Lowe's: Sell This Mess

Just saw that Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported its results. What a mess. Seems the company will make a push for the professional market by making an acquisition, which is an interest way to compete with my much preferred Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which has consistently delivers strong earnings it seems. I will say plainly that Home Depot is my home improvement store of choice and it delivered solid earnings. After looking into the key metrics of both names over the years, I concluded many times over that you could stay with both, but HD was a blue chip I wanted to own. On top of that, I labeled Home Depot a 'serial raiser,' in that it consistently ups its performance expectations. Lowe's however has struggled in most quarters, failing to meet expectations in many cases. Once again, Q1 is no exception, and shares are in my opinion overvalued for the type of numbers being put up right now.

Immediately you will note that Lowe's delivered a top line and bottom line miss. This is a terrible turnaround from Q4 which saw a top and bottom line beat. Back to its old ways? It seems so. Well it wasn't terrible, but it was a weak report. Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 10.7% year-over-year to $16.86 billion from $15.2 billion last year. This increase is less than I was looking for in a name at the present valuation. I also think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased 1.9%. This growth well below what the Depot puts up, but I will give credit where it is due as this is well above what we normally see for Lowe's. So that is a plus. Overall these sales missed estimates by $100 million.

Earnings have also historically been an issue and this is where the company has continuously struggled. Here in Q1 Lowe's fell back to missing numbers, yet again. This quarter net earnings came in at $602 million. After making adjustments, earnings per share came in 18% higher year-over-year at $1.03. This is also a decisive miss of $0.03. That hurts, especially following a Q4 where it finally seemed this name was back on track. As far as the performance is concerned, Robert A. Niblock, chairman and chief executive officer and president of Lowe's, stated:

"A solid macroeconomic backdrop, combined with our project expertise, drove above average performance in indoor projects. We also continued to advance our sales to Pro customers, delivering another quarter of comparable sales growth well above the company average. Our employees are the foundation of our business and I would like to thank them for their hard work and commitment to anticipating and serving customer needs."

There isn't much to be excited about following the huge rally in shares. I would be taking profits if I were you. The bottom line here is that home ownership and improvement isn't going anywhere, and while Home Depot reigns supreme, Lowe's still gets it piece of the pie. The key is for Lowe's to figure out how to get more of the pie. It is doing fine. But we do not want fine. We want to invest in exceptional. Lowe's has simply been struggling. As an investment, I just don't see a reason to buy this name over the competition. Looking ahead, the longer-term appears bright. The economy is stronger than it has been in a decade. The outlook for housing is strong. Sales are expected to increase 5% for Lowe's in 2017, while earnings will grow to $4.30. That is still over 24 times trailing earnings and 19 times forward earnings, for sales that are only growing 5% and earnings that would be growth of 23% on a diluted basis if hit. There is just not enough reason to buy here. The stock has made its move. We can reevaluate closer to $73 a share.

