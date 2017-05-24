Babcock International Group's (BCKIF) CEO Archie Bethel on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Babcock International Group Plc (OTCPK:BCKIF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Archie Bethel - CEO

Franco Martinelli - Executive Director

Analysts

Sylvia Foteva - Deutsche Bank

Karl Green - Crédit Suisse

Kean Marden - Jefferies

Rob Plant - JPMorgan

Allen Wells - Exane

Joe Brent - Liberum

David Phillips - Redburn

Ed Steele - Citi

Archie Bethel

Good morning, everyone. First of all I'll start with an apology, an apology for dragging you in from what was sunshine over there. I could tell you were all enjoying on the terrace and probably want to stay there. So hopefully, the presentation will be so exciting and interesting that you'll be happy to wait for the sunshine.

First of all, let me welcome you and thank you for coming along this morning. For those who haven't met me, I'm Archie Bethel, Chief Executive of Babcock, and I'm going to start by giving you a brief overview of what I believe has been another successful year for Babcock. Following my short introduction, our Finance Director, Franco Martinelli, will present the year-end results. I'll then return and share with you some thoughts on how I see things developing this year and in the medium term and, in particular, how we plan to continue to grow the business.

I'll then get to the most important part, and that's giving you the chance to interrogate us.

Back in November, when I presented the half year results, I reflected on the fact that during the first half of the year, we had the Brexit referendum, a Ukraine minister, and across the Atlantic a new president. A lot of change and a lot of uncertainty. In the second half of the year, Article 50 was triggered, the EU Brexit process, exit process formally began; a general election was called to be held shortly; and our neighbors in France elected a new president, rejecting both the main political parties in the country. So let's just see what was an eventful year with the second half pretty much a continuation of the first half.

When taking all this background into -- background [indiscernible], I think we performed pretty well overall. So another successful year for us, and we are making good progress across the entire group. We delivered an additional £375 million of sales revenue, and that equates to an underlying year-on-year increase in revenue of almost 8%, with 5% coming from organic growth. And we increased underlying operating profits by 7%, with 5% coming from organic growth.

New order intake remained strong throughout the year, and it began this financial year with a £19 billion order book and a £10.5 billion near-term pipeline. And beyond our tracking pipeline of future opportunities remains as strong as it has ever been.

Cash generation was good, and we achieved a pre-CapEx conversion rate of 115% and post-CapEx rate of 86%. And we also continued to reduce debt with our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio reducing to 1.8x as we had forecast. Over this year, we achieved an 8% increase in earnings per share with the full year dividend increasing by 9% over last year. And return on invested capital increased to 12%.

It was an exciting year, particularly in terms of new business breakthroughs. And in particular, we made good progress in winning new international contracts. Earlier in the year, we mobilized across Australia in support of Qantas' ground support equipment fleet. And back in the U.K. in the land vehicle area, we also began work on the demonstrator program for upgrading the Warrior armored vehicle as part of the Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme of 380 vehicles, having at the same time completed the overhaul and reset of 670 vehicles returning from military operations.

In January, we were delighted to sign the landmark FOMEDEC contract for the French defense department. The contract involves providing training infrastructure, including aircraft and flight simulators as well as training operational support for the French Air Force pilots over the next 11 years. This is quite a win, and it is a great opportunity for us to build a positive reputation of what could be a major new international customer.

Also in Aviation sector, we won new air ambulance contracts in Northern Ireland, France and Italy, and we successfully mobilized for our new contract in Victoria in Australia. We made a strong start to the U.K. MFTS fixed and rotary wing contracts awarded at the end of last year. And in September, the final AirTanker was delivered.

Last summer, we were awarded by U.S. defense company, Electric Boat, the first production batch of missile launch tube assemblies for the joint U.S.-U.K. Trident missile replacement submarine program, and manufacturing is now well underway at custom-built facilities at Rosyth. And also at Rosyth, we commenced the long-term program at last to dismantle the [indiscernible] fleet of redundant nuclear submarines with the first submarine disposal well underway.

And after having been named as preferred bidder, we have now finalized the contract with MOD to provide technical authority and engineering support services for 4 large packages of critical systems and equipment installed on the type 6 -- the Type 45 destroyers and 2 new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers. Again, this is an important step forward for us and represents our first significant involvement in the through-life engineering support of the Type 45s requiring us to set up new capabilities at both Bristol and Portsmouth.

In the civil nuclear sector, following confirmation that Hinkley Point C nuclear power station would go ahead, our Cavendish Boccard joint venture is now in the process of transitioning from early contractor involvement studies to an early works contract for the Balance of the Nuclear Island.

But there hasn't all been plain sailing off. Shortly before the year-end, we announced that we had entered into an agreement with the NDA to bring Magnox decommissioning contract to an early end in 2019. There's no financial performance impact in the short term. And longer term, there will still be opportunity to bid for the completion of [indiscernible] post 2020. And with our in-depth knowledge of Magnox, we should be in a really strong position.

As we explained at the time of the announcement, this development reduced our order book by around 800 million from 2020 onwards and our opportunities pipeline by £1 billion. So as you will see from the numbers in the presentation later, we have already identified new opportunities from a tracking pipeline that have effectively replenished our bidding pipeline in the period since the Magnox announcement. So overall, an exciting and successful year in terms of winning new business. And once again, we maintained our bid win rates at over 40% for new bids and over 90% for rebids.

Following a detailed review of our business and operating strategy, we announced in February that it was our intention that by the 1st of April, we will realign the 4 operating divisions into 4 key sectors: Marine, Aviation, Land and Cavendish Nuclear and to establish a new global growth team to drive forward our international growth agenda. The new aligned structure is now fully in place, and we believe it will provide even greater focus on our customers and the sector needs and provide greater agility and flexibility in addressing our chosen international markets.

