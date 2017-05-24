Should You Buy Ulta Beauty Before Earnings?

With earnings coming out may 25th, the question is whether buying on the downward stock move is a warranted.

Ulta Beauty was downgraded to a hold by Edward Jones; the stock price dropped as low as -4 percent on the news.

Review

Who says that retail is dead? Actually, a lot of people do nowadays. Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), despite the doom-and-gloom death spiral attributed to physical retail stores, has by contrast witnessed atypical performance.

As many traditional retailers have sought to close stores in their transition to an e-commerce focus, Ulta has actually benefited from both robust e-commerce sales and comparable growth for its physical store locations.

To give some color on this, Ulta for its most recent fiscal year ending in January 2017 saw a 34 percent increase in average comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) from the previous year. For the January 2017 quarter, comparable sales were at 16.6 percent versus last year's quarter. This compares to Macy's (NYSE:M) most recent quarterly announcement where comparable sales were down at -5 percent.

The degree of comparable sales performance has fluctuated depending upon the segment, whether department stores, warehouse clubs and supercenters, general merchandise, discount retailers, foodservice or grocers. The bottom line, though, has been mostly flat to negative performance, to marginally positive.

As such, Ulta's results over the past few years have been nothing short of stellar. Ulta's top-line performance has consistently grown above 20 percent the previous consecutive six years. The bottom-line results have been even stronger with performance at 34 percent during this period. For those thinking share buybacks have been a driver, net income growth has averaged the same rate. Operating cash flow has been robust, with management nearly 60 percent of the $635 million generated back into the business.

Concerns from Edward Jones were based on the belief that "shares adequately reflect our outlook for above-average earnings growth," and "Ulta Beauty shares have an above-average price movement, reflecting price volatility that is well above that of broader market and most retail peers."

Other concerns related to the possibility that sales growth may slow and to limited upside for profit margin growth due to faster e-commerce sales growth. Edward Jones still viewed Ulta as a strong growth opportunity with further store potential greater than 1,500, reflecting a greater than 50 percent increase from today's 974.

Contrary to Edward Jones, Piper Jaffray and Cleveland Research have been more bullish on cosmetic sellers and Ulta specifically. Piper Jaffray increased its price target to $314 and Cleveland Research increased its expected earnings per share above consensus estimates. As a result, Ulta's stock price peaked, eclipsing the record $300 per share level, but never was able to sustain this level at close.

The stock price weakened as the earnings call has approached, but a downgrade from Edward Jones was timely to drive the stock price much lower. So the question is should investors take the chance before earnings.

Ulta is covered by 21 analysts. The average price target over the next twelve months is at $310, and the mean recommendation is a buy. Including transactions costs, if investors bought on today's dip around $279, this price represents 10 percent potential upside. In the event Ulta beats estimates, the stock price likely will push through the $300 level.

Buying before an earnings report is always a coin flip. Cleveland Research increased their earnings expectations due to their opinions that Ulta had efficient promotions, a normalized online mix of sales and a lapping supply chain spend. This was contrasted by Edward Jones' take on the company's valuation, irrespective of performance, of which the firm was in line with consensus.

Summary

As a long-term investor in Ulta, I took the risk on the coin flip, buying near the market close. For me, the coin flip will happen, but my goals and objectives do not require me to sell any shares whether or not it works out in my favor (I picked heads, Ulta beats, by the way).

Ulta has a unique business model that fits the preferences and needs for cosmetics. I view the business model similar to Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in that a model appealing to both price-conscious and higher-end product consumers preferences is better than one or the other. Additionally, having stronger partnerships with suppliers and discretionary decision-making through the supply chain is instrumental in successfully supporting the business model.

While e-commerce competition needs to be monitored, namely Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), Ulta is positioned to continue to take market share within the cosmetics industry over the near-term.

