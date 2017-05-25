AxoGen's (AXGN) CEO Karen Zaderej Hosts 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Transcript)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

May 24, 2017 04:00 PM ET

Executives

Karen Zaderej - CEO

Jamie Grooms - Founder & Chairman of the Board

Greg Freitag - General Counsel, SVP of Business Development & Corporate Secretary

Amy Wendell - Senior Advisor to Perella Weinberg Partners and McKinsey and Company

Robert Rudelius - Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of the Directors

Dr. Mark Gold - Chairman of Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors

Howard Wilensky - Lurie, LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Jennifer McNeal - Lurie, LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Pete Mariani - CFO

Kevin Leach - VP, Marketing

Erick DeVinney - VP of Clinical and Translational Sciences

Mike Donovan - VP of Operations and David Hansen

David Hansen - Chief Accounting Officer

Karen Zaderej

Welcome to the AxoGen Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 2017. My name is Karen Zaderej, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the AxoGen Board of Directors. We’re going to start today with some introductions, followed by the formal portion of the meeting and then the Company update. After the update, we look forward to answering any questions you may have.

First, I’d like to introduce AxoGen, Inc. current directors and thanks them for their service to the Company and the opportunities they provided for AxoGen to move forward and continue its growth and success. So with that, I’d like to introduce Jamie Grooms, Company Founder and Chairman of the Board; Greg Freitag who is also AxoGen General Counsel, Senior VP of Business Development and Corporate Secretary; Amy Wendell, Senior Advisor to Perella Weinberg Partners and McKinsey and Company; Robert Rudelius, Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of the Directors.

The audit committee conducts reviews of audit, financial reporting and compliance and accounting an internal control policy. The audit committee is also responsible for the engagement and compensation of our independent auditors and provides ongoing oversight of activities and evaluation of their independent.

The members of the committee are directors who have knowledge and experience to properly discharge their duties and our financial experts as required by NASDAQ. Next, I’d like to introduce Dr. Mark Gold, Chairman of the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors.

The Governance and Nominating Committee provides oversight in relation to the corporate governance of AxoGen. In addition, it continually assesses the capabilities and needs of the Board of Directors and identifies director nominees for election. In the events of the vacancy in mid-term, Dr. Gold and the committee evaluates the size of the Board and establish a plan for filling the vacancy if necessary.

I’d like to introduce also Guido Neels, Chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee, the Chairman periodically evaluates the various levels and methods of compensation for our directors, officers and employees. It is responsible for establishing executive compensation and administering AxoGen’s incentive compensation plan.

In this regard, the Compensation Committee reviews information about comparative companies, industry reports and other available information and engage its consultants as needed to establish the compensation structure I believe is appropriate for the Company, all done with the goal of remaining competitive in order to retain employees who are an important AxoGen assets and critical to our growth.

I would also like to introduce several other individuals joining us here in Orlando, Howard Wilensky and Jennifer McNeal have joined us from Lurie, LLP or Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; Pete Mariani, our Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Leach, Vice President of Marketing; Erick DeVinney, Vice President of Clinical and Translational Sciences; Mike Donovan, Vice President of Operations; and David Hansen, Chief Accounting Officer and the Inspector of Elections for today’s meeting.

At this point, we will proceed with the formal of portion of the meeting. I hereby call this Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AxoGen for 2017 to order and I’ll now turn the meeting over to Greg Freitag.

Greg Freitag

Thank you, Karen. The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy for the AxoGen, Inc, on dated April 7, 2017 were mailed to all Shareholders of Record as of March 30, 2017. On that date, they were 33,063,960 shares of common stock outstanding and eligible to vote. I’ve been informed the majority of those shares are represented at this meeting either in person or by proxy, which gives as a quorum for the lawful transaction business at this meeting. As matter of fact very exciting over 88% of the outstanding votes voted at the meeting, which is wonderful turnout and we appreciate the support of our shareholders in gain that vote out.