We also believe that this structure will allow us to strengthen and develop the key enabling functions, particularly technology and technical training. For continuity and comparison purposes, the financial results are presented in the old divisional format. And in the appendix to this presentation, we provided our division sector crossover that shows 3 years results in both formats for comparison purposes. And it's our intention to report all future results in the new sector format.

On that, I would now like to hand over to Franco who will take us through the detail of the financial results.

Franco Martinelli

Good morning, and welcome. I'll go straight into the financial results and the operational review. A very good set of results: year ended well; headline growth in revenue at 7.7% and 6.5% in operating profit, with organic growth at nearly 5% in revenue and 5.3% in operating profit, a little bit better than we were originally forecasting at the half year. So we were pleased with that.

Cash performance, 115% pre-CapEx and 86% post-CapEx. Yes, again, another good year and consistently applied. As you can see from the graph, we're achieving year-in, year-out cash conversion. We're achieving every year. EPS up 8%. Net debt came down £55 million. If the exchange rates being stable, it would have been £111 million, and brings our net debt-to-EBITDA down to 1.8x. So we're continuing to degear.

The income statement. The benefit from FX on revenue is £133 million, £15 million operating profit. Margin at 11%, slightly down. Marine and Technology and Support Services improved, and we'll talk about those when we get to those divisions. And Defence and Security slightly reduced. And again, I will talk about those. The interest rate was flat, and therefore, the profit after tax increased by 8%. As I said, EPS up 8%, and the dividend up 9.1%. So a good set of numbers.

Marine and Technology. Pretty much as expected, same old, same old, 6.5% top line, 5% revenue growth, nearly 10% operating profit but at constant exchange rate of 8.8%. Margin improvement driven by contract performance across the business really, and there is a slight increase in R&D tax credits.

In terms of the contracts. Life extensions for both Vanguard Class and Type 23 are proving exactly what we expected them to be: opportunities for growth. Life extensions are much better than refits.

Submarine dismantling program, as Archie said, has started, and we were very, very pleased with the Type 45 and QEC technical authority support contract, proving again, as what we had said, that we would be going up the value chain in naval outsourcing, and that's a -- we were very pleased to win all 4 packages of those.

We won 6 Maritime Equipment Consumable packages, the U.S.-U.K. missile launch program Archie has already spoken about. And we're very pleased; groundbreaking performance there. Fourth offshore patrol vessel from the Irish Navy also secured. QEC revenues turned out to be flat for the year, but -- which will mean that they'll probably be about £100 million step-down for next year. That is probably one of our lowest-margin contracts.

Defence and Security. Excellent performance, maybe 16% top line growth. Not so much international here, 15.1% organic. And almost equivalent in profits. Margins slightly lower because you've procurement activity through DSG which is below the margin. But we have had to step up in the RSME JV in its year 9 of its 30-year contract. So that was pleasing.

During the year, in the last 18 months, we signed £1 billion worth of air training contracts, and they're all starting off now. So that's all good news. DSG, performing very much as we expected. It is forming the basis for us to be involved in the equipment upgrades within the Army. And the Warrior is the first of those, and we're starting to work on the Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme. DSG proving to be exactly what we had hoped.

Phoenix II. We've implemented new white fleet management system. So we're now managing the army white fleet. Strong operational performance in Hawk. AirTanker delivered the last of those. We're now into the operational phase of AirTanker. And the good news for the analysts is that the dividends should come this year, roundabout March time, but let's hope we'll get them before March.

SDSR. We're seeing increased activity in the air bidding program. We're seeing that happening now with the land programs. A little bit delayed, but we can see them coming under the hill as well. So good activity within Defence and Security.

Support Services, a more mixed. Magnox did step down as expected. Dounreay, we're going to get some additional work; requested obviously, we did it obviously. Rail was buoyant in financial year '17, probably a little bit less though in '18. We saw some corporate weakness in training towards the end of the year. People delayed in towards their training so they could make full use of the apprentice levy drawback which they can get into this current year. And we had some volume shortfall in our North America fleet management contracts. Overall, operating profit up 2.7%, 9.6% organic. The Magnox JV margins stepped up, very much as signposted. And you should remember, when you look at these numbers, last year had a £7.5 million profit on disposal from BSF Lewisham.

So a good set of results. Met Police contracts, still a little bit delayed. We're expecting now that to be Q3 financial year '18. Emergency contracts -- services contracts performing well. I won't talk more about Magnox, as Archie's already spoken about that. We're expecting no step-down in our nuclear JV revenue for next year. So just to make that clear. Hinkley Point C, we're starting to get some work out of that. And a small disposal, which we'll be completing shortly of civil infrastructure business which had about £30 million of revenue and also construction-tight margins, i.e., not very high.

International. FX does change them quite a bit. 21% growth in revenue, but still 9.5% organic revenue growth in International, which is pretty good. South Africa bounce back big time in the second half, over 10% growth, mostly from the equipment business. But MCS grew 6.3% in the year organically, which is slightly ahead of where we were guiding. And we've got the new contracts coming in from FOMEDEC and Qantas.

Profits, however, went backwards a little bit. And the reason for that is mostly to do with the unrecovered costs on EC225 and the oil and gas market being proving difficulty on renewals and new bids. With margins tight in South Africa and new business, we recognized low margin at the beginning of the contract. So just talking through it a little bit more, MCS secured 38 new contracts. Two of those were new oil and gas ones in Australia, which we secured in the second half. The EC225 and oil and gas pressures will continue into next year and maybe will be a drag on margins slightly. Qantas contract performing well. And the rest of the contracts pretty much in line.

FOMEDEC asset deliveries. As you remember, the FOMEDEC contracts has 2 elements to it: a maintenance contract which goes every 11 years, and the delivery of assets. That delivery of assets will happen in financial year '19. And with that, we will get a finance lease from the French government.

