Exa Corporation's (EXA) CEO Steve Remondi on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rick Gilbody

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Exa's earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, which ended on April 30, 2017. My name is Rick Gilbody, Exa's Chief Financial Officer. And with me on the call is, Steve Remondi, Exa's President and Chief Executive Officer. A more complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued earlier today, as well as in our related Form 8-K filed with the SEC. To view the press release and the financial details, please see the investor relations section of our Web site at investor.exa.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call.

During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today, and should not be considered as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2017, which is on file with the SEC. Also, during the course of today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There is a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results currently available in our press release.

With that, let me turn the call over to Steve for his prepared remarks and then I’ll provide details regarding our first quarter results and our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal 2018.

Steve Remondi

Thanks, Rick, and thanks for those of you joining our call today. As expected, revenue in the first quarter was $16.6 million flat compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.6 million and was better than the upper end of our guidance range. Our Q1 results reflect the recent rise and uncertainty from passenger car and highway truck customers regarding the potential for border adjustment tanks and anticipated regulatory relief for fuel economy and emissions standards for vehicle sold in United States.

While we are frustrated with the lack of top line growth in the quarter, we’re pleased to report that the fogs of the sudden uncertainty at our customer basis begun to dissipate. As a result, we are encouraged by the improving visibility in our customers’ consumption trends and our sales pipeline, supporting our increased optimism for our full year expectations.

Looking at the quarter in more detail, recurring license revenue of $14.4 million increased 3% from a year ago or 4% on a constant currency basis. Project revenue of $2.1 million decreased 22% from a year ago. While we are focused on growing our base of recurring license revenue, the significant reduction of project revenue was also reflection of the temporary pause on spending in our core market.

The heavy vehicle segment had a strongest quarter in some time, driven by the North American region. Adoption in this market is heavily tolled toward asset cloud deployment where reduced cost of entry has been a significant benefit to adopters. Our Q1 results along with an improving sales pipeline in our off-highway segment is also contributing to our improving outlook for the year.

The aerospace market continues to grow as we continue to support our customers during their evaluation and transition to licensing of our solutions. We are more actively engaged with leading customers in the airframe and propulsion segments and have teams dedicated to each. However, the big news in the quarter was the joint press releases and press conference held with BP, our first commercial customer in the oil and gas market. We announced in this quarter that BP signed a multi-year multi-million dollar contract as our first customer to license our DigitalROCK solutions. We have begun working with BP to three years -- we have been working with BP for three years to develop, validate and commercialize our technology for the oil and gas market and both companies are extremely pleased with our achievements.

BP initiated its DigitalROCK effort 10 years ago in order to help develop energy resources safely, effectively and economically. Access DigitalROCK solution enables accurate production of relative permeability of reservoir rocks and was referred to us as the holy grail of this strategic initiative by BP. DigitalROCK capabilities have begun to be use across BP's global portfolio, including fields in Angola, the Gulf of Mexico, Egypt and the North Sea, to name a few.

Relatively for abilities the measure of oil flows relative to water when both are present in the reservoir. Relative permeability data from DigitalROCK images are utilized to enhance the accuracy and predict our capabilities of reservoir stimulators, then intern will help engineering teams make more inform decisions on wells, production facilities and resource progression, including enhanced oil recovery. This productive capability is the first application built on top of Exa's first release of our multi phase dual solver.

To-date the oil and gas production companies have had to extract a large rock samples and send them to labs for physical testing in order to determine relative permeability of rocks, by digitally scanning much smaller samples and then stimulating permeability, results are available on much shorter time and at much lower costs, allowing customers to generate significantly more characterizations of their reservoirs. We believe that the oil and gas market represents a significant opportunity or Exa and a material expansion of our addressable market. We're launching our DigitalROCK solution as a cloud basesd web application. Since it does not require complex CAD models our material engineering process changes as is the case in transportation markets, customers can deploy and leverage the accuracy of Exa's stimulation in a shorter period of time. As a result, we expect this technology to be attractive to other oil and gas production companies and we look forward to sharing more news on this exciting front as we continue to make progress.

In summary, we have increased confidence in our FY18 expectations. Our first quarter revenue results were in a line or better than expectations but more significantly some of the concerns held by our customers have moderated. At the same time, we are very enthusiastic about BP success as our first digital rock customer and the new market solution opens up for Exa.

Now let me turn the call over to Rick to provide more color on our first quarter performancẹ, as well as our guidance for the second quarter and FY18.

