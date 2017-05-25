McDonald's (MCD) Presents at Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD)

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 24, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Enrique Hernandez – Chairman

Jerry Krulewitch – Corporate Secretary

Rick Lenny – Non-Executive Chairman of Information Resources

Sriram Madhusoodanan – Investor Voice of Seattle

Alexa Kasmarsky – Don Sheldon

Patrick McDonald – The Marco Consulting Group

James Kilkenny – The Holy Land Principles

Sister Mary Ann O'Ryan – Benedictine Sister of Chicago

Amanda Halley – Board Member-As You Saw

Gregory Achille – Civil Rights and Social Justice Advocate

Steve Easterbrook – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Operator

The information in this presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of May 24, 2017. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements. A list of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements is detailed in the company's filings with the SEC, such as its annual and quarterly reports. Access our SEC filings by going to corporate.mcdonalds.com/mcd/investors.

Our website also includes reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures we mentioned in our presentation, if any, to their corresponding GAAP measures. Those reconciliations may be found at investor.mcdonalds.com.

Enrique Hernandez

Good morning, it is great day to be here with all of you. I'm honored to serve as Chairman of your Board of Directors, and I welcome you to McDonald's 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, and I hereby call this meeting in order. In addition to everyone here, we're joined by those of you listening on our webcast, and for those of you here in the room, you have a copy of the agenda for our meeting today and information about our procedures.

But first I'd like to introduce the people with me here on the stage. To my immediate left is Steve Easterbrook, Chief Executive Officer; to his left also Jerry Krulewitch, our General Counsel; and finally to his left is Kevin Ozan, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'm also pleased to introduce our Board of Directors, who are nominees for election at this meeting. In addition to Steve Easterbrook, they are Lloyd Dean, President and CEO of Dignity Health; Bob Eckert, operating partner of Fleetman Fly Sure and Low; Margo Georgiadis, CEO of Mattel; Jeanne Jackson, President and Strategic Advisory of Nike; Rick Lenny, non-Executive Chairman of Information Resources; John Mulligan, Executive Vice President and COO at Target; Sheila Penrose, non-Executive Chairman of Joan Lang LaSalle; John Rogers Jr., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ariel Investments; and Miles White, Chairman and CEO of Abbott Laboratories.

Also with us today is our Chairman Emeritus Andy McKenna, and I like all those Directors and Andy to please stand and be recognized. Thank you. I think we're all fortunate to have this great board. So we'll begin our business this morning with a presentation, the proxy proposals and later you'll hear from Steve. I'll also offer a few comments later. But this time, I'd like to turn to Jerry Krulewitch, our Corporate Secretary, to describe our procedures for the business in this meeting. Jerry?

Jerry Krulewitch

Thank you, Rick. I can advise that a quorum of the company's shares outstanding is present to conduct the meeting. The polls are open and will close following the presentation of the proposals. For the benefit of all shareholders joining us today, we ask you to maintain and respect for an orderly environment throughout the meeting. For those of you that are invited to offer comment or question, we encourage you to be courteous to your fellow shareholders and please limit your remarks to the time provided. You may review the rules of order, which are printed in your programs, and here's the order of events:

First, the Chairman will introduce each proxy proposal and the presenter of each proposal. Each of the presenters will be allowed up to two minutes to present their proposal. A chime will indicate that the expiration of the time has ended. Following the presentation of all the proposals, the Chairman will ask for a motion and a second on all proposals at onetime. There will not be a comment period during the presentation of the proposals but there will be a question-and-answer period following the CEOs remarks.

Our rules of order are intended to provide more opportunities for shareholders to ask their questions during that portion of today's meeting. If you have a question and have not yet submitted it, please hand it that to the usher now, and if you have not already voted your shares and need a ballot, please raise your hand and an usher will provide one to you.

If you have already submitted your proxy, you need not to vote by ballot. You've already voted. Broadridge Financial Solution, the independent Inspector of Elections, receives and tallies all votes. Preliminary voting results will be announced after Steve's remarks. And with that, I will now turn the meeting back to our Chairman for the presentation of the proposals.

Enrique Hernandez

Thank you very much, Jerry. So our first order of business is the election of Lloyd Dean; Steve Easterbrook; Robert Eckert; Margo Georgiadis; and Ricky Hernandez, me; Jeanne Jackson; Richard Lenny; John Mulligan; Sheila Penrose; John Rogers and Miles White as Directors.

The second proposal is an advisory vote to approve executive compensation. The third proposal is an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation. The fourth item is approval of the material terms of the performance goals to award under the company's 2012 stock plan. The fifth item is an advisory vote to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditor for the year 2017, and the remaining item of business are shareholder proposals.

As a reminder, I will call on the presenter of each proposal when it is his or her turn to speak for the respective proposal in two minutes or less. The sixth item is an advisory vote on the shareholder proposal requesting a change to the vote counting standard for shareholder proposals. At this time, I call on Sriram Madhusoodanan for Proposal Number 06.

Good morning.

Sriram Madhusoodanan

Thank you. Before commencing, if members of the press would like to ask questions or follow up on anything presented on this proposal, an email address is team@investorvoice. net. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Sriram Madhusoodanan, and I stand on behalf of Investor Voice of Seattle to move Proposal Number 06, which requests a simple majority vote on shareholder sponsored items.

A simple majority voting standard only counts votes cast for or against an item. In doing so, it provides the most democratic, clear and accurate picture of the intent of those stockholders who are both informed and decided. This standard only counts the votes that are affirmatively casts for or against an item and excludes the abstained votes of those who have formally declined to express an opinion. A simple majority standard does not arbitrarily describe negative intent to those who purposefully abstained, nor does it allow McDonald's to take winners and losers by calculating shareholder items differently from how it tallies its own director election.

In summary, counting abstentions are officially depress the appearance of support for shareholder concerns relative to the director election, counting abstentions is confusing and inconsistent because it treats management director of votes more favorably than all shareholder items. In closing, the simple majority standard proposed by item six provide shareholders with better information about vote outcomes, allows more accurate communication between stockholders and the board and eliminate the second-class treatment of shareholder items relative to management's director election. Therefore, ask McDonald's to adopt simple majority voting for shareholder proposals. Please vote for item Number 6.

