Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings (PARN) Business Results Update Conference (Transcript)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PARN)

Business Results Update Conference Call

May 24, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Robert Joseph - President and CEO

Brad McCarthy - CFO

Analysts

Kurt Caramanidis - Carl M Hennig

Benjamin Young - Gray’s Creek Capital

Sherry Grisewood - Dawson Wood Security

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Parnell’s Business Performance Update Investor Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. Robert Joseph, Parnell’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Joseph, you may begin your conference.

Robert Joseph

Thank you and good afternoon. Today, we communicated an update on our business performance for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The press release is now available on our Investor page of our website at parnell.com. Joining me today is Brad McCarthy, our Chief Financial Officer. I will review key aspects of Parnell’s commercial business and product development programs, and both Brad and I will be available to answer questions.

Consistent with being a foreign private issuer, we only release full financials each half year, so we will focus today on the results of our business performance for the first three months of 2017 and provide additional updates.

During the course of today’s call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements, which involve various risks and uncertainties about future market conditions and our Company’s projected performance. Although our statements reflect our current beliefs and expectations, we cannot make any guarantees about actual future events. You can read about these risks and uncertainties in our press release and other SEC filings. As a private foreign issuer, we also denominate our financial performance in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified.

I am proud to once again announce another quarter of strong performance at Parnell. For the three months ending 31 March, 2017, we grew revenues 13%. Our revenue growth was driven by strong performance of both our Production Animal business and our Companion Animal business, and our in-market sales are growing at an even higher rate than this. The difference is attributable to an industry-wide impact of two of the largest distributors running down inventories in the first quarter in the lead up to the end of their fiscal year. We expect this to be a one-off impact and expect growth rates of Production Animal to return to the recent level of around 20% year-over-year growth, and Companion Animal revenue growth to return to 30% or more.

Our continued strong growth is attributable to our focus on rolling out our innovative digital technology assets, mySYNCH for Production Animal, and FETCH for Companion Animal; and of course our dedicated team of sales and marketing personnel. It’s worth considering that Parnell is seeking to change the paradigm of how animal owners and veterinarians interact with animal health companies, such as Parnell. When you’re at the cutting edge of such a paradigm shift, there’s always many lessons learned along the way but having invested in this new business model over several years, we believe we’ve created a unique, highly efficient and effective go-to-market strategy that allows us to be successful

It’s also worth noting that we’re achieving strong in-market sales growth in the first quarter of 2017 because we’ve right sized our investment to reduce cost by over $4 million in the first quarter alone. That is we’ve dramatically improved our profitability, if this undertaking has had no deleterious effect on our business performance and we continue to grow strongly year over year. This outcome is precisely in line with the strategy we announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, which was to significantly reduce the cost of being a public company and to right size our investments to achieve our goal of being profitable in 2017. We believe this strategy is in the best interest of shareholders and allows us to focus on enhancing the value of the assets within Parnell and in time this could result in significant opportunities to return this value to shareholders.

Our contract manufacturing operations continue to present a significant opportunity for sales and profitability growth. We expect to conclude negotiations with a major multinational on a multiyear, multimillion dollar contract in the coming days and to commence the technology transfer phase immediately thereafter and to commence commercial supply in 2018. Once again, we believe this is a testament to our capabilities and operating and FDA and EMA complaint manufacturing facility. In fact, we had an FDA audit of the facility last month and we have an audit on behalf of the EMA next week. We have a successful outcome from the FDA audit and expect similar outcomes from the EMA audit.

We’re also continuing negotiations with several other parties on contract manufacturing opportunities that span animal health and human health and oral dose and injectable pharmaceuticals. We’re also about to commence a global outreach to pharmaceutical manufacturing executives promoting our capabilities, whereas to date all opportunities have come to Parnell unsolicited. So, we expect to significantly ramp up contract manufacturing in the coming years.