Here's a little reconciliation. I'm conscious that we haven't really talked about performance of any other businesses. So I'm going to give you some little notes so when you look at your appendix, you'll have some of the answers to your questions before you start. Marine is pretty much similar as the numbers I've just been through. Aviation, you can see that air growth is to do with those £1 billion worth of contracts that we signed, okay? MCS growth is there in the top line. You see our profit 4.4%. If you did that at constant FX, that will be more like breakeven, and those will be the MCS issues that we identified within International.

Land, 13% growth. Op profit down 3.5%. That's the headline figure. And last year had £7.5 million of profit on disposal, which I referred to earlier. So that will change the ratio. It also had the tail end of the NGEC profits. So if you check those 2 out, it's growing nicely. Cavendish, down 10% in revenue as we had predicted with a step up in the margin. So there's the numbers. There's a full detail at the back. I'll expect a bunch of questions from the analysts, but that's just some of the answers before you get there, okay?

Then back to the income statement. Interest, pretty much flat there year-over-year. Group, coming down; JV, going up. IAS19 pretty much as expected. As we [dig here], our marginal interest cost is now around 1%. So it's not going to make much difference to the interest charge.

Tax rate, 17.5% this year. We're going to 18%, and we're guiding that for the next 3 years. That's because we're increasing our overseas profits, and the currency weighting really pushes up to 18%. But the tax planning that we have in place into the 18% is deliverable for the next 3 years.

Outlook. Mid-single-digit organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates. From next year, we're going into a little bit of trouble doing constant and spot. And that would be [indiscernible] spot as opposed to constant, but I'm saying they're constant, okay? At today's rates, probably a 0.2%, 0.3% benefit compared to today's spot. Margin's broadly stable, and we continue to focus on our returns.

Cash conversion. As I said, very pleased with that: 115% pre-CapEx, 86% post-CapEx. Modest working capital outflow. We normally guide to about £30-odd million outflow. And because of the milestones that we've had this year-end, it's going to be better than that. The provisions net charge in the year was £2.5 million. Full year cash outflow of £28 million. CapEx to depreciation, we're guiding towards about 1.3x. It might be a little bit lower than that next year.

Net cash flow. Dividends and JVs up to £27 million. Cash tax continue to benefit from pension payments, but the overseas tax losses are not as much as they were, and therefore, it's moved up a little bit, plus extra profits. Pension contributions in excess of income statement, £38 million. We were expecting a little bit higher. And next year, we're still guiding to about £45 million. Free cash flow increasing 3%, whether you look at it pre-pension or post-pension. And free cash flow yield at year-end was 7.2%.

So coming down to the balance sheet. £111 million down at constant exchange rate. Net debt-to-EBITDA degearing to 1.8. Next year, we expect it to be 1.6 net debt-to-EBITDA. We've got a road map today. It's going to be a little bit lumpier than these years because we've got FOMEDEC contract. It's quite big movements. CapEx are quite big movements. But we expect it to be at 1.6x this year-end, and we expect to continue to increase ROIC.

Accounting. Not so many slides this year on accounting because some people went to sleep last year, so I thought I'd cut them down a little bit. But I'm going to talk about them anyway. In terms of underlying adjustments, we make those adjustments so that people can understand the business better. We use them consistently. There are 3 main ones. There's a reconciliation in the appendix. I haven't got it in the slide this year, but it's in the appendix. JVs represent 13% of our business. So to understand Babcock, you have to understand Magnox. You have to understand AirTanker. You have to understand our rail JVs. So we have that as our share. IFRIC 12 is investment for customer contracts. It's a customer contract income. So we include it in operating profit. Unlike most companies acquiring tangibles, we put our underlying profit before those.

We don't have exceptional items and haven't had for a number of years. So therefore, those are the 3 adjustments that we had. Free cash flow, as I said previously, we quoted at pre and post-CapEx pension payments. So you can decide which way you want to look at it, depending on whether you think pension is a debt or not. I will have a slide on JV, so I'll come back to that. I have a slide on pensions, so I'll come back to that.

Provisions. There's a slide in the appendix. We're not putting it in the upfront this year. It's becoming less and less insignificant for us.

Future accounting changes. IFRS 15. We've done a deep dive this year-end on IFRS 15, revenue recognition, and we found no significant issues. Deep down, happy to take any questions. We went through -- we have 200 main contracts. Some of them are classed and tight. We went through them all, and we didn't find anything in our revenue recognition policy which would be any different under IFRS 15. So no significant changes there. IFRS 16, that's the leases. Well, that will make a difference. If you discount the leases, they'll be about £550 million in operating leases on our balance sheet in 3 years' time, okay, or whatever the number is in 3 years' time.

Joint ventures. As I said, 13% of revenue and 13% of profit. As I previously described, operational joint ventures are those without debt and without assets generally. And they tend to be like partnerships, and dividends will flow sometime shortly after the operating profits. This year, the Magnox JV stepped up its margins at year-end. So we'll get the benefit of that going into next year. In terms of asset JVs, there's a step-up in profit take from the RSME JV, which I mentioned earlier. We can't because the contract gets that dividend down to the financial year '20, but it will come out at that point. All said, we expect the total dividends to go up from £27 million to around £35 million for next year.

Managing pensions. The good news is the deficits come down to £105 million, partly because it was protected in large part against interest rate and inflation movements because we've hedged them. The asset performance, as you know, equities are high. So that's helped us. And eventually, you see the benefit of some of our cash contributions coming through against the deficit. So it's £105 million. However, the discount rates and inflation rates that they are now have increased the service cost by £8.8 million. So that's coming through. That's not a number that's a trading number, but it will reflect in operating margin. It's not a number that you can necessarily have to keep including. It may improve. It may stay where it is. I have no idea what will happen to those rates. But £8.8 million onetime step-down. Partially offset by the increase -- a decrease in interest of £4.1 million.

