Identifying Risk In BDCs - Fifth Street Finance

If my valuation system fails to raise so many red flags on this BDC that you are afraid to buy at any price - then my system is defective.

FSC has a last three-year NAV change of 26.30%. Put in different words - it lent to customers who did not pay it back, borrowing money to do so.

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies - or BDCs - is to help you avoid the dividend cutting companies while capturing some much needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC). This BDC sells at a much higher yield than average because it is a serial dividend slasher. Is that high dividend correlated to higher risks? Is the market providing too much yield for the higher risks and inferior record? I will take you through the last several earnings releases - show the 23 point checklist of assessing the quality of FSC's income - show the relative valuations for the sector - and present my assessment of Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Current Qtr. (Mar. 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun. 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 8 8 8 7 Avg. Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.62 0.65 Low Estimate 0.14 0.14 0.59 0.59 High Estimate 0.16 0.16 0.65 0.74 Year Ago EPS 0.17 0.20 0.72 0.62

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar. 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun. 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 4 4 4 4 Avg. Estimate 50.58M 50.41M 202.97M 203.09M Low Estimate 49.7M 48.3M 196.4M 183M High Estimate 51.77M 51.78M 207.8M 214.04M Year Ago Sales 59.56M 64.03M 247.87M 202.97M

FSC failed to meet the NII/share expectation, failed to the revenue or TII expectation and had a falling NAV. The only good news was that the NAV was at a slower than trend fall.

Fifth_Street_Finance_Corporation Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Realized & Unrealized Gains -9.703 -97.452 -55.170 -34.324 -26.666 -89.468 -34.699 -12.118 -3.836 -66.163 -9.021 -14.333 -4.123 -2.512 -2.562 -4.389 +2.531 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share -$0.0688 - $0.6822 -$0.3814 -$0.2360 -$0.1698 -$0.5661 -$0.2163 - $0.0752 - $0.0238 - $0.4106 - $0.0570 - $0.0976 - $0.0281 - $0.0181 - $0.0198 - $0.0348 + $0.0222 Repurchase of Common Stock $0.00 $0.05 +$0.04 +$0.07 +$0.01

FSC has had negative gains in 16 of the last 17 quarters. This is a record of impressive consistency.

Fifth_Street_Finance Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Interest income 38.305 43.873 47.059 49.640 49.331 51.166 51.977 55.894 56.923 52.541 52.082 58.100 53.994 48.484 41.966 PIK income 3.555 2.837 4.061 3.540 3.132 3.294 2.993 3.429 3.555 4.404 6.761 6.297 5.470 5.613 4.974 Fee income 2.853 3.568 5.238 3.440 5.187 8.811 4.989 8.173 5.661 17.902 13.515 9.683 12.487 17.138 10.104 Dividend & Other 0.842 1.482 2.802 7.406 1.913 1.851 3.881 2.703 2.011 1.445 3.859 0.194 0.181 0.096 0.048 Total investment income 45.555 51.760 59.160 64.026 59.563 65.122 63.770 70.199 68.150 76.292 76.217 74.274 72.132 71.331 57.092 PIK/TII Ratio 7.80% 5.48% 6.86% 5.53% 5.26% 5.06% 4.69% 4.88% 5.22% 5.77% 8.87% 8.48% 7.58% 7.87% 8.71%

The fee income and dividend income lines - which tend to be inconsistent in all BDCs - are just as inconsistent here. As a result, one has no idea from the TII line if a trend is developing until well after the trend is established and clearly in the rear view mirror.

