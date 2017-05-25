Does The World Have Too Much Capital?

Marc Chandler is a first time guest on the radio program, while Michael Oliver return.

Picking up from where journalist and presidential advisor Charles Conant left off over a century ago, renown foreign exchange strategist and professor Marc Chandler squares off against conventional understanding of international economics by suggesting the challenge modern economies face is not scarcity, but surplus.

Or, might the real problem be what Austrian economists believe is a surplus of the wrong things caused by endless money creation? With trillions of dollars created out of thin air backed by nothing, how does this foreign exchange expert see the future of the dollar and other currencies including gold?

Marc Chandler joined Brown Brothers Harriman in October 2005 as the Global Head of Currency Strategy. Previously, he was the Chief Currency Strategist for HSBC Bank USA and Mellon Bank. A prolific writer and speaker, Chandler's essays have been published in the Financial Times, Barron's, Euromoney, Corporate Finance, and Foreign Affairs. Marc holds a Masters in American history from Northern Illinois University and a Masters in International Political Economy from the University of Pittsburgh. He has taught classes on International Political Economy at New York University since the early 1990s. In 2009, his first book, "Making Sense of the Dollar," was published by Bloomberg Press. Chandler's second book, "Political Economy of Tomorrow," was published in 2017. It traces the history of modern capitalism, arguing that some of the system's major challenges arise from how successful it has been.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.