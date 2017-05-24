A Very Exciting Time For Broadcom Shareholders

I believe that Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report better than expected EPS and revenue. Another thing that is going to impact whether shares appreciate after a beat is how much progress the company is making on improving its free cash flow margin. The long-term guidance is a 35% margin, and for shareholders to see post-beat share gains, the company needs to report improvement. I'm estimating a 30 basis points improvement, indicating that the company will indeed beat Wall Street expectations, resulting in share gains post earnings.

Wall Street's Estimates vs. Mine

First, let's start with Wall Street's expectations:

Earnings per share: $3.50

Revenue: $4,122

Wall Street estimates are surprisingly low since AVGO is one of the "hot" stocks of this year. I would've expected Wall Street to be touting AVGO's admittedly admirable performance. In any case, Wall Street is assuming a sequential decline here, something I find hard to imagine. I'm expecting revenues to be slightly up sequentially to the tune of 0.8%. I can understand if this seems insignificant, but in a multi-billion dollar revenue company, these small percentages are what move the needle. In any case, Wall Street is clearly underestimating the company's earnings power while simultaneously not taking the margin improvements seriously.

I never assign much relevance to a company beating Wall Street guidance. However, when a company consistently blows past their own guidance, I notice. Clearly, AVGO is under-guiding here.

I'm assuming a very low tax rate of 4.5% per the company's guidance, revenue to increase about 1% sequentially, and some YoY improvements in operational expense and cost of revenue. This gets me to an EPS of $3.62 with a revenue of $4,175.

AVGO has beaten analyst estimate for the last five quarters straight. This implies that just a beat is not enough. We have to figure out by how much, and in doing so we will find out what Wall Street cares about.

Implied Growth Rate

To find out how big the beat needs to be, we need to calculate the implied growth rate. In other words, I'll be taking the share price and reverse calculating the growth rate. After that, I'll be checking if the EPS growth rate exceeds the implied growth rate. If it doesn't, we're looking at an illogical beat - meaning it is likely that the share price will decline. If it does, we're looking at a logical beat. Any additional concerns that Wall Street might have are sure to surface from this exercise.

My model indicates that Wall Street is expecting two things here: a CAGR of 7% and a free cash flow margin of 35%. The CAGR of 7% doesn't seem too likely as it is higher than AVGO has guided for. AVGO's long-term CAGR was 5%, and while 7% and 5% might not seem too far apart, we're still talking about a 40% acceleration.

In any case, the EPS number needs to at least portray the illusion of feasibility. In other words, the reported EPS and revenue must exceed 2Q16's reported EPS by at least 7%. They do. However, this is contingent on the free cash flow margin being 35% on a long term basis. This means that the company must demonstrate some meaningful improvement in their free cash flow margin.

Consider this question from analyst William Stein:

I wanted to address the free cash flow margin trajectory. Tom, I think you referred to some of this in your prepared remarks, but I'd like you to maybe highlight what aside from the restructuring expenses that are still being paid and the temporarily higher CapEx that you are experiencing, what are the other drivers to get you to the 35% free cash flow margin? And what sort of timing should we think about for that?

The company's response was (emphasis mine):

William good question and I think that's sort of the point of the prepared remarks. And if you look at where we are from an operating margin perspective, you look at the fact we restructured the balance sheet around now fixed rate debt. If you look at our sustainable tax rate of 4.5% and cash taxes of approximately $100 million a quarter and you take out the restructuring costs, which are bleeding off here pretty quickly, you take out the one-time campus initiative, the one-time tester initiative this year which will sort of play itself out over the next couple of quarters. Frankly, we're largely there. And that's probably the real takeaway.

This clearly highlights two things:

Wall Street will also be focused on the free cash flow margin trajectory. There isn't much of a runway in terms of the timeline (Wall Street is expecting FCF margin improvements fast).

The Free Cash Flow Margin

To calculate the free cash flow margin, we have to take a look at the highlighted items and possibly add them back to the free cash flow. I say "possibly" because I do not agree with all the items the company backs out.

Period is from 2Q15 - 1Q17

First of all, we will not be adding back SBC (stock-based compensation) because this is a recurring cost. The same can be said for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and, besides, these items are already added back in the operating cash flow. I'd be double counting if I added them back.

The most legitimate items to add back are the acquisition-related costs worth $38 million. The second item that should (partially) be added back is the expenditure related to restructuring, asset impairment and disposal charges worth $46 million. I say partially because, again, impairments are already added back on the operating cash flow statement. Page 8 of the most recent 10-Q tells us that $17 million of that $46 million relates to non-cash impairment and disposal charges.

This puts their normalized 1Q17 free cash flow margin at 26.5% instead of 25%. But there's more adding back to do. Recall the one-time campus and test initiative costs. After some more digging, we find a more exact number for these costs in the transcript:

As a reminder for full fiscal year 2017, we expect CapEx to run at an elevated level of approximately $1.2 billion. This includes about $500 million towards campus construction, primarily at our Irvine and San Jose locations and about $200 million towards purchasing of test equipment to consignment at our CMs.

Tom Krause, CFO, also mentions that these costs will play itself out over the next couple of quarters. In other words, he seems to be implying a linear timing. We can check this by checking whether the 1Q17 CapEx equals roughly $1.2 billion (the annual run rate). Sure enough, at $325m 1Q17 CapEx, it's safe to say that it does. Of which approximately $175m relate to the one time initiatives. This puts the 'normalized' free cash flow margin at 30.68%.

Basically, what I'm trying to say here is that 30.68% is the baseline and that the company should report a higher normalized free cash flow than this in the upcoming quarter.

Obviously, the point of this article is to answer whether I think they can. The answer is yes. The company has a serious scale advantage in terms of purchasing materials. They also plan on consigning testers to contract manufacturers instead of leasing test time. Together with their scale, the company should be able to get good deals from these manufacturers. Add the fact that the company is also pushing to bring a large part of their testing in-house, and I see at least a 50 basis points gross margin. The added savings drops almost directly to operating - and thus free cash flow. We only have to adjust for the added tax expense. Conservatively speaking, I estimate that the company could at least add 30 basis points to their free cash flow margin this year, which would put their normalized free cash flow margin at 31%.

Conclusion

AVGO shareholders can expect a beat on all fronts. I expect the company to deliver above its implied growth rate and free cash flow margin. This implies that shares would need to adjust upwards to reflect the new reality.

