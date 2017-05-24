My National Beverage Bearishness Hasn't Wavered

I continue to read poorly thought out arguments from the longs, where these folks somehow equate the price of National Beverage Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock with its intrinsic value. These same investors are also hyper sensitive if anyone tries to rain on their parade and question FIZZ's management, valuation, or competitive position within the sparking water segment. As for DCF models, they are pure guesses that depend on the growth rate assumptions and don't incorporate the natural tendencies that high margins and growth attract competitors, like ants on honey. This level of optimism, at times, borders on fanaticism. Yet despite FIZZ's regained momentum, post the Maxim downgrade and $33 price target, key questions have gone unanswered. So while the longs are drinking champagne and counting their winnings, my core bearish thesis remains the same as no one has addressed key questions.

I have yet to read any cogent arguments as to how:

National Beverage's market expenses have decreased in absolute terms despite the increase in volumes. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Pepisco (NYSE:PEP) believe and invest in marketing, yet perhaps it is unnecessary for LaCroix because its product is superior to the entire industry?

Then there is the statistically miraculous shipping and handling costs that haven't budged. Economics 101 would suggest that there is a positive correlation with shipping costs and higher volumes. Yet, magically, because LaCroix is such a hipster brand, shippers are willing give National Beverage a discount for the pleasure of shipping its products?

Moreover, I love reading Nick Caporella's colorful notes. I must tip my cap to Nick, for his fun aconryms like "VPO" and "VPC", as they sound like financial derivatives like CDO and CDS from the halcyon days of the high finance.

Next let's think about PPE.

Here is the description from FIZZ's 10-K:

Our principal properties include twelve production facilities located in ten states, which aggregate approximately two million square feet. We own ten production facilities in the following states: California (2), Georgia, Kansas, Michigan (2), Ohio, Texas, Utah and Washington. Two production facilities, located in Maryland and Florida, are leased subject to agreements that expire through 2020. We believe our facilities are generally in good condition and sufficient to meet our present needs.

The production of beverages is capital intensive but is not characterized by rapid technological change. The technological advances that have occurred have generally been of an incremental cost-saving nature, such as the industry's conversion to lighter weight containers or improved blending processes that enhance ingredient yields. We are not aware of any anticipated industry-wide changes in technology that would adversely impact our current physical production capacity or cost of production.

We own and lease trucks, vans and automobiles used in the sale, delivery and distribution of our products. In addition, we lease office and warehouse space, transportation equipment, office equipment and certain manufacturing equipment.

Let's do a little thinking, so cumulatively, FIZZ has invested $222 million for its ten owned properties and two leased facilities. Yet, its current market capitalization is $4.3 billion (46.5 million shares x $92). So for the relatively small sum of $200 million, at least compared to other technology or sophisticated businesses, you can build a sparkling seltzer empire.

Switching gears:

As I recently visited other area supermarkets, I couldn't help but notice LaCroix's limited shelve space relative to other sparkling water and especially in the context of other carbonated beverages like soda, bottled water, teas, and sport drinks. Let's face it, sparkling water is expensive and very niche, yet the bulls and Nick paint this amazing picture of 50% annual volume growth in perpetuity driven by cherry picked and isolated soda taxes in highly progressive and tax hungry places like Philly and parts of California.

In terms of our modest position, we started buying our FIZZ July 19, 2017 $75 puts on April 21, 2017, the day of the Credit Suisse downgrade. So far it hasn't worked out, as FIZZ narrowly escaped closing below its then 50 day moving average on May 18 , 2017. Since bouncing off its 50 day, FIZZ shares have gone straight up. However, please note, that FIZZ's cumulative down volume is much heavier than its up volume, since the Credit Suisse downgrade . From a technical perspective that is a false positive and doesn't validate the move from $83 to $92.

Given FIZZ's extremely thin float, it appears that Fidelity's decision to play the momentum game and accumulate 784,306 shares, during Q1 2017, was the driver behind FIZZ's short squeeze from $50 to $85. That said, this thin float cuts both ways and when the momentum goes the other way, expect the same stock price "velocity" to the downside. What do people think happens to FIZZ's stock price if Fidelity decided to gracefully exit?

Takeaway

I continue to watch in sheer amazement as momentum, and possibly short covering, have led to a recovery in shares of FIZZ. However, I still am waiting for a cogent response to explain why FIZZ doesn't have a Big 4 auditor, doesn't host conference calls, only has two analysts covering it, how its marketing expenses have declined from FY14 - FY16 and how its shipping and handling costs are fixed, despite higher case volumes.

Interestingly, I noticed that someone or firm has been aggressively buying October 2017 and January 2018 puts options. Notably the January 2018 $80 and $90 puts. We will continue to slowly add to our put positions over the coming months.