The cash service cost for Rosyth and BIG scheme pension valuation has gone up, and we're going to talk about that in a second. And we -- and the Rosyth team did require an £8 million increase in the contribution rate for deficits. So that's how we get to our cash in excess of income statement of £45 million, which is a number I talked about earlier. We have launched consultation with our employees in Rosyth and in BIG scheme and look to increase their cash contribution to those costs by up to 6% over the next 2 years. So that process has started now. We've launched an educational tool kit to promote income drawdown and whether people are moving up to their pensions out of the DB scheme we expected, a significant uptake in that, and we continue to hedge interest rates and inflations.

So in summary, it's been a year of continuing growth, 8% headline, 5% organic in revenue. Operating profit, again, 7% headline, 5% organic. Operating margin, pretty well maintained at 11%. Good cash conversion, EPS up by 8%. Dividends up 9%. ROIC up to 11.9%. We've got nearly £30 billion of order book and pipeline. You got 76% of next year's revenue in place. And our win rates remain stable above 40% for new bids and above 90% for rebids, and that's been for sometime now. So I feel that was a pretty good year.

And I'll hand back to Archie.

Archie Bethel

Thank you, Franco. Okay. Thank you, Franco. I think, well, as you can see, I think good solid results across the whole group. So what I'd like to do, I think before kind of handing over to you guys to talk about things, I'd like to just spend a few minutes kind of looking forward to what we kind of see as the kind of key issues and key opportunities ahead of us.

I'll start with the just looking out the sector because I'm going to speak in terms of the new sectors. So, Franco have spoke about the past, which is last year, and I'm going to start to kind of talk about that group wise. There's no structure, however, no operating and however now we're going to be reporting.

I think the forward strategy is all about developing each of the 4 sectors. On this slide, we're just kind of highlighting some of the key characteristics of that new structure. Future growth will be focused on each of these 4 sectors. And both of them have an element that's in defense and an element that's in civil markets. And each of them have both a presence in the U.K. and a presence internationally. So all 4 of these sectors will -- would talk together in a function on a sectoral basis, both civil and defense and our International and U.K. operations. So I think, hopefully, a clear way to present the business, but certainly for us, we think a clearer way to drive it forward.

All the sector capabilities are underpinned by unique infrastructure and increasingly by development and use of emerging and enabling technologies and specialized technical training. And I'll now go through each of the sectors and highlight some of the key features.

The Marine sector is probably one that hasn't changed that much. It's pretty much what Marine and Technology was. So there's not a huge difference. But we are pulling together, as you see on this slide, all of our naval marine activities around the world into one place and also all of our naval like services in the U.K. now including training and cyber security, again all in one place. And naval marine will build on our strong market position by continuing to pursue and deliver new opportunities in the U.K., Canada and Australia. And in the U.K., we're going to be ready to exploit new opportunities that will flow from the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers coming into service. And as everyone knows, Queen Elizabeth, the first of these carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth, will leave Rosyth sometime during the summer and as next major step to coming into full service by 2020. And Babcock's involvement in this project doesn't end when it leaves Rosyth. It's all in the beginning of what becomes a core rule, and that is providing the engineering and support for this platform as it goes forward.

We also believe that there could be new opportunities flowing from the recently published U.K. National Shipbuilding Strategy carried out by Sir John Parker. The review clearly highlights the financial and economic benefits that could be achieved by utilizing the way that U.K. marine supply base from new programs, such as the Type 31 light frigate.

In energy and marine, we will continue to grow our business in supporting offshore oil and gas and increasingly offshore renewable energy, and we'll continue to exploit new opportunities to deploy our LPG and LNG technology and systems into marine vessels and terminals.

LNG as a fuel for major commercial ships, such as large ferries and container transport ships, is becoming more viable. And we believe that as this market grows, there will be significant new opportunities to apply our specialist capabilities and technologies. And over the last few years, we have steadily grown our position in high-end engineering consultancy and also in the area of cyber security. And we believe that for future growth opportunities, we see more and more governments and companies investing to protect the critical data systems from cyber attack.

In the Land sector, we also see significant growth opportunities. As well as being a core training partner, we have new opportunities that are emerging. We are also now the main engineering support partner for the British Army, providing support for over 80,000 vehicles. We are now well-embedded into Babcock DSG and looking forward to growing our business in major key sustainment and enhancement programs like the Warrior armored vehicles, which I've mentioned, but also the Challenger II tank upgrade program.

We continue to grow our position in supporting blue light emergency services and are pursuing further opportunities both in the U.K. and internationally. And again, we are also pursuing a number of significant technical training opportunities on the emergency services area.

And following on the success with Qantas, our airport ground support equipment business is pursuing a number of major emerging opportunities at a number of international airports. And in South Africa, we have identified opportunities to grow our market share in the mining and construction vehicle sector and a strong engineer and support position in the power sector supporting AECOM is also providing new opportunities for growth.

Aviation. Aviation is a sector where we really do have a wide international footprint with businesses in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden and Australia in addition to our U.K. operations. And we believe that bringing together our military and worldwide commercial air support operations under a single management team will provide a strong platform for growth. And winning FOMEDEC has given us confidence that we can really do this.

We are a world-leading provider of helicopter emergency services, and we continue to grow this business year-on-year, winning a number of new contracts last year that will deliver results this year and, importantly, identifying further new opportunities for us to go after. In U.K. Defense space, we continue to develop our business and support of the Royal Air Force, and there are a number of new facility and infrastructure support opportunities coming to market, including project GATEWAY and project HADES.

The oil and gas market remains difficult and is highly competitive as the sector fades back from the impact of lower oil prices. However, we did win several new contracts earlier in the year that will mobilize this year and a number of new opportunities in the North Sea, Australia and Asia are looking promising, although margins are being tightly squeezed by competition.

We have pulled our nuclear business Cavendish Nuclear out as a separate sector. So it's a baby sector and of interesting to see [indiscernible] grows into. But we're starting from a very strong position. We are well-established across the entire life cycle of nuclear operations in the U.K., including ongoing support for nuclear power stations, new build and end-of-life decommissioning. With around 6,000 skilled nuclear employees, we are the U.K.'s largest provider of nuclear engineering services. Our major long-term decommissioning contracts at Dounreay and across the Magnox fleet are progressing well and providing us with additional opportunities as the contracts progress.