We’ve spent considerable effort progressing the approval of Zydax for dogs in the U.S. and European Union in the first quarter. And we’re very pleased to announce that we have filed our responses to questions from the FDA pertaining to the Chemistry and Manufacturing Controls or CMC section of our application as well as the Drug Master File section for the active ingredient in Zydax.

Whilst this has taken longer than we anticipated, we believe that the additional work we’ve done to refine the section of the dossier has led to a more robust manufacturing process and in fact has opened up opportunities to pursue possible human indications for Zydax much faster than we had previously anticipated. For example, the Drug Master File that we have created for Zydax for animal use should have substantial applicability to drugs for human use. This advancement has attracted the attention of several human pharmaceutical companies and we’re in active discussions with various parties to appoint a partner or develop and seek approval for generic and innovative human drugs. We’re hopeful of signing a partner for this endeavor in the coming months.

We also filed our responses in Europe for the complete Zydax dossier for dogs. This dossier contained all sections, efficacy, safety, manufacturing and Drug Master File. We expect initial responses from the EMA in mid July and if successful could lead to an approval in quarter four 2017. We will now ramp up our efforts to appoint a marketing partner for Europe and we expect to be in a strong negotiating position now that we have re-filed our responses.

We’re also nearing completion of a clinical study we commenced in 2016 for Zydax, which we believe may provide additional data to support the approval in the U.S. and also to provide additional data that may support an expansion of the label language for Zydax, which in turn could provide enhanced commercial opportunities. We expect to be in a position to re-file the efficacy section of the FDA dossier at the very end of June, which could lead to an approval for Zydax in the USA in late quarter four of 2017. We have made progress on our other development programs including Zydax for other species as well as PAR121 and 122 and expect to provide additional updates on these projects as milestones are achieved. I’ve already made mention of our strategy of returning to profitability in 2017.

We’ve taken over $10 million in cost out of our operations and we believe we’ll become EBITDA and cash flow positive in 2017. This in turn provides us the opportunity to focus on enhancing shareholder value through financial performance and also by continuing to deliver an uplifted shareholder value through asset value appreciation. We believe this is a crucial milestone that demonstrates Parnell is unlike other junior animal health companies who continue to burn large amounts of cash. We truly are a diversified animal health company with an array of attractive and valuable assets.

As I mentioned, we do not release financials for the interim quarters and we’ll provide a full financial update at the midyear of 2017. We are happy to answer questions though, and both Brad and I will be available for your enquiries. As such, I’ll now open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Joseph. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kurt Caramanidis with Carl M Hennig. Your line is open.

Kurt Caramanidis

Very good. Congratulations on your updates here. It looks like quite a bit of progress on a few different fronts. Anything updated on the cat testing or kind of where that’s at?

Robert Joseph

Hi, Kurt. Thanks, as always for dialing in and thanks for the question. We haven’t had any milestones on Zydax for cats, as you’ll recall from our update back in March. We completed a pilot safety study on Zydax for cats, which was particularly important. Because, again, as you may recall, one of the great challenges with developing drugs for cats is they typically have a lot worst toxicity profile. So, many drugs that will work in dogs, just simply are not safe for use in cats. So, that was one of the most substantive endeavors that we first undertook. And in another words, we’re ready and able to commence the target animal safety for cats, which is the full scale study. So, we always do the pilot scale less cats and there are a range of parameters being tested, but we’re very pleased with the outcome of that. We have the protocol completed and the CRO who completes those studies, all the negotiations, discussion on that has been completed. So, we’re ready to commence that.

We also commenced -- sorry, completed a pilot efficacy study which gave us some good results but also I think our experience, and we’ve talked this in many previous calls, one of the great difficulties with osteoarthritis as a condition is that the FDA requires owner assessed clinical endpoints. In other words, the owner has to be able to measure an improvement in the interference and pain caused by osteoarthritis, and they’re doing that but proxy of course; it’s subjective and it’s difficult to do. And we’ve certainly seen those challenges in our canine studies. Cats are level perhaps a little more difficult, in the sense that they can be less observable than perhaps a dog can. And so, whilst that we use the same model, we see some instrument, the measurement instrument, we use that same model in cats as we did in dogs and it has been used before; we’re continuing some discussions with key opinion leaders on some of these metrology instruments.

