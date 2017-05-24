What's Driving The Recent Cal-Maine Stock Price Upswing?

Despite weak shell egg pricing YTD, moving forward, pricing will be tracking against a low baseline; additionally, supply and demand trends have been showing signs of improvement.

The chart above clearly illustrates Cal-Maine Foods' (NASDAQ:CALM) strong correlation to shell egg pricing. To the far right, we can see that there has been a spike since the May 10th revisit to $37 per share price; the stock currently stands around $40.60 per share. The recent return north of $40 per share reflects the first time this has occurred since February 3rd.

Despite Cal-Maine's stock price action, shell egg prices have remained mostly flat over the past month or so. This raises the question as to why the short-term 10 percent move higher has occurred. Investors need to recognize that stocks closely associated with commodities are highly volatile. This is true for oil, natural gas, meats, grains, as well as shell eggs.

Cal-Maine is tied to multiple commodities including shell eggs, corn and soybean meal. Energy prices also can have an impact on the cost to transport products. But as evidenced from the previous chart, shell egg prices are the core factor that affects Cal-Maine's stock price.

To this point, supply and demand is a more granular piece to how shell egg prices move. On the supply side, table egg type laying hens are the source for production. This production is primarily measured by the rate (eggs per 100 layers) and eggs produced (thousand dozens).

Cal-Maine's majority of production is within the Southeast region. This is important to review because there are varying degrees of supply and demand factors across the country. Through mid-May of this year, weekly national retail shell egg purchases were flat from last year. While no growth has occurred for the year, there has been improvement over the previous two months, as retail shell egg purchases were negative earlier in the year.

For shell egg inventory, the national versus Southeast regional story has been mixed. For the six areas making up the national numbers, total shell egg supply for conventional and specialty shell eggs was up 7 and 2.7 percent through May 22nd respectively; year-over-year (YOY) results were at -2.6 and -19 percent. The trend from January 2014 has been moving higher, but it appears that this trend has begun to flat-line since the fall of 2016.

For the Southeast region, total shell egg supply for conventional and specialty shell eggs was up 19.3 and down -14.3 percent through May 22nd respectively. On a YOY basis, however, results were up 31.6 and down -13.3 percent. Clearly, the Southeast region has had a much greater increase in supply for conventional shell eggs. Contrarily to the six area regions, YOY results currently stand even higher.

The good news is that over the past few weeks, total shell egg supply has declined by around 10 percent set in mid-April and late-February. Looking to the six area trends, it would make sense for the Southeast regional to have peaked and/or possibly decline.

For large shell egg pricing, there has been much stronger parity between the national average and the Southeast region. As of May 19th, national shell egg prices were down at -55.4 percent for the year. But the important factor for investors to consider is that May has reached an important comparative baseline level moving forward. In fact, national shell egg prices were up 12.8 percent from the previous year.

When looking at Southeast region shell egg prices, results were very similar as of May 19th, with prices down at -57.5 percent for the year. Similarly, trends have displayed a much lower comparative baseline moving forward, as prices were up 7.1 percent from last year in May.

Other more local areas across the U.S. have witnessed even stronger shell egg pricing versus last year. For southern California, as of May 19th, low and high pricing was up 106.5 and 89.1 percent respectively from last year.

The most recent daily shell egg pricing for the Southeast region as of May 23rd has displayed stronger pricing performance. Pricing, including low-to-high and mostly low-to-mostly high, witnessed shell egg prices up 23 percent or greater from last year, with the exception being high prices being up only 3.1 percent.

On the production side, the trends remain near peak levels. Despite this, there have been substantial decreases for core metrics including table egg type laying hens, eggs per 100 layers and eggs produced. Laying hens averaged YOY growth at or above 8 percent for nine consecutive months from June 2016 to February 2017. May 2017 was the first month that growth declined below four percent, reflecting the third consecutive month of lower results.

Over the same period, growth in the ratio of eggs per 100 layers averaged 2.6 percent YOY. Over the previous three consecutive months, the average has dropped to 1.7 percent with growth at 1.4 percent for May.

For eight consecutive months, June 2016 through January 2017, eggs produced (thousands dozens) increased between 11 to 13 percent YOY, averaging 11.6 percent. Since then, growth has only averaged 2.6 percent with growth being at -3.8 percent in March and 6.3 percent in April.

Investors need to be aware of the many variables at play that can impact Cal-Maine's stock price. Feed commodities including corn and soybean meal have remained at very low prices, which have helped offset impacts from lower shell egg prices. The severity of the decline in prices has, however, led to some of the worst financial performance that Cal-Maine has witnessed.

With shell egg prices flat over the past few weeks or so, the short-term upward deviation for Cal-Maine's stock price appears to be based upon flattening/improving supply and demand trends, as well as a shift in focus to a lower comparable baseline over the next few quarters.