When the Magnox contract ends in September 2019 and new arrangements have been agreed by government on how to approach the completion of the overall project, we will be in a strong position to bid and win further based on our deep knowledge and understanding of the Magnox fleet.

And we are currently in the process of prequalifying to bid for a number of major packages of decommissioning work at Sellafield which, of course, is the largest set of facilities to be decommissioned in the U.K. We also believe that there could be opportunities to apply our end of nuclear asset life models to offshore oil and gas decommissioning, and we are already engaged with a number of North Sea operators who are looking at options, including our integrated end-of-life approach.

We are also involved in small-scale nuclear projects in Japan and believe that in the longer term, there could be opportunities to apply knowledge and experience gained in the U.K. further a few in countries, including Japan, Germany and Canada.

The scale, quality and long-term nature of our order book and opportunities pipeline remains a major strength of the business. With an order intake of almost £5 billion in the last year, our order book sits at £19 billion and our bid pipeline at £10.5 billion, and this provides new growth opportunities across all 4 sectors of the company. And as I said earlier, beyond that, that near-term pipeline, attractive pipeline remains robust and has already identified major future projects, both in the U.K. and international, that have not yet been included in our bidding pipeline, and the Type 31 light frigate project that I mentioned earlier is a good example of this.

By focusing sharply on our core capabilities, our new bid win rate has remained steadily above 40% and our rebid retention rate at over 90%. The U.K. market remains our biggest single market, but we are steadily growing our international business with the percentage of revenue rising to 25% last year, up from 22% the year before. And as I have said before, I believe that over the next 5 years, we will see international revenue grow to at least 30% of the group revenue.

There's no doubt that the business environment is definitely uncertain at the moment, not helped by the political and economic uncertainty and turmoil in various parts of the world, and especially here in the U.K. And we have seen a number of our peers stumble and struggle, creating doubt amongst investors as to the resilience and sustainability of the Support Services sector. But I'd like to finish by summing up why I'm confident with the way Babcock will continue to grow and deliver results even against this background of uncertainty.

Our results for the last year are positive and solid top line growth, producing steady double-digit margins and EPS growth. Strong cash flow funding new investment, increased dividends and reducing debt in line with our ongoing patterns. Our long-term order book and opportunity pipeline and the longer-term tracking pipeline that has remained steady and resilient despite uncertainty in many other markets.

But most importantly, our customers stick with us through thick and thin. They appreciate how we work with them to improve their business and lower their costs and they trust us to deliver, and we do time and time again.

As we continue to stress, we're the UK's leading Engineering Support Services company, with a proven differentiated business model based around assisting customers whose operations are at the high end of technical complexity. We own or manage critical assets and infrastructure, another key advantage that differentiates us from most other outsourcing and business service providers.

Typically, the service we provide for our customers are not discretionary, and there has been over the past 15 years, has been that in times of restrained budgets and resource rationing, engineering supports are critical assets and infrastructure has been safeguarded. As in most cases, we are able to help our customers address the financial constraints by implementing ways of reducing costs, making savings and protecting scarce resources.

Our new, refreshed structure is already increasing momentum across the business. And when I look forward, I believe that the sector leaders and their teams are getting it right. They're identifying new growth opportunities, and they know exactly what it takes to win and deliver them, increasingly deploying technology and technical training as key drivers of competitive advantage and in delivering superior returns.

I hope you have found today's presentation helpful, and I would like to end by repeating the broad guidance for this year and into the medium term. This business has solid foundations that gives me confidence in the future, and I am really confident that we will continue to perform and deliver mid-single digit next year and over the medium term, with margins remaining broadly stable as we have delivered this year.

So enough for me. And I'm now going to give you a chance to ask questions and what you've had. So we've got some microphones.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Archie Bethel

And I'll select, I think Sylvia.

Sylvia Foteva

It's Sylvia Foteva from Deutsche Bank. Two questions, please. So first, on the margin, you reiterated that it will broadly stable similar to this year. Does that mean they'll be maybe down a little bit? It seems like -- and then linked to that, my second question, it seems like in MCS, Amec and South Africa, obviously, the margins have been under quite bit of pressure. How much of this is the new projects? Is this found in quite low margins? And what will the impact be next year on the division of margin, do you think?

Archie Bethel

Okay. Yes, I think, broadly, one of the things you're seeing from the sectors now is that on a sector basis, the margins can be quite different. But the blend of that, a blend of margin at the 11% has been pretty steady. And I think in an operating profit level basis, it's likely to remain there. I don't see any pressures unlike what you're going to change significantly. Although, as Franco mentioned, we have factors relatively high next year, that's our pension costs coming in next year that will flow through as a kind of onetime. But on an operating profit level, from the operations, I think it's pretty stable. We have, I think, yes, we did -- highlighted oil and gas and we've adjusted our forecast to take that into account, and the same in South Africa, where we suggest some tightening of margins. But not significant enough to change the overall pension.

Sylvia Foteva

Is it fair to say that kind of land and international might be down a little bit, offset by other things? And then, we'll take the pension costs on top? Is that kind of how to think about the next year?

Archie Bethel

Franco, do you want to try to...

Franco Martinelli

This seems to run about everywhere, so basically, broadly stable. I'm sure you understand what that means. Even if it's 0.1, 0.2, and that comes from the pension £9 million extra charge, right, which will come across mostly in the [indiscernible]. And there's a little bit of EC225 and oil and gas in the other areas. But overall, there are some compensating bits here and there, but pretty much offset. So, overall, I'd say it's really the -- the tightness in the oil and gas and in South Africa will continue, maybe a little tighter. But overall, we're pretty close to margins we have this year.

Sylvia Foteva

Okay. And then finally, just on CapEx. Could you talk about kind of the gross level of CapEx that you expect for next year? Obviously, given the multiple depreciation, but -- and what will the French contract do next year?

