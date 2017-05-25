DelMar Pharmaceuticals' (DMPI) CEO Jeffrey Bacha on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 24, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jeffrey Bacha – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Praill – Chief Financial Officer

Dennis Brown – Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group

Robert LeBoyer – Aegis Capital

Sherry Grisewood – Dawson James Securities

Mitchell Kapoor – Rodman & Renshaw

Operator

Jeffrey Bacha

Thank you very much and thank you everyone for taking the time this afternoon to hear the update. This is a time that’s very exciting for our Company. We’ve find ourselves in a position relative to strength with having recently completed a $9 million financing to support advancement of VAL-083 into a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

We've also begin to see expanded – fruit being born from our research efforts into other tumor types where we're really able to leverage VAL-083 all of the historical information behind it with a modern understanding of the science that we believe will address significant unmet medical need in a number of different tumor types.

We've also then continued to expand our research collaborations, as you know we recently announced collaboration with Duke University in their brain tumor drug discovery group that will last far beyond the commercialization of VAL-083. And position us to identify sub-types of glioblastoma tumors as well as opportunities for combination therapy as we go forward.

VAL-083 as you know is really a pipeline of single product opportunity. Some of the highlights around this as that crosses the blood brain barrier it was readily – it was approved internationally and has been extensively studied at NCI et cetera in Europe as well. The safety database has more than 1,000 patients that we can leverage from that historical work and what our research has really highlighted is the novel mechanism of action that we now understand is different than other standard chemotherapies that are used broadly in the treatment of cancer.

This enables us to differentiate, solve problems and also identify biomarkers for patient selection to really personalize this as a therapy going forward. And this is the basis of our segment and is the basis of our developing pipeline around this VAL-083 as our initial product opportunity not only in GBM but in other solid tumor types not only as a single agent but very importantly in combination therapy as we go forward.

I'd like to highlight our efforts in glioblastoma as this is our lead program with VAL-083, as many of you know GBM is one of the tumor types that has been largely left behind in the advancements that have been made in the treatment of cancer. We see relatively few new treatments entering the market and relatively no impact on improved survival over the last 30 to 40 years. And we believe that VAL-083 has the opportunity to change that.

The treatment paradigm for GBM many of you are familiar with, diagnosis, surgery with a median overall survival of approximately 15 months for the general population. With Temodar plus radiation as the primary therapy most patients will fail that and have a very poor prognosis. But even the patients who respond will tend to recur in a resistance setting and again with a very poor prognosis. We believe that VAL-083 will address these issues.

Just a little bit about the resistance mechanisms of temozolomide, the primary treatment for newly diagnosed GBM. Temozolomide, it suffers from resistance due to a repair enzyme called MGMT that leads to treatment of resistance and cancer growth. On the other side of the equation, even the patients that have a low expression of that enzyme have the tendency to develop resistance to temozolomide through the mismatch repair pathway.

We have now demonstrated that VAL-083 is active and can overcome both of these primary resistance mechanisms the temozolomide which is the reason that we believe it is potentially a superior alternative in terms of newly diagnosed patients as well as recurrent patients with glioblastoma.

The data regarding MGMT is well-known. We've presented this a number of times in a number of ways. This is again a reminder of the simple in-vitro study we're demonstrating independence to the MGMT repair mechanism and that VAL-083 is actually more active than temozolomide even where temozolomide is active.

The new information that we presented at the World Federation for Neuro-Oncology last month is really demonstrating activity independent of that secondary repair mechanism, mismatch repair. You can see here from this experiment, the VAL-083 is equiactive in both MMR-proficient and MMR-deficient cancer cell lines in vitro.

And in this unique anti-cancer mechanism of VAL-083 and the independence from both MGMT and MMR that positions VAL-083 as potentially a superior chemotherapy for use in the treatment of GBM. We can also point at the activity that we're aware of with VAL-083 in GBM and it’s certainly the benefit versus radiation alone. And the overall survival compared to currently standard of care temozolomide and the other agents which temozolomide replaced stand out to us.

These are the data that got us excited originally, now combined with our modern efforts to understand mechanism is what positions us to believe that we are in the cusp of a new paradigm in the treatment of glioblastoma that will allow us to identify patients through using MGMT as a biomarker, address the known resistance mechanisms with a superior treatment, unlock the potential of the drug to create a new paradigm, have an impact on survival for the first time in decades and obviously we hope unlock tremendous shareholder value.

