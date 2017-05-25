CSRA's (CSRA) CEO Lawrence Prior on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CSRA, Inc. (NYSE:CSRA)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 24, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Stuart Davis - VP of IR & Strategy

Lawrence Prior - CEO, President and Director

David Keffer - CFO and EVP

Analysts

Edward Caso - Wells Fargo Securities

Joseph Vafi - Loop Capital Markets

Rayna Kumar - Evercore ISI

Gautam Khanna - Cowen and Company

Krishna Sinha - Vertical Research Partners

Francis Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Brian Ruttenbur - Drexel Hamilton

Stuart Davis

Thank you, Nicole. Welcome, everyone to today's quarterly earnings conference call. Larry Prior, our CEO; and Dave Keffer, our CFO, are here to discuss our financial results for the quarter and the year, our position in the market and our forward outlook into fiscal year 2018. Today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations portion of our website, where you'll also find the earnings release and supplemental financial presentation slides that we'll be using during today's call.

Turning to Slide 2 of that presentation, please note that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. In addition, the statements represent our views as of today and subsequent events may cause our views to change. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

Finally, as shown on Slide 3, we'll discuss some non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics which we believe provide useful information for investors. The slide deck for today's call includes the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Larry who'll begin on Slide 4.

Lawrence Prior

Thanks, Stuart. Good afternoon, everybody and welcome to the call. We're excited to finish this year on a strong note and even more excited about what's to come in fiscal year 2018. The fourth quarter was highlighted by superb earnings, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS both well ahead of plan and we, again, had robust bookings. These achievements are the direct result of building brilliant teams, something I've been talking about since we launched.

On earnings, it's all about program execution by dedicated project teams, working tough technical challenges and being aligned to around delivering shareholder value is a really important strategic imperative. The bookings are delivered by really good proposal teams that bring together customer insight and technology understanding to create innovative solutions under really tight time pressure. Our people really make a positive difference each and every single day. I simply couldn't be prouder of the efforts of the entire company and I thank every employee for all their hard work this last year.

Most importantly, the successes of last year give us confidence that we'll achieve organic growth in revenue in fiscal year 2018 while also maintaining strong profitability and free cash flow generation.

With our first full fiscal year now on the books, I want to take a fresh look at where we're on the 3 major points of our investment thesis that we laid out when we formed. Specifically, I'll address our views, first, on our end market; second, revenue growth profile; and then third, our capital allocation. I'll then ask Dave to speak to our guidance for next year and our long term earnings growth outlook.

First, our view of the market. We remain focused on the federal government and the state and local and international government markets related to it. At the time of the spin, our view was that the federal spending would grow very slowly, maybe 1% or so per year. We now expect a slight improvement in the level of spend and we're more optimistic about the long term market opportunity for CSRA. We're well positioned with many of the new administration's priorities, including defense, border security, cybersecurity, care for our veterans and driving efficiencies through technology and shared service delivery. To that point, we won major new business in FY '17 in each of these areas that are so important to the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed into law a $1.1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September, the end of its fiscal year. The budget adds $15 billion towards defense and $1.5 billion for border security. Noticeably absent were the $18 billion in cuts for domestic spending that the administration had initially proposed, with discretionary budgets for the civil agencies now being generally flat. This is positive for CSRA and it's positive for our industry.

Certainty around budgets and increased spending levels should lead to stronger-than-usual award activity in the June and September quarters. Our customers have relatively little time to put money under contract, so we're proactively reaching out to our customers with white papers and solutions that meet their mission needs and using existing contracts and available contract sealing to cover. The quick-turn nature of the services market makes it the primary beneficiary in an environment of this type.

Just yesterday, the administration published its budget request for government fiscal year 2018 which generally follows the outline of the skinny budget laid out in March. I see the FY '17 funding negotiations as a blueprint for the way forward in FY '18. The administration has called for increases in funding for its priorities and Congress will likely work compromises that address portions of those priorities without serious cuts to other agencies. We'll continue to see dramatic headlines and dramatic policy statements, but the Congress has turned to governing and we expect the budgets won't change as dramatically as the headlines might suggest.

We'll probably begin fiscal year 2018 with a little drama given how much work needs to be done. I expect that we will begin the year with a continuing resolution but will be off of a higher FY '17 budget and we do not expect a government shutdown. At some point in the fall, Congress will also have to increase the debt ceiling and reach another spending compromise to avoid the sequestration caps, but there are strong bipartisan consensus around both of these actions.

In total, compared to the time of the spin, we expect a more positive macro environment for CSRA in our industry, with more budget certainty, increased spending on national security and then protected budgets in the civil agencies as we see the Senate engage in the process which brings me to the second point, our revenue outlook.