Fifth_Street_Finance_Corporation Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Total investment income 45.555 51.760 59.160 64.026 59.563 65.122 63.770 70.199 68.150 76.292 76.217 74.274 72.132 71.331 Net investment income 18.504 23.294 25.695 29.106 25.343 26.582 28.159 32.490 29.469 35.170 37.458 34.665 34.233 36.218 Investments @ fair value 1.789 1.952 2.165 2.247 2.255 2.326 2.402 2.335 2.538 2.722 2.496 2.628 2.684 2.377 Wt Av Share Count 140.961 142.853 144.649 145.569 156.997 158.053 160.430 161.131 161.130 161.130 158.263 146.928 146.928 146.916 TII/share $0.3232 $0.3623 $0.4090 $0.4398 $0.3794 $0.4120 $0.3975 $0.4357 $0.4229 $0.4735 $0.4816 $0.5055 $0.4909 $0.4855 NII/share $0.1312 $0.1631 $0.1776 $0.1999 $0.1614 $0.1682 $0.1755 $0.2016 $0.1829 $0.2183 $0.2369 $0.2359 $0.2330 $0.2465 Div/share $0.14 $0.16 $0.18 $0.20 $0.17 $0.18 $0.21 $0.18 $0.25 $0.25 $0.26 $0.25 $0.25 $0.2874 NAV/share $7.23 $7.31 $7.97 $8.15 $8.33 $8.41 $9.00 $9.13 $9.18 $9.17 $9.64 $9.71 $9.81 $9.85 Wt Av Yield 10.4% 10.3% 10.4% 10.6% 10.3% 10.9% 10.8% 10.9% 10.7% 10.4% 11.1% 10.8% 10.8% 10.9% NII/TII Ratio 40.6% 45.0% 43.4% 45.5% 42.5% 40.8% 44.2% 46.3% 43.2% 46.1% 49.1% 46.7% 47.5% 50.8% Non-accrual Dollars FV $ 85.725 $129.568 $120.584 $ 15.543 $ 82.836 $100.041 $ 45.745 $ 33.927 $50.968 $ 59.883 $ 6.356 $ 6.228 none none Non-Accrual % @ Fair Value 5.38% 7.31% 6.11% 0.76% 3.95% 4.58% 2.03% 1.54% 2.14% 2.33% 0.27% 0.25% none none Non-accrual Dollars @ Cost $190.141 $358.003 $214.816 $106.408 $205.927 $216.773 $115.273 $ 80.257 $97.198 $105.878 $17.752 $17.252 none none Non-Accrual % @ Cost 11.24% 18.19% 10.20% 4.81% 9.06% 9.21% 9.21% 3.55% 3.98% 4.03% 0.75% 0.69% none none As of Q1-17, Energy Loans were less than 1% of the portfolio. Structured products were not mentioned in the 10-Q.

I have not completed non-accrual data for every single BDC in my coverage universe. That limitation being noted - this is the ugliest set of non-accrual data I have ever seen. It is bad enough that some of the numbers are very high. But the volatility within this series of numbers is very high. Any change in the right direction could only be a head fake.

As a numbers guy, I would like to see a strong correlation between non-accruals and the PWAY (Portfolio Weighted Average Yield). But this ugly non-accrual record - and just as ugly NAV record - comes from a relatively average PWAY BDC.

Fifth_Street_Finance_Corp Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 887.578 1,070.599 1,140.181 1,222.365 1,166.269 1,051.340 1,198.797 1,087.493 1,284.730 1,389.862 1,152.076 1,330.864 1,374.319 Debt/share 6.2966 7.4944 7.8824 8.3972 7.4286 6.6518 7.4724 6.7491 7.9733 8.6257 7.2795 9.0579 9.3537 Debt/share to NAV 87.09% 102.52% 98.90% 103.03% 89.18% 79.09% 83.03% 73.92% 86.85% 94.06% 75.51% 93.28% 95.35% Interest expense 12.712 13.189 13.587 13.149 13.838 14.047 13.659 14.191 14.812 13.992 13.682 14.737 12.883 Interest expense/share 0.0902 0.0923 0.0939 0.0903 0.0881 0.0889 0.0851 0.0881 0.0919 0.0868 0.0865 0.1003 0.0877 Interest expense/TII 27.90% 25.48% 22.97% 20.54% 23.23% 21.57% 21.42% 20.21% 21.73% 18.34% 17.95% 19.84% 20.43% Annualized Int exp/Debt 5.73% 4.93% 4.77% 4.30% 4.75% 5.34% 4.56% 5.22% 4.61% 4.03% 4.75% 4.43% 3.75% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 467 bps 537 bps 563 bps 630 bps 555 bps 556 bps 624 bps 568 bps 609 bps 637 bps 635 bps 637 bps 705 bps