Archie Bethel

Yes, I mean, the CapEx level, I think, will signal this. It's come down from 1.5 to 1.3, forecasting on medium term, it's likely to be in the 1 to 1.3 range.

Sylvia Foteva

How much do you expect for the benefit of kind of asset disposals within that?

Franco Martinelli

Most of our disposables relate to the -- there are no asset disposal programs as such, whether it's -- when we buy a new asset, when we buy the asset, then we lease it in the helicopter thing, so quite [indiscernible] that this is one transaction, we have to show of course. So there's no significant net sales is what I'd say.

Archie Bethel

We'll just take one next.

Karl Green

It's Karl Green from Crédit Suisse. I've got 3 unrelated questions if I can. Firstly, just in terms of the recognition of profits on Holdfast, what was the delta there in the year? Because I'm assuming that there wasn't any associated.

Franco Martinelli

All of our contracts, we had deltas and profits. I think behind Holdfast, it's just one contract. It probably went from 1% to 2% over the years, it was probably back to £6 million gross I think.

Karl Green

Okay. And just following up on Sylvia's question about FOMEDEC. Can you be a little bit clearer about exactly how that's going to impact, and when it's going to impact the balance sheet? You mentioned the finance lease...

Archie Bethel

[indiscernible] It's currently up for discussion. There's lots of programs that we're working through.

Karl Green

Can I finish the question please?

Archie Bethel

Okay.

Karl Green

I just wanted to clarify as well, are you going to be the lessor and they're going to be the lessee. So just in terms of understanding the dynamics because we're getting...

Archie Bethel

Absolutely. Sorry I interrupted the question. I will speak from the beginning. The working -- for -- the numbers on the contract will be over a period of time, so it will be around the year-end. It's very difficult to be specific as to exactly what the numbers will be at year-end, but they will reverse all around the following year-end. You're absolutely right, we will be the finance lessor for that finance lease for the French government, and that will be starting in financial year '19.

Karl Green

Great. And my final question, just around the 225 cost recovery. So that's impacted this year and likely to impact next year. As when you're able to recover those costs, is that going to be credited to the P&L? Do you like foresee [indiscernible] exceptional, which is a good thing. Are we likely to see potential margin positive down the line if you're able to recover those costs.

Archie Bethel

No, we've already allowed for what we eventually cover from those costs. We know what we will be recovering. We haven't recovered all of them, but we have recovered -- but we will be recovering we have already allowed for.

Kean Marden

Kean Marden from Jefferies. So just to follow up on that, but I've got 3 other ones as well. But presumably, as contracts are a lot, then obviously, so the charge would dissipate the EC225. So you've gotten attached with 3- to 5-year duration contracts. And when they roll off, therefore, you do get the benefit?

Archie Bethel

Absolutely right. Absolutely right. Absolutely right. It's a short-term issue.

Kean Marden

So the three questions are also, where you touched on IFRS 15, I'm looking at 200 major contracts. I'm sure you involve sort of external agents in that. But can you just run through the process, whether there was some, whether you usually get firms? And just a background on that particularly topic.

Archie Bethel

Okay. We have probably around 200 significant contracts. A bunch of them are very much the same on their classes of contracts different types. We went through all of those, division by division. We've used them against IFRS 15, asked our auditors to review them, we went through a process of looking at all the things that we could be, all the judgmental issues have been highlighted generally. And I didn't say any significant issues for us and nor did our auditors in that process. So we don't expect a significant change in relation to IFRS 15.

Kean Marden

[indiscernible] But are you feel comfortable early adopting or you will just wait for the the normal course?

Archie Bethel

We will wait, but we don't see there's going to be significant difference with the earlier talk.

Kean Marden

And then, just on the technical authority role within the MSSP contracts, should we think that as -- first of all, can you give us some sort of practical examples about how that sort of changed Babcock's role, or whether there's a perception change of the business. Should we think about it as as higher value-adds, therefore, higher margin services, or just the opportunity to increase Babcock's sort of proportion of customer spend?

Archie Bethel

In terms of the margin, I mean, the Marine industry is quite a range of margins, and the technology [indiscernible] as such, already as a reasonable margins in the kind of 11% and 12%. So we'll be setting with that, so there's no change in that bidding. The significance of it at the technical authority, it gives us overall control of the procurement performance replacement of a number of geographical systems that drive -- that offset behind digital platforms, which are the navies to prime platforms type clients and aircraft carriers. So the rules that we perform are rules that were previously performed by the ministry themselves. So we'll [indiscernible] people from the ministry, we'll be able to transfer people from VA systems, who had the support contract, the 45 post construction. And we will [indiscernible] people from the aircraft people, airlines team and so this new team that we are creating. So it's quite a significant new structure, and that's the base for something which I think is pretty big.

Kean Marden

And finally, for me. Frankly, you flagged the Holdfast JV, dividend would start to flow through in fiscal '20. Do you have any feel at this stage of what potential step-up in contribution that could be?

Archie Bethel

Yes. You've got it very manually, 10 years worth of dividends. So if you have 1-year or 10-year catch-up, it could give £20 million.

Franco Martinelli

I think in the back? There's one here, and then we'll come back here.

Rob Plant

Rob Plant from JPMorgan. In the outlook, you talked about the net debt to EBITDA going down to 1.6x. What level of net debt-to-EBITDA would you be happy about not going below?

Archie Bethel

I don't think I'd not be happy any less -- I think the important thing is the direction of travel, so we've been on a -- since it happened in the past, since the last big acquisition, we have year-on-year been de-leveraging 1.8 this year, 1.6 next year. [indiscernible] 1.4 or, 1.3 the following year, depending -- assuming that we don't do any subpoll acquisitions. I mean, I think that's a positive thing, so we are strengthening the balance sheet, every year we do that, and that gives us -- that begins to give us options and gives us option for other acquisitions, it gives us options to consider returning value to shareholders in other ways. So I think the de-leveraging process is something which I think is one of the strengths of the business, has got proven track records of doing, and that's exactly what we're doing at the moment. And I think it's down to -- I don't know [indiscernible] as long as it keeps moving in the right direction, that's what I'm mainly concerned on, unless we make new investment. Here and then, Joe.