We are putting stakes in the ground across all lines of therapy in GBM. As you know we're advancing into a pivotal Phase 3 trial in post Avastin GBM. We have launched a second line study in the first recurrence in collaboration with MD Anderson and we are preparing to launch a study in newly diagnosed patients. So truly across the continuum we will be offering a new solution to patients with this terrible disease.

Our work to-date has been in the post Avastin setting and our initial go-to-market strategy will be in patients that have failed with temozolomide and Avastin. You can see here this is the data that we had presented at ASCO last year and you can see a suggestion of a superior survival outcome in this very core population. And this in comparison to other chemotherapies in the published literature suggests that we certainly have the potential for a superior survival outcome.

As you know, we took these data to the FDA about a year ago and talked to them about designing a Phase 3 trial that will enable us to move this forward into this population in a pivotal setting that would move toward a approval relatively rapidly in parallel with our efforts to move the drug VAL-083 toward newly diagnosed patients where we believe we can have the greatest benefit.

Based on the outcome of that meeting, we designed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, which has now been submitted to the FDA. The acronym, Study in Temozolomide-Avastin Resistant glioblastoma, STAR Phase 3 study is the study we plan to move forward with. There will be 180 patients randomized in a two to one fashion. Treatment of VAL-083 versus standard established chemotherapy with the primary overall survival endpoints.

The statistical design is to be done at 90% power and designed to show the three month benefit roughly between VAL-083 and the control arm. We expect this trial to take roughly two years to complete and will be run at 25 centers in the United States.

The next slide outlined some of how we arrived in our assumptions in the trial design. As you know in the VAL-083 side we saw a median survival of 8.35 months following Avastin failure in our Phase 1/2 study for those patients who were receiving therapeutic dose.

If we assume a four week washout, that would be roughly 7.4 months in terms of the overall survival expectation. And to be conservative we backed that down to 6.5. On the control arm an assumption of two to five months from the literature, again assuming a four week washout from Avastin failure would be one to four months and to be conservative selecting 3.5 months as the control assumption. That gives us a hazard ratio of 0.54 powering that at 90% with a two to one randomization requires 125 events with a 180 patients to be enrolled to achieve those events in under two years.

In parallel with these efforts for enrollment, we will be validating the control arm assumption by looking at patients who had failed Avastin and gone on to one of the control medicines in the months preceding the opening of our trial. This we believe will help to mitigate the risk of misassumption on the control arm, which as you know is a major reason for many trials failure. And we anticipate being able to present these data from that retrospective analysis later this year showing that we have again validated our control assumption.

In the event that we find the assumption on the control arm was off, we will be able to adjust the trial design without statistical penalty in real-time. We are making steps rapidly to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial. This is an update from the slide that we presented last quarter. Over the course of the fall we had developed a protocol and presented a summary design for feedback to our key opinion leaders.

During January to April of this year, we have finalized the protocol, selected our CRO which will be PRA Health Sciences and finalized the protocol for advancement. During the next coming months, we are in the process of negotiating with the initial clinical trial sites, submitting to Institutional Review Board’s for approval of the protocol to launch the study. We will have an opportunity for the FDA to give feedback but of course this is not required and we anticipate being open for enrollment as we get into the earlier parts of this summer.

In parallel, with the Phase 3 study we have an ongoing Phase 2 study at MD Anderson in first recurrence of disease, the primary endpoint in this study is overall survival, the comparator arm is the lomustine arm of the recently published EORTC 26101 trial with an overall survival comparator of 7.1 months.

We also anticipate launching a study in newly diagnosed patients, the initial site in Guangzhou China is ready to begin enrolling patients. We are waiting for final approval from the Office of Human Genome Administration in China that will allow us to begin this trial. The primary endpoint will be progression-free survival you can see the comparator here the RTOG 0525 with a progression free survival of 5.7 months.

As a secondary endpoint, we will be looking at overall survival again comparing to the RTOG 0525 study with an overall survival in the unmethylated patients of 14.6 months. This is the study that will drive the future paradigm shift to treatment of VAL-083 in GBM using MGMT as a biomarker for patient selection to get VAL-083 to the patients that we know are not going to respond to temozolomide. And we believe this will have a significant impact on the overall outcome of patients with this disease.

Timing of key events in the VAL-083 GBM trials, you will see are going to be regular beginning with the initiation of our Phase 3 study, interim analysis in 2018, primary endpoint we expect in 2019 and NDA submission in 2020.