That email again for anyone wishing to follow up is team@investorvoice.net. Thank you.

Enrique Hernandez

Mr. Madhusoodanan, I'm sorry, I'm having difficulty with your item but thank you very much. Appreciate that. The seventh item is an advisory vote on a shareholder proposal regarding the threshold, to call shareholder meetings with. This time I call upon Alexa Kasmarsky, who's here to present Proposal Number 7.

Alexa Kasmarsky

Thank you. My name is Alexa Kasmarsky representing Don Sheldon, who sponsored Proposal 7 results. Share owners asked our board to take the steps necessary unilaterally, if possible, to amend our bylaws and each appropriate governing document to give shareholders in the aggregate of 15% of our outstanding common stock the power to call a special share owner's meeting. This proposal does not impact our board's current power to call a special meeting. Dozens of Fortune 500 companies allows 10% of shares to call a special meeting and this proposal is only asking about 15% of our shares be enabled to call a special meeting.

Special meetings allow share owners to vote on important matters such as electing new directors, that can arise between annual meetings, share owner input on the timing of share owner meeting is especially important when events unfold quickly and issues may become moot by the next annual meeting. This is important because there could be 15 months or more between annual meetings. Please vote to enhance shareholder value for Proposal 7.

Enrique Hernandez

Thank you very much Alexa Kasmarsky. For the eighth item, is also an advisory vote on a shareholder proposal to issue a class of preferred stock with the right to elect its own director. At this time, I call upon Patrick McDonald who's here to present Proposal Number 8.

Good morning.

Patrick McDonald

Good morning members of the board and fellow shareholders. I'm Patrick McDonald. I'm here on behalf of The Marco Consulting Group Trust to move item Number 8, on the proxy statement. As many of you know, our current company has set a goal of 95% of its restaurant is franchisee owned up from current 85%. In our view, this continuing strategy requires a well diversified board representation and that includes a director who has a thorough appreciation of both the opportunities and challenges faced by today's franchise operators. Over time, our franchisees have increasingly served as a critical source of capital to McDonald's through their investments in both the company brand and real estate.

Despite these investments, franchisees do not currently has a voice on the board. Our corporate strategy is divided and decided. Proposal Number 8, will provide direct McDonald's board representation for one individual who would be nominated and voted on by other franchisees to the creation of a new class of stock issued exclusively to franchisees. It's important to note that the stock would offer no economic rights such as dividends or liquidation preferences but would allow for franchisees to have a legitimate voice of representation at the board level.

In closing, over recent years, McDonald's has increasingly relied upon franchise operators while the company itself has largely stepped away from being an operator, and that raises significant concerns for long- term shareholders because these steps are going further distance to McDonald's customer base, which is why there need to be greater communication between the board and it's frontline operators such as franchisees.

We therefore urge you to vote for Proposal Number 08. Thank you, all, very much for your time. Thank you.

Enrique Hernandez

Thank you Mr. McDonald. So now we'll turn to the ninth item, which is also an advisory vote on a shareholder proposal requesting that the board make all lawful efforts to implement and/or increase activity on the Holy Land Principles. This time, I call upon James Kilkenny who is here to present Proposal Number 9.

Good morning.

James Kilkenny

Good morning. Mr. Chairman and to all here, I advise to move the resolution on the Holy Land Principles. My name is James Kilkenny. The Holy Land Principles are pro-Jewish, pro-Palestinian and pro-company. The Principles do not call for quotas, reverse discrimination, divestment, disinvestment or boycotts. The Principles do not take any position on solutions to the Israeli, Palestine issue. The Principles do not try to tell the Palestinians or the Israelis what to do. The Holy Land Principles only call for fair employment by American companies in Palestine, Israel.

Let me repeat that. The Holy Land Principles only call for fair employment by McDonald's and the other American companies doing business in the Holy Land. Irrespective of what Americans think about the Palestinian, Israeli issue one thing is certain, Americans expect American companies in the Holy Land to practice fair employment. Yet, incredibly, before the Holy Land Principles were launched in 2012, this issue has never been brought before any of the 542 American companies doing business in Israel, Palestine.

Our resolution calls on McDonald's to set the standard by signing and implementing the Holy Land Principles, which are based on the very effective McBride Principles of Northern Ireland. Initially, American companies resisted the McBride Principles but now 116 companies, including McDonald's, to its credit have signed the McBride Principles, so why would McDonald's or any other American company refuse to sign the Holy Land Principles. In 2015, GE, Intel, tried at the SEC to exclude the Holy Land Principles resolutions from their 2015 proxy materials.

I'm going to go over. Fair employment by the company is not only morally right but makes a good economic sense with the company enhancing its reputation and making it more profitable for its investors. Signed, the Home Land Principles will send out a very strong message that McDonald's is in principle and practice committed to American fairness, its operations in the Holy Land, who can be opposed to that. Please vote for the Holy Land Principles. It's the American way. Thank you. Sorry for going over.

Enrique Hernandez

Okay, thank you Mr. Kilkenny. We will now move to the tenth item, which is also an advisory vote and a shareholder proposal requesting the board to update the company's policy regarding the use of antibiotics by meat suppliers. This time I call upon Sister Mary Ann O'Ryan who's here to present Proposal Number 10. Good morning Sister.

Sister Mary Ann O'Ryan

Good morning. My name is Sister Mary Ann O'Ryan, a Benedictine Sister of Chicago. Resolution Number 10, asks McDonald's to set global sourcing targets with timelines for pork and beef raised without the non-therapeutic use of medically important antibiotics. McDonald's shows leadership by phasing out medically important antibiotics in its poultry supply chains in the U.S. in 2016.

Now setting for the same targets for pork and beef presents another opportunity to show leadership on this issue. The non-therapeutic use of antibiotics in livestock is under increasing regulatory scrutiny in the United States, in the European Union and in other markets. This threat of increased regulation creates material risks that can and should be proactively addressed.

