, with improved grades and recoveries as we ramp up that production, so potential production from Nchanga is approximately 30,000 tonnes per year once fully operational. As elsewhere in Vedanta, we've continued our focus on innovation through operations at KCM. The first phase of elevated temperature leach project has been commissioned in the third quarter, but did face some certain stabilization issues during the initial period, which is -- are improving over this quarter.

We had a heap leach project, where commercial heap leach is expected to be fully operational and delivering volumes of 20,000 tonnes per year in fiscal 2019. We have a cobalt project; we have long-standing cobalt production and so we are now looking at upgrading that overall production and the product mix of cobalt. So we have a selection of an EPC contractor underway, and we'd expect implementation in the third quarter of fiscal '18. And this project deliver an incremental annual cobalt production of 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes per year, along with improved copper payables once fully operational in fiscal '20.

In order to optimize our power costs, we are installing some HFO fire boilers in our Nkana copper refinery. Those boilers are on-site and installation commission activities are currently underway and expected to be concluded by the first quarter of this year.

You've heard a lot about the water issues at Zambia, and we've been pleased to say the water levels in the Kariba dam have been improving over the course of the Zambian wet season. And effective from January 1, 2017, the Copper Belt Energy Corporation has announced revised power tariffs that, for us, are 15% lower.

Speaking to regulatory developments in Zambia, we've had some issues with VAT refunds, and those VAT refunds have significantly impacted our ability to buy, maintain and produce increased volumes. We're still working on that. As of March 31, 2017, we have VAT receivables in excess of $100 million, and we continue to engage with regulatory -- relevant regulatory bodies on this matter.

On ZCCM's legal case, in January 2017, KCM had signed off on a consent order with ZCCM to settle its price participation liability; and this is a progressive step toward the amicable settlement of this case.

On the tax front in Zambia, there was a recent tax proposal for an import duty of 7.5% on concentrate, which was rolled back. And this was the right decision and certainly enhances the smelter's capacity utilization and job creation in Zambia.

In fiscal 2018, we're targeting to produce between 110,000 and 120,000 tonnes of integrated copper production after factoring about 20,000 tonne production in this first quarter. Key focus areas will remain on the Konkola early start programs for development, dewatering and sustained fleet availability.

We are looking at more outsourcing to increase our maintenance standards and to the smelter,r, where we're looking to maximize custom smelting production, while across the board, harnessing technology and innovation to create sustained cost efficiencies. And we're confident this will have a positive impact on Konkola's future production.

In our aluminum business, we had record production as the volumes are ramping up through the course of the year. At 500,000 tonne Jharsuguda I smelter, we did have an outage in April, and this was unfortunate; however, we're working towards stabilizing these operations. Coming on the ramp-up of Jharsuguda II, we've been affected by a series earlier of power outages, but we expect the first line to be fully ramped up by the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. The second line at Jharsuguda II has been fully ramped up and was capitalized in the fourth quarter of fiscal '17. And the third line has commenced ramping up in December 2016 and is also expected to be fully ramped up by the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Moving over to our BALCO II smelter plant, this smelter is fully operational and is being fully capitalized this quarter. For the entire Aluminum business, we expect to produce between 1.5 million and 1.6 million tonnes for the year, excluding the trial run production for fiscal 2018, finishing the year at a 2 million tonne per year run rate.

On realizations, we benefit from higher aluminum prices during the quarter. And our realized premiums were more or less in line with the third quarter, although significantly higher on a year-on-year basis. We did deliver a stronger EBITDA margin, over 450 -- nearly $450 per tonne in the fourth quarter, which is the highest we've seen in the last 8 quarters. Our highest -- our metal cost for the quarter was $1,492 per tonne, which was higher mainly to the effect of higher alumina spot import prices and that was partially offset, to some extent, by lower power costs.

On realizations, we benefited from higher aluminum prices during the quarter, and our realized premiums were more or less in line with the third quarter, although significantly higher on a year-on-year basis. We did deliver a stronger EBITDA margin, over 450 -- nearly $450 per tonne in the fourth quarter, which is the highest we've seen in the last eight quarters. Our highest -- our hot metal cost for the quarter was $1,492 per tonne, which was higher mainly to the effect of higher alumina spot import prices, and that was partially offset, to some extent, by lower power cost.