In parallel of the two Phase 2 trials which are open label, we anticipate having interim update at scientific meetings going through 27 and 28. We anticipate achieving the primary endpoint in the MD Anderson first-recurrence GBM trial in 2018 and in the newly diagnosed GBM trial we anticipate having the primary safety endpoint in 2018, as well as potentially the PFS-6 primary endpoint in 2018 had overall survival depending on the survival of the patients in that trial will come thereafter.

I’d like to now turn it over to Scott Praill to walk through the corporate overview and financial results.

Scott Praill

Thank you Jeff. And thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon. Our clinical operations are located in Menlo Park, California and our head office is in Vancouver, BC. Our team is comprised of 50 employees. Reflecting the financing vehicle let me just complete it. We have a 13.5 million common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis we have 24.4 million shares outstanding.

As a result of financing in April, we have working capital to fund ourselves through to the end of the next calender year, accounting year 2018. And that’s partly depended on enrollment rates in our pending Phase 3 study.

Slipping to operating results, on Side 25 I would draw your attention to our 10-Q which we filed on Friday the week before last I have all that detail in there. This is a snapshot of the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to March 31, 2016.

For the current quarter we have a loss of approximately $1.9 million, compared to a loss of $1.1 million. On a cash basis the quarterly revenues were approximately $1.6 million. And for the first nine months of this year that has been pretty consistent. If you look at the cash flow in our Q, it’s approximately $4.6 on cash basis for the first nine months. The reason for the increase is primarily as Jeff discussed on previous slides, a significant clinical activity in particularly the study design for our Phase III – pending Phase III study, as well as of course the protocol development for that study, as well as CMC and manufacturing costs, the commencement of our Phase 2 MD Anderson study and the general regulatory and support class that goes on for those activities.

Selected balance sheet data on Slide 26. This reflects the March quarter that we just filed just before the April financing. And we have pro forma basis $10.1 million in cash, which equates to $9.5 million in working capital. Total assets of $10 million, and stock holders equity of approximately $9.2 million.

The next slide is very important one to point out that we have available to us a non-diluted financing over $17 million from the exercise of warrants. In particular, drawing your attention to the fact that a significant portion of the $17 million comes from share – warrant exercise prices between $3 and $3.50.

And I think anyone who has additional questions or more detail, I’m happy to answer during the Q&A session at the end. And as I mentioned of course a lot of detail is in our 10-Q filed week before last. Jeff?

Jeffrey Bacha

Thank you Scott. Just to wrap up the summary growing our intellectual property portfolio we now have 14 patent families with multiple patents filed comprising over 100 filings and provisional applications on a global basis. Currently there are seven U.S. and eight international patents that have been issued which gives us patent protection to 2036 in the United States and globally it’s similar.

VAL-083 has also been granted orphan designations in United States for gliomas ovarian cancer and medulloblastoma and in Europe for gliomas, which provides us with additional market exclusivity on top of the patent protection that we have already [indiscernible].

Of course the key milestones for us is here, the initiation of Phase 3 over the course of the summer and bevacizumab failed glioblastoma. Continued progress and initiation of additional studies in our Phase 2 trials in glioma, continued progress in the interim updates with other indications outside of glioblastoma and peer-reviewed meetings as well as in glioblastoma. And then of course we've talked a lot about moving forward into other tumor types such as ovarian cancer, and lung cancer and you can expect to see continued progress to those extents as well.

So the last slide just as a reminder of VAL-083 is a first-in-class small molecule with broad anti-cancer activity that was then demonstrated in prior clinical trials in the NCI. We’ve had promising interim results in our Phase 2 study and now are moving rapidly into a pivotal Phase 3 trial that will propel us into a commercial setting in refractory glioblastoma. We believe that we have an opportunity to displace the current incumbent therapy with a superior alternative for the majority of patients who were diagnosed for GBM and also have opportunities to leverage our research into others tumor types.

As I said at the onset of the call, this is a very exciting time for DelMar Pharmaceuticals with a strong balance sheet moving into a Phase 3 pivotal trial, as well as expanding opportunities into new tumors types as we go forward to the balance of the year.

So thank you very much and I'd be happy to entertain any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We would take our first question from Jason McCarthy [Maxim Group]. Please go ahead.

