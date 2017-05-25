Tracking Larry Robbins's Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

The top three positions are HCA, Humana, and Anthem, and they add up to ~21% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Larry Robbins's US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Robbins's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2017. Please visit our Tracking Larry Robbins's Glenview Capital Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Robbins's US long portfolio increased ~2% from $14.79B to $15.07B. The number of holdings increased from 49 to 50. The top five positions are HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), Humana (NYSE:HUM), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), and FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Together, they are at 30.89% of the US long assets.

Stake Disposals:

HealthSouth Corp. (NYSE:HLS): The ~2% HLS stake (8.2% of the business) was established in Q1 2015 and increased significantly over the last two quarters of 2015. The build-up happened at prices between $37 and $48. The position was disposed of this quarter at prices between $38.50 and $43. The stock is now at $46.35.

Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): The ~1% WBA stake was established last quarter at prices between $77 and $88 and eliminated this quarter at prices between $80.50 and $88. It is now at $80.58.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN): MAN was a ~1% of portfolio position (2.6% of the business) established in Q1 and Q2 2015 at prices between $64 and $92. It was reduced by ~21% in Q4 2015 at prices between $80 and $93 and another ~24% in Q2 2016 at prices between $70 and $84. Q3 2016 saw a further ~18% selling at prices between $61 and $73, and that was followed with another ~40% selling last quarter at prices between $71 and $93. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $90 and $104. The stock is now at $102.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX): These minutely small positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) were disposed of this quarter.

New Stakes:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG): These are ~1.2% of the portfolio positions established this quarter. The INTC stake was purchased at prices between $35 and $38, and the stock currently trades at $36.12. The SHPG position was established at prices between $162 and $186, and it now goes for $185.

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK): These are very small (between 0.5% and 0.7% of the portfolio each) stakes purchased this quarter. The HAIN position was established at prices between $34.50 and $41, and the stock currently trades at $36.24. ZBH is a 0.62% stake purchased at prices between $103 and $122, and it is now at $119. The MHK position was established at prices between $200 and $232, and the stock is now at $236.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS), and E. I. du Pont De Nemours (NYSE:DD): These are minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions established this quarter.

Note: DuPont and T-Mobile are back in the portfolio after a quarter's gap.

Stake Decreases:

HCA Healthcare (previously HCA Holdings): HCA is currently the largest position at 8.57% of the portfolio. The original stake was from 2011, when 8.8M shares were purchased at a cost basis in the low $20s. The stake was built up to just over 12.8M shares by Q4 2013. The four quarters through Q2 2015 had seen a combined ~60% reduction at prices between $56 and $92. Q4 2015 saw an about-turn: a ~160% increase at prices between $64 and $79. The last two quarters had seen a combined ~25% increase at prices between $69.50 and $82, while this quarter saw a ~21% selling at prices between $74.50 and $90.50. The stock currently trades at $82.43.

Humana Inc.: The original HUM stake was from 2012, when around 2M shares were purchased at a cost basis in the mid-$70s. It is now the second-largest position at 7.27% of the portfolio (5.3M shares). Q1 to Q3 2015 had seen a combined 3x increase at prices between $139 and $215. Q4 2015 saw another ~25% increase at prices between $164 and $187. The pattern reversed in Q1 2016: ~22% selling at prices between $157 and $187. Q2 2016 saw a ~35% increase at prices between $165 and $190, and that was followed with another ~10% increase the next quarter. The pattern reversed again last quarter: one-third selling at prices between $165 and $217, and that was followed with a ~15% selling this quarter at prices between $195 and $219. The stock currently trades at $232. Robbins is realizing gains.

Note: Robbins controls ~3.7% of Humana.

Anthem Inc.: ANTM is a large (top-three) 5.17% of the US long portfolio position. It was established in Q4 2014 at prices between $111 and $129 and increased by just over one-third the following quarter at prices between $123 and $158. There was a ~40% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $113 and $122, while this quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $143 and $169. The stock currently trades at $180.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI): CI is a very long-term 4.77% stake that has been in the portfolio since 2007. There was a ~200% increase over the last three quarters of 2015 at prices between $125 and $170. The stock is now at ~$162. This quarter saw a ~13% trimming. For investors attempting to follow Robbins, CI is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Anthem agreed to acquire Cigna in July 2015 in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $188 per share ($103.40 cash). The DOJ had filed a lawsuit to block the deal, and in early February, the judge ruled in the government's favor. Anthem confirmed earlier this month that it will seek a US Supreme Court review.

