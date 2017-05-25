Seasonality Points Down For Oil And Natural Gas

Softs: Cocoa is in a huge drawdown, coffee has given up all 2017 gains, and June has been a massive month for sugar in the past.

Metals: June has historically been a bad month for silver. Gold typically chops around in the summer and then rallies in the fall.

Grains: Oats are one of the few commodities in backwardation. Contango is steep in wheat, making it expensive to maintain long exposure.

Financials: EUR/USD has historically made yearly lows in January. 2017 looks like it will continue that trend.

Energies: WTI crude and natural gas will soon enter a seasonally weak period of the year.

This is my seventh weekly update that outlines seasonal trends and the term structure of futures contracts. All of the below data and graphs come from my Commodity Seasonality website. The website is completely free, and I use Seeking Alpha as my sole outlet for weekly recap articles. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Energies

July has historically marked the beginning of a weak period of the year for natural gas (UNG) futures.

Here's the average monthly performance of natural gas since 1997.

WTI crude (USO) has recently bounced. Like natural gas, its seasonality is about to turn negative. It's interesting to see WTI bounce right after oil bulls like Pierre Andurand liquidated their long exposure.

Financials

Since 1997, August has historically been the best month of the year for 30-year bond (TLT) futures.

The euro (FXE) is rising against the USD. More than any other month, EUR/USD has made yearly lows in January. It looks like the pattern is repeating in 2017.

Here's a look at the average monthly performance for S&P (SPY) futures.

Grains

Oats have both backwardation and positive momentum in their favor. One important thing to remember with commodities is how the shape of the futures curves impacts your total return.

Most people get exposure to oats (or any commodity) by buying the front-month futures contract. This means the position has to be rolled each month to a further out contract. If further out contracts are priced higher, the futures curve is said to be in contango. If further out contracts are priced lower, the curve is said to be in backwardation. Backwardation between oat futures that expire in July 2017 (front month) and March 2018 is currently ~4%. Think of this as a tailwind for your returns.

Soybean oil is about to enter a seasonally weak time of the year.

Here's a view of the historical term structure and momentum in wheat (WEAT) futures.

Metals

Contango in copper (JJC) futures has increased as short-term rates have risen. Higher rates lead to higher storage costs for the industrial metal.

Gold (GLD) typically does well in the July/August/September period, as risk-off assets tend to rally when equities weaken.

Since 1997, June has historically been a negative month for silver (SLV) futures.

Soft Commodities

Cocoa's (NIB) twelve-month total return momentum is lower than it has ever been in the last decade.

Coffee (JO) started the year very strong and has since given up all of its gains. The seasonal picture isn't that bright either.

June has historically been a monster month for sugar (SGG).

Conclusion

That wraps up the coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, here are the average 20-year monthly performance numbers for June. The best-performing contracts have been soft commodities like sugar and cocoa. The worst performer has historically been palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Here's a look at the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract. As a reminder, I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third-highest open interest to generate the below numbers. RBOB gasoline (UGA), oats, and lumber are in the highest degree of backwardation, and wheat, natural gas, and corn (CORN) exhibit the most contango.

I hope you've found this article to be useful. It's meant to cut down on your research time and save you some money.