One of the things we’re looking at doing is whether we can develop and validate a more objective measurement, particularly using accelerometery data, sort of a wearable if you like, like a Fitbit that measures acceleration in a cat, it is not just total movement that is the important thing in measuring these changes but how quickly they can accelerate et cetera. So, we’re continuing that work and those discussions. And once we feel we’re in a position to do this study sort of one-and-done and clearly we’ve learned some lessons from the dog endeavors. So that is continuing, we just haven’t had any milestones in the last few months, but we continue to pursue that. And once we feel we’re ready to go, then we’ll commence those studies, they’re relatively quick, probably six months in duration. So, we expect the things continue to progress and we would be in a position to file Zydax in U.S. and Europe in 2018.

Kurt Caramanidis

Okay, great. The first contract manufacturing you have, is that still going, is that kind of start and stop depending on their needs or how is that working?

Robert Joseph

So, contract manufacturing is a bit like that, you tend to -- and we tend to try and push our customers to purchasing campaigns, ideally the whole year’s supply in one campaign. And we supply that customer with reasonable amount of product, as you’ll probably recall in late quarter -- I think it was all in quarter four of last year. So, the next order from them will come sort of later in the year. It’s a multiyear agreement and all of our agreements are within initial term typically of say five or more years. So, in other words, the customer wants there in our facility, has to stay there for a reasonably long period of time. And then again people just don’t tend to change that quickly because the amount of effort, particularly the amount they pay to technology transfer and that can take a couple of years. So, once we get these contracts, we can expect them to continue to build upon each other. And then what I think we’ll see Kurt is some of these contracts that we are just about to sign will be something that we manufacture multiple times through the year because it’s quite a large contract, and then similarly some of these other contract we’re negotiating would also be sort of multimillion trials, [ph] and so we will be manufacturing every month or every couple of months.

So, we think as the contract manufacturing business grows and the number of contracts, then you will start to see more consistent and growing revenues every quarter but we’ll book revenues this quarter for this new deal we are about doing.

Kurt Caramanidis

Great. Now, are the chews more of 2018 possibility because you still have to get some equipments and…

Robert Joseph

Yes. That’s right. So, the equipment is being manufactured at the moment and we’ll be installing, commissioning that, I mean really probably in the third -- well, it will start at the end of this quarter but really it will better be in the third quarter. And then, we need to -- the first focus of course for that machinery is for our own products to bring in-house the manufacture of our chews. And obviously that has significant cost saving benefits. But at the same time, we already have a contract that we’re discussing with the third party to manufacturer pharmaceutical chews. In other words, these are generic versions of existing pharmaceuticals but manufacturing to chews rather than tablets, which is more desired dosage form for dog owners. And we expect to continue to sort of pursue those. So, once that equipment is in place and commissioned, then from the business development side of that business, we will start to pursue more of those contracts. Yes, I think you are right, we will probably see the contract manufacturing side of that come on line in 2018. We certainly expect to see our own manufacture coming on line in 2017 and we have some formulation development work et cetera to do. So, whether we commence full manufacture this year or might push into 2018.

Kurt Caramanidis

Great. Finally, would you be updating us with the Zydax final submission which seems to be a pretty big deal in the conclusion of this trial that you’ve got with the dogs? Is that something you would update us benefitting [ph] up and before the next call update?