I’ve been informed that a majority of those shares are represented at this meeting of the outstanding either in person by proxy, which gives as a quorum for the lawful transaction of business at this meeting. As note in the Proxy Statement, there are four items of business to come before the meeting, to like seven members to our Board of Directors to hold office for the ensuing mid-year and until their successors are elected and qualify; to approve and amended in restatement of the AxoGen, Inc. in 2010 Stock Incentive Plan as amended and restated on September 27, 2011, May 13, 2014 and May 26, 2017 to; one, increase the number of share of common stock of AxoGen authorized for issuance under the 2010 Plan from 5,500,000 shares to 7,700,000 shares and to make certain administrative changes for the 2010 Plan that were outlined in Proxy Statement.

Number three was to approve the AxoGen, Inc. 2017 Employee Stock Purchase Plan and finally to ratify the selection of Lurie, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2017. Does anyone have any questions concerning any of the items of business to be conducted at this meeting? Being after are none and hearing no further questions we will proceed to the voting.

Supervising the polls and certifying the results of voting today is David Hansen, who is acting as our Inspector of Election. Prior to the meeting, we received proxies representing 29,157,719 shares, which represent a quorum of purposes of conducting the meeting. By means of those proxies, each of the nominees for directors has received the plurality of the votes cast and as such these proxies are sufficient to elect each of the seven director nominees.

Approval of the amendment and restatement of the AxoGen, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan has received the affirmative vote from the majority of the outstanding shares to the Company's common stock present and entitled to vote and therefore is approved.

Approval of the AxoGen, Inc. 2017 Employee Stock Purchase Plan has been received by the affirmative vote for majority of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock present and entitled vote and therefore is approved.

And finally, the ratification of the appointment of Lurie, LLP has received the affirmative votes from a majority of share present and entitled to vote and as such the appointment of Lurie has sufficient votes to be ratified. If any shareholders desire to cast any additional votes or change votes previously cast.

Being none, the balance have now been counted and report of Inspector of Election indicates that the items have been cast that is provided.

I will now turn the meeting back over to Karen.

Karen Zaderej

That concludes the formal portion of the meeting. There being no further items of business, this meeting is adjourned. So now, I will turn and give the corporate update, and then take any questions that you may have.

As many of you know, this presentation is on the website, so it's available if you have time to take a look at, but I want to walk through an introduction of the Company and tell you a little bit about the market that we're in and what AxoGen is doing to build that market.

I first introduce at alone -- with us again the advice and guidance for the Board of Directors that provides good oversight and direction as we build this market and the revenue associated with the AxoGen and the leadership team in terms of execution of our plans. So, we have a great team in place, so we have a lot of work as we planned change the market and repair. Actually, if you think about who's affected by nerve injuries, it is actually anybody. Nerve injuries have a broad impact to patients. Nerve went all over the body.

It can be a mother who’s trying to feel her child safe and has she had a cut on her hand and no longer has sensation in her finger. It can be a man who had prostate cancer and had a prostatectomy with nerve damage that resulted in erectile dysfunction and incontinence. It can be a child that born with a brachial plexus injury and moves him movement of their arms. All of those are types of injuries that we see every day that can impact patients. And so, we think the incidences of nerve injuries is actually quite frequent and can effect anyone, and probably everyone know someone with a nerve injury.

Let's back up a little bit and say what are nerves, think of nerves is the wires of your body, that carries signal from your brain to allow your muscles to move or to allow you to feel sensation. And just like if you a cut wire, it no longer carries electricity. If you cut a nerve, it no longer carries that signal and removes that function. Now, surgeons have a little bit of challenge in fixing nerves when they’re cut. Any nerves that cut needs to have the two nerve ends brought together, that’s what allows the healing and generation to occur.

But nerves are different than many other types of tissue and if they cannot be pulled or have any tension on them in that repair. And particularly in things like trauma or in tumor renewals, it's not uncommon that a piece of the nerve is removed and now the surgeon needs to do something to bridge that gap, to allow a tensionless repair and yet allow normal regeneration to occur, and we’ll talk about how we help surgeons with that problem.

Another thing that’s unique about nerve is that, that pressure on the nerve can alter the signal conduction. You might be familiar with this in carpal tunnel syndrome trauma, but carpal tunnel syndrome trauma is an example which can happen, these types of pressure and this can happen anywhere in the body. When there is pressure on the nerves, you have changes in signal the nerve carries therefore you have muscle weakness, you might have pain, you have lots of sensational, tingling. Those are all signs of a potential nerve injury and again carpal tunnel.

