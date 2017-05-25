Zoe's Kitchen - Buy Half Now And The Other After The Flop

I don't like it when analysts come out with downgrades/lower price targets. They never offer an explanation, just some hyperbolic prediction. It feels like fake news, and my gut instinct is at least proffered by academia. In a Yale study by Krische and Lee titled 'The Information Content of Analysts,' it was noted that, "analysts generally prefer growth stocks that display glamour characteristics. Stocks that receive higher recommendations have positive price momentum and high trading volume (as measured by the turnover ratio)." What happens when the stock is a turnaround candidate? My thesis on Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) is that the "fast casual" restaurant chain is a turnaround story, which will surprise the street with a positive earnings surprise when it reports after the bell on May 25, 2017.

Analysts are notorious group thinkers, and when they do not find those above-mentioned characteristics in the storyline, they shift to a negative bias. The negative bias comes through in a similarly negative guidance that is then confirmed by the herd mentality of the other sell-side analysts. It's a wicked cycle. The algorithms in today's market prey on downgrades, but there are countless examples where contrarian instincts should take over our process. Zoe's is one of them.

I'm willing to publish my research:

('000s where applicable) Q1 17 Revenue % Change 0.09% Revenues $ Change 80.47 CSS % Change -13.0% Comp Base 160 CM%* 19.15% CM % Change -13.0% CM $ @ 15.41 EBIDA % z 8.95% EBIDA % Change -13.3% EBIDA $ # 10 Price Target x 33

Source: Company financial statements and my own calculations.

First, let's ignore what happened last quarter. True, it was a tough compare for Zoe's as the entire restaurant industry experienced a slump. The margin guidance got slashed, but according to the investor presentation call for the fourth quarter 2016, prices are stabilizing. That's room for a surprise.

We know the comp sales are going to be bad. That simply is the gorilla in the corner. We can't ignore them if we are going to be adults about this firm. Well, that and the paltry $1.8M in net income it generated last year as per the 2016 Annual Report. Store openings are going to increase in 2017, and that will be dilutive to earnings as the whole company absorbs these costs. The question that is being discounted by the market right now is not whether store openings can overcome the impact to earnings, but rather if the company is going bankrupt. Credit Suisse Analyst, Jason West CFA, mentions in his research piece, Growing Concerns, Maintain Underperform, that "cash is also starting to pop up as a concern."

Just to be sure, Mr. West lowered his price target nearly three months ago, which means that the RW Baird analyst is a little bit behind, but no doubt hedging his reputation against what could be a terrible quarter. There are many potential risk factors being discounted into the print. Management at Zoe's, which I believe to be top notch, pledged in the last conference call that bankruptcy is of no concern. I trust them to capitalize on the opportunity to surprise the street using any number of financial levers they could pull.

There is great fear that the "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Effect" will kill mall-based retailers. My bet is that food operators are somewhat protected from this trend, but certainly it should be considered. There are macroeconomic tailwinds at the restaurants' back. Namely, the economy, particularly services, were stable and modestly rising in the first quarter of 2017, as per the Census Bureau's Retail Sales and Food Services Report.

Will the trend continue? Especially in oil-intensive states such as the Southeast where the restaurants are primarily located? It's looking like there are some positive things happening in that space as per Lisa Shalet, Head of Wealth Management for Morgan Stanley, in their GIC Weekly Report for May 22, 2017.

Food prices? Those costs have been at 2.9%, but won't go higher, as per Sunil Doshi, Chief Financial Officer, during the fourth quarter presser mentioned above. He also gave a very reassuring interview at the Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference on March 22, 2017. He seems to be a steady hand, which is needed as the company grows out of its humble beginnings. It's complicated why the firm had to raise prices last year, but mainly the restaurant is trying to be a quality food provider to a medium to upper medium demographic, specifically working class families. The pocket book is perennially stretched, and there are a lot of choices out there, but the Mediterranean diet is competitively placed amidst the future forward consumer. Plus, they've hired a top-notch Marketing Officer in Casey Schilling, whose programs will need another year or two to bear fruit.

The expectations for a negative number have been priced in, and anything better than negative will be an upside surprise that would squeeze the short traders. There is obviously no whisper rumor out there, as the RW Baird analyst would have sent a different message if bankruptcy will be on the table for discussion. No, this firm needs a perfect US recovery and then hope the market cares about healthy food.

Stephen Anderson, Analyst at the Maxim Group, threw his hat into the ring with a BUY rating. He doesn't really cite any new research (they never do until after), but I can tell you that he might be trying to make a name for himself, just like me. He's right about two-thirds of the time. The comps are hard here. First quarter of 2016 was pretty darn good. But like Mr. Anderson, I can get you to a $28 price target. Longer-term investors can buy half into the print and double down afterward, either way it flops.