At the spin, we spoke of long term organic revenue growth rate of about 2% to 3%, meeting a point or 2 better than the market growth rate. We've been working through some of the churn that was built in at the spin and portions of that will continue, but we're forecasting organic growth in 2018 and we're now more bullish on the long term growth outlook than we've ever been.

Business development is the foundation for growth and George Batsakis and his BD team, working hand-in-hand with our group leaders, have been putting up strong numbers all year. In the fourth quarter, we booked $1.3 billion in awards for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x, our ninth straight quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 or greater.

Through the hard work of our go-to-market teams over the past year, we were able to overcome the slowdowns from administration transition and budget uncertainty that we had previewed on the last call. 56% of the bookings in the quarter were for new business and our win rate on new business was once again above our target rate of 25%. Over the full year, we booked $6.9 billion in awards for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x. Moreover, we won $3.8 billion in new business during the year which should yield north of $700 million in annual revenue when we're fully ramped.

Bidding remains at a furious pace. At the end of the quarter, we had $11 billion in submits outstanding. In the first quarter, we expect to submit another $7 billion in bids and we could have about $6 billion adjudicated. Looking only at new business, we have about $6.5 billion awaiting decision, including 16 opportunities that are each greater than $100 million in total value.

This quarter, our 2 largest new awards were with the Environmental Protection Agency. The first is a $266 million 5-year contract to develop and operate the EPA's infrastructure and application platforms. Key tasks on this effort include data center management, application hosting, application deployment and maintenance, geospatial service support, network security, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

The second win is a 5-year $58 million contract to provision, maintain and support the EPA's high-performance computing environment as well as its scientific visualization hardware and software. Kevin Connell, who leads our science and engineering business within the civil group, has done a great job in positioning us with the EPA under its changing mandate.

We get many questions from investors about the potential for reductions to our EPA business. While we do have some policy-related work that could be at risk, most of our work with the EPA and throughout our portfolio is around enterprise and next-generation IT. In fact, these 2 new contracts are both takeaways and are essential to agency operations, plus IT is seen as an enabler for cost savings.

We expect to grow our EPA business based on the compelling value proposition that we offer. Competitive excellence generally trumps market pressure.

A key part of our revenue growth outlook derives from adoption of next-generation IT across government. As the technology bridge to the government, we leverage our alliance in emerging technology partners' investments in R&D and next-generation products to improve our clients' mission, productivity and cost efficiency. We have master service agreements in place with both Microsoft and Amazon Web Services as well as the capability to resell Azure and AWS services on GSA schedule 70. This reach allows us to select the right solution at the right cost point that meets our clients' missions.

Another developing growth area centers around background investigation, insider threat and continuous monitoring. This is an area that is ripe for technology innovation. In addition to our recent OPM win which is ramping nicely, we're performing work in this area in all 4 of our groups and we recently received a new award in our intelligence group with more awards expected shortly. The demand for these services is massive, as evidenced by the number of our peer companies who cited the shortage of cleared staff on their most recent earnings calls. I believe that CSRA is the company that can best attack this problem and address the huge market opportunity with a technology edge.

We're also seeing a slight pickup in downrange activity, consistent with the increase in defense spending and the current global threat environment. We will manage our risk well as we support our defense and intelligence customers in the theater.

Across all of our markets, we're seeing more large and consolidated opportunities. We're focusing more of our resources on these larger deals which generally have less competition and higher returns. Given our scale, there's really no services contract that is too large for us to bid, to win and to execute.

Last year, we had 2 adjudications north of $500 million in contract value for new work and we won both of them. We're currently targeting 16 bids for new work in excess of $500 million each that the government is expected to award in fiscal year 2018, 4 of which are already pending. Our team is truly energized about the investments in these opportunities and we expect to win more than our fair share of these megadeals and further accelerate revenue growth as we look at FY '18.

Revenue growth translates into more opportunities for our people, enhancing our culture, improving morale and enabling investments in continuous learning and development. We continue to have success in staffing as we pivot towards growth. In the fourth quarter, we had a highest number of hires to date, including large numbers of talented millennials attracted to next-generation technology. We've grown headcount over our last 2 quarters and expect that trend to strengthen in fiscal year 2018.

So fiscal year 2017 set the foundation for our return to growth. Every quarter, we got a little better in year-over-year revenue compares and we won substantial new business. In fiscal year 2018, we expect to be in our 2% to 3% organic growth target range. And looking further out when we win our Greenway and TSA impact recompetes and our share of new megadeals, we have the opportunity to do even better than our original growth target. In terms of competitive positioning, I wouldn't trade places with any company in our industry today.