Of course, over the past few months and since that quarter, we saw a significant drop in alumina market prices, which should bring costs lower in forward quarters. So we'd expect the cost of production for hot metal for fiscal 2018 to be between $1,475 and $1,500 per tonne, largely on the basis of the future spot alumina prices.

For alumina, total production in fiscal 2017 was 1.2 million tonnes and we'd expect fiscal 2018 production in the range of 1.5 million to 1.6 million tonnes, implying about 50% of our alumina requirement will be met via captive production.

And a lot of that bauxite is coming from our own mines, where at our BALCO mines we expect to mine between 1.8 million and 2 million tonnes of bauxite in fiscal year 2018. And on the Arista front, we continue to work with the Odisha State Government on allocation of bauxite to drive future expansion of the Lanjigarh refinery. On our Power business, at TSPL, we have record availabilities of 85% in the fourth quarter. However, we did have a fire in our coal conveyor unit in April, and that's resulted in the shutdown of all three units of the power plant. As we speak, our teams are working hard on restarting and we'd expect to restart the operations by the end of June. So we would affect -- that would effectively mean availability for fiscal 2018 of about 75%.

At the BALCO 600 megawatt power plant and the Jharsuguda 600 megawatt power plant, we saw sequential increased offtake in the fourth quarter. Just to remind you, we have long-term PPAs for about 60% of the 600-megawatt capacity of BALCO, which are being substantially met and serviced. With respect to coal sourcing, as you know, seaborne coal prices have been high over the year. We've reduced our dependence on imported coal at BALCO and Jharsuguda despite increasing coal requirements on smelter ramp-ups. In fact, in the second half of fiscal year 2017, imports have been minimal. Coal linkages that were earlier secured of 6 million tonnes have enabled us to receive 1.36 million tonnes of coal over the course of the quarter. And we believe, going forward, the auction of coal linkages is beneficial for long-term security of our coal sourcing for our Power plants.

On the iron ore side, we achieved our production cap at Goa and Karnataka during the year. And post this, the Goa government granted us an additional allocation, producing an additional 2.6 million tonnes above that allocation. On the cost of production side, you can see on the chart on the right hand side showing our cost efficiency. It ranks quite well with the lowest-cost iron ore producers in the world. Our mining -- our processing logistic costs at Goa were at the $12 per tonne range. Despite such a low cost of operations, our EBITDA margin is at $21, as we did realize a lower price at Goa due to the widening discount for the match market price of 62% iron grade. Now if I just go a little bit of background on that widening discount and the lower pricing, there's partly -- this is an inventory hangover in the Chinese ports and, again, there's been some preference for higher grade materials and a widening discount for lower grades. Currently, the discount for Indian grades is about 45% and that averaged 38% in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, we would expect steel mill margins to remain volatile in China and that we would expect to see the Chinese mills will begin reverting to the use of some of the lower grade products as they reduce their costs and improve their margins. So for guidance, we've limited our guidance in fiscal 2018 to the allocation mining limits and we do recognize the state is in the process of seeking intervention in Goa with the Honorable Supreme Court. And an expert committee has suggested enhancement of caps to 30 million tonnes per annum for the whole district with existing infrastructure, and we would expect that matter be taken up by the courts in August of 2017. In Karnataka, our enhancement application has been approved by the FIMI and the Technical Committee, which is in the process of approval from the CEC for 4.9 million tonnes per annum for our interests.

I'll finish with the Copper India business. Copper India production was a record of 403,000 tonnes of cathode and wire rod in fiscal 2017. Our net cost to conversion was higher year-on-year, largely due to lower asset by-product pricing. However, we continue to be well positioned in the lower cost quartile.

And for fiscal 2018, production is estimated at 400,000 tonnes despite a planned maintenance shutdown that we've had this quarter. And we're evaluating an expansion of the smelter in Tuticorin by a further 400,000 tonnes per annum, and we should be able to provide further updates on this progressively through the course of the year.

So to conclude, our strategic priorities continue to remain the same since the last couple of years. We are progressing well on the ramp-ups and growing production on a disciplined manner. We remain focused on optimizing CapEx and OpEx to generate strong free cash flow and using that to delever the balance sheets. The completion of Vedanta Limited and Cairn India merger was an important milestone to simplify the group structure. And we remain committed to achieve our objective of zero harm and creating sustainable value to all shareholders.

As you're aware, this is my last results presentation. And as the Chairman had said, it's been an incredible three years for me personally, and I'm confident that the strong position Vedanta is in will ensure the group's continued success in the future, particularly as the Indian economy continues to inspire and move forward.