Investors are increasingly concerned about the risk of inaction on antibiotics and farm animal production. In April 2016, investors worth $1.4 trillion called on several companies, including McDonald's, to prohibit use of pathetically important antibiotics. The company has substantial supply chain influence. A recent Chicago Tribune article determine McDonald's to be the largest beef buyer in the U.S. and the company's existing commitments to sustainable beef indicates that it does in fact have influence on meat suppliers. McDonald's may lose market share because of not keeping up with consumer preferences.

In a 2015 survey from Korean Chicago business, 34% of fast food restaurant customers said they would visit McDonald's more often if it's serve meat raised without hormones or antibiotics. Antibiotic resistance could kill more people than cancer by 2050, and 80% of these drugs are currently used in livestock.

Shareholders are seeking detailed company sensitive disclosure about how McDonald's plans to expand its policy on chicken, to pork and beef in the U.S. and worldwide, particularly given growing health concerns on industry trends. Thank you, and we ask you to vote for Proposal Number 10.

Enrique Hernandez

Thank you Sister Mary Ann. Now we will go to our eleventh item, also an advisory vote and a shareholder proposal, requesting a report assessing the environmental impact of polystyrene foam beverage cups, and I'd like to call Amanda Halley, who I guess is already ready to present Proposal Number 11. Good morning.

Amanda Halley

I am Amanda Halley, a board member of As You Saw, which filed Proposal 11 on the proxy to assess the environmental impact of polystyrene foam cups. We appreciate that McDonald's has phased out harmful polystyrene foam packaging for food applications such as hot beverage cups in the U.S. and many other countries. However, we are concerned that it continues to use foam cups in some overseas markets where plastic pollution migration into waterways is highest such as Hong Kong and parts of the Philippines.

Polystyrene foam or Styrofoam is creating huge environmental problems especially in our oceans. Plastic packaging is a prime component of ocean dirt pollution, which threatens marine animals and potentially human health. An estimated eight million tons of plastic are swept into the oceans annually, and one study projected that oceans will contain more plastic than fish by 2050. Foam cup break down into small indigestible pellets, which marine animals mistake for food resulting in intestinal blockage, build-to-book toxins digested in birds, fish and whales and other animals. While recyclable in theory, very little foam gets recycled. In its latest report, the U.S. EPA was unable to find any significant recycling of polystyrene in the United States.

Nine countries and more than 100 U.S. cities or counties have banned foam packaging. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has determined that styrene used in the production of polystyrene is a possible human carcinogen, links to increased occupational risk of leukemia and lymphoma. We appreciate McDonald's' leadership in phasing out foam-based take out containers 25 years ago and hot cup three years ago. But the job isn't finished. The company needs to fully phase out use of foam-based food service packaging materials. Please support Proposal 11 on our proxy statements to protect our valuable brand and our oceans from the harm caused by plastic pollution. Thank you.

Enrique Hernandez

Thank you Ms. Halley. And now the twelfth and final item is an advisory vote on the shareholder proposal requesting report on charitable contributions. At this time I call upon Greg. Gregory Achille, who's here to present Number 12. Good morning.

Gregory Achille

And I am a long-time civil rights and social justice advocate I'm a father of six and from Los Angeles, and Project Coordinator for accounts for Corporate Accountability International, and I speak on behalf of John Harrington, a longtime shareholder. On behalf of a growing movement of path indicated and health professionals concerned about this corporation's role in driving the epidemic of diet-related diseases. Now we are joined by the second-largest food district in the country. To that end, I urge McDonald's to fully report its charitable contribution and to make sure that they are in line with stated values. Charity is about giving back to the community, not about promoting a brand. Far too often, McDonald's charities serve its brand while attacking and disadvantaging the people they say they want to support.

For example, My Teachers Night. Its the corporation gets teachers from behind, who work behind the counter serving burger, fries and sodas to their students. While this is identified as a fundraiser, in reality what it is predatory marketing. They exploit the trust that children have in the teachers and the schools. My Teachers Night faces an escalating opposition. More than 50 teacher organizations including the National Association of Teachers, have denounced the practice. Last month, the Los Angeles United School District overwhelmingly passed their resolution demanding an immediate end to the program.

McDonald's needs to act and make sure that it values are in line with this position. We are urging people to support Resolution 12. Thank you.

Enrique Hernandez

Thank you Mr. Achille. Is there a motion to move on all these proposals?

Unidentified Company Representative

I second.

Enrique Hernandez

Moved and seconded. The Board of Directors recommends a vote in favor of the election of all director nominees and in favor of the other four management proposals. The board also recommends a vote against all of the shareholder proposals. The reasons for the board's recommendations are outlined in the proxy statement, which you have available to you. If you're voting at the meeting, please complete and sign your ballot and motion for an usher to collect it. If you've already submitted your proxy, you do not need to vote by ballot. Is there anybody who needs a ballot or would like one?

Okay, I don't see anybody. So the polls are now closed. I can share with you now that the preliminary voting results will be announced at the end of today's program, and this concludes the formal business of the meeting and the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is now adjourned.

So now that we've finished our business, and before I turn over the podium to Steve, I thought I'd offer a few comments observations about our company. This company has made remarkable progress since 2015. In the coming years, I believe we'll maintain our momentum and even accelerate our efforts to build a better McDonald's. The company is well-positioned for the future. We restructured our organization and strengthened our leadership team.

Example, over the past two years, since Steve began as CEO, new leaders have been placed in 12 of the 14 top roles of this company: Steve, the presidents of each of our four operating segments and new leaders in key areas such as strategy, people, marketing and communications, all bring exceptional skills and dynamic abilities. On behalf of the board, I can state with confidence, that Steve is the right leader for McDonald's. In fact, we believe he is the best leader in the entire sector today. We benefit from an effective working relationship between the board and CEO, and I mean, all of us benefit. We share a strongly held commitment to delivering results. Your board is holding itself accountable.