That brings me to my third and final point. I see allocating capital as one of our key strategic responsibilities. At the spin, we had $3.1 billion in total debt and we laid out at that time a balanced capital allocation plan of 50% debt paydown, 40% shareholder return and 10% M&A. Since the spin, we actually spent 79% on debt paydown and 21% on shareholder returns with no M&A. Over the next few years, we'll likely take down debt a little bit slowly, gradually dedicating less than half of our free cash flow towards debt reduction and bringing our capital allocation more into balance.

Within that context, I'm pleased to report that we're -- signed a definitive agreement on our first acquisition as a public company. NES Associates will bring us strong competitive advantage as we compete for large network opportunities in upcoming years, another example of how we live our tagline Think next. Now.

Though small, NES provides very specific expertise in defense telecom, infrastructure and applications architecture as well as implementation services. NES has hands-on expertise with nearly every military base network infrastructure, both CONUS and OCONUS and this experience can directly translate to other security-sensitive customers, such as Homeland Security as well as the intelligence community.

NES Founder and CEO Andy Gomer has built an outstanding company and will be an important part of our network business going forward. Andy is a real roll-up-your-sleeves leader, acting as chief network engineer and working directly with customers to design high-performance, low-cost network solutions.

There's a great team at NES. We can't wait to have all of the employees join us and we're looking forward to competing together.

We expect this acquisition to be slightly accretive to our fiscal year 2018 results, but the real upside potential is in driving organic revenue growth.

Deeply understanding the network that connects the mission to compute will enable us to eliminate many of the barriers to adoption of next-generation IT. Digital transformation efforts rely on the availability of secure, high-bandwidth highly resilient and low-latency network infrastructures that can enable hyperscale functionality to accelerate cloud operating models. Becoming this network-transformation leader will accelerate the adoption of CSRA's next-gen digital solution offerings. Even more simply, we believe the key capabilities, the innovations and the past performance from NES will significantly improve our win probability on several very large pursuits across the company beginning almost immediately.

Now Dave will provide more detail on our financial results and our forward outlook.

David Keffer

Thanks, Larry and good afternoon, everyone. As Larry said, we had a strong quarter across the board and completed a very productive year in the life of our company. We met Q4 consensus for revenue and significantly exceeded our plan and expectations for profitability. I'm pleased to post such strong earnings growth in the quarter and the year, underscoring CSRA's commitment to long term earnings growth.

Turning to Slide 5, let me hit the high points of the income statement. Revenue for the quarter was $1.25 billion or $8 million above the midpoint of guidance given on the last call. Quarterly revenue was up 3% sequentially and down 3% from revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016. The year-over-year decline was our lowest, going back several years. And in every quarter this year, the year-over-year revenue comparisons improved.

Revenue for fiscal year 2017 was $5.0 billion, down 4% compared to pro forma revenue for fiscal year 2016.

Our contract mix was relatively unchanged, with 45% of quarterly revenue on fixed-price contracts, 21% on time and material contracts and 34% on cost-plus contracts.

As I walk through the earnings performance, please keep in mind that as laid out in our Form 8-K filing on April 10, 2017, we've taken recurring pension income out of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets out of adjusted EPS.

For reference, fiscal year 2017 included $92 million of recurring pension income and $50 million of acquisition-related intangibles amortization, excluding the amortization related to SRA contract backlog. The Q4 amounts were $20 million and $11 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $207 million for the quarter which was up 5% year-over-year. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5% was consistent with our high watermark in Q2, driven by strong contract performance and disciplined cost management as well as some non-recurring pickups.

You'll see in the 10-K tomorrow that net EAC adjustments on fixed-price contracts for the quarter totaled $8 million which was several million dollars above our expectation and our view of the sustainable performance level. In addition, SG&A in the fourth quarter was several million dollars lower than our sustainable level due to some onetime offsets.

For the year, adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.9%, an improvement of 80 basis points compared to fiscal year 2016 and substantially above our long term margin target which I'll address later in my remarks.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.49, up 7% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016.

Our effective tax rate in the quarter was 36% which was down about 3 percentage points from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016. Our tax rate for the full year was also 36% which is 1 to 2 points below our expected long term rate.

For the full year, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.91 which was up 10% compared to fiscal year 2016.

Using our previous definitions, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter would've been $227 million or $18 million above the top end of guidance from the last call. Similarly, adjusted diluted EPS would have been $0.54 or about $0.06 above the top end of our prior guidance.