And with that, we're happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ian Rossouw

It's Ian Rossouw from Barclays. Just a question on the dividend, which you increased by 83% year-on-year. Maybe just give a bit more context around your thinking with pro forma debt of 9.1 billion, which implies the net debt-to-EBITDA of almost 3 times. I mean, in this volatile commodity price environment, do you not think it would be more prudent to rather focus on deleveraging given your CapEx is going up over the next two years and the $5.2 billion of debt maturities in the next two years?

Thomas Albanese

I might just start, and ask Arun to follow up on that, look, I think with the success we've had both delevering Vedanta Limited, the special dividend we had from Limited up to plc, and I think the good success we've seen in the bond markets with [indiscernible] of activities, it's allowed us really to do both; it's allowed us to provide our shareholders and the capital markets with increased confidence that we can actually continue to manage the delevering, bring those overall debt balances down, continue to basically manage the maturities to longer, especially longer and longer periods and continue with our, really, a 14 year journey of improving shareholder returns. So we recognize that that's important for the shareholders. So meeting the needs of the shareholders and again the expectations of the capital markets, I think, would be part of the priorities considered by the board when that was taken up.

Ian Rossouw

But do you not see -- sorry, just maybe to add, do you not see 3 times as too high in terms of net debt-to-EBITDA?

Arun Kumar

I think Tom articulated well, if I just focus on the second half of your observation. If you really look at it, the strength comes from the operating subsidiary, right? If you see the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is just 0.4 of debt, indicating enough liquidity there. Coming on a strength of a ramp-up that is continuing into FY '18, and you already saw in the second half of this year, FY '17, we produced $1.3 billion of cash flow, the first half was $200 million, approximately. And all of it is flowing from the operations without any working capital initiatives, sort of minimum compared to the previous year. So all that augurs well for a strong operating subsidiary, generating enough volume and liquidity, giving us all the optionalities that Tom laid out, that you can allocate capital towards delevering, returning back to your shareholders and self funding your CapEx. And that probably addresses your second half of the observations.

Ian Rossouw

And then just a second question on Zambia. Just around the -- maybe you could just provide an update on the actual dispute with the government on the power tariffs. What -- I mean, I understand it was around $0.10 and $0.103 per kilowatt hour, that was reduced by 15% from this year, as you say -- calendar year. But is that what you're actually paying at the moment? Or are you still paying multiples below that?

Thomas Albanese

So I think, in many ways, just the power tariff matter, it was a matter of looking at the whole Copper Belt and, again, how we are affected by that. But maybe Steven Din, you're on the line, CEO of KCM, you can tackle that question.

Steven Din

Yes, sure. Thank you, Tom. So back in 2014, there was an increase by the regulation board of about 28% on the power tariffs. And that, although it was being recorded in the books by all of the copper producers in Zambia, very recently with the intervention of the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Energy, has actually been communicated back to the mining companies that it would be canceled, okay? So that's where that dispute, if you like, currently sits. However, we are still waiting for paperwork, if you like, to see this in writing before we actually start recognizing that benefit. So that's where the dispute, if you like, dating back to 2014, currently sits between the mining companies -- all of the mining companies and the ERB, which is the regulatory body.

Thomas Albanese

I might want to comment, if I can, on this, because I've been supporting Steven on the discussions with the government, is that there's a wide range of the tariffs in the Copper Belt, with -- some which were quite low and some like ours, which were quite high. But there was a general perception, both in government and the population with Zambia that the miners were paying less than anyone else in Zambia. And as a matter of fact, we were paying tariffs that were higher than the retail customer in the capital. And I think just as we went through that communication process, I think what you're seeing now is a gravitation to more of a normalized power tariff that would be seen as more uniform throughout the district. And that would be seen, I think, with better education, the public will recognize that it's not a good deal compared to the average consumer of electricity in Zambia.

Ian Rossouw

And just to follow up, so that $0.09, $0.10 is actually what's included in your C1 costs at the moment? And maybe just confirm, is that actually what you're paying in cash?

Thomas Albanese

Steven?

Steven Din

Yes, that's the current rate that we're paying for our power tariff. That's correct.