I'd like to make a few additional comments about the board. I can assure you that each member of the board is fully engaged. The board operates with an appropriate balance of institutional knowledge and fresh perspective. Our directors bring experience to many different industries. As our business evolves, so will our board. For example, four new directors have been added to our board since 2015, and as a risk meeting, five directors will have retired since 2015.

Our governance committee continues its comprehensive process of identifying candidates best suited to join our board as the need arises and the company takes on new challenges. We also have a robust evaluation process that includes regular self-assessment and director peer review. We remain committed to ensuring that we have the right directors in place to oversee the company's business and serve the interest of McDonald's shareholders well into the future.

This past March, just a few months ago, I joined Steve and other members of the management team and leaders from throughout the company at an Investor Day. This was an extraordinary event. The company offered a frank assessment of the challenges we face and our greatest opportunity is to drive growth. We presented an in-depth review of the path we will take to leadership in our industry. We look forward to seeing those initiatives gain momentum and advance McDonald's in the months and years ahead. We are confident about our future because of our strategic plans and our management team's ability to execute, which has been demonstrated by our recent performance.

Our financial results. They were strong in 2016. Comparable sales continued improving. We increased operating income and earnings per share. Restaurant cash flows grew in many markets around the world and this momentum is building. For example, in the UK, McDonald's has posted a year-over-year comparable sales increase for 44 straight quarters, through the first quarter of this year. To put it another way, that's an 11-year uninterrupted run of like-for-like growth in that market. We successfully completed our 3-year plan to return $30 billion to shareholders by the end of 2016. The $14 billion returned to shareholders in 2015 alone was accomplished with $11 billion of share repurchases and $3 billion of dividends, including a 6 dividend increase in the fourth quarter, and we intend to return another $22 billion to $24 billion to shareholders over the next three years between 2017 and 2020.

I hope it's clear, clearly, apparent to all of you now that at McDonald's we're advancing our business but also continuing to uphold our commitment to you, our shareholders. We have many reasons being encouraged and confident about our future, and thank you for the patience taking your time to be with us here today, and I thank you for your support in McDonald's.

And now with those comments, I'd like to welcome to the podium Steve Easterbrook, our CEO. Steve?

Steve Easterbrook

Thank you Enrique and good morning, everybody. That we've made significant progress in building a better McDonald's because of the strong partnership we have, Rick, with you and the entire Board of Directors, and your leadership, your full counsel, your challenge and your support has been much appreciated. So on behalf of management, I like to recognize the contribution the board has made. Thank you.

I'd also like to recognize our senior management team, many of whom are with us here today. These leaders have been instrumental in shaping the vision for where we're going and are passionate about working with our employees, our franchisees and our supply partners to bring that vision to life. In addition to Jerry and Kevin, they are in-board President of the foundational markets; Lucy Brady, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy; Francesca DeBiase, Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer; Joe Erlinger, President of the High Growth Markets; and Kevin Stayhurst, Chief People Officer; Robert Gibbs, Chief Communications Officer; Doug Goal, President of International Lead Markets and Chief Restaurant Officer; Chris Kempczinski, President of McDonald's USA; Silvia Lagnado, Chief Marketing Officer; and Jim Sappington, Executive Vice President of Operations, Digital and Technology. Please do stand, guys and be recognized.

I also want to express my appreciation to all of you our shareholders. Thank you for your investment and for joining us today, both in person and on the webcast, but before we continue, I'd like to recognize a longtime friend of McDonald's who's not with us today. This past we got many of us gathered to celebrate the rich life and legacy of Al Golan. Al passed away in April. This is the first McDonald's shareholder meeting that he's not attended since incorporated. Al was a trusted adviser to Ray Kroc, Fred Turner and to every CEO of McDonald's over the years, including myself. As well as being a of his build who's really a gentlemen. We'll miss him.

When I became CEO two years ago, I had just one mandate, to turn around the McDonald's business. We took swift actions to revise our company and begin changing McDonald's trajectory, putting the customer back in the center started it running better restaurants. Our focus on the fundamental: The core, service, cleanliness and value made the most notable difference for customers. Today, we're customer focused, forward-looking and right-sized. Our business results in 2016 are testaments to our progress. They boast of the confidence we have in and our ability to drive profitable, long-term growth.

We grew comparable sales during all four quarters in 2016 making for six consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth. That momentum has continued into 2017. Strong first quarter's now make the seventh consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth. In 2016, operating income increased 8%, diluted earnings per share was up 13% and our franchisees continue to generate cash flow growth as only a record all-time high in many markets around the world.

Whilst this marks a significant improvement from two years ago, we're only getting started. Our company culture is evolving, and we have a restless energy. That is why we developed our philosophy growth plan. It's how we're building a better McDonald's. As Rick mentioned, we unveiled the philosophy growth plan in March at our Investor Day. Since then, thousands of McDonald's stakeholders, owner operators, suppliers, our board members, employees, agency partners and bankers have walked through the space we created in downtime, Chicago.

We shared the goals that we're taking to deliver an improved experience and our team is highly energized. Reactions from our own operators in particular has been very, very strong with over 90% approval for our plants in the U.S. market in a post-visit survey. At this call, velocity is about growing discounts. We will retain customers who visit us regularly today, we will regain customers for not visiting us often as they once did, and we'll also convert casual visitors into committed McDonald's customers.

We have focus on actions that tuck in the competitive advantages unique to McDonald's. Our unmatched global scale and our iconic brand, our tremendous local market presence and our connection to the everyday lives of our customers around the world. So let me tell you a little more about our approach to retaining customers. We served 60 million customers everyday and maybe one third of those visits are by families. First and foremost, McDonald's was a family restaurant when we launched more than 60 years ago and it remains so today. We'll celebrate the emotional bond families have with McDonald's by continuing to transform the experience in our restaurants.

In markets like France, for example, our restaurants have modernized their play areas, made their screens reachable by kids and train the hospitality staff to assist parents. We offer great value too because we know how important it is to families. More important is the restaurant. We live up to our commitment to families by serving food that kids like and parents feel good about them eating. We provided billions of servings of fruit and made fruit appealing to kids. We put food in our stick, on packaging and organic fruit drinks. Take a look at this commercial we're using in Canada.

