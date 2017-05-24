How To Double Your Money On A 6% Up Move In Gilead Sciences

Stock is unloved by the market and is poised for a sharp rally on positive news.

Those investors looking for 100% gains may be able to cash in on a countertrend rally in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) with a move as small as 6% by July.

Here is the simple option trade that could yield as much as 100% or more by July 21st. I put this trade on yesterday and added 50% more to the position this morning on weakness.

I bought the July 21st $65 call option this morning for 1.41. What that means to newer investors is this: I have the right of ownership in Gilead until July 21st expiration at $65, the option's intrinsic value is worth zero. However, if Gilead trades to $68 before July 21 expiration, the option would be worth $3 plus any premium tied to it.

Gilead has been stuck in a downtrend for a couple of years now. I recently wrote an article asking if this was the time to buy and pointed out further possible downside as earnings appear to be falling along with future guidance. interested investors can read that article here. I now see a countertrend rally as a real possibility and believe the stock could see the $70 level in the next 60 days.

Risk?

Options have significant risk. In this case one could lose their entire investment in 60 days if the stock moves against you or stays where it is trading here. On the other hand, a 6% move off the bottom and your sitting with a gain of 100% or more.

Technicals matter! I hear and read from people every day talking about hocus pocus and chart reading like it is some type of voodoo or some kind of joke. I assure you it is not.

Where is Gilead going to trade from here?

Once again, the million dollar question every trader and investor wants to know. For a possible answer we go to the charts.

As one can see Gilead has been in a downtrend for the last 2 years. These trading patterns can go on longer than one thinks, but at this point in time in the pattern the stock can do one of three things: trade flat, sell off to a new lower level, or bounce and rally back to test the $70 level. Traders can place their bets accordingly.

Let's look at an intraday chart to see why I bought more $65 July 21st call options this morning.

Below is a 30 minute 2 month intraday chart on Gilead.

To my eye the stock is oversold and at a crucial point of bounce or breakdown. The market will decide in the next few days which way it will go. I see a real possibility of a strong rally as institutions and private investors wanting to get in on Gilead will bite at this level.

I see the possibility of this stock making a quick run in the next 10 days back to the $68 level.

Stock Buyback

Gilead management is likely buying back stock under the company's stock buyback program at this level as they feel the stock is undervalued. The company stated that they have the ability to retire 10% of the outstanding shares with the current buyback in place.

Dividend

The company recently raised their dividend over 10% or $.05, giving investors a 3.22% dividend while the company rebounds. Stock buybacks along with increasing dividends make for a good opportunity for share price appreciation going forward.

Conclusion

Those willing to take on some short term risk in a good solid long term company may want to take a look at some options plays in Gilead. I for one have bought the $65 strike for July 21st with the hopes of making over 100% on my money in the next two months. A 6% gain in the share price will be a double for this trader if it comes to fruition.

Stock buybacks and dividend increases will likely keep a floor on the stock very near this level. In my opinion today was the pullback and retest of the low on May 18th and the time to buy. I see the real possibility of the stock trading back to $70 by July.

Options have serious risk, including losing all your money. There are hedges one can put in place to limit downside risk.

As always, do your own research make your own decisions and always have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,BAC,LYG,PBR,HIMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.