Report Of Snap Inc. Incentivizing Advertisers Is Troublesome For Investors

This seems like an act of desperation - something a start up such as SNAP Inc. should not be acting on this early in the game.

This is troublesome for investors because it signals more trouble to come in Q2 earnings, and hurts margins in the process.

Early Wednesday evening, Digiday published a report on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP). This report found here, claims that Snap Inc. is offering incentives such as bonuses, credits, and discounts in order to book ad buys carried out in Q2. This is being interpreted as an effort to boost revenues in Q2 - a response to an ugly Q1 earnings report that sank shares 20% upon news of the quarter breaking. This is troublesome for investors for a number of reasons. The Digiday report pushed shares of Snap Inc. 1.12% lower in after hours trading. Investors should be cautious after this report, as Q2 could represent more of the same pain investors felt in Q1.

From the article:

"The platform is incentivizing brands and media buyers, offering bonuses, discount coupons and media credits for ad buys carried out in the second quarter of 2017, said multiple agency executives whom Digiday interviewed. The nature of the incentives, and their value, vary from one media agency to another. Agency execs reported the offers started last week and multiple buyers said the offers extend to mid-June, which happens to be when Snap's second quarter starts to wrap up."

The first and most obvious "red flag" about this, is that it either acknowledges that second quarter figures are on track for another disappointment, or that management is lacking confidence to the point of intervening with these aggressive tactics. The timing of these incentives - being built around getting revenues billed out in time to be captured in the second quarter, is a give away that SNAP is still having trouble "getting things off of the ground" and running.

To recap, SNAP Inc. had a terrible first quarter as a publicly traded company. Earnings missed by $2.12 per share, revenue missed by $8.33M, and user data metrics were below expectations across the board. This has no doubt placed a lot of pressure on SNAP inc. to perform in the near future. A start up such as SNAP is growing, and will not likely be profitable in the early going, but the earnings miss was huge, and money is being lost at an increasing rate. If SNAP continues to burn cash at this rate, another equity offering could eventually be on the table.

Additionally, the aggressive push to discount revenues will hurt in the long run as SNAP risks establishing pricing precedents at lower than desired prices. We don't know the degree of discounting, or the ratio of total revenues being discounted because it has reportedly varied on a "case by case" basis. However a start up company that is losing money can ill afford to further contract margins. Ad revenue per user in Q1 was already down from last quarter.

At the end of the day, this move smells of desperation on SNAP's behalf. The social media start up must still figure out the challenge of Facebook (NYSE: FB) touting similar services to users. First with Instagram Stories, and secondly with its own "stories" feature on its news feed. The onus is on SNAP Inc. to both grow, and become profitable. The presence of an established competitor in Facebook successfully offering a competing product is ominous for SNAP. Facebook owned Instagram by the way, has already surpassed Snapchat in daily active users. This was accomplished in a short span of roughly 8 months. It is hard to take SNAP's act of desperation to boost revenues in Q2 as a positive takeaway for investors.

If you liked this article, please find my profile icon at the top of this page, and hit the "Follow" button. I enjoy engaging with those who comment and am always looking for feedback that allows me to improve on the content I provide. As always, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.