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET): AET is a 4.26% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013, when around 1.8M shares were purchased. The following quarter saw the stake tripled at prices between $66.50 and $76. Since then, the position had seen some selling. In Q2 2015, the pattern reversed: a ~60% increase at prices between $106 and $133. There was very minor trimming this quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$144.

Note 1: In July 2015, Aetna agreed to acquire Humana. Robbins also has a large position in Humana. The DOJ sued to block the deal, and the judge sided with the government's position in early February. Soon after, Aetna and Humana dropped their merger plans.

Note 2: AET has seen a couple of round-trips in the portfolio in the last decade. A large ~5% portfolio stake was established in 2007 and sold in 2009. Also, a small ~1% position was purchased in 2010 and disposed of the following year.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) (previously Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC): DXC is a 3.81% portfolio stake. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $27 and $34. The last two quarters had seen a ~26% combined increase at prices between $45.50 and $62.50. There was a ~4% trimming this quarter. The stock is now at $77.95. Robbins is harvesting gains.

Note 1: Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had announced a spin-merger transaction whereby HPE's Enterprise Services business was to be spun off and merged into CSC to form a new business, DXC Technology. That transaction closed last month. The terms called for CSC shareholders to receive one share of DXC for each CSC share held.

Note 2: Robbins controls ~3% of DXC Technology.

Quintiles IMS Holdings (NYSE:Q): The 3.69% Q stake was established in Q2 2016 at prices between $61 and $71 and increased by ~75% in the following quarter at prices between $65 and $81. There was a stake doubling last quarter, primarily due to the merger transaction between Quintiles and IMS that closed in October. The stock is now at $84.22. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Terms of the Quintiles-IMS merger called for IMS shareholders to receive Quintiles shares in the ratio 1:0.384. Robbins had ~7.4M IMS shares, for which he received ~2.8M shares.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) (previously Google): GOOG is a 3.56% stake purchased in Q1 and Q2 2015 at prices between $492 and $575. Q4 2015 saw a ~55% reduction at prices between $608 and $777, while the following quarter saw a ~63% increase at prices between $678 and $765. There was a stake doubling last quarter at prices between $736 and $813. This quarter saw a ~17% selling at prices between $786 and $852. The stock is now at $955.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) (previously Flextronics International): FLEX is a fairly large position at ~3.5% of the US long portfolio. It is a very long-term stake first purchased in 2009. Q4 2015 saw a ~27% reduction at prices between $10.50 and $12, and that was followed with a ~13% trimming in Q1 2016. Q3 2016 saw another ~20% selling at prices between $11.50 and $14, and that was followed with a ~15% selling this quarter at prices between $14 and $17. The stock currently trades at $16.98.

Note: Robbins controls ~5.9% of FLEX.

Liberty Global (LBTYA, LBTYK): Liberty Global is a 3.21% of the US long portfolio position established in Q2 2014. The following quarter saw the stake tripled in the high $30s price range. The first three quarters of 2015 had seen a combined ~30% reduction at prices between $38 and $50. The pattern continued in Q4 2015: a further ~30% selling at prices between $33 and $40. H1 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~135% increase at prices between $30 and $36. There was another ~40% increase last quarter at prices between $28.50 and $33. The stock currently trades at $29.59. This quarter saw marginal trimming. For investors attempting to follow Robbins, Liberty Global is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Liberty LiLAC (LILA, LILAK) tracking stock distribution in June 2016.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV): ABBV was a very small 0.65% of the US long portfolio position established in Q1 2015. The following quarter saw a whopping ~600% increase at prices between $57 and $71. The four quarters through Q2 2016 had seen a combined ~30% reduction at prices between $50 and $70, and that was followed with a ~50% further reduction in the following quarter at prices between $62 and $67. Last quarter saw the pattern reverse: a ~50% increase at prices between $55.50 and $64. There was a ~20% selling this quarter at prices between $60 and $67. The stock currently trades at $65.93. The stake is now at 3.16% of the portfolio.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO): The ~3% TMO position has been in the portfolio for almost a decade. The original stake was a fairly large ~7% of the portfolio position purchased in 2006 in the mid-$30s price range. The following year saw a huge ~60% reduction, but the stake was built back up in the following years. It was their largest stake at 7.14% of the portfolio as of Q4 2014. Q1 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $123 and $138. H1 2016 had also seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $122 and $154. There was a one-third increase last quarter at prices between $140 and $159, while this quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $141 and $161. The stock is now at ~$172.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): The ~3% AAPL stake was first purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $95 and $116 and increased by a whopping ~350% last quarter at prices between $103 and $118. The stock is now well above those ranges at $153. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH): LH is a ~2.5% of the US long portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $116 and $126 and increased by ~22% the following quarter at prices between $107 and $127. Q4 2015 saw a ~16% further increase at prices between $109 and $125. Q3 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~23% selling at prices between $131 and $141, and that was followed with a ~36% selling this quarter at prices between $129 and $144. The stock currently trades at ~$141.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), First Data Corp. (NYSE:FDC), Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), VEREIT (NYSE:VER), and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB): These very small positions (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) saw reductions during the quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~8% each of Brookdale Senior Living and Meritor Inc.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), and PHH Corporation (NYSE:PHH): These minutely small positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) were reduced this quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~8.4% of PHH Corporation.