Jason McCarthy

Hi Jeff, thanks for taking the questions. Could you just give us a little bit more color on the retro-active analysis that you're going to do for the control group? Avastin failures, I'm assuming that temozolomide failures as well. What do you expect to see in that analysis? And how long after you get that data, do you have to make any adjustments to the start of re-trial?

Jeffrey Bacha

Right, I think that’s a great question. Thanks Jason. So the color of the analysis will be essentially to create a set of near masked patients. So these would be patients that would generally have met the inclusion criteria for our Phase 3 trial that have been treated with one of the control medicines prior to the initiation of our trial. So these would be patients that had glioblastoma, that had recurred following treatment with temozolomide and Avastin, and then gone on to receive one of either temozolomide lomustine or carboplatin. The goal here is to confirm that a 3.5-month median survival assumption is reasonable.

As you may have recalled from many publications and even James Perry’s Key Opinion Leader presentation in New York a couple of months ago, there are many, many examples of assumptions on control arms that are made in trials that are built around on historical data. And if you look at the publications that we are referencing as we build our control arm assumptions, they're relatively old. And so what we want to do is manage that risk. And so by looking at several dozens of patients who would have been eligible to be on our control arm are in our study – excuse me and had being treated with one of the control medicines we feel that is the best way to do that.

In terms of how long we have to adjust the trial? Well as long as we're not looking at our own data that can be essentially done at anytime, we want to do it as early as possible. So we would hope to have these data available to us this Fall, as we're getting into the first few months of enrollment of the trial. It would be a relatively simple adjustment if we need to make it, for example, if we find out that the – it's really 3.7 months and not 3.5 months, then we would adjust the trial size to be slightly larger to maintain the 90% power with the revised hazard ratio.

If we find out that were actually good that we're assuming 3.5 months and it's really three, then we'll leave the trial alone and have a very highly powered study as we go forward. That certainly would be a good problem to have. Does that answer your question?

Jason McCarthy

Thank you. And just another one on the clinical side. Can you give us a sense of the size of the trial in China, the sense of the timing of when we can start to see some data? And how are you going to be able to leverage that data with U.S. regulators? That was one.

Jeffrey Bacha

Okay so the size of the trial in China, the initial state is anticipated to enroll about 30 patients, 20 patients, 30 is the protocol, that is because there is an opportunity for a dose confirming step we may be able to be a little more aggressive with the dose, for example, because we're not seeing patients that have been teed up by therapies that are true newly diagnosed patients.

The first end point of the study is going to be safety of our dosing regimen in combination with regular therapy. That will come very quickly if that’s measured in the first cycle of treatment. So within the first few weeks each patient coming in will have that safety confirmation, we don't anticipate that to be an issue, but it's a step we have to take.

The next comparison will be six months survival endpoints as you know from the EORTC – excuse me the RTOG 0525 study, patients that are unmethylated and treated with temozolomide tend to recur very quickly. And so we'll be looking at that very closely based on the literature we expect to beat that number by a bit. And it's really those two key drivers into partnering opportunities and international development as a newly diagnosed product in glioblastoma that are going to drive us. We have set the trial up to be managed under ICH guidelines, the data will be useful internationally. We brought in a division of Quintiles to be the moderate for the trial and the initial investigator is the chair of the Chinese Society for NeuroOncology. So all across the Board we had set this up not to be able to leverage it in the United States, Europe, globally because this is where we're going to make the most difference for patients in the newly diagnosed setting.

The opportunity to move quickly in China where we've always pointed to obviously has been drawn out a little bit by the new requirement for the OHGRA authorization to look at genetic testing as a foreign trial supporter. That's taken the timeline out to a little bit longer than we had anticipated, but of course the leverage that we're getting from the funding by our manufacturing partner to undertake the study enables us to move forward without an impact on – any significant impact on our own P&L.

So major milestones there, safety one will come very quickly and we’ll be able to begin reporting that data within the first few months of the first few patients enrolled. Then we’ll be looking at meaningful numbers of patients so looking at half the trial enrolled 15 – 10 patients to 15 patients and looking at their six-month outcome as a an indicator of our success and a driver into international studies as a potential replacement of our front line for temozolomide.

Jason McCarthy

Okay. Just a real quick financial question. I missed it. You said that the warrants between $3 and $3.50 are $17 million.

Jeffrey Bacha

No I'm going to turn this over to Scott real quick. The entire amount of warrants, including ones that had a strike price of the $5 that are cash only are $17.6 million, but Scott will help to break that down.

Jason McCarthy

Got you.