Almost all BDCs fail to provide an "average amount of debt" per quarter - and such a number would be better to use to compute the annualized interest expense ratio. I have an expectation that Q1-17 "average debt" was much higher than the ending debt - and that caused a temporary jump in the expense ratio.

The Red Flag Check-list For FSC - where a fail is worse than average; a double fail is close to the worst in the sector; a triple fail is a degree of ugliness that merits special recognition.

(1) Well covered dividend - it is covered due to recent cuts. Grade = incomplete

(2) Rising NAV - FSC is a BIG fail with a -13.21% LTM NAV change. Grade = double Fail.

(3) A lower than sector average Portfolio Company Weighted Average Yield - FSC at 10.40% compared to sector average 10.95%. Grade = Pass

(4) High income projection accuracy when looking at the annual NII numbers. FSC is tied for last place in NII accuracy. Grade = double Fail

(5) Lower revenue volatility when comparing the quarterly TII numbers. FSC has very high TII volatility and TII declines. Grade = Big Fail.

(6) Has lower yields on its IOUs (under 5%). Q1-17 annualized interest expense was 5.73% - but that was an above trend number. Grade = nebulous Fail.

(7) An earnings projection that is equal to or lower than a run rate NII based on Portfolio times PWAY + Run Rate Fee Income. Grade = Pass.

(8) A dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY. Grade = incomplete - FSC's recent dividend cut is the reason for the potentially passing grade.

(9) BDCs with 10% to 11% PWAYs sell at an average 9.78% yield compared to FSC's 11.79%. Grade = Pass.

(10) BDCs with the best dividend coverage sell at 8.76% yield. Grade = incomplete - FSC's recent dividend cut is the reason for the potentially passing grade.

(11) BDCs with close to the same NAV trend all have higher yields. Grade = Pass.

(12) Has more than 75 portfolio company investments. Grade = Pass

(13) A debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. With a Q1-17 ratio of 87.09% and a Q4-16 ratio of 102.52%, Grade = Fail.

(14) An NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q1-17 ratio was 40.6%. Grade = double Fail.

(15) A better than sector average trend in "gains." FSC has had negative gains in 16 of the last 17 quarters. Grade = double Fail.

(16) Influence on NAV of secondary offerings or share buybacks. Buybacks have added to NAV in four of the last six quarters by tiny amounts. Grade = Pass.

(17) Reports Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio numbers on its portfolio companies. Grade = Fail.

(18) Transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees. Grade = Fail.

(19) Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

(20) Secondary offerings below NAV. FSC's share count is falling. Grade = Pass.

(21) Has less than 5% in structured products or CLOs. Structured products were not mentioned in the 10-Q. Grade = Pass.

(22) Income that comes from PIK or payment in kind income less than 5% of income. Q1-17 PIK/TII was 7.80%. Grade = Fail.

(23) Energy loans less than 5% share of portfolio. Energy loans were less than 1% of the portfolio. Grade = Pass.

FSC fails or has incomplete on (1, 2, 2, 4, 4, 5, 6, 13, 14, 14, 15, 15, 17, 18, 22) 15 of the 23 red flag check-points. It gets some passing grades because it is cheaper than average - while being cheaper than average does not mean it is lower than the fair degree of cheapness given its attributes.

Showing the math on point 7

Total_Investment_Income_Calculation Metric Fee Income ____Interest_Income____ Totals Formula average for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 3.775 1,789 million times .104 / 4 50.289

Net_Investment_Income_Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula average for last year TII_times_NII/TII NII/share_count Numbers 42% .42 times 50.289 21.121 / 140.961 $0.1498/share The quarterly consensus analyst TII projection is (202.970 / 4) $50.742 and NII projection is ($0.56 / 4) $0.14/share/quarter.