Robert Joseph

Yes, I suspect it will probably happen depending upon how quickly we close that out mid-year financials. Obviously things are a bit simpler in that regard now that we’ve moved off to Nasdaq, so we’re faster turning those things around. You can probably see, earlier this year when we had to do a bunch of extra work with PWC with the auditors having coming off the Nasdaq, so it took us longer to finish to 2016 annual report that we are hoping going forward that happens faster. So, if they are close to each other, we would probably wait for the mid-year. But look, we just put in this announcement, those filings went in a couple of weeks ago but rather than doing a press release specifically for them, we just hold long for the quarterly update. So, it just depends on the timing but one way or another, we would definitely be updating the market once that’s achieved.

And it’s worth noting that the European submission is fully submitted; it’s fully complete and of course half of the submission has gone in for the FDA already, the chemistry side of it and then the efficacy side we are going. As I say, end of June, just sometimes depending upon work, whether it might slip into the first week or two of July but that certainly our intention around that time.

Kurt Caramanidis

Great. Well, congratulations again on the progress. It looks like things are picking up steam.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question will come from Benjamin Young of Gray’s Creek Capital. Your line is open.

Benjamin Young

I just wanted to ask real fast, if would remind us what is the incremental efficacy data that you are hoping to generate to complement the label and the states. And just kind of remind us one more time what the big idea is here. Thanks.

Robert Joseph

Yes. Sure, Ben. And a good question because not necessarily a simple topic. The landscape of osteoarthritis drugs is largely dominated by anti-inflammatories and what we call symptom modifying drugs. And so they effectively all have the same label, which is for the short-term treatment of the clinical signs of osteoarthritis. So, the company is long-term because of safety profile issues and as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory there of course symptom modifying, they don’t do anything about the disease per se or the underlying disease.

And what we saw for example when [Altona] had new drug [Gelprad] approved, their label says a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. So the indication, so another words, I have [indiscernible] that makes it difficult to differentiate from other, other NSAIDs which are being on the market for decades have an enormous amount of incumbency. And we've seen Rimadyl, the oldest NSAIDs on the market and arguably the least safe compared to what certainly other manufacturers would say, their products, it's still been the number one market share product in the 20 years or later.

So, we -- when we first engaged with the FDA about getting an approval of course, they said, this is the standard process. When we submitted study with our efficacy section last year, we specified them that we wanted to assess the outcomes of the dogs across a spectrum of effectiveness. So simply put, when you look at 300 dogs in a study, the FDA says, we all must reach clinical endpoint. Well, the difficulty is, what is that, an improvement of loss, and what we know certainly is that osteoarthritis is a multi-factorial disease and so some dogs do really well on a treatment and other dogs don't do so well.

So, we believe that it's really important to be able to go to market with a label that says, X percent of dogs will improve by this amount through to Y percent of dogs will improve by this amount. So, all dogs, yes 80% of dogs might have a mild, 10% improvement in their activity impairment score through to 20% or 25% of dogs have a life changing, perhaps the lifesaving improvement, yes, these are improvements of 50%, 60% in the activity improvement score. And we've seen this anecdotally from the user side of Zydax even with Glyde that you get some incredible stories of success and then most importantly veterinarians tend to be a little, should I say, they can be shy almost in the advocating for drugs because they don't want -- the owners have come back and said, you said it would work and it didn't.

So, we believe that what's an important paradigm is to show a spectrum of effectiveness, now that's not something the FDA has seen before, how you treat that from a statistical analysis is something that we took a proposal to the and we’ve had a lot of back and forth with them on that. And one other things based at is that that well if you can corroborate the spectrum of effectiveness from the first trial then we're more inclined to agree with that concept. And so, we -- there's then a second benefit of this study that we're been in running, which is that not only would this corroborate, this sort of spectrum of effectiveness concept, but it also shows the duration of effective after you finish Zydax, how long until the dog need another round of therapy.

And of course Zydax is very different to other drugs because they're giving a tablet every day, and you can only give that for two or three weeks. Because of safety whereas Zydax, you get four injections, one week a part. And then our expectation is you should get several months of benefit from that before you have to come back for more injections. So, we wanted to be able to go to market and be able to tell veterinarians, here is the price of our drug and here's is the benefit you get for it. Some dogs, it's going to be lifesaving, but 80% of dogs they can have some improvement or what the numbers going to be.