Fraser Jamieson

It's Fraser Jamieson from JPMorgan. A follow-up on Zambia. Well, not so much a follow-up, but Zambia again. Probably for the last 10 years, we've talked about KCM is going to look better in next year or two years or whatever, and it really hasn't. It's kind of gone sideways, downwards over that entire time period. I know you've laid out the specifics of what you're doing, but just when you look back over that time frame, why has every well intentioned and well-thought-out plan over that time period failed? And what are you doing to make sure that, that doesn't happen going forward? And the follow-on to that is that, at what point is it just more sensible to cut your losses? And then the second question, probably for Anil, can you maybe talk sort of briefly about your views on Tom's key achievements over his time as CEO? And what skill set, broadly speaking, you're looking for from the -- from his successor?

Anil Agarwal

Yes. Tom has led the company for -- he had been actually there for more than 3 years, for 6, 8, 9 months, he'd been adviser to look into the -- what's happening in the company and [come] on the saddle. And he has built in -- brought in very strong safety culture, the discipline and a vision to how to take it forward. The company inherit very strong [on the] cost. Day one, that is our cost and the volume was, in fact, we are very proud how we manage our cost and volume. But Thomas coming in to streamline and bring the stability discipline. And companies run by all the CEOs very independently. All business run by Sudhir Mathur, who is very competent to run the oil business and he, according to me, he doesn't need anybody except whatever expertise he need, he'll run his business very independent. And you have Zinc business, which is run by Sunil Duggal. He run very, very well with the -- we all have a lot of experts. We are very proud the way we manage our costs, we manage our volume, we manage our discipline. Iron ore, run by Kishore, who is very, very competent. So each CEO runs his business. We are looking at a common CEO who can bring -- and the most important thing is investor relation to talk externally what company's doing and how company will help also to the face of the company who can talk to the face of the entire company to the government or external people. And also to coordinate with all the CEOs together.

So that's the kind of -- company's in very, very good hand. And we have -- today is a very fortunate time. There are people are available and we would like to have the right people. If you look at what are the emerging market? It's China, India, Africa, these are the markets coming up. And if you look at China, China run by the very local, very strong, their own culture. We will like somebody who come in with the best of expertise and aligned. So those quality will be there.

About the -- you talk about Zambia. I can say, Zambia asset is one of the probably, I would say, one of the 5 assets in the world, the copper asset, Zambia has that asset. 3% grade of copper with a huge -- it has -- it was with the Anglo and then the government took over. And then we bought it, we invested almost $4 billion sinking the shaft. We brought in the entire sulphur [indiscernible] in the air. So we brought in the new smelter, we have a brand new smelter. The smelter is [indiscernible]. We have inherent problem of discipline, the people, dewatering. And I'm -- this asset, we'll be proud of. We have changed the management, we have brought in the people, we bring a lot of discipline. Sometime, it's taken more than what we thought, but there is enough water in the well. How to take it out in the most sustainable manner, that's one thing we have to make sure. We have approach -- we have changed our approach, where we were doing everything internally. Now we're looking the best of expert to come in a lot of outsourced basis. And South Africa and Africa has a tremendous potential of these outsourcing people, and people are available. And we are changing our approach, and I'm very confident you will see how the company change, but I would like Steven to talk about a little bit, as you are saying, what consent and what changes he is bringing. Steven?

Steven Din

Yes, thank you, Chairman. And thank you for the question, Fraser. I mean, obviously, you've been following KCM as you say for the last 10 years, and you're seeing a number of initiatives. I mean, let me echo, first of all, the confidence that we have that the Chairman has just mentioned. We're very confident that KCM is now poised for growth? Okay, let's just think about where we are today. 2016, so the lowest copper price, average copper price at $4,500 a tonne in the last 11 years, okay? We've seen ourselves through that process, okay? We also, at the end of last year, we refurbished our smelter. We rebuilt the ESP and the throughputs are coming through. Unfortunately, over the last couple of quarters, we did have some impact -- negative impact on our equipment availability, but every single one of those, through technical intervention, is being fixed. So you've seen our operational spend base come down, you've seen our volumes maintained even through difficult times, and now we have a number of interventions.

As the Chairman mentioned, we're looking for the best-in-class consultants, whether it be for development or dewatering or cobalt separation, to come and assist us. So we're poised to increase our volume levels. But more importantly, we also have a number of these projects, which are now being progressed. And one of them is the cobalt separation, where we will be able to increase our payables. And then at the same time, we have a lot of low-grade materials sitting on our dams and in stockpiles, and we're using technology to be able to unlock that copper. So although you may have seen other things in the past 10 years, Fraser, I can assure you that this business is poised for growth. And even with the cost levels that you're seeing at the moment, which are high on the basis of low volume, you're going to see us moving into second, first quartile on the cost curve just with an extra push on the volume. So that's where I believe that this business is going.

