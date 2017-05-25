Would Amazon Buying Macy's Make Sense?

By Parke Shall

At some point a couple months ago, loose talk surfaced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may have been looking at purchasing Macy's (NYSE:M), ostensibly for exposure to the company's real estate assets.

As Macy's has fallen of late, we continue to believe more and more that strategic scenarios such as a merger or a buyout become more of a possibility. Today we wanted to offer our reasoning as to why and talk about why such an acquisition actually might make some sense.

Despite the fact that we are completely fed up with management, as we wrote about in our last article on Macy's, we think the retailer is actually priced relatively attractively at or under $23 per share. We realize that many people who have read our thesis on the company over the last couple of quarters are probably tired of hearing this. If you haven't read our official mea culpa on Macy's, it may be worth checking out our last article, where our frustration with management and our own decision-making is covered prominently:

Macy's has failed to take the initiative and put money back into research and development and revitalize their brand, the two things that could really help them out right now. Stores are filthy and falling apart - and management is baffled as to why millennials aren't enjoying the shopping experience there. This investment has been a huge disappointment for us and Macy's management has not fulfilled their obligation to shareholders. We remain long, but with a much smaller position and with much more skepticism that this management team is going to be able to get any type of deal done that will unlock shareholder value. Our only hope is that as CEO Terry Lundgren hits the exit with Macy's sitting at 52 week lows, that the new executive team comes in with an open mind and an eagerness to try something new.

But, as the facts change, so do investment theses. The question at this point is only this: Is Macy's a value at $22 or $23 per share as it stands today? We happen to think it is. Not only has the price of the company's real estate not fallen, but the company continues to have a cash flow stream it can leverage against.

With its real estate assets having been valued at between $10 billion and $15 billion in the past, the lower the company's enterprise value goes, the more it would make sense for a potential acquirer to step in solely for the real estate assets. Essentially, we are almost at the point where you could buy the retail assets and get the underlying business as a call option kicker.

What this means is that Macy's has an EV of $12 billion right now. Assuming the real estate is worth $12 billion on its own, you're getting the underlying retail business and its associated cash flows as a kicker. They are not expected to perform well, but they may still generate value to a purchaser that arguably would cost them nothing.

Enter Amazon. Let's lay out what we know about Amazon. We know that the company is an online-based retailer that is basically taking over the world as we know it. It is expanding into all different types of sectors now, including pharmaceuticals. We also know that it is in search of an on-the-ground presence, ostensibly to set up hybrid distribution centers and retail shops. Regardless of which way Amazon wants to take its business model, it is going to need more real estate. If the company wants to get to a point where it can produce same-day or next-day delivery to almost anybody with any product worldwide, it is going to need a massive amount of real estate.

While the company has never come out directly and said this is its goal, it seems to be what the business model is being funneled towards. Then it becomes a question of whether or not Macy's make sense for Amazon to purchase. Here's a couple reasons why we think it makes sense.

First, the value is good. Amazon certainly has the capital and the stock value to go out and purchase whatever it wants, wherever it wants. As Macy's enterprise value continues lower, it makes more and more sense to purchase the company simply for its real estate assets. What are some options for Amazon if it acquires the Macy's brand?

It could try to revamp the brand and give the stores a much-needed makeover and improve the customer experience. Macy's doesn't have the capital to do this, but for Amazon it would be a drop in the bucket.

It could move the entire business online and turn Macy's into a specialty online brand, similar to the move BEBE is now making.

Or, Amazon could put the Macy's brand into runoff/liquidation mode, capture what cash it can in a fire sale or runoff, and reinvest this cash into its own new retail plans.

The company doesn't even need to use Macy's assets immediately, it can simply buy as an investment for the time being until it figures out a method and time for developing the locations.

Second, Macy's real estate is spread throughout the United States. This would not only help Amazon get a good foothold in major cities, but would also give it a present across Anytown, USA, where malls with Macy's used to be widespread.

Third, it gives Amazon the option to do whatever it wants with each particular location. The company would be getting great downtown retail space in places like Chicago, New York and San Francisco and could also use other locations simply as distribution centers to increase its presence across the United States. Amazon would have full creative control over how it wanted to use each location and could likely find numerous synergies for many of Macy's locations in varying degrees across the nation.

Not that it would matter after a potential take-out situation, but pairing with Amazon or launching into any type of venture with Amazon would at least be a somewhat ceremonious way for Macy's to go out. It has essentially been dying at the hands of online retail, and mall traffic has gone the same way.

The very last thing we would want to do is spread unfounded rumors or try to come off as sensational. On the contrary, we just happen to think there is a very strong case for not just Amazon but anybody still looking at Macy's from a potential acquisition scenario. This is why when we first heard the rumor a couple months ago, which admittedly was undersourced and probably unfounded, we weren't completely surprised.

The fact is that Macy's is going to have to undergo some type of seismic transformation. At some point, it is going to have to take more drastic action than simply closing down a few stores. If the company isn't acquired, it should spin off the real estate or sell it outright. We don't necessarily believe this means it will have to shutter its on-the-ground retail model altogether, but we do think it may encourage management to consider other strategic options.

Regardless of what Macy's management and Board of Directors wants to do, the price may eventually get so low that somebody may just jump in to make a bid without warning. As we stated in our last article, Macy's does have debt that is going to need to be dealt with. Aside from that, even though the business is in decline, it is still a cash-generating one. On top of this, the company has a solid asset base that is forming its foundation, and that gives it billions of dollars in value diversified across an additional asset class.

While we may have been wrong in the past about the likelihood of a potential takeover or the speed with which a real estate transaction or spin-off maybe consummated, we don't want to let our past missteps preclude us from continuing to revalue the stock as the market drives it lower. This means that even though we were wrong about Macy's being acquired at $35, $30 and even $25 - the stock's current valuation is all that would matter to somebody running the numbers today.

While the business has been in decline, the value of the company's real estate has likely stayed about the same. As the gap between its real estate value and its enterprise value closes even further, we believe Macy's is going to become too attractive to pass up at some point for some potential acquirer, whether it is Amazon or not.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.