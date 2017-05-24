Why Sirius XM Will Buy Pandora Soon: All About The Acquisition Currency

SIRI stock has dropped 9% since March, giving it motivation to close a deal and take advantage of its appreciated stock as acquisition currency sooner rather than later.

SIRI has an appreciated acquisition currency with stock that is up 18% since its bid for Pandora last July.

Pandora has signaled that it is open to a $13.50 valuation, well in line with SIRI's $15 offer in July 2016.

Radio is in the full throes of digital disruption with iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRT) and Cumulus (NASDAQ:CMLS) teetering at the edge of bankruptcy and down over 80% and 90% from the highs over the past 10 years.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has avoided the fate of its broadcast cousins, with shares up over 40X since the 2008 crash. This is largely due to Sirius XM's focus on the car, which until recently has remained as a digital-free island immune from the disruption that digital has wrought in other areas where media has been present. With unlimited 4G bundles, smartphones, and car-focused UI/UX (e.g. via improved voice interfaces as well as systems such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CarPlay and Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Auto) digital disruption is coming to the car.

Sirius XM's current lucrative subscription model may well come under attack and time is limited for the company to shore up its digital presence. An organic approach may well take too long and - as iHeartMedia has learned with its lackluster app - faces execution challenges.

Pandora (NYSE:P) provides Sirius XM with immediate audience scale in digital audio as well as a robust national sales force that has local depth. Sirius XM made an informal $15 per share offer for Pandora in July 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal. Pandora rebuffed the offer, holding out for an unrealistic $20 price that did not materialize.

Last week the New York Post reported renewed discussions by Sirius XM to purchase Pandora, sending shares in the struggling streaming music service flying momentarily before they came back down. Investors are rightly cautious about Pandora, a company that has only disappointed over the past two years by failing to recognize the importance of on-demand and by operating under a flawed streaming business model that is economically captive to music rights holders that leave little opportunity to generate outsized cash flows.

We believe that this time around Sirius XM will be successful with a price in the $12-15 range. Some thoughtful analysts have pointed out that with no other serious suitors for Pandora, Sirius XM is likely to sit back and watch Pandora continue to bleed cash, waiting to pick up the company for even less than the $9.20 May 22nd closing price. As evidence that a significant premium is unlikely, they point out that Greg Maffei, chairman of Sirius XM and CEO of parent company Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA), stated in March that he thought Pandora was worth $10.

Focusing only on Pandora's prospects when predicting Sirius XM's likely behavior misses half of the picture, however. Sirius XM is unlikely to make an all cash offer and instead will likely rely on Sirius XM shares as acquisition currency. In evaluating the timing of a bid for Pandora, Sirius XM not only needs to account for Pandora's future stock price but also its own.

Sirius XM shares have appreciated over 18% from $4.16 on July 21st to $4.94 on May 22nd. But, since a $5.44 high on March 13th (close to the March 7th time of Maffei's comment about Pandora being worth $10), Sirius XM has declined by 9%. If Sirius plays a waiting game, Pandora may well get cheaper, but there is also a risk that the Sirius stock price may lose value as currency if it continues the steady slide that it has seen since March.

For Sirius XM, acquiring Pandora today using Sirius's $4.94 stock price effectively represents a 15% discount on what it was willing to give up (in Sirius XM shares) in July 2016 when Sirius shares traded at $4.16. Pandora's recent bridge financing from KKR sends a strong signal that the company values itself at $13.50 - the conversion price for KKR's preferred shares - which is in line with Sirius XM's expressed 2016 reservation price of $15.

For Sirius XM, the choice is whether to close a deal at a $12-15 price that it was already comfortable with last year - using appreciated Sirius XM shares that give an effective 15% discount to last year's price - or wait for Pandora shares to get cheaper while at the same time risking that Sirius shares continue their slide from March. Also, time is not on Sirius XM's side when it comes to addressing its strategic hole in digital.

In our view, the alignment of matching price expectations by both parties, an appreciated acquisition currency with Sirius stock that has risen in value since last year, and a risk that the acquisition currency loses value in the coming months all point to Sirius XM moving opportunistically to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.