Thomas Albanese

Maybe, Fraser, if I could just close on that, because I just want to reinforce what you heard from the Chairman, that we are -- we have the resource there. The grade is there. As you look around the world of copper, there's not a lot of resources like that. And I would say that this has been sort of my biggest bit of unfinished business in terms of what we've had over the past four years; but that being said, we did see steady improvements in efforts up until the middle of last year. And then I think just the consequence, as Steven said, that period of time of low copper prices and just the business having to survive in a $4,000 copper price environment meant there were things that we weren't putting probably in, in terms of investment, et cetera that caught up on us. And that was a setback to it. But as long as we -- copper in these prices, with -- as Anil's saying that the focus on the discipline, getting things going, the focus on innovation, some of the efforts that are continuing, by Steven, look, I'm confident that we'll come through there. But any copper producer weathering sort of that a $4,000 copper price does have to make some sacrifices to basically -- that has to be caught up, and it's been catching up on us over the past year. But we're now tackling that, and we're moving forward.

Jatinder Goel

Jatinder Goel from Citi. Two questions, please. Firstly, if Mr. Agarwal is able to comment regarding his or Volcan's ownership in Anglo American. Understandably, there is no current relation with Vedanta apart from the share pledge and some bond guarantee, but is there anything for Vedanta shareholders to look forward to from that ownership over that three year period? Secondly, on the group strategy, simplification still remains, rightly so in that Cairn India was a big step. What do you think is the next logical and viable step in that jigsaw?

Anil Agarwal

Yes, Volcan, in their own capacity, has taken close to 13% share in Anglo. And it's very strategic. I believe that company is good and it will create value. As far as Vedanta relationship is concerned, we are not looking anything in three years. And there's a lot of synergy which I can see in Africa and India, so that will help. As far as your second question was.

Thomas Albanese

Next step, streamlining.

Anil Agarwal

Yes, I think the only thing has remained, which I think is a very independent company, is Hindustan Zinc. There is nothing as just a simplification is required. Hindustan Zinc, the company owns 69% share, we are running it very well. Government own 26% share. They have said a couple of time intention that they will take a view. And they should take a view, Indian government has always wanted to come out of this holding, but there is some court process which is sometime get delayed and delayed for a few years. I believe court will take a view in few months' time or whatever time. Once they take a view and they give us signal, government is absolutely ready to go forward to sell the shares. So once that happens, there's this more simplification I think will happen.

Thomas Albanese

Maybe, if there's anyone on the lines, Ashwin, that we could take?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Varun Ahuja from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Varun Ahuja

And Tom, my best wishes to you for the next phase. Two questions really from my side. Firstly, I may have missed, what are you guiding on CapEx? And if you can just very quickly give a breakdown in terms of segment? And secondly, on debt maturity profile, you've obviously taken out the 2018, which keeps just 2019 and part of 2019's outstanding now. So if you could just give any guidance as to whether you think that you're now comfortable with the maturity profile or you still think that you would continue to be more prudent and try to prefund or pre-finance some of these upcoming maturities while the market's strong?

Thomas Albanese

So maybe, Arun?

Arun Kumar

Yes. Thanks, Varun. I think as far as CapEx is concerned. I can allude to Page 20 of our presentation. And as you can see, the CapEx for FY '18, we're really guiding investments into zinc and Oil & Gas. High-return projects, excellent IRRs being spent on Gamsberg as well as the 1.2 million tonne expansion at Zinc and to increase the oil volume. We have talked about optionalities at the midyear, and very happy to report that many of those optionalities have entered feasibility stage and as I mentioned, about 20% IRR at [indiscernible]. So that takes a sum of around $1 billion, plus we have another $200 million of optionalities in copper in the Lanjigarh refinery. Copper smelter, we are in the final stages of working out our design for ensuring that it is executed very well. And soon after the board approvals and the other processes, we'll be very happy to announce it. In Lanjigarh refinery, of course, we are in a state of readiness. The moment the bauxite supply chain is in place, it'll be starting execution, so about $1.2 billion to $1 billion is the range that we have articulated on Page 20.