And then you can expect to get on average three months duration of benefit of that et cetera. So that package of information we believe is very important and I think if you get an opportunity to launch a drug once, and we've been very conscious of the fact that there's been delays in Zydax beyond what we would have hoped and what sort of investors would have hoped, but we think the work that we're doing is substantially improving the value of the Zydax asset.

Benjamin Young

And maybe last question, I know you're not disclosing or you're not reporting full financials, but can you tell us what the cash balance or the cash available for use was at the end of the first quarter?

Brad McCarthy

I can, but I won't. So, yes, we're not reporting financials just based on the advice we’ve given we don't want to discriminatorily give some details and not others, but I think what I can say, Ben, is obviously the other message would [indiscernible] we've been never taking lot of cost out of the business and the revenues are growing, and we think we're in a stable and sustainable enough position to organically grow and not rely on external funding.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Sherry Grisewood of Dawson Wood Security. Your line is open.

Sherry Grisewood

I had a conference, so I came on a few minutes late and I don’t know if you have covered this in the beginning of the call. But could you please give us some color on how the penetration of vet is going vis-à-vis the trend that we are seeing during the second and third quarters last year where do you stand in terms of your overall growth for the vet office penetration?

Robert Joseph

Look, we haven’t continued to communicate some of that data or around both nicely conflicts because it's now becoming commercially sensitive. I think we try to give an indication to shareholders when we first launched this at the topic trajectory and at the topic sort of penetration we were getting as you are familiar with. Now off course that's interesting information to our competitors and so on and so forth, so I think we cannot to be as explicit on that. We continue to invest heavily and rely heavily on FETCH as our primary value preposition.

FETCH remembering is a kind of a fine get keep process another words it helps us find dogs otherwise been treated, but minding the databases of our clinics and through that through a software that connects into their system. So then communicate with digital communications social media communications with potential customers and convinced them to use that products and then to use that sign communication modality for to retain them and we do seek typically in long-term or chronic treatments in animal health are reasonable for the drop-off number. So that paradigm is exactly what FETCH was designed to do. We continue to enhance this capability to do that.

There is a lot of focus at the moment on the digital communication side using social media and social media communication platform to Facebook, Instagram and things like that to communicate going to where the customer is rather using sort of the traditional channels of communication and reliance purely on the veterinarian having that discussion. So we’re they very vocal about the fact that our model is about helping veterinarians compete more effectively that been losing a lot of foot traffic and losing a lot of customers to online so that model is all about bringing a very effective service to them and off course that helps us by selling a lot o more products. So nothing has changed from our previous communications and they are still a key part of our strategy.

Sherry Grisewood

My second question is lot of fact that you would be giving standard financial data in this call. Can you give us some color as to what comprises the $10 million of the cost that you've taken out of operations?

Robert Joseph

Yes, sure. The big chunk of that came from administration expenses it as stated in previous relations it's roughly [$3] odd million in public company expenses that we've been able to pull out of the business and also reduce sort of the administration side of the business within in terms of headcount. We've also gone from having a large sort of personal heavy sales and marketing team to which was more over traditional approach of hitting that re-clinics with lots of feet on the ground that work to an extent we had sales that we were pleased with Glyde.

But I think our expectation has been more recently is to focus on using the FETCH platform in, if you like less clinics by getting a better trend penetration within that clinic. So the typical veterinary has between 1% and 3% of their dogs that have been treated for osteoarthritis, but 20% to 40% of those dogs should at risk will have osteoarthritis the dog lover just doesn’t know it. And so you can go to 10,000 clinics and get a market share of the current 1% to 3% of sales or you can focus on substantially less clinics but increased that treatment rates to 20% to 30% and 40%.

