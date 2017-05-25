PGMs: I'm Sorry, Platinum Remains A Buying Opportunity

What about palladium? Fundamentals are healthy but already priced in by the market. Be careful.

Its spec positioning is too stretched on the short side. Are you ready for a short-covering rally?

In this brief article, I'd like to discuss my latest view on the PGMs (Platinum Group Metals).

On January 12, 2017, I wrote my first article of the year on PGMs in which I discussed my preference for platinum relative to palladium for the first quarter of the year.

Unfortunately, I got it wrong - platinum rose by ~6% while palladium rallied by ~16% in the first three months of the year - because my expectations of a strong pullback in global risk appetite proved inaccurate.

But I am adamant that platinum is due to outperform its sister palladium in the coming months.

The PGMs have appreciated since the start of the year thanks to a broad-based rally across the precious metals complex on the back of a supportive macro environment.

Platinum has continued to underperform significantly its sister palladium, pushing the Pt/Pd to a historical low (Box 1). From this metric, it is fair to argue that platinum has become very cheap.

Platinum is up 6% in the year to date (vs. +14% for palladium) after edging just 1.4% higher in 2016 (vs. +21% for palladium).

How to explain the relatively poorer performance in platinum compared with palladium?

In a nutshell, this is due to divergent trends in the present and perhaps more importantly forward demand between the two metals.

Diverging trends in the current demand

Platinum demand has been negatively impacted by a declining diesel market share in Europe (50% of autocatalyst demand for platinum), weaker jewellery demand from Asia (especially China and India), and subdued industrial demand. On the contrary, palladium demand has benefited from a strong automotive market in China (25% of autocatalyst demand for palladium). According to official data, Chinese auto sales rose 4.6% in the first four months of the year.

Diverging trends in the forward demand

Palladium is likely to enjoy a stronger forward demand profile than platinum in the next year or so mainly because its demand will be more resilient to the transition phase of the electrification of the automotive industry, namely the use of hybrid vehicles that have similar loadings than that for gasoline cars.

The stronger forward demand profile of palladium relative to platinum is reflected in the spec positioning (Box 2).

As can be seen below, money managers (a proxy for spec activity) have boosted their net spec length in palladium by a massive 933,000 oz so far this year whereas they have slashed their net spec length in platinum by roughly 900,000 oz over the same period. This shows the extent to which the speculative community has become excessively bullish on palladium and excessively bearish on platinum.

This chart above leads me to think that the "healthy fundamentals" of the palladium market are already largely priced in and as such, additional upward pressure is limited from current price levels. In fact, given the stretched spec positioning in palladium, I would argue that palladium is vulnerable to a strong bout of long liquidation should a bearish catalyst (e.g. slowdown in Chinese auto sales, prolonged risk-off environment, etc..) emerge.

Conversely, the excessive bearish positioning in platinum suggests that the deterioration in the forward fundamental picture is already in the platinum price. As a result, risks to prices are skewed to the upside. A bullish catalyst (e.g. safe-haven frenzy) could elicit a swing in speculative sentiment and trigger a powerful short-covering.

To sum up, from a relative value perspective, I definitely prefer platinum over palladium over a 3-month horizon.