[Video Presentation]

Our breakfast menu brings many of our regular customers to McDonald's. In line with what customers want, we're continuing to use high protein ingredients such as fresh cracked eggs in our Egg McMuffin sandwich. To build on our strengths, we'll continue putting significant energy towards growing the entire core of our business. The second pillar of our strategy focuses on bringing customers back to McDonald's as we seek to regain visits we've lost in recent years. Some of our customers simply aren't visiting us as much as they used to, and we know why. We didn't keep pace with their rising expectations, for quality, convenience and value, and clearly, as a restaurant business, food is at the heart of everything we do. Our food must be delicious.

In fact, we just introduced our signature crafted line here in the U.S. a few weeks ago. We're offering new flavors such as Pico Guacamole, Maple Bacon Dijon and Sweet Barbecue Bacon for your burger or your chicken salad sandwich, and I hope those of you in the room today will taste one soon using the Be Our Guest card you received from the way in. We're also working to bring our customers juicy, more flavorful burgers, and by the middle of next year, the majority of our restaurants in the U.S. will serve quarter pound patties made from fresh beef cooked-to-order.

I visited our restaurants in Dallas where we've been serving fresh beef are placed at the burgers and I know our customers will appreciate it as we bring this to more restaurants. Taste is not the only way we're making our food better. We've been improving how we serve and source our food. In the U.S. food serving, only chicken not treated by antibiotics important to human medicine, and we committed to sourcing only cage free eggs by 2025. We've removed our artificial preservatives from several menu item including Chicken McNuggets and we've eliminated high fructose corn syrup in the buns used on most of our sandwiches.

We will continue to work closely with our suppliers who are true partners of McDonald's system, and that absolutely share our commitment to our customers. It's great to see good number of them with us here today. Thank you for joining us.

We've taken significant steps forward that matters to most customers and I'm confident it will make a difference for our business and for our brand. We continue to create more convenience and satisfy customer experience. In Canada, for example, customers have come to rely on the hospitality offered by our guest experience leaders, who welcome in the restaurants and offer to guide them through the ordering process in the kiosk, and customers really appreciate ordering at their own pace, and customizing their selections, having their food just the way they like it. It just means we introduced kiosk in Canada in 2015, usage has more than doubled year-over-year.

We also remain committed to value. If you only have a $1 or $2 in your pocket, there's something good for you at McDonald's. In the U.S., we've made our McPick program even more appealing with dollar any size softdrinks, which began last month. In Germany, our Taste at McDonald's campaign provides an everyday affordable meat sandwich that are appealing to price-conscious consumers. We also see powerful opportunities to convert casual customers into more frequent, committed McDonald's visitors, and coffee and snacking are two underdeveloped opportunities to do just that.

Our McCafe coffee has tremendous growth potential. In Australia, for example, McCafe sales are now 14% of the business. The market has taken a unique approach by serving our high-quality coffee prepared by dedicated McCafe baristas. Our customers enjoy Cafe on wheels, a great cup of coffee with the convenience, speed and the value they expect from McDonald's. We've also made McDonald's a destination for coffee in Canada where consumers are passionate about a consistently great cup of brewed coffee. In fact, McDonald's own recognition there for the best coffee in the country. With success in both these markets demonstrate the promise of a coffee can do for our business, and just like coffee, we see potential around the world with ice cream and baked goods. We aim to make McDonald's the first choice for some who craves an afternoon or evening snack.

Our three pillars of retain, regain and convert from a sales strategy focused on the biggest opportunities to guest counts. We're also prioritizing three major accelerators that extend the cross everything we do. They are digital, delivery and Experience of the Future. Digital offers an opportunity to reshape the interactions our customers have with us, whether they dine in our restaurants, take out or go through the drive-thru. We will launch mobile order and pay in 20,000 restaurants around the world by the end of 2017. In the U.S., we're committed to launching mobile order and pay along with curbside check-in , in all of our traditional restaurants by the end of this year.

Whilst we’re in the early days of our pilot markets, we're moving aggressively and moving to rapid deployment with mobile order and pay beyond the 400 restaurants across the U.S. where it's being offered initially. We must get digital rights to be relevant to a lot of consumers.

Delivery offers remarkable growth potential. Nearly 75% of the population in our six largest markets, meets within three miles of the McDonald's, with more than two decades of delivery experience in Asia and the Middle East, we're in a strong position to play our share of the rapidly growing $100 billion restaurant delivery market. Delivery is now available in over 1,000 U.S. restaurants. We have expanded from offering delivery initially in Miami, Orlando and Tampa to now include Los Angeles, here in Chicago, Columbus and Phoenix. We will continue expanding to additional cities in the U.S. and in markets around the world.

So let's watch one of the new commercials we'll be using to let our customers know they can have their McDonald's delivered to their home, their office, their door or wherever they are. Take a look.

[Video Presentation]

So we're moving aggressively to bring Experience of the Future, which we call EOTF, to more restaurants. EOTF involves many changes in our restaurant, including contemporary decor, technologies such as cellphone to kiosk and overall enhanced hospitality that increasingly includes table service. We're catering the experience for our customers making it less stressful and more convenient. Taken together, these actions enable us to bring the biggest benefit to the most people in the shortest possible time, and as we execute our velocity growth plan, our stakeholders and our shareholders will measure our progress against new average annual financial targets effective at the beginning of 2019.

We expect systemwide sales growth of 3% to 5%. Operating margin in the mid-40% range. Earnings per share growth in the high single digits and return on incremental invested capital target in the mid-20% range.

When I stepped into the CEO role, I said that we would succeed by revitalizing the business, accelerating our growth and reasserting our leadership in the industry. We're on our way and we've never been more confident we'll achieve our ambitions. Thank you, again, for your investment and for your support of McDonald's, and now I'll ask Rick to share the preliminary voting results. Thank you.