So moving into your second question on the debt maturities, as we stated, our continued priority remains to delever and extend our maturities. So we'll keep doing more work on it, and proactive is the buzzword out here. But definitely, as I said earlier, the strong operations give us a lot of flexibility. We can pay down debt, we can extend the maturities. The cash flows continue to be strong from the ramp-ups and the cost efficiencies we've achieved and further to go in FY '18. So you can be well assured that the balance sheet will be managed proactively with greater debt maturities and more exercises perhaps in the future.

Thomas Albanese

I may just want to comment on CapEx, just to remind you that the CapEx from Hindustan Zinc is financed through its own cash from operations, so it doesn't play to the Vedanta Limited or plc balance sheets.

Arun Kumar

Right.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Bharat Shettigar from Standard Chartered Bank.

Bharat Shettigar

A couple of questions related to the holdco's debt. Now if I see the holdco debt has gone up from about 6.14 billion in September to 6.63 billion as of March, it's a bit surprising. Can you throw some light on why did you raise that debt? And what's the maturity profile of that debt?

And second question is more from a longer-term point of view. What do you think is the sustainable debt level at the holdco? Because the way I see it is, $6 billion kind of debt at the holdco, the interest expense on that, plus the dividends that the holdco pays will be very tough to service purely through dividends from Vedanta Limited. So any color on that will be helpful.

Thomas Albanese

Arun?

Arun Kumar

So I think if you really look at it, the holdco debt has actually gone down to below $6 billion. As we articulated post year-end, we have delevered further by taking out our FY '18 bond maturities. So the current level, if I draw attention to Page 21, is approximately $5.7 billion, right? And I think the fundamental big picture here is to look at the group as a whole, right? Holdco is holding a very, very strong operating asset, right? And the operating asset post its CapEx requirements, which will be completely self funded, has the potential to generate a couple of billion dollars of cash, without any further new capital investments, based on the CapEx that's already been invested. So that's the key vertical. And if I may add, Tom pointed out earlier that the entire Zinc CapEx is again self funded. Oil CapEx comes from its own cash flows of that segment within Vedanta Limited. And with Aluminum achieving its full potential during the year, there is enough cash flow and profitability at the operating subsidiaries to sustain the $5.5 billion debt level at the holdco, which we don't see as an issue going forward.

Bharat Shettigar

So there is no plan to further de-lever the holdco in the next 1 to 2 years?

Arun Kumar

As I said, we don't give specific guidance on what we delever at which point of time, save and except the fact that our priority continues to delever both at plc and at Vedanta Limited. So we will -- we can expect to see more of it, but no specific guidance at this point of time.

Operator

Thank you, should we take our next question sir. The next question is from the line of Menno Sanderse from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Menno Sanderse

A quick question on aluminum. Obviously, for the first time in 10 years, as you pointed out, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, but the industry does have a history of overbuilding this as soon as things get better. Where does Vedanta stand especially on smelter capacity? I appreciate the views and plans around alumina, but I haven't heard anything on aluminum?

Thomas Albanese

Yes, Menno, thanks. And in forums like this, I've been speaking for 10 years about when will the tide turn there. And I would say that, notwithstanding the global alumina oversupply, if you look outside of China, largely you've seen constraints on potline capacity. If anything, you've seen potlines being taken down in -- particularly in some of the higher-cost power parts of the world. And that's been a trend that all was continuing well until China decided to continue to ramp up in excess of their own demand requirements. And that's been the challenge the industry's been facing, both in terms of premiums and LMEs. I think over the past 12 months, you are seeing, there is probably less capital that's being allocated to aluminum, which has been part of -- which I think is a hopeless trend. As you know, these things can turn. If aluminum margins were to rise, you can see that coming back. So there is always a risk of that resuming. However, that's been matched by a growing awareness among the broader population in China about their own need to improve the environment. And again, as China becomes more affluent, like every other economy and every other society we see in the world, they have a lower-level tolerance on things like air pollution, water pollution, anything that damages nature. And so this latest round of supply threats, of reductions in supply, are really as much driven around noneconomic, basically quality-of-life issues that will probably put some of the smelters in the old part of the Chinese complexes under some pressure. And I think that's what's driving some of the improved expectations about aluminum prices going forward. And if those begin to either work down or become in some type on and off basis, which is difficult practically to do on a seasonal basis, but I'm sure they'll try to make that work, that will probably have the effect of bringing China more into balance. And I think that would be bringing certainly the global position more where you can see maybe some of these large inventories being wound down. And that's probably not the most optimistic assessment of where it could go, but I think it's a reasonable balanced assessment, given that this is becoming a political, a societal issue, not just an economic issue.