Beyond the pension income and acquisition amortization that I noted earlier, key Q4 GAAP expenses included $16 million from the mark-to-market of the pension plans and $72 million in separation and merger costs, the majority of which was a $61 million expense related to our IP Matters Agreement with CSC.

Now turning to Slide 6. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $50 million and free cash flow was $62 million. Free cash flow exceeded operating cash flow because the IP Matters Agreement payment is excluded from free cash flow as a non-recurring separation-related payment.

Days sales outstanding were 54 days which is an improvement of 1 day compared to the third quarter of 2017.

In Q4, we deployed $20 million to pay down debt and $16 million in dividends.

As of March 31, 2017, we had $126 million in cash and cash equivalent and $2.6 billion in debt.

On to the forward outlook. With a year of strong bookings success, we're forecasting organic growth in revenue and free cash flow and robust performance in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

As shown on Slide 7, we now project fiscal year 2018 revenue between $5 billion and $5.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $770 million and $800 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share between $1.88 and $2 and free cash flow between $330 million and $380 million.

At the midpoint of guidance, revenue growth would be 2.1% with adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4%. Earnings would be relatively flat as the result of significant outperformance in fiscal year 2017, especially in the fourth quarter. Compared to the midpoint of our prior guidance for FY '17 which better reflects sustainable profitability, FY '18 guidance implies EPS growth for the year of about 5%. Free cash flow is up 8% at the midpoint of our guidance, driven in part by the $25 million reimbursement from the 2013 divestiture of assets that we referenced on our Q2 call. We expect to receive that payment in the first half of our fiscal year.

In terms of revenue visibility, at the midpoint of guidance, we expect that about 85% of our revenue would come from existing business. Of the remaining 15%, over half would come from recompetes with the remainder from new business.

On the recompetes and new business, we expect profitability to generally be below our corporate average for the first year or so and then to rise as we complete startup activities, introduce innovation and deliver more efficiently.

The expectation that we've built into our guidance for fiscal year 2018 for new business revenue is lower than in the guidance range we originally gave for fiscal year 2017 even though our new business momentum is significantly higher today than a year ago.

We're still ramping up some of our larger FY '17 wins, so we expect quarterly revenue and earnings to step up through the year, with the first quarter being slightly below the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, driven by the continued wind-downs of our STRATCOM and LMP contracts and some equipment purchases that were pulled forward into the fourth quarter. The year-over-year comparison for the first quarter will also be our toughest as a result of the pickup on a DHS program that we've discussed on our prior Q1 call.

Looking over the rest of the year, we see strong year-over-year performance in the back half of the year, leading to organic growth for the full year.

Margins have stayed relatively constant over the course of the year.

Let me touch on some of the key assumptions underlying our guidance. First, we're assuming that we win both of our major recompetes. On that topic, the timing on Greenway seems to be holding around late summer or early fall, but the decision on TSA impacts has pushed out and we're still awaiting the award announcement. On all other recompetes, we're assuming win rates consistent with our experience in fiscal year 2017.

Second, we're assuming adjudications of new work follow the time lines we've seen over the last 2 years, so we're building in a reasonable amount of time for normal delays and protests. We're also assuming a 25% win rate on new business, though we were at 35% for last year.

And third, we assume that we close on the NES acquisition in the second quarter. The acquisition contributes relatively little to our guidance, assuming no top line synergies. If we're able to leverage NES into some large program wins, we'll update guidance as appropriate.

To close my section, I'll pick up on what Larry started and provide an update on our views on adjusted EBITDA margins and adjusted EPS growth.

Our long term adjusted EBITDA margin target at the time of the spin was 16% to 17%. Of that, pension accounts for about 180 basis points. So on an apples-to-apples basis, we're currently guiding for our margins to be above our long term target again in FY '18.

As we look to the future, we will balance our demonstrated commitment to sustain high margins, with a rising likelihood of acquiring companies and winning large programs to grow our earnings. We're firmly committed to both growing our EBITDA and delivering industry-leading profitability.

All of the factors that Larry and I discussed today support our long term objective of high single-digit earnings growth. Compared to the original model, relatively more of that will come from revenue growth and capital deployment which is well supported by our business-development trends and the opportunities we see on the M&A front.

Now back to Larry for some closing remarks.

Lawrence Prior

Thanks, Dave. In closing, I want to communicate the commitment of this management team and recognize the energy and creativity of our CSRA employees to address the challenges and to take advantage of the opportunities that arise in our business.

