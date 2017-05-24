Energy investors aren't buying the latest oil rally.

Welcome to the not buying edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Skepticism abound, energy investors (NYSEARCA:XLE) just aren't buying the latest oil rally.

A picture is worth a thousand words, and here it is:

What rally?

The divergence between WTI and XLE has reached a new high today with the discount at its widest since 2015. Energy investors are obviously painting a much more pessimistic outlook than oil traders. Who's right this time?

In the two-previous sell-off in oil this year, investors sold off energy stocks first, and oil subsequently followed. This is the third time this has happened this year where WTI's rally has ignored energy stocks completely. Put it simply, are oil traders simply too optimistic or are investors too pessimistic?

Our discussions with fund managers on this topic point to dismal sentiment towards the energy sector. The narrative has shifted from a "quick rebalancing" at the end of last year to "shale will make oil markets oversupplied again and keep prices lower for longer." The 5-month narrative shift isn't a surprise to us as the market tends to be emotional teenagers flipping feelings on and off in weeks or even days. What's more notable is that not only are investors ignoring energy stocks, they are shorting them. This has likely explained in part why energy stocks are underperforming altogether even though WTI has swiftly recovered.

For most energy investors, the latest dismal price action presents another pain point that has frequently occurred since the 2014 sell-off. Just when will these energy equities recover?

We believe that the investment community is sending a message to OPEC and the Saudis: if you don't deliver on your promise, you won't get the valuation you want. As sentiment hits rock bottom just before the OPEC meeting, we maintain our bullish stance on energy equities and oil. We think the market's discounting mechanism has gone overboard, and there are plenty of great energy ideas to go around for conservative to aggressive investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.