An example of that, but that can happen in any nerve in the body where you have that compression injury. So, we’re really trying to do with surgeons in there and in system and their treatment of patients, is to help them restore a normal function of the nerve and to do that in a way that does not have the side effect of that nerve regeneration in that as long as side effects with pain.

So, again we focus on two things. We help surgeons repair nerve when it’s pressed and we help them protect the nerve when it has a risk compression. All of those are what we have stayed focus on accident. It’s very focused in the area of peripheral nerve repair. We think that there is a tremendous opportunity in this market. It’s a large market over $1.8 billion in opportunity and it’s barely scratched the surface of penetrating that market.

These injuries occur today. They repair today with surgical techniques that there is an opportunity to move from the current gold standard of these surgical techniques to a set of off-the-shelf product that help reduce the cost of the procedure for the hospital, reduce the morbidity for the patients, and improve the consistency and time for the surgeons. All of these are benefits that help to move the market and we think we had all of those in making change happen.

We have a market development plan. We call our five pillars of growth. I'll touch on that in a little bit later. But that’s what's yielding our execution and we see that we’re able to continue to build a strong market and generates the revenue associated with that. And last, we had 50% growth ending the year with 41.1 million. In the first quarter, we had 12.2 million again a little over 60% growth, we’ve given guidance for the year we’ll exceed 40% growth in revenue.

We’ve also been able to maintain good gross margins, we’ve given guidance that we’ll continue to exceed an 80% gross margin, and we’ll continue to deliver on that in the first quarter with an 84% gross margin. We have the cash we made to continues to develop this market and give through the point profitability, we’re comfortable with the ramp that we’ve got and see a tremendous opportunity again to build this overall market.

So with that, I'll tell you a little bit more about how we’re building the market and what we’re focused on. The market today that we focus in really build on three applications, again nerves are all over the body than more applications in this, but we stay focus in three areas, and that’s extremity trauma, that’s the largest segment that we focused on. These are things that present into the emergency department, but then I refer to the operating room where the nerve is repaired by hand surgeons or plastic surgeons.

We also focus on carpal tunnel syndrome revision and cubital tunnel repair. Cubital tunnel is the same compression injury that at the elbow. We’re really focused on the revision market. These are patients who had a carpal tunnel procedure about 20% of them reoccur, six months later they come back, it’s the pain again, it’s now start to shoot on integral channel around with the nerve runs in the wrist and puts pressure on the nerves. Surgeons are going to need to do something to help protect the nerve from having that happen again and again. So, that’s what we focus on the revision section.

And then lastly the section we added is an area in oromaxillofacial surgery. These are really the roots of dentistry. So, these are in taking with them teeth out or putting in dental implant. There is a small incident rate of a complication where they accidently transect the nerve that is the same nerve that they numb up when you go to see the dentist. Unfortunately, now that sensation you have when you come out of dentist office where your face feels numb, you feel like you can’t speak properly, that becomes potentially permanent conditions for the patient. This is repaired by a very small group of specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery. So, we have started working with them in the repair of these dental injuries.

Today, the gold standard when a nerve is transected and there is a gap is to do an allograft. So, an allograft is taking a nerve of somewhere in the patient’s body and moving it. Now, obviously that causes a deficit for the patient, you have to take that nerve out and you lose the function of that nerve. But if you’re going to be able to repair something that’s more important to you then it’s a good trade off for you as a patient. Some of common nerve they take is the sural nerve. It runs up the back of your leg and you have the patient sensation for the top inside of the foot. The patient will lose that. But if, on the other hand, it allows them to move their hand and if you to remove that some your trade off, most patients would do.

On the other hand, it’s just a sensation in your pinky finger then a patient is going to have to make that value decisions to work is or not. And that’s the gold standard, that’s the way surgery has always been done. From a hospital standpoint, it’s important to note that this procedure is not reimbursed separately. It’s considered part of the repair. So, it’s a 100% cost free for the hospital. The procedure takes an added 30 to 90 minutes of operating room time, which is expensive. It has obviously supplies that are used in the procedure and it has its own set of complications, the risk of surgical site infection which hospitals today are financially accountable for.