As we stood at this company, there were several items that were mandated by the complex nature of the transaction. In each case, we've taken concrete actions to improve them. We renegotiated the terms of our original IP Matters Agreement with CSC, eliminating $55 million of future payments and acquiring the rights to certain technologies. We expect to complete a sale and leaseback transaction in FY '18 with our corporate headquarters facility that will provide a small influx of cash and upgrade our employees' work environment. We've substantially lowered our debt load so that our balance sheet can be used to our advantage. We've lowered and, in many cases, fixed the interest rate on our debt to simultaneously reduce expense and risk. We've changed some of our non-GAAP measures so that the cash attributes of the business are more transparent and comparable to our peers. We've lowered our unfunded pension liability by offering and paying lump sum buyout packages for eligible participants.

All of these financial management moves are in addition to the primary thrust of the company, including deepening our partnerships with our key strategic partners like AWS and Microsoft, forging new relationships with emerging technology companies and developing new solutions that can be sold across our customer base.

You can count on this team to relentlessly address the elements that are in our control for the benefit of shareholders, including making a market for next-generation IT, aggressively targeting new work, appropriately controlling our costs and actively investing in talent.

With that, operator, we're now ready to take questions.

Edward Caso

Curious, one of your competitors came out and is now doing a Bossier City-like facility in their bid process. Is -- are you seeing more competitors doing that? Is that any risk to your competitive advantage in this area?

Lawrence Prior

No. I applaud any and all of our industry that look to invest in onshore capabilities so our whole industry of market is competitive as we try to move to next-gen IT yet. I was at that company and we had started that endeavor to move work to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in fact, 10 years ago. I think it's great they're taking that on and I think it's good for our customers, good for our market.

Edward Caso

Within the revenue guidance, what's the swing factor with the Greenway and ITIP?

David Keffer

It's difficult to put a pinpoint on that, Ed, given the timing questions around both. And while we expect award announcements this summer, as we noted earlier, potentially early fall, the actual timing of a transition to a new contract is still very much up in the air. We'll work with those customers to finalize that thinking and so I'd hesitate to put a specific number on a swing factor on either, much less the combination of the 2.

Edward Caso

Real quick one here, average share count and guidance?

David Keffer

Consistent with our FY '17 share count in the 164 million to 165 million range.

Joseph Vafi

I was wondering if you could give us an idea on the omnibus spending bill. Do you expect to see awards hit based on the active vehicles that you have now or do you expect more contract announcements or a combination of both?

Lawrence Prior

Yes, I think it's C, all of the above, Joe, that there is, we think, a dam about to break of bids awaiting decision that's of significant magnitude for ourselves as well as the industry. We also think that the amount of money they've got to obligate, put to work between now and the end of the year, there's no better vehicle than the contracts of the service industry. We're actively out there with customers, working on great IT ideas to help them with that. And there was an explanation for it. When the Trump administration put out there an executive order on cybersecurity, there's a real emphasis on looking at the infrastructure, the new hardware, the new software just to bring yourself up to a modicum of capability to defend the network and then an emphasis on moving shared services. So we think with that catalyst of the Executive Order, the omnibus funding, I think our industry and our company, especially, is well positioned to take advantage of it.

Joseph Vafi

Okay. And then just one more follow-up on the omnibus there. Obviously, I think the omnibus bill had good spending levels in it for the civilian government agencies as well as DoD. How does that -- I guess, does your outlook change at all on the civilian business as a result of what came in on the omnibus bill versus kind of where we were before that spending bill got enacted?

Lawrence Prior

Well, when you think of -- when we saw the skinny budget, there was a bit of trepidation over how well funded the civil agencies would be and the omnibus did a great job, I think, in a balanced approach of funding across all of the federal government. So our comfort level increased with the omnibus as compared to the skinny budget. And then even with the current FY '18 submission, it's good to see an investment in overall federal IT spending and it's great to see the technology modernization fund. So all of the work being done by Will Hurd and Gerry Connolly and the leadership on the Hill is resonating in this White House and I think that's a positive theme regardless of where the budget goes next over the course of the summer.

Rayna Kumar

Could you discuss the drivers of the revenue acceleration you expect in the second half? And then separately, could you tell us how we should think about FY '18 headcount growth and utilization?

Lawrence Prior

Yes. So to start on the revenue, we talked at our last call that as we won the background investigation work and then the large army contract to support C4ISR, it wasn't ramping as fast as we had hoped. It's beginning to pick up momentum. We think it will continue throughout the year. We also see just a healthy pipeline of new work. So when Dave talked about the 15% of the work both, half about recompete, half new, you'll see that one with our conservative estimation of the ramps for those and that's what tends to drive the second half performance.

