Lowe's: Good, Just Not Good Enough

I think it is too harsh to consider Lowe's results this quarter weak, although some might understandably find them a bit disappointing.

On the flip side, Lowe's seems to be doing worse at improving op margins compared to its main peer Home Depot.

Whether Lowe's 1Q17 results have been good or bad depends on whether one sees the glass as half full or half empty.

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported fiscal 1Q17 results on Wednesday morning. Whether the numbers have been good or bad depends on whether one sees the glass as half full or half empty.

The headlines were certainly negative: top- and bottom-line misses suggest that either Lowe's has not benefited from sector-wide tailwinds as much as peer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has, or that the Street had set the bar too high for the Mooresville-based company. But a closer look into the results shows that the misses were not necessarily representative of a more profound deterioration in the company's fundamentals or prospects, at least in my view.

First, let's take a look at the income statement on a non-GAAP basis. This is very important, because much of the YOY comparison below the gross profit line can be distorted unfavorably by a gain on FX hedge registered in 1Q16 and a loss on debt retirement in 1Q17 -- none of which reflects the company's core operations.

The top-line miss was only $80 million, almost insignificant if compared to the $16.9 billion in sales delivered. Revenue improvement YOY, including from inorganic growth, reached nearly 11%. Comp sales growth of 1.9% was certainly worse than the 2.6% expected, but not a disaster by any measure.

Looking at the bigger picture, guidance for full-year revenues and non-GAAP EPS has remained intact (note that the EPS outlook has come down, but apparently only as a result of the one-off debt retirement charges). The outlook indicates that management remains confident that it can reach its original targets despite having started the year a bit slower than some had anticipated.

That's the "glass half full" read of the results. On the flip side, I was not quite pleased with the deterioration in profitability, and this might be where the differences between Lowe's and Home Depot become most salient. As I have mentioned previously, "Home Depot seems to have been doing a better job [at] producing [higher] op margins," one of the reasons why I have been favoring an investment in HD over LOW recently.

Gross margins came in 60 bps lower than last year, compared to the previous quarter's 25-bp deterioration and Home Depot's 10-bp decrease in fiscal 1Q17. Lowe's SG&A, by far the largest opex component, declined YOY as a percentage of revenues when measured on a non-GAAP basis (23.0% vs. 23.3%), which could be perceived as good news. But that ratio is still materially higher than Home Depot's 18.3%.

Non-GAAP EPS in 1Q17 came in a solid $0.16, or 18%, higher than last year's earnings per share. But take a closer look at the non-GAAP P&L above, and notice how the upside from robust YOY increase in revenues "leaks" on the way down to the bottom line as margins deteriorate. The results only improve on the YOY comparison when slowly increasing interest expenses, taxes and a reduction in share count are all factored in.

Takeaways

At the end of the day, I think it is too harsh to consider Lowe's results this quarter weak -- although some might understandably find them a bit disappointing. Top-line improvement continues to be solid, just not impressive. Lowe's could benefit from an improvement in gross margins. In fact, had GM remained flat YOY, and holding all else constant, I estimate that the company would have delivered an EPS beat of $0.05 this quarter. But otherwise, management seems to be doing a reasonable job at containing opex while sales continue to grow more aggressively.

Regarding the stocks, I maintain my same views from before. Both LOW and HD seem to be reasonable names in my view, given the macro tailwinds and the operational diligence of both companies. I still find HD a better proposition due to the "more conservative debt levels and more enticing and shareholder-friendly dividend policy" as well as better margin profile. That's not to say, however, that LOW might not have become a bit better deal than it used to be, following today's -3% stock price pullback.

