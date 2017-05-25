Investors must realize that Warren Buffett's Rule #1 is "never lose money". In this piece, I will explore just how important that piece of advice is.

Deviating from the risk-free rate means investors are taking on more risk for what they hope is more return. Often they take more risk than is necessary.

Investors are very concerned with how much they are going to make. Too often they do not consider how much they could lose.

I want to begin by saying this is not a call for a market drawdown. In fact, I believe the market can continue to rise for some time. It is a call to re-evaluate your asset allocation in regard to risk when you can, and not when you must. Additionally, it is also a review of the danger of recency bias, the switch to passive indexes, and the risks to investors' wealth.

The Danger of Recency Bias

I have written extensively about how I believe investors making the switch to market cap-weighted index fund strategies from active strategies are making a serious mistake by effectively buying stocks without regard to valuation. In this piece, I want to look at the data and prove to these investors what a horrible mistake they are making. Investors are exhibiting a bad case of recency bias, extrapolating into the future the QE-fueled, no-volatility markets of the recent past, ditching active managers, and buying into the index fund mania. Markets have risen consistently since 2009 with minimal volatility. It is simply not a reality the world has ever known.

Investing involves risk. Markets go up and down, and when they go down, investors should understand just how much a significant drawdown can affect their portfolios value in the long run. Too often I hear of investors throwing caution to the wind and holding 100% equity portfolios in retirement, trusting that dividend stocks will keep them from the worst of a drawdown. How wrong they are.

If we look at the most recent data from the 2008 financial crisis and take the hallmark of dividend stocks, AT&T (NYSE:T), which saw its stock fall 47% during the financial crisis, making the nice dividend it pays irrelevant. Investors would have needed a return of nearly 89% just to get back to the value of their positions in December 2007.

Rule #1 NEVER LOSE MONEY

Investors drastically underestimate risk when investing their hard-earned money. They also fail to understand the mathematics of investment loss. Seeing as investors can always choose the risk-free rate, in order for an investor to step out on the risk curve, they require a premium in returns. This what we call the equity risk premium - put simply, the additional return required from taking additional risks in equity securities. However, as a result of QE and the increased equity premium offered by risk-free, Fed-controlled markets, investors are assuming the future will look like the recent past. It will not, and in the process, investors are exposing their money to more and more risk of loss. It is important for investors to calculate what their real risk tolerance is before deciding on an investment program to include in an investment policy statement that will drive their investment strategy.

It is no use having this discussion in the abstract, so let's look at several drawdown periods to explore the dramatic impact of investment losses on long-term wealth creation ability and why a risk-managed approach to investing is superior.

The Effect of Drawdowns

Beginning Value $1,000,000.00 Draw Down Period % Loss $ Loss Ending Value %Gain needed to get back to even 1929-1932 -89% $(890,000.00) $110,000.00 809.1% 1973-1974 -48% $(480,000.00) $520,000.00 92.3% 2000-2002 -49% $(490,000.00) $510,000.00 96.1% Nasdaq 2000-2002 -78% $(780,000.00) $220,000.00 354.5% 2007-2009 -57% $(570,000.00) $430,000.00 132.6%

The Value of Disciplined Active Management

The data above should make investors rethink their decision to embark on a course of passive index funds. Whether through active structured portfolios or individual security selection, investors can reap many benefits through active management. Active portfolios that involve the selection of individual securities can be constructed with multiple layers of risk management when done through a Graham & Dodd disciplined approach.

First, the manager should be buying securities with a value investing philosophy and the intention of holding securities for time periods that can be measured in years, rather than in weeks or months as many speculators do. Speculative active investing is a fool's game and will lead to failure more times than not.

Secondly, this value manager should be purchasing securities with a margin of safety in the difference between the market price and the intrinsic value of the business. This provides an investor with a safety net in case Mr. Market decides to irrationally drive the stock down even more. Short-term periods of weakness create unbelievable opportunities.

For example, in 2009, my own analysis of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) revealed a bank of significant assets and whose book value was far beyond what the market price was showing. It was a great risk, but I initiated my position at $9. I was early and continued buying all the way down to $2, where I backed up the truck. There are only a few times in your life where you are able to buy a world-class financial institution like Bank of America for pennies on the dollar. Today, that stock trades for over $23 a share, roughly 1x book value, and I still do not think it is done.