So, the only way that they can guarantee that they aren’t going to have surgical site infection, is not to cut the skin, and we also done that opportunity to not have that risks for the cost savings, for the hospitals or combination of those items. But we see a tremendous opportunity to move this market from where they do allografting to an off-the-shelf alternative that gives an equivalents outcome for the patient. Now, there are some other off-the-shelf products, so we invested about 15 years ago by a couple of surgeons who’s in particular saw a gap on sensory nerves in the finger.

Again, a patient often wouldn’t agree to have a numb foot to fix a numb finger. So, they invested these hollow tubes that are protective environment where they can touch the nerves and then tube and give us the nerve a chance of regeneration, they rely on basically a blood clot or a fibrin bridge forming on the inside of that tube and it supports the cells and nerve fibers as they move across the gap. But the problem is of course the blood clot breaks down, fibrin breaks down overtime. The bigger the gap is, the higher the likelihood that they will not be successful.

And is like that’s what we seen in the clinical data received products, when they’re using gap that are greatest in 5 millimeters, they have a 34% and 57% of total failure rate, which means that total failure rate is that you don’t have the sense of protective sensation, if you’re being burned, you have nothing that tells you to pull you away. And so, clearly that the high failure rate, but on the other hand, it wasn’t alternative to allograft when there was nothing else available.

There is only other off-the-shelf product until we came into the market late. So today, we have Avance Nerve Graft, Avance Nerve Graft is human nerve allograft of human tissue, that a tissue donation process, that's been decellularized and removes the cells and cellular debris with non-immune response. And yet we preserve the microarchitecture of the nerve. Nerves are that made up of lots of little tiny tubes that run the entire length of the nerve. And it turns out it’s not a trivial process to be able to take the cells out without fracturing or breaking those little tiny tubes. And that's why really nerve graft allograft hasn't been done in the past. This is -- the decellularization methods that were used another types of tissues were not successful, on nerve tissues. So, our proprietary process is allowing us to preserve that microarchitectures.

We also preserve certain biochemical fuels that are inherent in the extracellular matrix that was a protein structure of the scaphoid. Laminin is an important protein that gives directionality for the regenerating nerve fibers. It gives them, help them most direction to go in, help them to pass the cell, and so while decellularized the human nerve, we preserve that laminin and active state with held the nerve fibrin to follow this path.

And then lastly, there are certain proteins that actually stop regeneration. You probably heard with this in spine. Everybody heard the spine what we generate, so to certain extent peripheral nerve has same set of protein. This is same as that part of the family that produced like them. And that just stop signs regeneration. So another component of our process that proprietary is that we inactivate or remove those stop signs. So, we inactivate the protein, so we remove the stop signs and we allow for regeneration. And that’s really that is the proprietary characteristics of Avance that make it unique, give it a unique position in the marketplace and allows to faction as a substitute for an allograft nerve.

From a surgeon standpoint that you use it exactly the same as they with allograft, in fact, the only difference is they can get out of a little sterile package instead of patient plagued and they can size match. If you do an allograft, you have to figure out how to make the nerve work and the deficit that you have that you can't shop around for the diameter or the lengths that you need. We on the other hand can provide them the appropriate length and diameter for the deficit in the nerve.

Now, sometimes nerves are tight and there is not a gap, this could be a surgical injury where there is a sharp laceration or maybe a kitchen knife injury, don’t be with bagel cutting, like holding a bagel and cutting down at the palm of your hand that very instead and maybe many of told there is an article about the dangers of avocados just recently circulated. And holding an avocado, you don't want to do that. All of those are examples of very typical nerve injuries that we see every day. There are sharp lacerations, in this case, there is no loss of segment of the nerve, but you still need to bring the two nerve ends together and feel up the complication.