Scott Praill

Hi Jason. Yes so this probably $4.6 million is between $4 and $5. So it’s the 13 in change is between $3 and $3.50.

Jason McCarthy

Okay. Okay great. Thank you.

Jeffrey Bacha

Right, welcome.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Robert LeBoyer [Aegis Capital]. Please go ahead.

Robert LeBoyer

Good afternoon and thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if some of these other tumor types were going to be presenting data in the next several months or if there was any kind of IND on the on the horizon for them?

Dennis Brown

Yes. We are actively looking at that timelines for submitting protocols here in the U.S. or internationally in other tumor types as you’re well aware, we are very excited about what we're doing in glioblastoma. But we're also beginning to be equally excited about opportunities in other tumor types. Just like the story in GBM, these are all cases where clinical activity was validated by the NCI in prior study, so we can be confident about the activity against one tumor type or another. But it's the science that we’ve undertaken in collaboration with the British Columbia Cancer Agency, MD Anderson, UCSF, now Duke that has really given us the opportunity to identify under-served populations where we can address with VAL-083. So I think over the next short while, you'll start to see some expanded regulatory filings from us and certainly opportunities for partnering to help support that activity as we go forward.

Robert LeBoyer

Can you disclose the types of tumors that you are looking at?

Jeffrey Bacha

Well, I think if you look at – into all of the data that we have presented at scientific meetings recently certainly ovarian cancer, certainly non-small cell lung cancer would be highlighted primarily by those presentations at recent conferences. But we've also been fairly vocal in the progress that we've made in looking at some of the rare pediatric tumors as well which of course as you know would be a great benefit to young patients but also have significant impact in terms of accelerated regulatory approval.

Robert LeBoyer

Okay. Great, thank you very much.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Sherry Grisewood [Dawson James Securities]. Please go ahead.

Sherry Grisewood

Thank you for taking my question. Jason got part of it but let me go to another question that I’d like to get some insight too. As you move into registration files of course manufacturing becomes critical. And I was wondering if you could do two things for me, give me a bit of color on how the formulation of VAL-083 is changed over time from that of GAG [ph] and what kinds of refinements or changes are likely to be made in the manufacturing process when you get ready to have to submit CMC section of the filing.

Jeffrey Bacha

Right, sure that’s a great question. It’s a very astute one because CMC is often a part of the filing that kind of tends to get left behind. It is something that is we're very familiar with and have been very focused on since day one. One of the nice things is that the overall formulation development from the work that was done at NCI to today not much has changed. The formulation that we're using its essentially lyophilized drug that are not significantly recipients or other additives that have been introduced into the product since the NCI’s time.

One of the things that we've been blessed with as we've gone from a startup company to now the edge of Phase 3 as a relationship with an experienced manufacturer overseas who has supplied our drug product for our early stage clinical trials. This is of course is Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical and we've been very pleased with the great collaboration that we have had and continue to have with them. One of the risks of course associated with clinical development at the late stage is FDA inspection of those facilities. And while we are very confident in Guangxi Wuzhou they've never been inspected by the FDA.

And as we disclosed previously we have now taken steps to move manufacturing both of the API and the drug product to facilities and companies that had vast experience in drug product manufacturing and FDA inspection. So we're very confident that this would be relatively smooth sailing.

Going forward do we plan to make many changes to the drug product or the material as we enter into a pivotal trial. There's really not any reason to this has been a product that has been well established over the years that we can leverage all of those activities. The one thing that we will plan to do in the future is to consider development of an oral formulation as a second generation product.

Currently the formulation is IV which is appropriate for many indications but in terms of patient compliance and ease-of-use in the future and we would look at development of an oral formulation. Of course we benefit from the fact in the knowledge of drug is orally bioavailable that was established by the NCI and it's just a matter of investment in terms of bringing that forward as a modern product formulation.

But we're not planning to make any significant changes other than making sure that the manufacturers for the pivotal trial or those types of companies that have been well established, well inspected and have a good understanding and experience with the U.S. regulatory process.

Sherry Grisewood

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Ram Selvaraju [Rodman & Renshaw]. Please go ahead.

Mitchell Kapoor

Hi there. This is Mitchell on for Ram and thanking for taking our questions. My question is how do you plan to prioritize the clinical testing for 083 for cancers beyond GBM and what do you see as the highest possibility and fastest maturing of these opportunities.