Rick Gilbody

Thanks, Steve. Total revenue in the first quarter was within our guidance range at $16.6 million compared to $16.8 million a year ago. On a constant currency basis,, revenue was flat year-over-year. Recurring license revenue was $14.4 million, up 3% from $14.1 million a year ago. Project revenue was $2.1 million compared to $2.7 million a year ago, a reduction we anticipated in our Q1 guidance.

From a geographic perspective, 37% of our first quarter revenue was from Europe, down 5 percentage points and 42% a year ago. Asia represented 33% consistent with year ago. North America represented 31% of revenue, an increase from 25% in the first quarter of FY17 due to strong performance in both aerospace and heavy vehicle. We will discuss our profitability measures on both GAAP and non-GAAP basis and have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in our earnings press release with the only reconciling items being stock-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles.

As outlined in our Q4 earnings call, we expect the uncertainty impacting renewals in revenue in the first half of FY18 to be temporary, not a permanent change in our business opportunity. As a result, we've continue to investment in strategic growth initiatives and key resources, particularly in the field of new verticals. We believe this is the appropriate strategy given the near and long-term growth opportunities. With Q1 FY '18 revenue approximately flat year-over-year expenses a margin as a percent of revenue reflect this direction.

GAAP gross margin for Q1 was 68.7% down from 71.4% a year ago, primarily due to increases in fixed costs a year ago including incremental investments in our extra cloud infrastructure. Total GAAP operating expenses were $19 million in the first quarter, an increase of 7% from a year ago. This reflects investments in field headcounts and expansion of our high performance computing Exa cloud computing platform. As a result, our GAAP net loss in the first quarter was above the high end of our guidance range at $2.6 million or $0.17 per share. This compares to a loss of $0.9 million or $0.06 per share a year ago.

GAAP expenses included $0.6 million in stock-based compensation and $0.1 million in amortization of intangibles assets. Excluding these non-cash items, non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter was better than our guidance at $2.1 million or $0.14 per share compared to a loss of $0.6 million or $0.04 per share in the same period a year ago. For the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was better than our guided range at a loss of $0.6 million compared to a positive $0.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with $26.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $2.1 million from the end of the fourth quarter due primarily to seasonally strong collections in the first quarter. Total deferred revenue was $27.7 million at the end of the first quarter compared to $29.2 million a year ago. The majority of this reduction is due to renewal growth and normal billings patterns.

Now, turning to our outlook, as Steve mentioned, we believe business conditions and feasibility into automotive markets are beginning to normalize from the uncertainty that these customers were facing earlier in the year. Combined with the continued increases in stimulation demand by this, our largest end market, we are more confident in our outlook for the year. This has reflected in an increase in our full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

Based on exchange rates of $1.10 per euro and ¥112 to the U.S. dollar for the second quarter of FY18, we anticipate revenue to be in the range of $17.1 million to $18.1 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to range from a loss of $0.5 million to a positive $0.1 million. And we anticipate non-GAAP net loss to range from $2.3 million to $1.7 million. We estimate basic share count of 15 million shares and fully diluted share count of approximately 15.3 million shares for the second quarter.

For the full year of fiscal 2018, which ends on January 31, 2018, we now anticipate revenue in the range of $76 million to $80 million. This represents growth of between 5% and 10%, and an estimated 6% to 12% growth on a constant currency basis. We continue to anticipate license revenue to grow at a faster rate than overall revenue. We now anticipate adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $5.8 million to $8.2 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 7.6% to 10.3%. And we now anticipate non-GAAP net loss to range from $3 million to $0.6 million. We estimate basic share count of 15 million shares and fully diluted share count of approximately 15.5 million shares for the year.

In summary, with business visibility into the automotive market improving, we believe we are positioned to continue to improve our performance as demonstrated by our increase in the full year outlook from previous guidance. We were also very excited about the new market potential opened up by Exa DigitalROCK and the contribution that this application of our technology in the oil and gas market can make to our revenue grow and our business model in the years ahead.

Rich Valera

Just wanted a little more color on the recovery you're seeing with some of your customers. I think last quarter you talked about customers that were renewing at rates that were kind of below their assumption level. Are you seeing customers now renewing more in line with your traditional rates sort of more in line with assumption levels? Just trying to understand what difference that you’ve seen this quarter versus last quarter?