Showing the numbers on point 8 (This content was in the intro article.)

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 FSC Q1-10 Q2-10 Q3-10 Q4-10 Q1-11 Q2-11 Q3-11 Q4-11 Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Div 0.30 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.13 NII/share 0.26 0.26 0.21 0.26 0.27 0.25 0.25 0.26 0.26 0.24 0.27 0.26 0.28 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.24 0.25 0.24 0.22 0.18 0.20 0.18 0.17 0.16 0.20 0.18 0.16 0.13 NAV 10.70 10.43 10.43 10.44 10.68 10.72 10.07 9.89 9.87 9.85 9.92 9.88 9.90 9.90 9.85 9.85 9.81 9.71 9.64 9.17 9.18 9.13 9.00 8.41 8.33 8.15 7.97 7.31 7.23 Div/NAV 11.2 12.3 12.3 12.3 12.0 11.9 12.7 12.9 11.6 11.7 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.6 11.7 11.7 10.2 10.3 10.4 10.9 7.8 7.9 8.0 8.6 8.6 8.8 9.0 9.8 10.0 WtAvYld 12.0 11.4 11.4 11.1 10.9 11.1 10.8 11.1 10.4 10.7 10.9 10.8 10.9 10.3 10.6 10.4 10.3 10.4

When I look at FSC - I see dividend cuts in Q1-14, Q1-15 and Q2-17. Prior to the beginning of the start of this data - there was a cut in Q1-12. Can I find data points that would have pointed to the danger of the upcoming cut in advance?

NII was below the dividend - but that had been the case since the dividend was set at $0.29. If coverage was a warning signal, it was becoming like "the boy who cried wolf."

The NAV was $9.87 at the end of Q1-12. The NAV stayed close to stable up until Q4-14. By the time this metric joined the chorus to sing wolf, the cut was just around the next corner.

The metric that gave the best "time relevant danger signal" was the spread between the dividend/NAV ratio and the PWAY. In Q4-12, the first quarter when I began gathering that metric, the dividend/NAV ratio was below the PWAY. It took three quarter of the PWAY being the higher ratio before the dividend was cut.

The first quarter after the cut, the dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread was 90 bps. The safety margin that is true in most cases is 200 bps. This is an indication that the cut was too small. During the four quarter when the dividend was at 25, the NII numbers were 24, 25, 24 and 22. This was a second indicator the cut was too small.

The dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread turned negative in Q4-14 - and the dividend was cut the next quarter. The raw decline in the PWAY signaled the danger of an upcoming cut. The rise in the dividend/NAV ratio (caused by the falling NAV) signaled the danger. The toxic combination of the two resulted in action.

The dividend was set at 18 for nine quarters. NII was within 2 cents of that number for the first eight. NAV was moderately falling during the whole time period. The dividend/NAV ratio to PWAY ratio spread began at (10.70 - 7.80) 290 bps in Q1-15 - and had fallen to only 40 bps when the last cut was announced.

Let me show the year to date numbers based on prices as of the market's close on 5-24-17:

BDCs 05-24-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price YTD. The next display price change plus YTD dividends accrued on the payment date - not the earned date. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection since the beginning of the year; the second measures the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the third measures the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, FDUS, MAIN and TCPC have paid special dividends on a near regular schedule.

Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-24 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Alcentra_Capital_Corporation_____ (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.40 10.15 11.70 93.8 88.3 85.6 10.1 13.43 1.00 11.95 17.63 -2.68 1.79 0.00 -6.80 0.00 -9.01 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 11.90 13.40 8.66 6.71 100.0 99.1 96.6 8.5 13.66 0.98 12.61 15.04 -0.85 7.17 0.00 16.55 3.57 -9.60 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.43 9.33 10.30 92.3 89.6 89.4 8.9 6.74 0.95 9.73 14.85 -1.52 1.64 -25.00 -7.42 -25.00 -22.26 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.85 9.02 9.30 102.7 91.6 104.1 9.2 16.50 1.02 2.18 4.49 -8.07 8.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.49 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.63 9.44 11.70 88.9 82.8 76.3 8.8 8.22 0.93 9.63 14.80 -5.81 1.79 -14.29 -14.73 -14.29 -14.29 CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.65 9.39 9.72 88.5 93.5 81.6 8.1 12.32 0.86 14.52 19.89 -3.42 0.00 -27.95 3.01 -26.04 -15.90 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.78 11.32 13.20 97.5 95.1 88.8 9.9 15.71 0.88 6.57 9.59 -0.62 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 -17.02 -22.73 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.23 9.05 12.90 101.3 96.3 113.6 9.9 15.80 1.09 9.54 12.02 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 2.63 3.81 Fifth Street Finance Corp. 5.37 4.24 11.79 10.40 82.0 83.3 74.4 6.9 7.23 0.59 -21.04 -18.72 -18.67 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 -49.98 -26.30 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.80 9.74 8.10 95.0 93.8 95.4 7.0 10.83 0.72 -10.45 -8.27 -12.09 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 -29.63 -28.42 Franklin Square Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.20 9.70 10.20 107.5 106.2 103.4 9.4 9.45 0.97 -10.68 -6.35 -4.60 4.17 0.00 7.14 0.00 -8.07 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.08 8.26 12.80 101.4 102.7 102.2 7.5 9.95 0.91 7.33 9.54 0.00 8.57 0.00 7.92 25.00 19.30 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.72 12.84 10.80 94.1 105.7 103.5 9.4 11.90 0.73 -6.74 -3.74 -2.46 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 -20.00 -22.98 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 20.29 6.31 7.70 101.6 100.0 103.5 8.1 15.88 1.28 10.33 12.07 -3.82 5.43 0.00 0.19 0.00 3.05 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 10.03 8.37 11.40 100.0 98.8 100.0 9.8 8.53 1.18 6.82 10.54 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 0.00 -12.87 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 22.50 8.00 11.80 90.9 89.6 89.6 9.9 18.26 1.23 -4.34 -0.51 -2.94 5.26 0.00 -2.20 9.76 -8.61 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 12.95 10.42 14.80 99.3 97.1 87.5 9.7 13.89 0.93 -5.82 -1.65 -4.90 1.75 0.00 -0.07 0.00 -4.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.14 10.77 15.50 104.3 101.7 86.2 9.9 12.11 0.92 5.79 10.64 -4.17 -1.66 -13.04 -11.09 -13.04 -15.43 Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-24 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.34 9.30 13.40 97.6 87.9 91.7 12.7 9.76 1.37 -5.46 -1.06 -3.79 1.11 0.00 -0.51 0.00 -7.75 KCAP Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 3.50 13.71 7.00 120.0 120.0 105.3 9.3 5.14 0.68 -12.06 -6.03 -18.37 -26.32 -20.00 -6.55 -52.00 -32.55 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 38.63 5.75 9.68 99.6 95.7 98.5 9.9 22.44 1.72 5.06 7.57 -3.04 10.19 2.78 5.95 12.12 11.42 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 5.96 10.74 11.60 83.1 76.2 84.2 7.2 8.94 0.67 -20.64 -18.51 -6.10 -8.45 -46.67 -8.78 -56.76 -29.55 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.71 8.91 9.50 97.2 88.1 94.0 9.8 14.34 1.10 2.15 4.42 -9.43 2.94 0.00 -0.76 2.94 2.50 New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.65 9.28 11.10 99.3 97.1 100.3 10.0 13.56 