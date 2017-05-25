Crude Futures Settle Lower Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Crude futures settled lower on Wednesday despite the release of a bullish report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected in the previous week, extending the dip in U.S. crude stockpiles to a sixth straight week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude futures for June delivery fell 11 cents to settle at $51.36 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange, Brent dipped by 19 cents to trade at $53.95 a barrel.

For the week ended May 19, the EIA said that crude oil inventories fell by 4.43 million barrels, compared to expectations of a draw of around 2.4 million barrels.

Meanwhile, gasoline inventories dropped by only 0.485 million against expectations for a draw of 0.74 million barrels while distillate stockpiles fell by 0.485 million barrels, compared to expectations of a 0.74 million decline. The lower-than-expected drawdown in gasoline inventories offset the large drop in crude inventories, as investors remained concerned over the recent slowdown in gasoline demand.

The data came a day ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting on whether to extend the current supply-cut agreement.

Crude futures have soared above $50 a barrel, as investors' optimism grew that OPEC would seek to extend the supply-cut agreement for a prolonged period.

Kuwait, Iraq, Oman and Venezuela supported the Saudi-Russia agreement that production curbs needed to be extended for a period of nine months until March 2018, to reduce global supply to the five-year average.

"There has been a marked reduction to the inventories, but we're not where we want to be in reaching the five-year average," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said last week.

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq, however, said Tuesday some countries are not in favour of a nine-month extension, but there's a preliminary agreement on a six-month deal that will be reviewed in November.

In November last year, OPEC and other producers, including Russia agreed to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd). The deal to cut supply started in January this year for a period of six months until June.