Menno Sanderse

And Vedanta's view on building more smelter capacity itself in India? What's the stance there?

Thomas Albanese

Well, our first and foremost is to bring the existing capacity that we have already built going back 2010 through 2012, where basically the capital has been spent, and let's get that into production. Let's make sure that every pot we add is generating positive EBITDA margins per tonne on a healthy basis. And that brings in cash. That basically brings the overall business in balance, so the debt on the Aluminum business is actually paid down by the revenues from the aluminum business in the first instance. Certainly, that would bring us up to 2.3 million tonnes of aluminum production. I'd like to see more and more of that being -- going into the Indian market rather than exported. And certainly, as that would continue to grow, we have some projects that were being thought about to take it up to further levels above 2.3 million tonnes, and if it made economic sense to do, sure, give it a try.

Anil Agarwal

Would you like Samir to say anything?

Thomas Albanese

Yes, Samir, if you'd like to talk about the Aluminum business?

Anil Agarwal

Samir, you want to clarify anything? Is Samir on the line? I think Tom has clarified. Anything else you want to add?

Thomas Albanese

I think Arun is a good task master on return on investment, so he'll be certainly keeping a pretty tight eye on any future investments.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Harsh Agrawal from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Harsh Agrawal

I had just two quick questions. One was, just to be clear, the $1.4 billion of debt repayment post March 31, that includes the $1.2 billion of bridge loan at Hindustan Zinc or it doesn't include that?

Arun Kumar

It does not include that.

Harsh Agrawal

So $1.4 billion is on top of that $1.2 billion basically?

Arun Kumar

Right, absolutely. See, the $1.2 billion was just a temporary loan, and we don't count it either as a debt or as a repayment. So it's really about focusing on your core gross debt portfolio while your net debt ratios continue to be strong -- exceptionally strong at the operating level. So Harsh, very clearly, the $1.2 billion doesn't come into picture.

Harsh Agrawal

And Arun, can you please also just -- I mean, I think you guys used to show a slide which was quite helpful, the -- what's the -- sort of post all the refinancings and what have you, what's the annual interest cost burden at the holdco level right now?

Arun Kumar

I think as you -- as somebody rightly observed a bit earlier, it's -- the debt level is around $5.5 billion. You could assume an average cost around 6%. The slide is perhaps there in the -- and actually, you can always look at it.

Harsh Agrawal

And Arun, last thing was just to clarify, this -- the Twinstar debt that you had, has that been refinanced? Or is it sort of in the final legs of being refinanced?

Arun Kumar

That's all done and dusted. And yes, during the interim, we had a lot of questions around it. And as we articulated earlier, our relationship with all our banks continue to be strong given our track record. And absolutely bang on time, it got refinanced and part of it also got repaid. So that's the optionality I'm talking about with the liquidity pool that we have.

Operator

We will take our last question from the line of Pavitra S from Nomura. Please go ahead.

Pavitra S

I just have one on the cash balance at plc. It's around 17 million as of March. But I expected it to be slightly more than that, because since September, if I understand correctly, there would be like an inflow to plc of around 400 million, the intercompany loan. And then 200 million excess proceeds from the bond that was raised. So I mean, even if I assume interest of around 200 million and the 150 million support to Zambia, it still leaves me with around 250 million of cash. So I'm just wondering if I'm missing something here or if you can just take me through how that cash movement happened at plc?

Arun Kumar

That's a lot of reconciliation, I'll probably need a calculator to go through this one. But I think fundamentally, it doesn't matter whether plc has 15 million cash or 150 million cash in its bank or 1.5 billion, what really matters is the $6.5 billion debt liquidity that we're sitting on and potential to generate another couple of billion dollars of free cash flow every year, as we have demonstrated even during the worst of price periods in FY '16, where I must remind you that on an EBITDA of 2.3 billion, we generated 1.7 billion of cash. So reconciliation is definitely available offline, the team is available, but I like you to look at the big picture, which is the liquidity and the cash flow potential.

Pavitra S

Okay, sure. And one more thing is on the support to Zambia. I mean, do you expect an annual like around 100 million to 150 million capital infusion into Zambia going forward like, say, for the next couple of years or so? Or how should we look at that?