You want to prevent another potential complication if nerve fibers leak out into the surrounding tissue, it can form complication called the neuroma. And neuromas are a scar that has fibers in it that sends again aberrant signals back to the brain and can be quite painful. And so the way we provide a surgeon to do this as we provide the AxoGuard Nerve Connector. And so this is a regenerative metric that supports the generation of essentially the skin of the nerve that all rounds very technical, but think of it duct tape for a nerve. It just feels the nerve, prevents the nerve fibers from leaking, keeps the two nerve ends aligned and allows regeneration to occur.

And I mentioned the compression injury, the carpal tunnel revisions. And there are actually a lot of things that surgeons do to try and prevent the compression injuries. The most published is they do is called the vein wrapping that takes the saphenous vein out of the leg, they split it into a ribbon and they spiral wrap the nerve, it's a very technically difficult to do this, so often to see it in practice but it is published. We’ve actually modeled our solution after this, given that that we set a long and challenging repair, there are other things that surgeon do, they do fat pad, they move fat, they try and cushion and protect the nerve. I think surgeons take momentum which is thing that holds you balance to take that out and use that throughout the nerve all of these are effort trends again cascade of tissue putting pressure on or gathering the nerve, you want to try and protect the nerve that doesn’t have that compression.

So our solution is the active gardener protectors, active guard is a posting tissue that turns into a fleet around the nerve, if we model into the fleet and allows the nerve to have the freely glide within that tunnel. And keep the tonic tissue sort of up and off of the nerve. So, nice elegant solution to a complicated problem for the surgeon, now, we’ve added to that our revised soft tissue membrane. Avance is a new product for us. We’ve released this product last November. Avance is made out of the human of the vocal cord. It is used as a temporary soft tissue barrier from the case that it is there for short period of time, 16 weeks. And then absorb, it also helps to modulate inflammation, which is an important characteristic for us to nerve repair again in protecting nerve. Sometimes, we see a blunt trauma where the nerve is bruised or inflamed. You want to try and reduce that inflammation to give the nerve the best possible chance of healing and so advice is the solution surgeons can use to lay over the nerve in that situation again to modulate inflammation and create a temporary soft tissue barrier.

I wanted to touch just for a second on our barrier center because we’re building the market and building the market requires us to send significant energy and efforts to change practice pattern. It's obviously wonderful to be first move or change to the market but you need to make sure that we have significant enough barrier to entry that we can do that without having secondary products coming and shares of share of that market. We feel we’ve got some good intellectual properties that certainly help to protect the proprietary processing that we have, but in addition to that on our advance nerve graft. There is a regulatory strategy that we still provide additional barrier to entry that’s worth noting. Today, advance is human tissue product in a narrow regulatory classification on designated fulfilling tissues called HDTT regulation. But we’re in the process of transitioning that to license biologic. We have a witness force discussion with the FDA that allows us to continue to commercialize as we make this transition occur, there are some requirement that we continue to HDTT requirements, we move towards a license biologic and we complete a single pivotal study.

Beyond that however, if somebody else came into the marketplace, they would need the start the activities they will be allow from the beginning before they could commercialize. The FDA has changed the category of process nerve allograft to be a license biologic and that process is lengthy. My best estimate is that they were ready to start the clinical work today, a Phase I, Phase II, Phase III clinical study it would be an eight year process before they would have the clinical work complete. So gain a lengthy process that allows us to continue to build the market and change the standard of care without having additional products available in the marketplace that we picked in that area.

Let’s talk a little bit about market development. We are again changing the standard of care, so there is work that we’re doing to build market awareness as you take surgeons grow our body clinical evidence and including course of sales plan. And then thinking about additional areas, so we could expand in the area of peripheral nerve repair, and we call this our five pillars per growth. So most including deeply, the first is focusing on building awareness among surgeons, patients and investors. This is really building and understanding of what the peripheral nerve repair market is, I think many people have only thought about or know what the peripheral nerves do and what the incidence of injury is. And so this is again just becoming a common nomenclature and understanding of the opportunity.

So, we do this in a variety of ways with spend in a number of clinical conferences with exhibits, podium presentations from experts, a panel discussion where we create debate among the surgeons to talk about what are the best practices to provide awareness among patients organizations. We actually sponsor a patient to write in [indiscernible] each year who is a designate at our patient ambassador, who’s been a tissue recipient and can tell the story of the impact of nerve injuries on a patient’s life. So all of these help to garner media attention and raise awareness of what’s happening in nerve repair and we’ve been really gratified to see the noise level entry of people talk more and more about nerve injuries.

