Chesapeake Energy - Senior Notes Warding Off Asset Divestitures

Chesapeake’s efforts to manage its costs played out well for the company as it was able to reduce its BOE expenses by 6.88% during the quarter.

Recapping the results

Chesapeake Energy's recent quarterly announcement illustrated an improvement in the way Chesapeake has been operating. The recovery in oil prices compared to last year's levels allowed Chesapeake to announce a 41% year on year increase in revenues. Giving credit where it is due, Chesapeake's efforts to manage its costs played out well for the company as it was able to reduce its boe expenses by 6.88% during the quarter. Both factors worked out well for the company allowing it to report a bottom line of $75 million - their first profit in a quarter in over two years.

As an investor I was impressed by Chesapeake's ambition to continue on its cost control initiatives throughout the year. I have seen one successful quarter for the company and I would certainly like to see more. In fact, now that I have seen their cost control actually materialize and push its bottom line out of the red zone, I am expecting these efforts to continue at the same pace, if not go up a notch, leading to better quarterly earnings announcements during the upcoming months.

The $750 million debt deal and its impact on the stock

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) recently made it into the headlines following the announcement of its $750 million debt deal which you can read more about here. What I am more interested in is how this pans out for investors.

Witnessing the company's behavior over the last few quarters, its heavy reliance on asset sales to cope with its liquidity problems began concerning me. Things didn't seem to be getting any better when the mounting problem of maturing debt seemed to be around the corner. With this new development coming into play, Chesapeake seems to have bought itself some time in the form of fresh liquid cash injection to fund its operations. What I am more optimistic about is that the debt deal, although costly for the company at 8% p.a., will hold off asset divestures at lower prices. I'm sensing that oil prices may rebound sooner or later (although not to their former levels of glory), and that might ensure that assets remain in Chesapeake's ownership till that time rather than being sold off at less than ideal prices due to gloomy industry conditions.

But I am not going to deny this move for what it is - simply an attempt to lengthen the maturities of its debt to avoid a liquidity crunch from occurring in the future, should oil prices decide to go south again. I think it is a good move overall since it gives the company some room to breathe, while at the same time giving investors some confidence about Chesapeake not going under due to high cash burn.

My two cents

I have however a look at the company's share price trend on some charts. Share price for the stock has recovered from the downward spiral that took place in 2016 managing a 52 week trading range of $3.93-$8.2. Currently trading closer to the lower end of its 52 week trading range, I do see the stock going up provided that commodity prices begin doing better.

To conclude, I'm not so sure that Chesapeake Energy should be your pick if you're looking for a short term investment, primarily because of its high leverage and direct relationship with the commodity market. In other words, I don't see anything that will cause this stock to actually move higher in the near future so you'd rather stay on the sidelines with this one if you're looking for quick money. Instead, my recommendation would be to sit on the stock for at least two years out, or think more long term with this one. The way I see it, it is possible that the stock could touch the $7 mark over the next 12 months, but I do not see the stock topping the upper side of its 52 week trading range - at least not over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.