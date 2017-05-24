What You Need To Know About This 18% Dividend

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) seeks to replicate, net of expenses, twice the performance of the MVIS Global Mortgage REITs Index. Its underlying is the same as the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT), which makes easy to spot a possible decay due to tracking errors or leveraging. MORL has an expense ratio of 0.40%. According to SeekingAlpha, the dividend yield on the trailing year is 18.41%, which is 4% better than twice MORT's dividend yield reported by the same source: 7.21%.

The main concern about leveraged ETPs is decay due to beta slippage. Most leveraged ETPs have their performances specified on a daily basis. For example, a 2x leveraged ETF aims at returning every day twice the daily return of the underlying asset. Imagine a very volatile asset that goes up 25% one day and down 20% the day after. A perfect double leveraged ETF goes up 50% the first day and down 40% the second day. On the close of the second day, the underlying asset is back to its initial price:

(1 + 0.25) x (1 - 0.2) = 1

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF has lost 10% in the same time:

(1 + 0.5) x (1 - 0.4) = 0.9

This is beta-slippage. It is a normal behavior due to rebalancing the fund's holdings every day to reach the daily target. It doesn't always result in a decay: for a trending asset, beta slippage can be positive. Imagine an asset going up 10% two days in a row. On the second day, the asset has gone up 21%:

(1 + 0.1) * (1 + 0.1) = 1.21

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF is up 44%, more than twice 21%:

(1 + 0.2) * (1 + 0.2) = 1.44

For MORL, the performance is specified on a monthly basis. There is no beta-slippage due to whipsaw on a daily time frame, but there may be one due to swings on a monthly time frame.

A loss of capital due to the underlying price action is reversible if the underlying recovers, but a loss in capital due to decay is a double pain for shareholders: an irreversible loss both in capital and future incomes, even if the underlying index comes back to the same price. To figure out if MORL suffers from decay, we must compare MORL and MORT price variations on the same period.

A lot of financial websites (including Seeking Alpha) show charts with total returns including dividends. Here is MORL chart since inception on SA (5/23/2017):

And now the chart of share price from Google:

It makes a big difference: the first is in gain, the second is in loss. To calculate a possible capital slippage due to leveraging, data must be taken from the second source. It makes a lot of sense to separate capital performance and dividends for high-yield products, rather than comparing total returns. First, because a lot of shareholders of these products are income investors who "spend" (or use) the dividend and keep the capital. Second, because we have readers all over the world, with sometimes very different tax rates on dividends and capital.

Here are the share prices of MORL and MORT in November 2012 and last Friday:

MORL MORT 11/01/12 26.38 26.90 05/19/17 16.99 23.69 Variation (%) -35.60 -11.93

It is about 35% loss in capital for MORL, whereas twice the loss in MORT is about 24%. MORL has suffered about 11% capital slippage relative to the underlying assets on the period.

However, to make a valid comparison in an investor's real world, it is necessary to buy the double in MORT for the same exposure as MORL, with half the position on margin to use the same capital. Taking the basic 2.4% annual loan rate currently charged at Interactive Brokers, it means a cost of about 11% on borrowed money for the whole period, so a drag of about 5.5% on the whole MORT position (one half on margin). Therefore, the capital loss with MORT climbs at 17.4%, which is just 0.4% better than half the loss of MORL.

(This is an approximation. The real margin cost is the sum of daily costs with point-in-time rates and values on margin.)

Since inception, MORL has done a bad job at preserving shareholders capital, both in absolute value and relative to MORT. But after margin costs, it was not worse than MORT for the same exposure and invested capital.

If MORL looks equivalent to MORT as an investing instrument, it adds some risks:

The drift depends on price action on a monthly time frame and is path dependent. Past data are not a guarantee of future slippage.

MORL is an ETN. It is debt of UBS AG (NYSE:UBS), with a higher risk than an ETF. UBS long-term counterparty risk is rated A- by Standard & Poor's.

Termination events (called "acceleration") are specified in the prospectus supplement:

If, at any time, the indicative value for the Securities on any Index Business Day equals $5.00 or less or the intraday index value on any Index Business Day decreases 30% from the most recent Monthly Initial Closing Level (each such day, an "Acceleration Date"), all issued and outstanding Securities will be automatically accelerated and mandatorily redeemed by UBS

If the underlying index is in loss by more than 30% in less than one month (since the latest monthly valuation date), MORL will be terminated. What will come next? UBS will resurrect it a few weeks later with a new ticker and business will go on. It already has happened with a similar product: MLPL was terminated in January 2016 and relived as MLPQ the next month.

The redemption price as described in the prospectus looks fair:

The "Acceleration Amount" will equal the product of the Current Principal Amount and the Index Factor as of the last Index Business Day in the Acceleration Measurement Period plus the Coupon Amount with respect to the Coupon Valuation Date immediately preceding the Acceleration Date if on the last Index Business Day in the Acceleration Measurement Period the Coupon Ex-Date with respect to such Coupon Amount has not yet occurred, plus the Stub Reference Distribution Amount as of the last Index Business Day in the Acceleration Measurement Period, if any, minus the Accrued Fees as of the last Index Business Day in the Acceleration Measurement Period.

The main issue is if the underlying index bounces before the product resurrects. Shareholders may suffer an irreversible loss while in cash and buy at a higher price if they want to play again. A work-around is to take a position of the same exposure in MORT as soon as possible if a termination happens. However, UBS warns they need three trading days to return the redeemed amount to shareholders.

Conclusion

On the one hand, MORL seems to do a good job at doubling the dividend yield of MORT. Based on Seeking Alpha data, there is even a 4% positive anomaly on a trailing year. On the other hand, it has suffered an 11% capital decay relative to the underlying since inception. However, the decay has been equivalent to the margin cost necessary to invest in the non-leveraged underlying index. From November 2012 to now, holding MORL was almost equivalent in capital variation to holding MORT with the same capital and exposure at a low margin rate. Higher decays may have happened on shorter periods and may happen in the future in case of large monthly swings. In addition to the underlying index risks, the specific risks of MORL are an unpredictable slippage, a termination event, and UBS debtor risk. MORL is an income instrument, but it is also a speculative product, not an investment for a safe retirement.

If you missed my articles on CEFL and BDCL, they are here and here. In a next article I will do the same analysis for MLPQ. Follow me if you don't want to miss it.