Jeffrey Bacha

That’s a fantastic question, I think if you look at one of the earlier slide, Slide 5 which is really the development status in VAL-083 is a pipeline of product opportunity and while we are blessed with a wealth of opportunities that has driven by great science. Our resources would not allow us to tackle them all at once so how do we prioritize.

It's going to be driven by a number of factors. Number one, how clear is the established clinical activity from the NCI is it can we be very confident in that activity that's a key step that gets our attention out of the gate. Number two is what is the unmet medical need that we believe we can address by differentiating the drug if it's something for example like platinum-resistant ovarian cancer with a p53 mutation, that’s a pretty straight line for us based on the data that we have established to-date.

And then third factor is going to be what is the space look like and how quickly is it changing. The lung cancer space for example as we all know has evolved very rapidly with the addition of immunotherapies PD-L1, PD-1 into that space and it's very much influx. So understanding where the market is going and where the unmet medical needs are going to resonate as we bring VAL-083 forward in the lung cancer setting is going to be much more complicated than in ovarian cancer or even in pediatric tumors.

So it's really those three factors established clinical activity, the differentiation in the clear pathway into an unmet medical need as well as the competitive landscape and how quickly things are changing in the tumor type that are going to drive our decision. These are all big markets it's not a question of can we – is there unlocking of tremendous shareholder value of success clearly in any of these cases that's going to be true. So it's really those three major factors of clinical establishment differentiates based on our [Audio Gap] and the competitive positioning in the changing market that are going to drive our decisions.

Mitchell Kapoor

Okay, thank you for that detailed answer. My next one is when do you plan on applying for breakthrough therapy designation and is there something that has kept you from already doing that?

Jeffrey Bacha

Nothing that’s kept us from doing it other than we want to get our Phase 3 trial up and running as quickly as possible. This is certainly an exercise of bandwidth based on our differentiation of VAL-083 vis-à-vis the MGMT repair mechanism that’s something that we would hope the agency would consider to be a breakthrough its just a process and we will certainly get there.

Mitchell Kapoor

Okay, thanks and one last one for me. Can you give us an update on the Accurexa collaboration?

Jeffrey Bacha

Sure. We are continuing to work with Accurexa and the formulation folks. And you should expect to see some initial data coming out of that collaboration little bit later this year.

Mitchell Kapoor

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

We can take our next question from Ed Nagel. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Jeff.

Jeffrey Bacha

Hi, Eddie.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you tell us a little on the MD Anderson trial last you enrolled one patient you had like seven pending where are we at today on that?

Jeffrey Bacha

The screening process has continued, I believe there are currently three patients that have been enrolled and we’ll give a further update at the ASCO meeting in a couple of weeks. The trial is expected to take about a year or two to enroll, everything starts at a ramp up phase and so we are now in the acceleration phase there. We are certainly also considering the opportunity to open-up other sites, now that we have a little bit more financial backing behind us. And so we’ll take those steps, so we believe we’ll be on track to enroll that trial as projected. And have the data beginning to readout next year.

Unidentified Analyst

One last question, in China I know its rather confusing our relationship and the drug is already approved there. What we are doing now Sun Yat Sen would this make us a Class 1 or a Class 5 drug, a foreign one or they consider this drug a Chinese drug at the moment?

Jeffrey Bacha

So what Mr. Nagel's referring to is the different classes of approvals in China and Class 1 being very similar to our NDA, Class 5 is a special designation for a foreign approved products that have been brought into China that reclassified approach requires the drug to be approved outside of China before it's introduced to the Chinese market. So that would not be available to us. This is going to be either a category one or potentially a category six but category one is certainly the most appropriate for us we believe as a new indication and a very modernized setting compared to what's been done in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

And it appears we have no further questions at this time. So I'll turn our program back over to our presenters for any final or closing comments.

Jeffrey Bacha

Thank you very much for your attention and your well thought-out questions. Again we are very excited about where we are as a company with some very near-term milestones that we believe will unlock a lot of value. Strengthen our balance sheet from our recent financing and moving into a pivotal Phase 3 trial that we believe is going to make a very big difference for patients that currently have no available treatment.

We'll look forward to sharing our progress as we achieve these milestones over the next several months. We will be at the ASCO meeting in a couple of weeks in Chicago, we have a presentation there again on our glioblastoma program. I will look forward to speaking with all of you very soon. Thank you very much and have a good afternoon.

Operator

And this does conclude today’s program. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a great day.

