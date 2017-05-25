Where Is Barrick Gold Headed?

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) has had an interesting year. There's no doubt in my mind that this is one of the top gold producers globally, but there's been a string of problems this year that have led the stock price to react negatively. A cyanide spill at the Veladero mine in Argentina led to a significant setback in the stock, with production revised down on the Q1 2017 earnings call. Then, there was the roll-off in volatility due to the French elections creating a risk-on environment in the equity markets that led to a sharp drop in gold. There's a lot to consider from the fundamental perspective, and gold looks like a decent hedge as equity markets edge higher, but there may be significant roadblocks in the months. Even so, Barrick may serve as a quality hedge at this time.

Source: Mining

Gold Fundamentals Are Mixed

Gold is currently trading around $1,260/oz. The chart for gold is very consistent over the past couple of months, where dips are met with heavy buying and peaks are consistently topped. However, push is coming to shove right now. We're seeing the 50 DMA usurp the 200 DMA, which is a positive sign for gold in the short term, and we could get a run higher here to $1,270/oz. Will we need more fundamental support? Absolutely, and gold is up a few dollars today to $1,255/oz. Perhaps, some consolidation is in store for gold in the near term, but there may be one factor, the U.S. dollar, that could drive gold higher over the coming weeks.

Source: StockCharts

The dollar really is the core story with gold right now. The dollar spot is now under 97, which is crazy when you consider that this is the lowest level experienced since the election. If it continues to fall and goes below 96, then all of the progress made post-election will have been erased. Tough to say that this won't happen, too, considering the trend for the dollar is down. It has only seen increases in two of the last eleven sessions. The dollar is oversold right now, and we could see another buy on the dip, as there have been three such opportunities this year. However, the chart for the dollar also looks primed for a death cross, and seeing the dollar at 96 or 95 in the coming weeks isn't out of the question. This could materially help Barrick.

Source: StockCharts

The question is whether or not fundamental factors support a further deterioration in the dollar. The testimony from former FBI Director James Comey certainly isn't the end all be all of gold fundamentals right now, as there are other significant factors like the June FOMC that is rapidly approaching and the next jobs report, due out June 2. This current week we're in is a very quiet week for reports, with nothing major happening. Wednesday's Fed Minutes only pushed the dollar down slightly and equity markets only moved up a few dozen basis points. The interesting thing is that the damage related to Comey may already be priced into the market as the dollar has slid from 99 to 96.8 in just over a week's worth of sessions. I'd be surprised to see major shifts either way for gold this week. After this week, we'll certainly have a better idea of where the dollar stands and how gold might trade to close out Q2.

Barrick's stock is underperforming gold right now. After the large gap down to end April, which was a result from the massive roll-off in volatility after the resolve of the first round of French election voting, we've seen a shift in the moving averages to the downside, and we're only a few percentage points higher now than where we started 2017. Despite the stock rallying back during the month of May, as investors have bought when the stock has been oversold, the fact that the moving averages have shifted to a downward slope tells me that this stock could see some short-term weakness. Naturally, this could be debunked by a shift in gold fundamentals to the upside. Yet, irrespective of those fundamentals, the trend is down for ABX.

Source: StockCharts

The Company's Internal Problems Are Few And Far Between

So, what are the internal factors that have been plaguing the stock? Truthfully, it's just one: the cyanide spill at the Veladero mine that occurred in Argentina in March. Barrick has announced that the Veladero mine could be back up and running at full capacity by early next month. This would help the company stay on track to meet its production guidance. The interesting thing is that this is the third cyanide spill in the last year-and-a-half, but it's also more interesting that the provincial government was so quick to approve a plan to improve the mine.

After the spill happened, the provincial government said that Barrick could face sanctions - a large penalty that would certainly impact production guidance and could significantly damage the company's sales. Yet, this hasn't been the case and it looks like the Argentinean government has been very open to working with Barrick and resolving the matter as soon as possible. That's not what we've seen in other mining issues around the globe, and Barrick investors should be thankful that this isn't a problem that didn't warp out of control. Naturally, the official announcement that the company be able to resume operations at Veladero next month will set in stone this cooperation between Barrick and the Argentinean government.

Other than the cyanide spill, there's minimal internal weakness. Actually, there's a large slate of internal progress, which reinforces my point that this is one of the top gold miners in the world. The company is free cash flow positive above $1,000/oz and we haven't seen that level since late 2009. So, it's safe to say that this company will be free cash flow positive for a long, long time. Another key area of focus is that the company is reducing debt to $5 billion by the end of next year.

The company paid off another $178 million in debt during Q1 2017 and is targeting another $1.2 billion in debt reduction this year. To put the $5 billion debt target in perspective, at the end of 2014, the company had $13.1 billion in debt. A reduction of over half in just three years is a significant feat. While asset sales have helped bring this high level of debt down, the more free cash flow this company generates will help to create more growth opportunities. After all, production is only down marginally relative to 2014 levels.

Source: Investor Presentation

It's great to see that Barrick has an improved liquidity situation, as well. There's less than $100 million in debt due over the next three years. A maturity distribution like that is quite favorable. Majority of debt is due after 2033, creating absolutely no headwinds for shareholders in this category. The cash assets are starting to pile up, too, with $2.3 billion, and I don't think it's out of the question to suggest that the company might be looking at acquisition opportunities late this year or in 2018. The $4 billion revolver is also untapped.

Conclusion

Barrick has handled the situation at Veladero quite well, such that it won't impact operations this year. That's really a sigh of relief if you're long ABX. Additionally, the strides the company is making in its financial standing are exceptional, with a continued focus on debt reduction and lower price per ounce of gold for free cash flow positivity, and will help this company as it continues to expand over the coming years. Gold fundamentals are somewhat mixed, with a relatively weak dollar right now supporting higher prices, but pro-inflationary actions could present headwinds to gold prices in the coming months. To be more cautious with markets near all-time highs, perhaps it's appropriate to have your portfolio hedged and hold ABX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.