Steve Remondi

So part of it is both renewals in the first quarter were typically focused, the bulk of it were typically in Japan with their fiscal year ended March 31st. At the time, we were giving guidance in March, the renewal cycles are happening pretty straight forwardly for flat renewals, the upgrades that come along with that, where we're seeing a quite a bit of variability or delay. And now started a number of those started to happen in the first quarter, which then get recognized over the balance of the year. But also adjust our sales pipeline visibility guidance, flotation, and discussions with customers around planning for upgrade that happened in Q2, Q3 and Q4, are beginning. And we're seeing much more visibility around conviction around that consumption trend, higher consumption trends and the expectations of renewals with increases for what their increased deployment.

So that’s all visibility and all the decisions we have. Our forecast is built bottoms ups and our guidance is built up from bottoms up view and that sort of rolling of up now as we work. And you can imagine the second half of the years, visibility there is still so challenging so that the visibility that we're now already seeing is really in that Q1, Q2 time frame.

Rich Valera

And you called out the heavy equipment segment is being particularly strong in the first quarter. Any more color on that -- is that sustainable and what's driving you think that uptick in the heavy equipment side?

Steve Remondi

So we certainly hope and expect and our visibility in the case that it is sustainable for the balance of this year is that how our forecast or outlook is looking. It’s heavily I have to say it is almost exclusively in the first quarter the results almost exclusively North American. So now we see that renewal cycle and upgrades in Japan, as well that will kick in revenue in the second quarter and beyond, so strong activity in both areas. And we're just seeing it from this really comes from increased -- for example increase in drilling, increased commercial activity, the expectations that there will be increased in infrastructure spend, that those parts of the economy from the increase in commodity pricing. And the fact that this been such a decrease over multiple years you eventually get to, we talked about this before, you eventually get to a natural replacement rate, where you can't -- the industry can't live at such low depressive revenues of heavy equipment of higher machinery for -- you construct that a couple of years -- two or three years, but after some point in time, eventually you have to replace that equipment rate and that certainly also something I suspect is coming into the market. But certainly there is no question in our mind we’re seeing in the U.S. here an expansion of active programs to active new machinery development programs; and that’s happening for oil and gas drilling operations that we are involved for machinery there for highway for mining, construction, some of the markets that have really been put on hold for period of time.

Rich Valera

Congratulations on the BP deal, sounds like it was the long time in the making there. Are you going to put any numbers around that in terms of potential contribution either this year or longer term, I mean any sizing at all on the potential revenue from that deal?

Rick Gilbody

Well, the revenue is impacting this year positively Rich, and it is multimillion dollars over multiyear, so it is a seven figure impact on the business, so it’s annually. So it's not a purchase because this is only a partial to perceive the target [multiple speakers], correct. So that kind of gives you a scale.

Rich Valera

Got it, that’s helpful. Okay that’s it for me gentlemen. Thank you…

Steve Remondi

Yes, I want to -- and just on that last point, I want to make it clear that we were working with BP for three years and those three years were to develop the product, we started with no capabilities, based on with their needs in the market for this vision around DigitalROCK, and the missing piece, which is the flow -- relatively to the flow piece of that solution, they had done all their work on imaging and standard analysis techniques. And they were really missing the fluids component of this that was really challenging them. And so the piece that we did over that three years was not the sales cycle, it was actually the development, the part of the development cycle where we work together and they have specified their needs and tested the products while we built and enhanced the capabilities and got the physics all working through the level of scale and flexibility that was necessary for the market. We expect the sales cycles to be much, much sort of going here, and now we have on product, validated through the product. We are now already engaged with other super majors and other oil and gas companies as we now start to look at commercializing that technology and deploying it in other customer as well.

David Hynes

So just on the regulatory stuff, I mean I don’t think there has been any resolution per se to border tax issues or fuel emission standards. I mean what's changed I guess that has caused this, I think fog has lifted with your customers. I mean what -- are you convinced that those were actually the issues that affected Q1 and that there has been no change, why to improve visibility?