Given emphasis on education, any surgical procedure is both surgeon technique and that the implant that they use and we understand that this is a system. I want to make sure this is a best possible techniques are used along with the portfolios of the best possible products. And so with product significant emphasis on surgeon education, you can see this increase a number of courses we’ve gone each year, these courses are intensive to the course and include classroom works, cadaver practice, interviews and interactions with experts. So, really have surgeons understand the best practices in nerve repair. We see this have a significant impact, when surgeons go home, they have an increased confident in their treatment algorithm and changing the way they do repair, and we see it doubling of their usage of our products as they comeback from those courses.

So, we’ll complete 15 courses this year and are excited continue to provide this benefit for surgeons to understand the best practices in nerve repair. We also have a strong commitment to build in clinical evidence. We’re pleased to say that we now have 60 peer reviews clinical paper that are addressing the AxoGen's portfolio of products. Some of these are from sponsors work, many of them are from independent investigators. Five come out of our Ranger study. I’ll touch on that in a second which is a sponsored clinical research registered study.

The Ranger study is now the largest nerve, peripheral nerve repair study that has been published. We have over 1,100 nerve injuries using Avance Nerve Graft that are enrolled in the study and we’re following the outcome. It is continued to show meaningful results in the 84% to 87% rate, which is comparable to what we see with allograft and far superior to what we’ve seen with the hollow tube. So, why where we expect to be in terms of outcome providing the level of response and outcome that you see with allograft about the downside morbidity in costs of doing in allograft. So, we think this is the data that we need to help change in the marketplace and change practice.

On the side of sales execution, we have a sales team, it’s a hybrid mix share in the U.S. it’s a combination of direct sales associates and independent distributors. We ended first quarter with 50 direct sales professionals. We will be increasing our number of direct sales professional through the year and expect to ending year 60 or more. U.S. to all distributors to available and have distribution in nine countries, as we focus on the U.S., we see that we’re moving into active accounts and building active accounts and then driving penetration in those active accounts.

We've grown two ways by both adding new accounts and driving penetration in the existing accounts. We had 465 active accounts at the end of the year. And there was an increase of 37% over the prior year. Now we are really at the very early stages of penetration even in the accounts that we're in. So we see that we can continue to grow again through driving penetration through deeper level of penetrations as well as expanding and adding more active accounts.

And lastly, I wanted to just touch on some of the things where we see the opportunities to expand peripheral nerve repair. As I said at the beginning, peripheral nerve repair is something where nerves are all over the body, it can impact many -- impacted in active type of surgery and many types of injuries. So we see the opportunity to continue to expand with a focus and peripheral nerve repair and we can expand by adding new products that help aiding and solving additional issues that surgeons have in peripheral nerve repair. We see the opportunities to expand internationally. We certainly just talked about the expansion opportunities that we have in our existing markets by driving penetration adding new accounts.

And then I want to talk about new applications in nerve repair. The things beyond our $1.8 billion opportunities but we see some substantial needs in the marketplace. And we really featuring and looking at two areas now, we have development team focused needs and assessing the opportunity. We will only move forward with one of these, we feel it's important not to be move forward with so many things at the same time. So, later this year early next year, we hope to have at least into one of these areas. It should add that these are on-label so that it doesn't mean regulatory work it's just deciding that this is the market that we want to focus on adding the call point.

The first is breast reconstruction neurotization, so this is providing women who have cancer, who have mastectomy and then decided to have a reconstruction. The opportunity is looking normal again. So, today, a woman gets the shape her breast, but she doesn't have sensation, it's not normal to her. She looks normal, but she doesn't feel normal. And obviously, the whole goal of this procedure with body image to return back to where you were. And so providing some stationers what we think is the next threshold of improving the procedure. We're working with an advisor group of surgeons who strongly agree with that, think there is a real opportunity to change the outcome for women in a significant way. On true scenario, we think it's exciting, we've been very conservative in our estimates, but we think it’s at least a $140 million opportunity to help aid woman to provide, this to be provided more normal recovery.

