Bank Of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged But Sees Optimism

The Bank of Canada left its key policy rate unchanged, which was expected by the market, but there was a shift in tone. Andrew Kelvin, Senior Canada Rates Strategist, TD Securities, talks to Sara D'Elia about what's holding the bank back, when we could see a change in rates, and what's next for the loonie.
Summary
What stood out in the Bank of Canada's rate announcement?
What is the largest change to the policy statement?
How are NAFTA renegotiations and high housing prices impacting the future outlook?