Steve Remondi

So what we can do -- it's a good question Dave, and I think it's a fair question around what do we really know and what can you really sense from the customer base. Certainly, our direct observations were the sudden freeze in spending and increases and the sudden uncertainty. And now the increase or the decreases that uncertainty and improve visibility around contracts, negotiations, request for quotations, and planning stages around deployments and increased deployments. So those were digital sense quantitatively we can't see. We do put that together with the conversations we have with customers around their uncertainty in the market. Certainly we --let me address two points, so on the regulatory side, the automotive market is still unclear around regulatory relief. So that wasn’t a big -- while we were concerned about that long-term that wasn’t the big change in the short-term behavior and the auto guys. On the heavy truck side, there was a rollout of a new greenhouse gas regulation for that was just commencing in it in this calendar year, and that business completely stopped. And clear communication with customers that they don’t expect they are not going to begin in that work until they really know they have to. And that work was part of our forecast in December for FY18 and now work almost -- it went from a planned significant activity, growth activity for the customer to trickle. And that still stays low on our current guidance still reflects that low decrease. So that’s still there. The four text piece is a little more confusing for sure. There was a lot of discussion and press around the impact and it was a real difference between winners and losers in the industry of what kind of impact it would have, it would have a very disparate impact on different companies and different rates, everywhere from zero impact to the test, so $15,000 per car impact to JLR. And so those are tone of discussion with that.

Now I think you should see in the political discussion that has been dropped from the congressional decision around tax policy. So that fact that proposals are moving forward without that is a significant improvement and feeling like okay; we have the cars and we’re making and designing new cars to be made in Mexico or Canada or trucks in Canada, and we're less concerned around changes to assets, changes to the border tax, the changes that have concretely been proposed now for NAFTA are minor in comparison to what was --what the dialog was, what the potential stress were around that. So I think that helped a lot just in terms of concerns around their economic outlook. So it’s hard to say exactly, and I think other pieces are certainly other focus elements that were focused on the automotive industry have also subsided.

And so I think the attention of the automotive guys and companies are now back to okay, we’ve got market in the U.S., how do we succeed, how do we make them ours, how do we get our products in the right portfolios, they are changing this product mix shifting continuing to shift in the industry, how do we support that and they are back to business. So it's hard to say exactly precisely but there are lot of those things coming together. And I think we're actually -- I think that the very strong correlation between those events, but causality is a little hard to prove.

David Hynes

May be one to just kind of follow up in the demand environment. I mean do you think that any of these delays in decision making are -- can be attributed to price sensitivity? And if so how are you managing those conversations? And if a competitors were to introduce a lower price product, how easy is it for customer to switch from one vendor to another, how entrenched in their processes?

Steve Remondi

Well, so there’s a few elements there. So certainly there is always price sensitivity at our customer base. As you know customers that are spending millions of dollars a year on the software for their engineers for these solutions. It isn’t just cost though, right? So we are up against the very other -- I mean the economics are clear and the economic benefits are clear than around the ROI we provide. So when customers are focused on product cost and prototype cost and what it takes to get products to market and meet requirements, the solution is peanuts relative to what they spend and what their economic benefits are. But that being said, you can see how long -- we always say automotive market -- our customer base when we design into the process, it's sticky revenue, but it's stick in way in and stick in the way out. So it also takes -- this is why adoption rate is slower than what would you would think would be the case with the proceeding of value prompt that we have; it takes time to changing during process; they have to validate that the prove with confidence.

If they do all that work any other entrants who wants to get into this market has to do exactly the same thing. They are making billion dollar decisions, hundred million dollars decisions based on results of our solutions; they don’t just do that; they won't change that lightly; that’s a significant effort for them. And we don’t see any other solution in the market today that has the acts and capabilities that would allow them to let go of our solutions. Now if you are not using our solutions to really let go prototyping still fixed on physical testing and the old way of building the vehicles then they are only using us for qualitative views then it easier to switch to something cheaper and less accurate. But if you really trying to do digital vehicle development and get when you build your first vehicle it works and we have been to do that, so really for the first time in this industry then we really don’t think there is another solution out there.

Matt Lemenager

I have a question on the oil and gas vertical. You have mentioned how oil flows relative to water when both are in a reservoir. What are customers using for this now, is it a competing software solution or perhaps something in house software they were using?

Steve Remondi

No, so a couple of the super majors were trying to develop their own, flows over haven't been able to discuss we do that. So no the only solutions today in the industry is that is deployed is they actually do physical testing. So they actually talk to BP, talk about this at their press conference. They actually talk about to get a core out of a reservoir in the Gulf of Mexico, because we are in Huston. It's costing about $15 million to get that core out into the lab. And then they have to take that core and then turn it back into the conditions that are present two miles on the ground and that is high pressure, high temperature, and it takes almost six months to prepare that rock even to even just start a stimulation, to start testing it. And then it takes 12 to 18 months to potentially get the data back from the laboratory. So that’s the way they go today now that’s for deep sea for online reservoirs its cheaper but it's like $1 million, instead of $15 million or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

And so they get only a few data points and they want thousands, and they talked about this in their press conference as well. They want to scale up the data points for their reservoir models by thousand X. And so they need something far cheap that’s why BP been after this strategically and others have been after this area of DigitalROCK strategically for years now, because they need to expand the data points dramatically. That gives the reservoir models more predictive that enable them to do okay where do we need to put the production wells and the consumable wells, where do we need and the pusher wells, where we push in water. Most well extracting in the world is under enhanced oil recovery where they are pushing water, other materials into the reservoir to move the oil.