Arun Kumar

Tom, you?

Thomas Albanese

We wouldn't expect that level of infusion. I think that is up to the business to ramp up their production and it's up to the business to run within its own means.

Arun Kumar

And I think the key in Zambia, as Steven had articulated earlier, is every marginal tonne of production gives you $4,000 to $5,000 per tonne of profit. So you press the pedal on production, and as you saw the confidence exhibited from the operating team and the backing that we have on the asset, which is a 3% copper asset, very rare in the current basket of copper assets globally, I think it has its potential to self fund itself, not only self-fund but also return handsome in the near future.

Thomas Albanese

Maybe, operator, we can see if there's any questions in the room here before we come over to you. Tony, good to see you again after so many years.

Unidentified Analyst

Tom, a two year absence, thank you for on behalf of the sell sides, making our jobs a little easier with the consolidation of Cairn Energy; more to do there. Two questions, please. Can we have any guidance for fiscal '19 for Zambia? First question. Second question, thank you again for the forecast for Cairn Energy for fiscal '18. What about at a three to five year horizon, can you maintain production levels? And does it require greater capital to maintain production levels given field declines?

Thomas Albanese

So maybe...

Anil Agarwal

Maybe Oil, Sudhir can take over that.

Thomas Albanese

Yes, so Sudhir, first, why don't you tackle that? And I think on Zambia, I'll make a comment, but may ask Steven to go further. So Sudhir?

Sudhir Mathur

Tom, thank you. Our base production from our fields will remain the same as from the previous year. And we've kept our strategy for growth coming in from the various projects on tight oil as well as enhanced oil recovery on two of our fields, which is Bhagyam as well as Aishwariya and our gas project. Collectively, over the next couple of years, these would give a volume of about 80,000 barrels to 100,000 barrels and add reserves of about 100 million barrels.

Thomas Albanese

On Zambia, just quickly to say, we don't give guidance past the upcoming year, as a normal practice. But given all the comments we've said about the importance of production growth for cash flow, certainly we would expect to see higher levels of production in 2019 than 2018. But with that, Steven, you might want to just give it in general terms.

Steven Din

Yes, sure, Tom. I mean, let me come back to FY '18. I mean, we're expecting in this year to do between 190,000 to 210,000 tonnes of total production. Now the integrated part of that is 110,000 to 120,000, so that's where all of our equipment availabilities and our technical interventions will make sure that, that happens. On the custom side of the business, we're very comfortable with being able to access the third-party concentrates.

Now going into FY '19, as you say, it's probably not a good thing to talk about this, but I would expect a 40% to 50% increase the following year on the current levels of production as we progress the projects and our outsourcing initiatives, in particular, around the Konkola underground mine and also around the Tailings Leach Plant, which is at Nchanga.

Thomas Albanese

So I'm glad, Steven, that you've put your KPIs on the table with the Chairman, therefore, to 2019. Hopefully, that answers your question, Tony. Operator?

Operator

Yes, sir? Shall we conclude the call now?

Thomas Albanese

Yes, thank you. Look, I think those were good questions and thank you very much for your participation, especially all those on the call. Again, from my own perspective, it's been a strong year. We had a significant increase, 37% in our EBITDA to 3.2 billion, 1.5 billion of capital cost -- 1.5 billion of cash flow after capital costs. A transactional transformation -- a transformational transaction with the Cairn merger, which I think has greatly simplified the corporate structure. It strengthened it and it certainly put a lot of heavy heft in the balance sheet, particularly at the Vedanta Limited level. And we'll give that future board the opportunity to properly allocate capital in the best projects for the best returns.

I've been impressed with the Indian growth story and the Indian economy for the past 3.5 years. And I expect -- well, I think we'll all continue to be impressed with it being the fastest growing of the BRIC economies. And I think that from a ground floor perspective, Vedanta is where the supply will be for that future demand. And if anyone has been watching sort of the coal picture in India over the past several years, where coal production was lagging in India until the import started rising, the government took notice of that and recognized that the country couldn't afford those kind of imports, so basically it stimulated the expansion to bring raw materials from India for that demand.

And I would expect in the future, as metal demand were to rise, the government will be equally supportive of the metals industry itself providing that future demand. And there'll be one company out there that can do it on a full-service basis, and that's Vedanta. So I think it's a very good play for that future India. Thank you very much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.