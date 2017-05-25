Rockwell Collins: The Signal Is Bullish

The shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) are up about 17% over the past twelve months, and I thought I'd look in on the company to see if there's still room to grow. In my view there is, and I'll go through my bullish analysis by reviewing the financial history of the firm, along with a forecast on the future of the dividend, along with a commentary about the relationship between the stock and the underlying fortunes of the company. In short, this company represents an excellent dividend grower that trades at an unwarranted discount to the overall market.

Financial Performance

When reviewing the longer term financials here, the first thing that jumps off the page at me is the fact that both revenue and net income have both grown at a nice steady rate. For instance, since 2011, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 1.5% since 2011, and net income has grown at a CAGR of about 2.85% since then. This is a very positive sign in my view, because it suggests that the business is scalable to some degree. That means that a greater and greater percentage of marginal revenue is being thrown directly to the bottom line.

In addition, management seems to be relatively shareholder friendly in their orientation. For instance, since 2011, they have bought back approximately $2.4 billion in stock and paid out just over $970 million in dividends. In fact, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 5.5% since 2011. Given that the payout ratio remains relatively modest (around 23%), I consider this to be a very sustainable yield, and further I consider that there's a real possibility of growing the dividend in the coming years.

One problem here is obviously the level of debt, fuelled by the acquisitions of ARINC etc. That said, I am less concerned about debt here than I otherwise might be for a host of reasons. First, the vast majority of it (76%) is due after 2021. Second, the company has actually reduced debt by $92 million since 2015. Finally, the company has a decent amount of cash (21% of debt) on the balance sheet at the moment. Thus, I'm not overly concerned about a liquidity or a solvency crisis here anytime soon.

Modeling The Dividend

As I've said many times, the act of forecasting the future is inherently difficult. I try to make the task somewhat simpler by isolating the one variable that I think drives value, and holding everything else constant. In this case, I feel that the dividend is the critical variable, and thus I will move it while holding everything else constant.

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 5% over the past six years, and this will be my base case for determining value going forward. I'll also model a "what if" scenario if the dividend growth rate is cut to 3%. While I consider this latter scenario to be less likely, it's better to err on the side of conservatism. When I do that, many more of my surprises are pleasant ones.

If we hold all else constant, the dividend growing between 3-5% produces a total return between now and 2020 of between 14% and 28%. I consider these to be very reasonable returns in light of the relatively low business risk here. In addition, since the payout ratio is so low, there's a much better than average chance that these are excessively conservative forecasts.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for COL would turn Bullish with a daily close above $104.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle Pattern, which we see as a consolidation process for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to the $111.00 over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today we may buy COL Call Options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $102.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $111.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe COL is a solid addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

Unfortunately for investors, we can't simply access the future cash flows of a given company. We need to buy the surrogate that supposedly represents the fortunes of the underlying business, and sometimes that proxy can be priced at a significant variance to the true worth of the business. When we negotiate with Mr. Market, we need to understand that there's a difference between the price on offer and the value we're getting. Sometimes this phenomenon prevents us from buying perfectly good businesses, because the price Mr. Market is asking is too high. Sometimes, though, we are being offered a bargain.

In my view, Rockwell Collins currently trades at an unreasonable bargain. The dividend is sustainable and, although they have risen handsomely over the past twelve months, the shares trade at a 28% discount to the overall market. In addition, with an EV/EBIT of about 17, the shares trade at an implied earnings yield just shy of 6%, which I consider to be reasonable given the risks present. In my opinion, long term investors would do well to buy Rockwell Collins at these levels.