Another area that we're looking at is an interesting opportunity and thinking about pain. So remember I mentioned pain is side effect. Surgeons can cut out the abnormal section of the nerve, and that helps to remove the pain. But now with something got a gap in the nerve ends, and they need to do something to repair that gap and the interesting thing is, we got -- we have product that helps to solve with gaps, and they can use our products in making these repairs. The variety of places that these types of injuries can happen, one of the things that we're looking are the lower limb and in particularly when a total joint replacement is done. And in that case, the nerves are transected in order to access the joint, there are number of nerves that anatomically in a way they’re traditionally cut.

Many times, they don't cause any complications, but in some patients they do. The patients who after the procedure, they started with new knee pain, they had a whole total joint replacement to resolve the knee pain and now they’re back because they have knee pain again. The interesting thing is it’s not a new problem. It’s now caused by a problem of aberrant signals from the nerves. And so, we think that we can work with surgeons to help identify those patients and have them repaired by our hand surgeon. So, again a referral is this just really moving the patients to the right surgeon who can help fix that injury. So, again in area that we’re assessing conservatively we think it’s a $125 million opportunity, but we’re continuing to assess and decide which of these two opportunities we would go forward.

So, all of these things create an opportunity for us to continue to create consistent revenue growth and gross margin. We’ve been able to give this past. We’re proud of our accomplishment to date. We have had 53% component in the growth rate. And we’re excited as we continue to build the market and peripheral never repair and continue to build revenue for AxoGen.

So, with that I’d like to close and open up the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Karen. For anybody on the website you can submit question through the website. Karen, the first question that we have, the proxy statement mentioned that executive bonus is based on company performance. But it states what can be -- what I'm sorry -- while it states what can be performance measures, it fails to be specific and identify those targets. What are the performance targets that will trigger any bonuses for member of the team? Growth of revenue alone is not to be all the all-in metrics operating process and positive cash flow are key, a growing company is one we’re economic value is added by the executive team and good governance means performance goals are tied to long-term company's success?

Karen Zaderej

Yes, I would actually say we completely agree with you. We are focused on building this market and providing revenue growth, but that’s not the only factor that is important to the sustainability of accident. And so, our bonuses is are based, our multi factorial, they certainly look at revenue growth as the condition, but we also look at the other business factors and strategic objective to the company that are composite that are puts together that resulting what the executive bonus will be. We don’t disclose the specifics of that, the language is that is in the 8-K, right. So, the language is in the 8-K, you might go and review this specific language that we’ve provided but again this is a multi factorial assessment determine by the compensation committee as the key drivers for our business.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks, Karen. The second question and starts nicely, congratulations for the achievement in the last 12 months period. Profitability from red to black market expansion or debt reduction, among these three which is the top priority now for management and what is the timeframe to achieve them?

Karen Zaderej

Again, I think it's never -- a simple answer, just one thing only, but if I have to prioritize, I still would say we are focused on building the market and providing revenue growth, that’s our highest priority. We think that what we’ll build a substantial and sustainable business. And so that’s our primary focus, so we obviously have an eye towards profitability, understanding how our cash usage is providing a benefit for the top line growth. I think we’ve been conservative even our cash usage is continue to show leverage over the time that we are well sending dollars as a smaller percentage of our revenue as we go forward. So, as I would say we address all of those, but again revenue growth will be our highest priority.

Unidentified Analyst

Again, if you want to just speak to the debt components?

Karen Zaderej

I think we’re in a debt deposition and thank you for reminding me. I think we’re in a good debt position. We refinanced our debt last year, brought down the interest payment substantially that puts us in a nice stable position. When we do have both debt and revolver that add up to $25 million total debt with the interest that we have, we think that’s very manageable in our plans to continue with that at least for the foreseeable future.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. That is all the questions that we have.

Karen Zaderej

Well, thank you everyone for attending our 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We’re happy you’re able to join us. I and the AxoGen management team and our directors want you to know that we would not be more excited about what we’re accomplishing, and thank you for your support. Thanks everyone.