David Keffer

On your second question about headcount growth and utilization, we've seen relatively steady labor utilization rates in recent quarters and would expect the same moving forward. We're being careful to continue to invest in the growth of the business and sufficiently fund business development and B&P investments in the business but at a relatively constant rate throughout FY '18. So you should see headcount growth increase at about the same level that we see revenue increase over time. And obviously, the further that we get into the year, the further that STRATCOM and LMP are going to be in our rearview mirror.

Rayna Kumar

Great. And could you quantify pricing trends in the fourth quarter and your expectations for pricing going into FY '18?

David Keffer

I wouldn't say we've seen a significant shift in pricing trends over any 1 or 2 quarters, in aggregate. Over the last couple of years, we've seen a gradual decline in the LPTA trends that have grown in years prior but nothing earth shattering over the last quarter or 2. Larry?

Lawrence Prior

We do have a phenomenon, where we're bidding so much we're going to win more than our fair share of it and will bias ourselves to starting lots of new programs. And you think of 5- to a 10-year history of a program, its profitability is lowest in year one. And then as you go to year 2, 3, 4, you're moving them to fixed-price delivery performance options and you're gaining knowledge. So as we really double down on bringing in new, new work, we'll have a bit of a headwind on profitability of that work transitioning it within a year or so to where we'd like to see the glide path to be, but that's very purposeful. And Dave talked about how our base is going to sustain the margin, our efficiency and cost management will sustain margin, but our one headwind is we're going to try and grow and take on a lot of new work that will require that discovery phase.

Gautam Khanna

I had a couple of questions. So first, in the guidance, is there any contribution contemplated from NES? And if so, how much in terms of revenue and perhaps EPS, if you can give to us?

David Keffer

Gautam, it's Dave. Yes, our guidance does include the assumption that the NES acquisition closes in the second quarter. It's not a large acquisition. And given that it is a small, very strategic tuck-in and Larry can touch on the strategic fit further if you'd like, the financial impact is very small. And by our practice, we don't comment on the specifics of it, but it's a partial year and a tuck-in deal, so not the driver of the organic growth that you're seeing in our guidance.

Lawrence Prior

Yes. I mean, where the real value is, is the improved P win on a host of bids, where Andy Gomer and his team, Jack Curran and the Army team, have tremendous value add on the set of opportunities. So we expect at each call, we'll be updating on the contribution in the growth of organic revenue as we benefit from their competencies around network design and implementation. That's just fundamental. I mean, the network fabric has been so stressed. Think of Amazon creating the snowball and the snowmobile to have to use hard drives in reality to move data and we've got to do better with a network fabric if we're going to accelerate adoption of cloud. And Andy and Jack on the team, they absolutely have the secret sauce.

Gautam Khanna

Is there any way you could help us frame how large it might be? I'm just -- I mean, I understand it may be immaterial in the scheme of $5 billion of revenue, but is it $20 million, $30 million? Just ballpark it for us.

David Keffer

We'll announce in the 10-K. That'll hit the wires tomorrow morning that the purchase price is around $100 million, Gautam. I wouldn't -- I'd hesitate to give you the exact -- kind of the profit impacts in the partial year timing.

Lawrence Prior

And we need to close it first.

Gautam Khanna

All right. I understand. Okay. The other thing I was wondering, obviously, the bookings -- the awards were strong in the quarter, yet the backlog was down sequentially in both funded and all-in backlog. Could you speak to was there any de-scoping of work or anything that explains the downtick in funded and unfunded?

David Keffer

Sure. On the total backlog side, Gautam, there were a couple of aged contracts that came out this quarter through the usual quarter cleanup process that we go through. The funded is really just a matter of the timing of certain funding events and recompetes. Obviously, you're aware of 2 of the larger ones. We have other sole-source extensions that are in process now. So some of our largest contracts are kind of in that phase and will come with funding in the process, so that's really just the normal kind of quarterly perturbations of the funded backlog number. I wouldn't read too much into that.

Lawrence Prior

And then as we transition to the new LMSS contract, there was an older preceding one, where we've got new ceiling, new work so we cleaned up the backlog of the old contract. We also just won another army IDIQ contract, so it looks like the army's well positioned to manage any downrange contingencies they need.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And just last one, the Fed civil margins, it looked like they were like north of 18% in the quarter. And obviously, you mentioned the $8 million of aggregate positive in catch-ups. Is there anything that we should be mindful of as we move into fiscal '18 and beyond of programs that were extraordinarily profitable that are potentially winding down that could be headwinds that -- or is it -- because, obviously, the question is the over-under on the margin as you transition to new work. Is there anything where the big programs, very profitable programs right now that are entering a phase over the next year or 2 that may be less rich in terms of profitability?