That's a much more cost effective way of doing than you create a substantially greater brand equity and in fact when we will view that Australian business which is kind of in the proxy for what we do here in U.S. we recognize that out our best clinics are those that have being with us as long as where we spent a lot of time with that clinic building the [OA] business within. So we've shifted if you like kind of a rich strategy to probably focusing more on penetration and as a result that has given us headcount savings as well.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Scotty Sheriff with SLF [ph]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to check a little bit, if you can go in little more details of PAR121?

Robert Joseph

So, as I mentioned with Zydax cat for example, we're continuing to progress those projects, we just haven't had any milestones in the last quarter. Where we're sitting with PAR121, a quick recap, last year, we undertook a number of studies and looking at the bone-regeneration capabilities in a number of species, and that really confirmed the original work that was done on this when we licensed it in, we also did extraction work on -- the extraction processes, so remembering there's a biological extraction, so that's coming from particular trees that grow in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific. So we did quite a bit of work on that and that provided an array of extracts.

So in another words we can now look at different fractions and potentially identify and we've done work on characterizing individual sub fractions within the lipid compound that we extract. So, that talks to moving towards potential synthetic drug compound or at least looking for potentially more concentrated drug compound. The work that we've planned for this year which we've protocol, foreign CROs identified is to move to more a -- I guess I could use a real life or real clinical offbeat scenario, so this is looking at using dog species for next round of studies and looking at there's a number of different models that we're looking at from which are what like probably like on the data along the strict confidentiality reasons.

But we're expecting that they really provide substantial data to show that not only this PAR121 regenerate the bone and moving out would shown in vitro and in viva in a number of species, but it doesn't create abnormal bone growth, that’s kind of the next piece, not that we're showing this thing works, but it works too well, in other words. So, that's good word that we expect to complete next and then if that's successful than we'll be going pretty quickly into sort of pivotal stage studies in target species. So, it is one of those projects that we -- it's not get -- it doesn't get the focus and attention like it probably say something like Zydax from the investors, but thank you for asking the question. So there's something that's continuing to work on in the background that it could become very interesting in not too distant in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

And my last question is the same question, but just little bit more on PAR122, the [indiscernible] oncologist asked?

Sherry Grisewood

So, the PAR122, look we've always communicated it is a compound that has less commercial potential, I mean PAR121 they can regenerate bone in such a short period of time, it's obviously hugely interesting, and been able to help regenerate skin is something that's of course are interesting. And I think we've focused on is those both dogs that have dermatitis for example dogs being treated with Apoquel, whether this is recent term atopic dermatitis drug, this has done very well. Once you stop the itching, the scratching what we call pruritus that tends to then stop or first of all be a nice factor for the dog arena, but it then allows the skin to start to regenerate because they’ve been scratching, bathing, and chewing, it's not only have of course disruption to the skin, but that in turn can lay the bacterial infection which causes the odor.

So, the question is to what extent this PAR122 speed that healing? We also did a lot of if you like manufacturing process development last year, and again created an array of extractions that transdermal form, so these would be ointment supply to the skin, and so we expect to use those extracts to apply to dogs with dermatitis and measure the speed at which the skin regenerates more rapidly than not using it. So, again that's probably a product that once we move to that stage we arguably have the opportunity to go outside the pharmaceutical channel for that which could have it on the market very quickly. So this would be a topical application of a cream that regenerates skin completely. We still think we would have some cleans around that and at some point could give a pharmaceutical indication, but certainly in the short-term we could potentially move that to market quite rapidly once that next phase of endeavors is successful.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] That will conclude the Q&A portion of this call. At this time, I would now like to turn the conference back to Mr. Joseph for closing remarks.

Robert Joseph

Thank you for the questions and thank you for participating today, I'd like to remind our investors that we have published a comprehensive press release, and we've also published guidance for 2017 and filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F in March, in case you did not see those release is there on our website in the Investor's tab. So, thank you for the questions and thank you for your investment in Parnell. We wish you a good evening. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect your line.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.