Rick Lenny

Well done, Steve, and I think you all can understand why I say the Board of Directors is so excited and confident with the future of McDonald's.

So we received the preliminary voting results from the independent inspector of election, and final results will be posted on the McDonald's website after all the votes have been finally been tallied and certified, but I'll share with you know the preliminary results and they're as follows: Shareholders have elected each of the director nominees with the average support of at least 96.8% of the shares voted, shareholders have approved the management proposal relating to an advisory vote on executive compensation with the support of 94.7% of the shares voted.

Shareholders have approved the one year option for the management proposal on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve executive compensation, shareholders also have approved the material terms the performance goals forward under the company's 2012 stock ownership plan with support of 96.4% of the shares voted.

Shareholders have approved Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditor for 2017 with support 98.1% of the shares voted, the advisory shareholder proposals were not approved, the advisory shareholder proposal requesting a change to the vote counting standard for shareholder proposals received the support of 9.3% of the shares voted.

The advisory shareholder proposal regarding the thresholds of the call of special shareholder meetings received a support of 47.5% of the shares voted, the advisory shareholder proposal to issue a class of preferred stock with the right to elect its own directors received a support of 1.3% of the shares voted, the advisory shareholder proposal requesting that the board make all lawful efforts to implement and/or increase the activity on the Holy Land Principles received a support of 2.6% of the shares voted.

The advisory shareholder proposal requesting the board to update the company's policy regarding use of antibiotics by its meat suppliers received a support of 29.7% of the shares voted, the advisory shareholder proposal requesting report assessing the environmental impacts of polystyrene foam beverage cups received the support of 30.9% of the shares voted. And the advisory shareholder proposal requesting report on charitable contributions received the support of 3.5% of the shares voted.

And now with that behind us, let's all begin the question and answer period. Earlier in this meeting, Jerry Krulewitch reviewed the rules of order for today's meeting. As a reminder, the preliminary program and we really urge everyone to follow those rules. This will extend courtesy and respect to each shareholder asking question today, and we hope that we'll be able to answer all of the questions.

Now I'll turn to Steve who will lead this part of our meeting.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Steve Easterbrook

Thank you Rick. We set aside up to 20 minutes for questions. I'll have many of the questions, the question cards that many of you filled in earlier. We also tried to batch the subjects together so we can address as many of the most popular topics that are on your minds today. So when I call your name, please go to one of the two microphones on either side of the room, and we will try to, intend to address as many of the questions as we can.

Please do limit your questions to one topic and your discussion to one minute or less. So if we can start with Ronald Friedman, who has a question on stock buybacks and franchising policy and perhaps liking who's interested in delivery can move to the other side and be ready. That will be great. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. My name is Ron Friedman. Last year, you got about 10% of the stock back and if you can just tell us why you bought that much back and how you paid for it and your future intentions?

Steve Easterbrook

Yes, thank you very much. It's a great question. It's, I mean, this is a clearly a significant strategic decision in discussions we have in the board level. So if I just share with you our overall policy of what we do with our financials because we're very strong cash generative business and the priority of the business is the first use is to invest in the business for growth. After that, we'll then ensure we maintain a competitive and compelling dividend and then the remaining cash used for cash stock buybacks, and we intend to look at this over a two to three year period and I think, Rick mentioned the targets where 2014, 2016, which we hit, which was a combined $30 billion return to shareholders, and we've outlined a target from 2017 to 2019 for $22 billion to $24 billion.

In reality, this is all about allocation resource, but fundamentally, because of our conference in the business, the first and foremost discussion we have both from the management side then we present it, the discussions to the board and approval, is we want to invest first and foremost in the business because we believe that's the greatest growth potential, but then the number of stock buybacks of the size that you referenced, it them quite how strong cash generative business we are, but thank you for your question. Tom? Question on delivery, I believe.

Unidentified Analyst

So I'm a crew member at McDonald's in Geneva now in fact our managers because I figured that the pretty profitable thing to have Uber deliver food because I know all of my friends like ordering it but you can't always make it to McDonald's, so I was wondering, are you telling me that there was going to be like a drive-thru section for them so I was thinking with the double drive-thrus or we just making like one for people and like one of them for the Uber, and then also he was saying that, they're not just going to be paying us for just one order, they're going to be paying us at the end of the week, each week and I was wondering, how the collection of that money is going to go down?

Steve Easterbrook

Okay, well, first of all, thanks the way you're doing in the restaurant, really appreciate it, seriously. So well done. So appreciate that, son, but it's a good question, so we're learning really quickly on delivery, and I've mentioned earlier, in Asia or the Middle East, we've actually been, we've offered a delivery system for last 20 years, and it's grown to a pretty significant business, but with use of very different model. We actually hire our own drivers, have our own mopeds or cycles and we deliver the food ourselves. We don't think that's necessary the best model in other, certain other markets, certainly here in the U.S. and in Western Europe as well.

So with the advanced of technology and companies such as Uber Eats as many others, these are called third-party operators, and what they do is they take, I guess, the complications of the drivers, the car, the insurance and understanding, the navigation and the rest of it, and we can do what we do best, which is prepare the food, offer great value and have them come and collect it. To your question around operation and how's it going to work. We started for the test time in Florida, and we initially were asking the drivers to come in and pick up at the front counter because we didn't necessary won't add anymore traffic to the drive-thru.

As we learn through the test and we expand to more cities, we found that we can cope with those. So frankly, the Uber drivers will come and collect it, in whichever way they want and, frankly, you and I wouldn't know they are necessarily an Uber driver or whether they came through the drive-thru so there just like normal regular customers. In terms of the financials of it, it's a really strong incremental business for our own operators, for our company restaurants, and it's great for Uber as well if it keeps those drivers busy. Yes, the more active we can keep that driver, the better as well.

So we're seeing incremental business, that's coming to us on a strong level, and as the awareness raises, I think people like you and your friends will start getting more and more used to when you call up the app on your phone, but to know your local McDonald's. The other thing what we find exciting about it, and I'll mention it, it's not to be underestimated. We at McDonald's have more restaurants closer to more of the population than any other restaurant business, so that makes delivery such a great opportunity for us, and because we are so efficient and effective, most of the time in our restaurants, our delivery times are lower than most other restaurant businesses as well.