This is a great example of how active management plays an important role in being able to identify underpriced securities and make key investments. While it took many years for this thesis to come to fruition, it takes the courage of your convictions to step out and make the investment and then wait for the market to turn from a voting machine to a weighing machine. In 2008/2009, the index did not care about Bank of America, holding less of it due to its drop in market cap. Index fund investors are thus losing a tremendous wealth-creating opportunity by trusting in market prices always being correct. They clearly are not, and at times wildly differ relative to the intrinsic value of the company.

Finally, the asset allocation decision should be performed with risk in mind. Investors tend to misread their own risk tolerance. A quality financial professional should be able to assess the true risk tolerance of a client and build a portfolio to meet the real risk tolerance. For example, many investors believe they can handle the gyrations of a 100% equity portfolio, yet when a financial crisis hits and suddenly they are losing thousands or tens of thousands of dollars in a single day, their resolve weakens and they sell at the worst time. It's one thing to make asset allocation decisions when everything is great and the thought of a drawdown is a distant memory, it's quite another when the Dow is falling 700 points a day and the wealth you have worked hard for is evaporating before your eyes. This is why a risk management approach is essential.

I am always positioned conservatively because you never know when the next bear market will be upon us. Because I do not have a crystal ball, I behave as if it could be around the corner. Investors would be wise to follow this approach, settling on a core fixed asset allocation strategy that seeks to benefit from market rallies and protect the portfolio from market declines. This is why U.S. Treasury bonds should never be eliminated from the portfolio, which many investors are doing today. Holding a portion of one's investments in high-quality U.S. Treasury bonds is an essential building block to any long-term portfolio, offering protection against the downside as well as deflation, not to mention a predictable rate of return when held to maturity.

Principles of Risk-Managed Investing

It is important to review the principles that make for a successful investment strategy.

Keep total costs low



This is probably the most important of all of the principles. Investors do not fully understand the corrosive impact of high fees on their ability to build wealth. But be sure to analyze an investor's total cost, and do not fixate on expense ratio alone. Avoid costly behavioral mistakes



Invest for the long run. Own the level of equities you feel comfortable with in good times and bad. Costly behavioral mistakes will cost investors over the long run. Stick to your asset allocation, and remember that managing your emotions is key. Follow the research



Academic research has clearly shown a premium for multiple dimensions of stock returns. Overweighting the size, value, and quality factors, in particular, demonstrates robust return patterns over the long run. Including these types of investments in a portfolio will increase the likelihood that an investor will achieve above-average rates of return over the long run.

Conclusion

In conclusion, investors need to keep fear and greed in check. Failure to do this will result in missing opportunities to create and preserve wealth. Index fund investors who are allocating all of their assets to stocks are making a huge mistake that will only be evident in hindsight. We have seen from the market data presented in this article that history demonstrates the catastrophic effect of market drawdowns to an investor's long-term wealth.

Investors should instead follow a risk-managed approach to asset allocation and a Graham and Dodd-focused value methodology. This approach, if done correctly, should produce above-average rates of return, lower costs, and less risk than market indexes.

For investors who do not have the skills or the desire to do the work of finding undervalued investments, there are many mutual funds that follow this philosophy.

When analyzing a fund, be sure that the total costs are not too high. Be sure that they are following a value investment philosophy, and doing so effectively, not just giving lip service to Graham and Dodd or Warren Buffett. Finally, be sure that they are fully invested - token investments in the funds do not count. Dodge & Cox and Tweedy Browne & Co. are two value investment houses that practice what they preach. Their managers have very significant investments in the funds they manage, and both firms manage money with a sound value investment philosophy.

In addition, structured portfolios that seek to capture the premia from academically identified dimensions of expected returns, such as those of DFA, are also excellent alternatives to standard index funds. I have found a combination of these two approaches works particularly well. Regardless of your approach, investors would do well to assess their asset allocation for risk, allocating no more to equities than is necessary to accomplish one's objectives, and above all, follow Warren Buffett's most important rule, "Never lose money".

