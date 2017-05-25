Lowe's: Don't Rush In Yet

The market remains too willing to pay up for a slow-growing retailer.

For most of the last few years, the home improvement sector has been singled out as a top retail sector. The related stocks, though, are generating limited growth, as room for expansion doesn't exist.

On news of weak Q1 comps, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is down 3% today. Should investors rush into this dip under $80?

My investment thesis over the last couple of years has fluctuated based on the valuation of the stock and signals from management. Lowe's is a well-run company but the growth opportunity doesn't exist, and other retailers such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) have the opportunity to shift into more home improvement areas as they see the strong profitability of the sector leaders.

For FQ1, comp sales only grew 1.9%, leading to the company missing analyst targets. Lowe's far trailed sector leader Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which generated 5.5% comp sales growth.

The quarterly numbers bounce around between the two sector leaders, so one probably shouldn't extrapolate too much on any one quarter. The biggest takeaway is that exceeding the 4% revenue growth target for next year will be difficult.

The better indication for whether the stock offers value is the net payout yield derived that shows how management handles capital returns in relation to the stock price. The net payout yield combines the net stock buyback yield and the dividend yield.

In the last quarter, Lowe's repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion. The amount was slightly below the level for the prior-year period when the stock was trading at lower prices.

With revenues hardly growing, Lowe's is highly reliant on squeezing out costs, which isn't always going to be possible. As well, the benefits from stock buybacks won't go as far as the stock surges, leaving an unreliable EPS growth scenario.

The key investor takeaway is that paying up for the stock doesn't make sense. Lowe's trades at 17.4x current-year EPS estimates even after the recent $6 dip in the stock from the all-time highs. Investors should let the net payout yield provide a guide and buy Lowe's when the yield rises back above the 7.5% level that has signaled solid value in the past.