That makes us a particularly strong because when you do what we partners like Uber Eats, they don't allow promotional activity, you can't promote and get yourself high up the list. It's really down to your performance. So we can perform better than anyone else and we'll come higher up this list than theirs. Hopefully, we'll keep you busy in our restaurant, but thank you for the questions. I appreciate it. Now maybe we could have Dwayne Bradley come up with and help us with the question around the office move and perhaps the campus, and then we could line up Hal Palostrini, who works as our customer experience at the front counter. So do we have Dwayne? You can both go to the same side, that's no problem.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi I’m Dwayne Bradley.

Steve Easterbrook

Hi, Dwayne.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question regarding the purpose of the move to Chicago from the campus out here in Oak Brook, and when will that be effective, when it will be completed and will you be continuing to have your meetings out here, the annual meetings at the Oak Brook campus now?

Steve Easterbrook

Okay, so the move to, let me address the timing piece first because we’re under construction for the new head office, the new headquarters down in the West Loop Area, you know Downtown Chicago? So we're in the West Loop area, around, about 1,000 west to Randolph and it's where the Oprah Winfrey studios used to be. So we've taken that site and we're developing a new like a very modern facility where we can take Hamburger University as well, so we can take our students down there and, but we just think as a customer facing business and with society moving so quickly with trains, in food, in technology, in behavioral pattern, it's more important to us and our people, not just our leaders but all of our staff to be closer to the action, and whilst this is a beautiful facility, and they'd love being here and being based here for more than 40 years.

It's a little remote from the day-to-day realities of life and frankly, life is moving so quickly. We think we'll be better positioned as a business to be closer to the trends into the marketplace. In terms of timing, we're hoping to have that building completed, we're seeing it in the spring of next year. So it will be around this time next year. So I'm guessing it will likely to make shareholder meeting will be held at this venue and we'll consider where the best place opportunity is but that's kind of the timing, but it's all the people, but we – they're both been great partners.

We've really enjoyed their business here. It's served us so well and it's such an important part of our history and our legacy, but we ultimately look forward and we think for the benefit of business, our people and frankly our customers and shareholders, that we also head downtown.

Unidentified Analyst

It seems so much more convenient to get out here for people out in the Western suburbs and you get into Chicago or drive in or I think transportation and then get to the location. So hopefully you appreciate the probability and the annual meetings will still held out.

Steve Easterbrook

So I appreciate is very convenient for yourselves, or maybe one or two others, but we have shareholders all around the world, so we'll try and make the best decision we can on behalf of our shareholders. Al, thank you for your questions and moving to Hal.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I was inquiring about the people come into the restaurant and they have a choice to hamburger or breakfast, but sometimes you want something real light and healthy, so I was suggesting that they would have a soup, a soup of the day or – so they can come in and have a soup and possibly a side salad and a drink. Which should probably come to about $4, which is cost-efficient because the soups come in frozen and you add 50% water to them wholesome and you get a gallon at a time so that we can control it and also you can reserve it the next day, as long as it's a cream soup, but also it doesn't take much to serve it, and also, I'd like to say that there were business, strictly businesswise, there's been 25 million abortions, and I feel that all these people would be eating at McDonald's right now.

Steve Easterbrook

So thank for your question. Can I ask a question, are you a soup supplier, Al? No?

Unidentified Analyst

No soup.

Steve Easterbrook

Okay, I can tell, so thank you. So couple of points there, I mean, part of the changes we've consciously made, and here in the U.S. business and well into other markets around the world was we overcomplicated our menu, and that impacted the quality of all the items but also the speed of service and it just made us less efficient at what we do so in certain markets around the world, we have to make some tough decisions by taking some items off because we think that will provide mobile benefits overall so I'm not sure if soup will master it's way back onto the menu or not, but frankly, we'll always be led by the customer, and if there's a demand that grows with that then we would go with that, but your board appointed just larger options.

I mean part of our, I mean certain through the salad and grains there's some larger options anyway, but also we believe, and I referenced in my prepared comments around the opportunity around snacking, and we think around snacking and baked goods is an opportunity where you could just have a coffee and a croissant maybe, or coffee in the market, and so that just don't help you keep it going, so we'll continue to evolve, but I appreciate your comments and appreciate your comments and we'll always keep an eye on soup.

Unidentified Analyst

You can always use an English scone.

Steve Easterbrook

Oh, well, there we go. Excellent, well. That's a now you're talking. Now you're abundant really well there also. So appreciate it. Thank you for your question. Now I would like to ask Jeff Lawrence [ph] to the microphone, please, who's going to comments to make on political spending and trade associations, and then perhaps we could have Prentice Shore, who has a question on China.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My name is Jeff Lawrence [ph] and I’m here today on behalf of the Nathan Cummings Foundation which earlier this year engaged McDonald's on its political spending. I'm also a National Research Director at Restaurant Opportunities Central United, which represents 25,000 restaurant workers over 200 employers and thousands of consumers around the country. The foundation appreciates the steps you have taken to disclose McDonald's political contributions and its membership in various trade associations like the National Restaurant Association, also as the NRA.

And we think that's an important step, but today there's a growing perception that the NRA is pushing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, stop $15 now wager requirements in cities and states across the country, and keep the federal tip minimum wage at $2.13 an hour, and this is despite the fact that both limited service and full service licenses have increased in New York states since it's adoption of the $15 minimum wage. When trade associations like the NRA walk the quarters of Capitol Hill or City Hall, they are perceived to do so on behalf of their members and when they align themselves with anti-worker and anti-health policies, there are sorts of liability to McDonald's and its investors. We would like to encourage McDonald's to push the NRA and with all the trade associations, which we love to support policies that better align with the values McDonald's brings to aspire them. Thank you.

Steve Easterbrook

Well, thank you for your comment as well. So here's our approach to trade associations. We support trade associations but we can work with to better understand and appreciate a whole group range of user perspectives. It works for the benefit of our business and our customers and a lot of different ways. First of all, interacting with other companies within our sector, it gets exposure to better appreciations on the issues that we have at the common, common grounds, and also certainly, for our people, we're not business against them, access to people and similar positions in similar type businesses where we can collaborate and understand certain situations and just move it into our sector forward.

But also, we have very strict policies on our dues as well, so our dues cannot be used for, and it's clearly stated, for contributions, for any independent expenditures, any electioneering communications, core pallet initiatives, so we have a very precise expectation of how our dues are used, and why we, and we're also very transparent about these registrations we're with, so appreciate your comments and I hope you also recognize understand our position on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Absolutely. Thank you so much. Just wanted to ask you to consider the fact that the association, the restaurant association as they take increasingly aggressive positions such as on health care and on immigration might tarnish McDonald's image as well.

Steve Easterbrook

Well, thank you for your comments. Appreciate that. Thank you. Is Prentiss Shore?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I'm Prentiss Shore. I was curious about how where the strange cold climate we've had lately whether we will have any problems with China as far as the business we do over there in retaliation for anything that we do over here.

Steve Easterbrook

Well, it's a fair question. I mean, we operate in 120 countries around the world, and we operate under many governments, around many different leaders. So we're used to that being tensions or just dynamic changes in any marketplace. Our position on China is one of extreme confidence, to be honest with you, and you're probably be aware that we've recently entered into an agreement, which we're hoping to conclude soon but we call a strategic partner in China, where we're working with a combination of a one of the most significant state owned enterprises, which is backed and financed by Carlyle who have well known financial vehicle, and we believe that, that combination will put us in a very good place to be better assimilated within China.

As to the any political tensions, frankly, we try and aim to be as apolitical as possible at McDonald's. It just doesn't work for us to take a particular style because we serve our customers who have all different beliefs and political persuasions. So we believe that the local nature of the partnership we will be entering into in China actually enhance our position and strength in our position China and in a way compromises back here, same in the U.S. or elsewhere. So we're confident, we believe we're actually going to increase our growth in China and do better as a result of this partnership. We're also mindful of tensions around the world and protecting our people and our business, so your sensitive is understood and we do feel that as well. So thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Steve Easterbrook

Well, should we line up, just to keep a little check on the time here so we don't go too far over. Perhaps we could have Deborah Brown come to the microphone who is got a question around another many question and perhaps Howard Silvers as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I'm Deborah Brown, and I was visiting Florida a couple years ago. It's really impressed at the McDonald's. They had a custom-made, custom order burger. I visited Florida again this year and it was discontinued. So just wanted to know, are there any plans to reactivate or reinstitute that burger, custom-made burger? We really enjoyed it.

Steve Easterbrook

Yes, it’s a really good question. I'll tell you what, they were really delicious. They were, and we sort of create your taste banner. Does that ring a bell? Create your Taste?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Steve Easterbrook

And we launched it through all of Australia and we used Florida here as our launch, as our test market. What we found was customers love the burger, but we can only serve it in store, in restaurant, not for the drive-thru because the preparation time is too long, and even the customers who actually love the taste and the profile of the burger in the restaurant, enjoyed it once but didn't come back and buy it again after enough, which is a shame. However, it did excite us about using different flavors and offering some option to customize so if perhaps we'll take a look at this signature crafted, which doesn't allow as much Build Your Own but really gets almost all those benefits, the taste profile, the juiciness, the freshly made for you, I think you'll find that actually, for the drive-thru as well.

We think that's a longer-term solution but, so for us, it was really, really important to create the taste because you can learn things even if they don't ultimately will work. Can you take the most beneficial possible you can learn and then take it forward and do something maybe a better magnitude so hopefully trying to signature a craft and hope you get to enjoy it either a burger or a chicken burger as well so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and if that doesn't work, would you reconsider, reinitiate.

Steve Easterbrook

I would to hate say never but it's highly unlikely that we say that. It really was operationally just – we won't able to offer the great tasting food at the most speed the customers expect for a so that was ultimately, that's final point, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Steve Easterbrook

Can we have time for one last question actually, and just like to make a brief introduction to our next question because I think in many ways, he represents many of our shareholders. He is an investor who clearly will want to get a return on his investment just like every single shareholder would. He's actually just a brand and business enthusiast. He's a regular corresponder with me in particular, with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, e-mail, and he's a great generator of ideas and it's with much anticipation and a little bit of trepidation that Howard, I'll be interested in your views today because then you can take us home till the end of the meeting.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I would like to know when we can get a world-class McDonald's Museum honoring our founding fathers, our celebrities and professional to have their first job at McDonald's? It would have the world's largest toy and memorabilia collection. It will honor our great athletes from the McDonald's All-American age the likes of Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Lebron James and it would also have exhibits not only on the future of McDonald's, but the future of food in the world. It's a great honor to be here and if you could help me repeat these words, can you say, I am McDonald's?

Steve Easterbrook

I am McDonald's.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm proud to be your restaurant.

Steve Easterbrook

The time is up now, so as I said, a brand enthusiast somewhere amongst your food and your passion is a really interesting point, which is how do we maintain the heritage of a business, which is just rich heritage that is needed to transform itself to be competitive in modern day, and it's not lost in us also when you move in the location section this how do take a heritage of the rich heritage from Ray and Fred and everything that has become some that we will benefited from, customers and employees.

And many of the other remarkable successes and brand achievements that we've achieved and you listed just some of them, whether that's a physical museum, whether we somehow make our archive available to people because we actually have an archive based in the company who can chronicle many, many wonderful items of our history, so but somehow we do need it to find a better way, whether it's traditional museum. I wouldn't – I don't know if there’s a way we can start to share the richness of our history with those are interested I think that will be a fun idea, so I appreciate it.

Steve Easterbrook

That is all we have time for today for questions. And for those of you indicated on your question forms if you’d like a response will get back to you by email if we can get onto your questions. So with that said, thank you, all, for joining us today and safe journeys home. Thank you.