1.08 3.90 6.31 -0.72 5.61 0.00 5.36 0.00 -6.68 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.14 9.62 12.03 93.8 91.9 95.3 9.1 14.98 0.94 2.76 5.23 -2.68 10.43 0.00 2.25 0.00 3.67 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.50 5.33 12.80 21.6 18.6 29.8 2.6 3.02 0.50 -13.29 -12.14 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -37.73 -87.50 -65.41 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 8.45 11.83 12.30 106.4 108.7 109.2 10.6 9.43 0.90 1.20 6.29 1.08 1.52 0.00 -1.87 -24.81 -11.70 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 14.25 8.00 7.90 102.7 96.6 104.7 8.1 14.05 1.01 0.99 4.43 -3.48 2.00 0.00 3.77 5.56 -2.84 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.50 9.60 11.90 82.8 86.7 79.7 7.9 9.09 0.83 -2.09 0.26 1.16 7.82 -35.71 2.94 -35.71 -18.33 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 21.49 8.56 10.80 90.6 91.1 88.0 8.3 22.21 0.97 4.27 8.73 -4.69 9.48 12.20 0.68 Infinity 3.98 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 14.31 9.50 11.30 103.0 97.1 97.8 9.8 13.84 1.03 18.66 21.48 -2.94 11.96 0.00 5.97 0.00 -4.49 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 22.04 7.26 10.20 95.8 87.9 95.9 7.4 21.75 1.01 5.86 9.70 -7.73 4.74 0.00 3.18 0.00 -3.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 17.68 7.98 8.00 100.0 98.6 99.0 8.4 16.81 1.05 7.54 9.69 -0.70 9.26 0.00 0.66 0.00 -6.82 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 18.30 9.84 11.50 102.3 95.2 103.3 11.8 15.29 1.20 -0.22 2.24 -6.88 1.62 0.00 1.80 -16.67 -2.74 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 17.15 8.40 11.10 94.7 91.1 96.2 9.7 14.92 1.15 1.48 3.61 -3.18 3.53 0.00 1.77 0.00 -2.61 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 9.91 10.90 11.40 96.4 93.9 87.2 9.2 11.71 0.85 -1.00 1.70 -6.67 -2.22 -20.59 -4.33 -20.59 -12.22 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 7.22 11.08 13.25 123.1 156.9 175.4 10.6 7.53 0.96 9.23 12.25 0.00 0.00 -31.03 27.84 -31.03 -23.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.83 10.41 10.10 91.7 97.3 96.8 10.8 13.38 1.03 17.40 23.51 3.97 4.94 0.00 -0.15 20.00 -8.23 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 20.81 7.50 10.50 87.2 87.6 82.5 9.7 16.04 1.30 11.40 15.58 1.70 10.40 0.00 6.15 2.63 3.42 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.36 9.89 11.80 96.6 98.6 97.7 10.3 13.80 1.04 18.00 23.83 1.38 15.82 0.00 3.92 0.00 -9.39 Sector Average 9.67 10.95 95.7 9.1 0.99 2.58 6.02 -4.22 2.44 -0.41 With the 10 Treasury at 2.25% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.67% - the spread is 742 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -0.35% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.56%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 7.64% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 8.10% year to date.

My assessment of FSC:

FSC's price is down 21.04% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is up 2.58% year to date in 2017. FSC's price was down 15.83% in a sector that was up 6.58% in 2016. FSC was down 20.35% in a sector that was down 12.90% in 2015. Even the positive news from 2014 is tainted. FSC's price was up 8.88% in a sector that was up 18.88%.

This losing record on price changes is a logical reaction to the terrible record on operating and financial metrics. FSC is not overdue in having a good year due to those losses. All of those losses were merited.

FSC has a large number of negative attributes that merit the BDC selling at a very low valuation. I firmly believe FSC is a bad buy at almost any realistic or concievable yield. If it dropped to a yield close to 20% in the short term (which is not a projection - it is only an "if") - it is being overly punished. But I have been burned by underestimating the speed at which bad things can happen. I would not be tempted. FSC is unsafe at any yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.