Stake Increases:

Dow Chemical: DOW is a top-five ~5% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 at prices between $51 and $55. Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $43 and $50. The next three quarters saw another ~70% increase at prices between $42 and $57. H1 2016 saw a ~40% selling at prices between $41 and $54. The pattern reversed again in Q4 2016: the stake doubled over the last two quarters at prices between $52 and $65. The stock currently trades at $61.45.

Note: Third Point (Dan Loeb) has a huge activist position in Dow Chemical. In December 2015, Dow and DuPont announced a merger of equals, with plans to separate into three businesses after the merger. Yesterday, Third Point came up with an alternate plan, saying the existing merger plans may be leaving ~$20B on the table.

FMC Corporation: FMC is a top-five 4.88% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $55 and $65 and increased by ~180% the following quarter at prices between $51.50 and $61. Q3 2015 also saw a ~40% increase at prices between $33 and $52.50, and that was followed with a ~75% increase in the following quarter at prices between $34 and $43. The stock currently trades at $74.66. The last four quarters had seen minor trimming, while this quarter saw an ~11% increase.

Note 2: Glenview controls ~8% of FMC.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW): LOW is a ~3% portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $65.50 and $76.50 and increased by roughly one-third this quarter at prices between $71 and $84. The stock is now at $79.85.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS): The 2.52% stake was first purchased in 2013, and a large increase happened in Q4 2014 at prices between $49 and $57. There was a ~57% further increase over Q2 and Q3 2015 at prices between $39 and $63. Q4 2015 saw an about-turn: a roughly one-third reduction over the next three quarters at prices between $39 and $58. Q3 2016 saw the pattern reverse again: an ~85% stake increase at prices between $50 and $58. There was a ~60% selling last quarter at prices between $54.50 and $65. The stock is now at $61.61. This quarter saw a minor ~7% increase.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK), and Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON): These are very small (less than ~1.25% of the portfolio each) positions established last quarter and increased substantially this quarter. The Visa position was purchased at prices between $75.50 and $83.50, and the stock currently trades at $94.81. There was a ~12% increase this quarter. The MCK stake was purchased last quarter at prices between $124 and $167 and increased by around one-third this quarter at prices between $137 and $153. The stock is now at $161. MON is a minutely small 0.27% position that saw a ~17% increase this quarter.

Coca Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP): These very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) saw huge increases this quarter. CCE stake was doubled to a ~1% portfolio stake at prices between $31 and $38, and the stock is now at $41.30. The ~0.80% ENDP position saw a ~150% increase this quarter at prices between $10 and $18, and it currently goes for $12.78.

Note: Robbins controls ~4.7% of Endo International plc.

Kept Steady:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC): THC is a 2.10% portfolio stake established in 2012 at a cost basis in the low $20s. The original position saw a ~40% increase in Q4 2013 at around $44. The last two quarters of 2015 saw a combined ~20% increase at prices between $27 and $61. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at $17.28. For investors attempting to follow Robbins, THC is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Glenview has an ~18% ownership stake in THC.

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR): CAR was a very small 0.69% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2014 in the high $30s. It has since been built up to a ~1.63% stake. The stock currently trades at $22.33.

Note: Larry Robbins controls ~9.4% of the business.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ): HTZ is a 0.51% of the portfolio stake first purchased in Q1 2014 at prices between $96 and $107 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $97 and $112. Q3 2015 saw a ~40% increase at prices between $59 and $72. Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 had also seen a ~40% increase at prices between $26 and $52. The pattern reversed last quarter: one-third sold at prices between $21 and $40. The stock is now at $9.88. Robbins realized losses.

Note 1: Robbins controls ~5.3% of Hertz Global.

Note 2: Hertz spun off Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) on July 1st. The prices quoted above are adjusted for this spin-off transaction.

Citigroup WTS, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND), and Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD): These very small positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) were left untouched during the quarter.

Note: Glenview controls ~4.9% of Tailored Brands.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Robbins's US stock holdings in Q1 2017:

