SoftBank's Vote Of Confidence In Nvidia

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 24, 2017.

SoftBank owns $4 billion worth of Nvidia

Source: Bloomberg

I've been invested in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for more than a year, and the company's financial performance has far exceeded my expectations. Yet, in discussing Nvidia's prospects, I've often felt like a voice in the wilderness. Through most of last year, a persistent retort to Nvidia's string of impressive earnings reports has been that Nvidia's success was unsustainable. Both AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) would take market share from Nvidia. It was simply overpriced.

Even now on Yahoo Finance, one can see the negative bias: an average analyst price target of $125.5 and three recent downgrades from Roth Capital, Instinet, and Pacific Crest. That last downgrade, from Michael McConnell of Pacific Crest on April 4, was good for a 7% drop in the stock price to about $100 per share.

It also prompted some minor panic among my Rethink Technology subscribers, who asked me to double check my price target. I did and ended up revising it slightly lower, but I still held $120/share as of April 28. Now, following Nvidia's spectacular May 9 earnings report, my price target has had to be revised again, and now sits at $147 for the end of the current fiscal year. This will be reflected in the monthly investment case report update for Nvidia for Rethink Technology subscribers.

Nvidia has become the star of the Rethink Technology portfolio. Recently, I was approached by Seeking Alpha to participate in a collaboration between SA and Cheddar TV in which MarketPlace authors feature their "Idea of the Month." For me, Nvidia was the natural choice, and by happy coincidence, my Cheddar TV interview this morning came on the heels of the Bloomberg report that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has "quietly amassed" a $4 billion stake in Nvidia.

Being long Nvidia has required patience and no small amount of fortitude in the face of the conventional wisdom that Nvidia was overpriced. Nvidia's fiscal 2018 Q1 earnings report has temporarily suppressed most of this noise. Nvidia posted 48% y/y revenue growth for the quarter. GAAP net income was up 144% y/y. This was despite all the competitive pressure that Nvidia was supposed to be under.

As gratifying as the resultant stock surge has been (I'm up 330%), even more gratifying is the sense that others are starting to recognize Nvidia's long-term value.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Nvidia's Investor Day focused on key growth markets

While McConnell and many others focused on the traditional PC AIB market, Nvidia's growth in the past year has been fueled not only by gaming, but by datacenter and automotive. Nvidia's Investor Day on May 19 provided additional analysis into these key growth areas. In a three-part series, I reviewed the Investor Day presentations in depth for my subscribers. Here, I'll focus on a few datacenter highlights.

Datacenter revenue grew 145% y/y in fiscal 2017. For what GPUs can provide, such as hosting massively parallel computations and AI applications, they're much more energy efficient than traditional CPUs. Datacenters, supercomputer centers, cloud service providers all really care about energy efficiency. Energy is a big part of operating costs for these customers.

Nvidia is in every major cloud services provider, including Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Nvidia estimates that the TAM in 2020 is a $30 billion opportunity. Yes, Nvidia will have competition. But it has moved to effectively blunt that competition with its new Volta GPU architecture.

The following chart from the Investor Day presentation captures, better than revenue growth alone, the tremendous momentum that Nvidia has in the datacenter.

Apple rumored to begin trial production of micro LEDs

Digitimes reports that a number of Taiwanese companies are set to start trial production of micro LED screens, including the LuxVue operation that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) acquired. Micro LED screens are considered to be "the next thing" after organic LED screens.

Micro LED screens use semiconductor LED arrays to create images rather than organic LEDs. Micro LEDs have the potential to be brighter and more efficient than organic LEDs. For more information about micro LEDs, see my article from June 2016.

Interest in micro LEDs seems to be heating up, and the Digitimes article mentions a number of companies building pilot fabrication facilities. These include PlayNitride, and eLux. Foxconn Electronics (OTC:FXCOF) is reportedly interested in acquiring eLux through its Sharp subsidiary.

In light of its purchase of LuxVue and apparent on-going research into micro LED displays, I've questioned whether OLED really has a future for iPhone. Despite the hype and rumors surrounding the use of OLED in the forthcoming iPhone 8, Apple may already be on the trail of something better.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.