Allen Wells

Allen Wells from Exane. Just two quick ones for me. Firstly, on Magnox, I think you won that contracts, and that progressed. You talked about quite cautious margins hike in the early years, and it ramps through the sort of 6%, 7% margins, I think, we generally, as consensus, have seen from that. With the contract ending nearly, how should we think about margin take between now and 2019. I mean, it already looks like the JV number is peaking out, and you've got a lot of big step up as you go into next year? And second, slightly different question, on Brexit, one of the things that's come out when you look at the airlines is flat licenses in Europe and [indiscernible] ownership structures. Could you maybe [indiscernible] and how you guys are thinking about that from a Babcock and MCS perspective?

Archie Bethel

Right, okay. On both -- on the Magnox, this year, we step up the margin. It's a step-up from 2.5 to 3 something. Next year, there's another step up and then, in the last 2 years, there'll be step-ups as well. So I think that's all. I mean, the exact step-up and finishing figure, will probably be -- we'll probably mind before we forecast. I think over that time period, over the 5 years that we have operated the contract, we will end up with the type of margin that was anticipated. And on the Brexit issue, in terms of the EOC, the EOCs for helicopter, we're well aware of that and we have a plan, which we're implementing, which we've shared result; last year? Joe?

Joe Brent

Joe Brent from Liberum. Three questions, if I may, maybe one at a time. On Magnox, could you indicate the impact o the order book and the impact on the pipeline?

Archie Bethel

Okay. In terms of the order book, from 2020 on, this is a contract that run in 2028. When we have done the order book between 2020 and 2028, it was £800 million of order. That disappears, so roughly £100 million a year was forecast during that period. Under the pipeline, there was £1 billion under that pipeline, which was related to the expansion and growth and the consolidation -- the consolidation element, which was -- ultimately became part of the problem so that's the 2 impacts of that down the line. I think in the -- the [development] pipeline that we're actually in, actually, within a few weeks, we covered more than half of that from the MSSP contract. I think by the time you get to 2020, by the time you get 2 years down the line, I think in terms of the significance to the longer term, I don't think, that's as significant. Plus, I do anticipate that Babcock will continue to play a role in the end period of Magnox. I think that we -- as the Secretary of State confirmed, that we are not to blame and we're doing a really good job, and I think, actually, by the time we leave this contract into those [indiscernible], we bring it to that end, [indiscernible] we'll be really searching for the beginning and which caused the problem. They don't have a really detailed knowledge of the state of the Magnox fleet and what it will take to deliver it to [indiscernible]. And I think that leaves us in a pretty strong position.

Joe Brent

And second question, if I may. You talked a lot about nuclear decommissioning. Could you give us your view on the nuclear new build program, in particular, [indiscernible]?

Archie Bethel

Yes. I mean, I've never considered the troubles we're getting from growing Hinkley point as well underway, their own -- say, things are happening, the project is progressing. I'd be really surprised if Hinkley doesn't go through to position. But I still I think there's still a lot of them uncertain and knowledge around about just over, actually, going to deliver that project. I think the other 2 projects, I think we are watching the [indiscernible] involvement, we have involvement in the other 2, so we're involved in the Toshiba project and I'd say the other projects. Both of these we are involved in. Neither of the 2 have we gotten our forecast short term for revenues because they're not at that stage yet. But again, I do -- I guess I'm kind of [indiscernible] I kind of think the country still needs one more generation of power -- nuclear power stations if it's to ensure security of energy at the levels that we need them. So I think there's still [indiscernible].

Joe Brent

And finally for me. You talked a little bit about the different margin dynamics in the new divisions and you talked about sort of the mid-single digit growth rate. Can you give us some sense of the growth between the new divisions?

Archie Bethel

I think it changes, over time. And I think if you look at even just the first kind of forecast, you probably return really good growth in the aviation sector. That's coming through. We kind of predicted that a couple years ago as we moved into the U.K. MFTS contracts. We landed these. These are driving growth for a few years. We are showing steady growth in the Emergency Services element of our [IMS] business. And part of the sector realignment is aiming at focusing us even sharper on helicopter from Emergency Services across Europe because we think there's some real opportunities there and the performance of our companies there are great. And it's showing the positive things that we wanted it to say. I think Marine side, the bigger the sector, I think the growth there is going to be steady, but it's going to be down. That's going to be in the middle -- mid-single-digit growth, I think -- which I think is good steady and the margins will remain pretty much where they are. There are some upside possibilities in there in the tracking pipeline roundabout. I mentioned LNG, LPG markets, and I think there's some potential there. But we are forecasting a steady growth there. And the one sector -- I think in the core business, there are, one, vehicles, so I think in DSG and airports and in blue wave services, all of these areas have got some pretty good growth opportunities coming up being identified. We're working on them both in the U.K. and internationally. I think in rail, I think in some of our other smaller services in there, I think in South Africa, the growth levels are probably going to be lower, and that, as an average, can improve [indiscernible]. But I still think we're going to be seeing, again, high single-digit growths in the land sector. And in nuclear, I think there's some really good opportunities coming up. I think theykind of unknown in that business there is how things play out within the NDA, for instance, after the Magnox situation. There's been unknowns [indiscernible] it was going to be an independent inquiry into the NDA and the [indiscernible] Magnox right from the order to where we are. I think that we're quite concerned about that inquiry and how the NDA looks at the end of it, we'll see how it will hold up. Part of the business, the decommission side, goes forward. It has to happen. So there is no scenario that says we don't have to decommission all those nuclear stuff, just exactly how it happened. I think we've positioned ourselves as the major player in that market. So I think going forward, [indiscernible] as well as what has to happen in Magnox in Dounreay, I think, again, we should be able to see sort of the high single-digit growth in that area as well.