This is where we get involved. They got to there to push that oil towards the producer well heads and they got to figure out where to do that, how to do that under what pressure and what conditions, that’s all the work that we're involved in. That’s what lowers the cost, enables to get more attraction under existing field and lowers the cost production.

Matt Lemenager

Second question I had was on the sales and marketing spend. And I know you talked in your prepared remarks about still making investments at that point. I was just curious is it a conscious effort to watch expanses at this level? I think sales and marketing grew 30% plus each quarter last year and this quarter showing up 3% or so. Was that a conscious effort to watch the sales and marketing this quarter, or I just saw sales and marketing will be back end loaded?

Steve Remondi

No, we spoke about this in our last call that, we saw the uncertainty; we're going to manage our expenses prudently; prioritize key investments, mainly customer facing and strategic investments in new verticals. So in the first half of this year, we expect to continue to do that but at a slower pace, at a slower pace. So we're managing that we can only do so much. We're trying to reallocate as much resources as we can, so you will see in the as we go to the second half of the year resource allocation, we're going to try to continue to increase that sales and marketing line and that will come at the expenses of decreases or no increases in some of the other lines.

Rick Gilbody

And as we see in the second the things do appear to be turning up in terms of the top line, we’ll continue with the investment level you saw in previous years with margin expansion as well.

Matt Lemenager

Got it, that’s all for me. Thanks guys…

Steve Remondi

One other point, I would -- might add though, our marketing team is we mentioned that we really spending our market to broadly set of applications in ground stations of the markets. We’re doing more on direct outreach market campaigns to keep to customer base informed of all the different activities all the different applications and what other customers are doing in the space. And so that marketing team was expanded last year with the hiring of Suresh to lead that effort and that team was expanded and now that team is well underway in terms of running campaigns and helping to generate efficiencies for the sales organization. So that’s already spend that was increased last year that now could happen, now can kind of sustain at that fixed cost basis as they run those campaigns and supports the sales team.

Jeffrey Captain

Just a quick one on ExaCLOUD, and I know you mentioned that it was driving a lot of the strength heavy vehicle. Just curious how it's performing in some of your other verticals?

Steve Remondi

So we're seeing -- it's interesting, we’re seeing very strong demand in off highway, highway truck from ExaCLOUD, but we're also now seeing increased interest in the automotive OEMs as well. Both are peak demands, potentially even looking at number of customers are looking at it for use for the regulatory requirements under WLTP, which requires or which we believe we can satisfy a number of those requirements through stimulation. They are looking at offloading their in-house development resources to do regulatory compliance on ExaCLOUD as well. So we continue to expand it, the growth continues, the usage continues across different regions. And I think we’re quite pleased with the progress we are making.

And we got more to do, we got more enhancements to do on workflow, workflow automations it really helps us. On premise customers have to do sort of most of that workflow automation themselves, connecting of various processes into their internal systems on ExaCLOUD. We have a lot of that built for customers and they can have a much more automated experience for usage and deployment. And certainly for regulatory side we can automate almost an entire workflow for them because it's a very specific set of stimulation capabilities they need and testing need to be run. And so we can build that as a web after that.

I will make note, we have made a note on ExaCLOUD for DigitalROCK, we have build that whole workflow as a complete -- it's built on top of our standard PowerFLOW products underneath. But the whole workflow is a complete web app, you upload this image from the rock and everything else is run for you all the inputs and connections are run automatically for you, and results are presented automatically on the web page.

So we think those types of turning our capabilities into an app only change sort of the dynamics of the workflow, the process, the learning curve, and the integration of their efforts. So that’s another piece that we are excited about and really the cloud is enabling us to really launch the DigitalROCK in the right way.

Steve Remondi

Great. Thanks everyone for joining our call today. We are pleased with our improving outlook as we enter into Q2 and our initial launch into the oil and gas market. And we look forward to speaking with all of you again soon. Thanks. Good bye.