David Keffer

No, Gautam. I think the -- that's the short answer is no there. You've seen from FY '16 to FY '17, the volume of net favorable EAC adjustments has come down significantly as we reached kind of a more steady state on those large fixed-price programs. So I wouldn't say there was anything particularly unique in the FY '17 results on those programs. And when you look at the segment operating income numbers that you mentioned, we're just now kind of reaching a point where those have relevant comparability year-over-year. We do have some strong-performing, really exceptionally efficient programs on both sides of the business helping in civil market as well as in the defense and intel market. Nothing worth noting on the call.

Lawrence Prior

Yes. And the only place I see the headwinds, Gautam, is on the magnitude and the number of the new wins we're going after and that if we win more than our fair share of those, that will be a bit of a headwind, but we're pretty good at improving that over time. To that point, Gautam, if you think about the real success that, that civil organization has had in wins all year, we've actually got some of those large programs that are in their infancy. You've got the OPM background investigation, you've got the SEC work, you've got the Department of Commerce work and those are programs we would expect their margins to expand as we gain knowledge and deliver innovation.

Krishna Sinha

I have two questions. One, you said for your key assumptions on the guidance for next year that you expected recompetes to be at a rate similar to FY '17. What was your FY '17 trailing 12-month recompete win rate?

David Keffer

We've said over the long term, we expect that win rate to be in the 85% range. That's about what we had for most of the quarters of FY '17 and what we would anticipate going forward.

Lawrence Prior

Yes, the anomaly in '17 was the lingering loss in '16 of STRATCOM. So that took the number down to about 75% for the full year '17 when it finally hit after the protest period. We expect to get that back up to 85% or north of it as we go into the new year.

Krishna Sinha

Okay. And then on free cash flow, so your guidance is for $330 million to $380 million. I know that in your definition of free cash flow, you had excluded some onetime items and, going forward, you talked about a little bit from the sale-leaseback. Is there any other onetime items included in that free cash flow number? Or how should we think about that free cash flow number going forward? I just want to -- I'm just trying to get a sense of what the sort of operating cash flow minus CapEx number really is.

David Keffer

Sure, to your specific question, the sale-leaseback is not contemplated in the $330 million to $380 million number we talked about today. And we had a unique item related to the $65 million payment in the fourth quarter that was excluded, but we don't anticipate anything similar in FY '18. The only kind of onetime item that might bear mentioning is the $25-million-or-so item that we've talked a few quarters ago that was an outflow in FY '17 that should return to us in the form of an inflow related to a divestiture from years ago. That inflow should return to us in '18. So again, about $25 million relates to that. Nothing else rises to the level of unique or onetime item that would go into that guidance.

Krishna Sinha

Okay. So it sounds like there's -- there'll be some tailwind from a sale-leaseback, no DXC payment and then a $25 million inflow that's also not included in that $330 million to $380 million. Is that correct?

David Keffer

The $25 million is included in the $330 million to $380 million. So we expect that in the first half of the year. Again, that'll come in the form of a change in working capital from one quarter to the next. It's one of the reasons why we're optimistic about a favorable change in working capital from '17 to '18, if you want to look at it that way.

Lawrence Prior

And to that point, the FY '17 free cash flow was decremented by that $25 million outflow in '17.

David Keffer

Right.

Brian Ruttenbur

Just first question is on the margins. Do you expect kind of adjusted EBITDA margins -- you're talking 14% to 15%. As I back in everything, you're going to be about 15% in '18. Assuming you win Groundbreaker and the TSA program, you'll -- what I'm hearing -- I'm just trying to piece it all together, that you're going to see a slight downtick in '19, maybe 20, 30 basis points. Is that kind of the right way to think about things kind of going forward? Is that you'll be hovering around this maybe slightly above 15% and slightly below if you win the Groundbreaker as you have these new wins come on?

David Keffer

Brian, I'd hesitate to provide an FY '19 outlook for margins as specific as that. Certainly, the Groundbreaker to Greenway and ITIP to impact transitions will be 2 of the factors that influence our thinking about FY '19 margins, but likewise, we have billions of dollars of pending new business opportunities that we're enthusiastic about our chances on and we look for every one of those to be a great opportunity for us to grow into FY '19. The margin profile of those is obviously still yet to be determined. We'll continue to invest in growth and we'll continue to do everything we can to expand margins in current programs. Exactly how that shakes out in FY '19 is still too far into the future for me to give you a good gauge on.