Joe Brent

[Indiscernible]

Archie Bethel

No, I'm talking more of the medium, kind of longer term. I think, in the short term, I think, as I've said, I'm pretty sure that with all the pipe drilling stuff that's going on, the [indiscernible] hold up, there's probably another team, it cannot be the most aggressive forecast. So I think we've got momentum running in the business that produce these results this year. That momentum continues, and I'm going to forecast that we'll go up even above that. Maybe we could -- I think in the moment, I want to keep giving focused, and deliver the good, steady results that have been over the last year and taking it forward to ensure that we're going to position from all the politics, flattens out and all the Brexit sales and a strong position to benefit from what other market we find ourselves in.

David Phillips

David Phillips from Redburn. Can I just ask, the margin guidance,, does that include the effect of the disposals that you talked to, or was there any other ones in there?

Archie Bethel

Yes.

David Phillips

And would it be fair to quantify the form of that debt impact in either the end of 2018, and the beginning of '19, roundabout 150 million, 200 million?

Franco Martinelli

No, it will be less than that. It will be less than that. I mean, the numbers are still moving. So I don't really want to give guidance. So I'm still going to back to us, I'd give 1.6x, and I think we'll still get down to 1.6x. So I'm not going really going to -- it can be in the 70 million -- it could be that sort of number, but it is moving a lot at this point in time.

David Phillips

When would you expect Magnox to bid cost and submission cost to start kicking as the current contract is going to end 2019. Would you expect to have a team thinking about generation to -- from middle 2018?

Archie Bethel

I think that probably once it started -- I think it will come out -- we'll wait and see. I think it will come out definitely. But as it relates with [indiscernible], it's just the repackage of the whole thing. I would predict that it will break up into a number of packages and come out lumpy, which [indiscernible] interested in that, too. But I think there's not going to be any exceptional costs. I don't think we would normally expect to cut or would it be normal to expect to cover in our business development budgets, as we pursue business. So I don't -- not really looking at it. Yes.

David Phillips

And just one final one. Of the work, the transfer from the order book, I was talking about the pipeline into the order book this year, [indiscernible] is around about 500 million, I think?

Archie Bethel

Yes.

David Phillips

And what else has been moved from the pipe into the order book?

Archie Bethel

Off the top of my head, the big one is Qantas, shifted. We had...

Franco Martinelli

There's a bunch of Marine contracts that go through the normal type 23 life expenses to come in. The new ones are now working on three. So it's customary that we've got some small package [indiscernible] significant. If you talk about securities, a bunch of stuff are getting more procurement work. Depending on when you draw your line, the rotary wing came at about 0.5 billion just after -- just beginning of this year. That moved from pipeline into order book this year. MCS is a bunch, most of the contracts are in about 30 million, 40 million, 50 million, with 38 contract renewals. They would be in pipeline. They would be coming to this.

Archie Bethel

It was about 1.2 billion [indiscernible] order book that wasn't in the pipeline, which is again a normal kind of rate. So these are the things that come up from customers to short term or they expand their contract in the short term. So we normally run about £1 billion level, it was about 1.2 billion last year.

Ed Steele

Ed Steele from Citi. I've got a few as well, please. First of all, on the sale-leaseback activity, have you now balanced the ownership of the MCS fleet, such that you're going to doing as many of that next year?

Franco Martinelli

Were still nowhere near 50%, which is where we said our target was. We -- it hasn't grown quite as quickly as we thought it was going to grow, and so that's taking longer than we said it was going to go. But as we do renewals, it will move, and that's going to come out if the customer wants to change the aircraft. So it's not a conscious plan, okay?

Ed Steele

And secondly, on Magnox margins, I think in the first half, the margins went up to about 6%, almost doubled year-on-year. And I think at that time, you said there was a catch-up effect which underproved margins on the previous 2 years. So the [indiscernible] repeated level going forward. But it has been in a repeated level in the second have as well. So have you changed the you've taken the margin since the decision of NDA to cut short?

Franco Martinelli

Not specifically. But the margin has ticked up a bit in the second half. And so there's a cumulative effect on it. That cumulative effect will come in [indiscernible] we talk about the margins tick. When we do tick it up, it does have a cumulative effect. That's absolutely right. I would expect that the margin would tick up a little bit, but exactly where we are. We're not quite disclosing at this point in time because we haven't finalized the final agreement with the NDA.

Ed Steele

Okay. And then there was a weekend press about the Type 31 projects. [indiscernible] That was my impression last time you spoke to us that you're expecting the be subcontracting at the time. Do you think that's a plausible possibility, or is it more a retention thing?

Archie Bethel

So I think, I mean, just asking [indiscernible] many other players other than just Babcock and BA systems, and that's for sure. But the difference, I mean, I think, it does come off and we get to have detailed discussions. The difference in those -- I mean, the main thing behind the type -- and the shift of the strategy, and the Type 31 in particular, is the government wants to develop a platform that has international sales potential. So by that nature of the market, it's not about building ships in the U.K. and selling them overseas. It's about, can you care a platform that you can build part of it in the local market and the supply knowledge, expertise and specialized equipment from the U.K. So it's a different approach to naval shipbuilding than we've used in the U.K. So the government are keen to open that up to other players other than BA systems who have got a track record of doing [indiscernible] necessarily and war ships, and other platforms. And of course, Babcock operates in different parts of the world and support the navies and integration -- doing integration work. So I think, if the approach is about -- and I think the concept of [indiscernible] of the integration and partnering and potentially even some many alliance-ing. Yes, the contract structures could match the Babcock business model, then we'll definitely be interested, yes. And I think we would be a very credible player than now.

Anyone else? That has come through. Well, thank you so much for joining us this morning. Hopefully, you've got something out of our presentation, and I'll see you next time. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining today's call. You may now disconnect your phone lines, and enjoy the rest of your day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.