Lawrence Prior

And I think you'll here on the part of the team a commitment to focus on EBITDA and EPS growth in absolute terms. I mean, obviously, we're going to deliver the margins that we can. I mean, you've seen that from this team, but we're going to go after growth and we're going to deliver growth.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. And then, in terms of a macro question. On the '18 budget, anything -- on the proposed '18 budget, besides hearing that you expect a CR likely for probably the first -- the fourth calendar quarter of this year, what else do you expect and what else do you see in that budget? Is it encouraging? Is there any red flags that you see and cuts in critical areas or critical departments?

Lawrence Prior

No, I mean, I start with looking for major themes, so looking at the support for the Defense Department and national security; the commitment to our veterans in the VA; Homeland Security, with a real emphasis on protecting our borders; infrastructure around DoT; cyber across the board, but especially with FBI. I think they are all positive themes. And when I talked about that blueprint from '17, focus on the positive themes that will fare well in the congressional process as we think of getting to a CR and an omnibus. Yes, there's a lot of drama about reductions to civil agencies. What we saw in '17 was that got muted during the negotiations and looked more consistent like a CR in year-to-year flatness. I really love the theme around cyber IT investment and I think they also see it as an enabler to get the kind of labor savings that, at some point, they're going to have to take on. And I don't see it as a year 1 initiative, but I do think you're going to see some re-engineering and business process improvement across every one of the agencies.

Francis Atkins

I wanted to ask a little bit about the segments? Can you give us any color on the bookings by segment, where, as you look at the budget, anticipated growth on civil versus defense and intelligence as you see that throughout to '18?

Lawrence Prior

We see it fairly balanced across both segments and all 4 groups. They all built robust pipelines. They've got similar amount of energy in bids awaiting decision. So no, that was a pleasant surprise as we looked over the course of the last year going into a new administration that -- and it's really the most energized environment I've seen in 10 years with the number of opportunities out there, so many of them megadeals north of $500 million that require complex teaming, incredible past performance hurdles and I think next to field, but is really great for all of our groups.

Francis Atkins

Okay, great. Can you talk a little bit about the decision on the IPMA and what impact that has on 2018 guidance?

David Keffer

Sure. It's Dave, Frank. We -- the impact on our FY '18 guidance is about $22.5 million of profitability improvement from year-to-year, given that we had about $22.5 million, about 3 quarters worth of the IP Matters Agreement in our adjusted results for FY '17 and that goes away in FY '18. It was out of the free cash flow number that we talked about because of that $65 million payment being a onetime item in '17. So no change in the year-over-year comparison for our guidance there. In terms of the agreement, it struck us as a win-win for both sides and we're pleased with the result.

Lawrence Prior

And we saw this as a great opportunity to invest in the growth of the company and then the talented people who do all the hard work. So we really looked at how could we take the advantages of that renegotiated agreement and look at adding solution architects, look at adding investment and time and resources with the enabling technology companies that we work at -- work with. We just did an offsite 2 weeks ago where we had several hundred people attend to include 50 customers, introduced 8 of the best companies out of Silicon Valley all focused on artificial intelligence and really thinking about data analytics to do better for enterprise IT; and then just looking at investing in our employees, whether it's mirror pay or education. They're going to fuel our growth. So we know we're burning hot with our margins today. We're looking at defending them as we grow in the new year and we just wanted to invest to fuel that growth.

Francis Atkins

Okay, great. That make sense. And last couple for me, can you give us anticipated separation merger and integrated costs and guidance? And then, can you talk a little bit about driving improved capital intensity in the model?

David Keffer

To your first question there, Frank, we would expect a few million a quarter of merger and separation-related costs for most of FY '18 as we finalize the system integrations and the remaining IT investments. You broke up a little bit on your second question. Can you walk through that one again for us?

Francis Atkins

Yes. What are some of the initiatives you're doing to drive improved capital intensity of the business lines?

David Keffer

Sure. I can talk to that a bit. I mean, as we've discussed in the past, much of the capital intensity in our business today relates to direct program support and -- as opposed to back-office IT investments. In terms of those direct program investments, going forward, we see occasional bids that involve some capital intensity. It's not the norm, but we don't shy away from them when we do see. Certain of our large bids moving forward, we'll have capital intensity to them and we love those opportunities. They're some scaled, really exceptional opportunities for us to bring our next-gen IT models to government. With that said, I wouldn't necessarily expect the IT -- or the capital intensity of the business to grow over time, if anything, to moderate a bit.

Stuart Davis

Nicole, definitely like to thank you for your help on today's call and obviously, thank everybody on the call today on behalf of CSRA.

Just a note, Larry, Dave and I are going to be out on the road over the next several weeks and we look forward to meeting with our investors and getting deeper into the CSRA story.

