HP Revenues Up, Earnings Dip

Earnings per Share

HP (NYSE:HPQ) reported earnings for the quarter ending April 2017 on Wednesday, May 24, after market close. CEO Dion Weisler was able to encourage investors with a surprisingly solid YoY increase in top line revenues (+6.9%) but bottom line Non-GAAP earnings per share decreased YoY (-2.4%).

This quarter EPS of $0.40 was a small beat of the $0.39 average analysts' estimate, a QoQ increase (+5.3%, but a YoY decrease (-2.4%). This was also the average EPS for the prior five quarters. Since the restructuring, beginning with the QE January 2016, Non-GAAP earnings per share have been $0.40, $0.38, $0.36, $0.48, $0.41, $0.36, in reverse chronological order.

What is the HP Management Guidance ?

Estimated QE July 2017 Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP):

HP Estimate: $0.40 to $0.43 Prior Year $0.48 = -10% to -17% YoY Prior Quarter $0.40 = 0% to +8% QoQ

Estimated FYE October 2017 Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP):

HP Estimate: $1.59 to $1.66 Prior Year $1.60 = -1% to +4% YoY

Earnings per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate (%)

The Non-GAAP EPS for the QE 4-30-17 of $0.40 is a -2.4% decrease year over year, from $0.41 for the QE April 2016. The prior QE 1-31-17 was a better +5.6%, from $0.36 to $0.38. The HP management average estimate for the next quarter, QE 7-31-17, is -13.5%, from $0.48 to about $0.42. I am not including data from before the restructuring, which began QE 1-31-16. Therefore, it will take a few more quarters to build a history.

Revenues

Net revenues is where HP hit one out of the park this QE 4-30-17, with $12.4 billion. Net revenues have averaged $12.2 billion for the prior five restructured quarters reported. A decrease to $11.88 billion had been projected, so this was a solid top line beat and what HP needed.

Now this higher net revenues needs to be translated into higher net income and then into higher earnings per share. This did not happen. HP management does not project net revenues, so there is no guidance.

Gross, Operating, and Net Margins

HP GAAP & Non-GAAP gross profit improved to $2.38 billion, or 19.24% of net revenues, as can be seen in the chart below. However, the higher net revenues and gross profit still need to be translated to a higher net income and earnings per share.

Revenues by Segment

Quarterly revenues by segment show Personal Systems were higher last quarter at 65% of net revenues and are now 62%. Printing is 38% and Corporate Investments are immaterial.

Looking at the more detailed segments in the chart below, Notebooks have peaked (39%) and are now a lower 36% of revenues. Printing Supplies is now 25%, which is about the historical average. The third major component, Desktops, have dipped to 19%. These three segments comprise 80% of HP revenues. The fourth largest segment, Commercial Printing Hardware, is 8%.

HP noted in the prior QE January 2017 there had been a reclassification of a portion of revenues from Commercial Printing Hardware to Consumer Printing Hardware (regarding LaserJet printers). The specific amounts were not provided, but may be attributable for some of the proportional change in these two segments.

Return on Assets

HP is just now reporting enough quarters post-restructuring to calculate the annualized return on average assets. Non-GAAP net earnings are consistently higher than GAAP net earnings. Accordingly, Non-GAAP ROA is 10.0% and GAAP ROA is 8.8%. These appear a low for a tech company.

Conclusion

Financial Performance: Non-GAAP & GAAP financial performance were mixed. The beat on revenues was a boost in confidence. However, these higher revenues (+6.9% YoY) did not translate into EPS upward momentum, which was down -2.4% YoY. The QE July 2016 remains the financial performance peak since the separation from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Dion Weisler, CEO, HP Inc., regarding the YoY revenues increase, said , "This was a breakthrough quarter for HP, and marks the first time both Personal Systems and Print have grown in the same quarter since 2010."

Financial Position: Financial position is inadequate with a stockholders' deficit of -$3.96 billion and a negative capital to assets ratio of -13.8%. This deficit has persisted for the six quarters of the "New HP". Working capital is a deficit of $302 million and has remained a deficit for these aforementioned six quarters. The current assets to total assets ratio is 64%, so there is liquidity. The total debt ratio, both short-term and long-term, is high at 24% of total assets.

Dividends: HP declared a dividend of $0.1327 on May 18, payable July 5, for stockholders of record June 14. At a recent $19.00 stock price, this is a 2.8% annualized yield. The dividends paid for the past six quarters have been $224M, $227M, $212M, $212M, $213M, $221M, in reverse chronological order.

Stock Repurchases: HP repurchased $223 million of common stock in the QE April 2017. These repurchases, combined with the $224M dividends equal $447M earnings returned to shareholders. The repurchases for the past five quarters have been $223M, $386M, $2M, $57M, $305M, $797M, in reverse chronological order.

Stock Price: HPQ stock reached a multi-year closing high of $19.47 on May 16. At a $19.00 stock price, HP is up a huge +28% for 2017 and an incredible +63% for the 12 months ended. The stock has been in a long-term upward trend. HPQ does have some price support from the dividends, the dividend yield, and stock repurchases. With a stock beta of 1.77, this stock provides opportunities for short-term fast traders.

Stock Evaluation & Opinion: As an intermediate-term to long-term investor, I consider HPQ stock to be an intermediate-term Hold, compared to Buy or Sell. I am neutral on HPQ stock intermediate-term, compared to positive or negative. Long-term will hopefully have better prospects as we see if financial performance can be sustained and improved. " The HP Way " needs some more time. As I said in the preview, if HP has big beat on the upcoming earnings for the QE April 2017, this stock has a better future. HP got the revenues beat, but not a big enough, even questionable, EPS beat. The QE July 2016 has been the peak financial performance in the past six quarters. I think matching or at least showing an impressive improvement for the QE July 2017 will be the key to a sustained turnaround for HP.

Restructuring

For all the data and commentary below, I have used only information since the restructuring, which was effective for the QE January 2016. There have now been six quarters reported since the restructuring.

GAAP financial results include both continuing operations and discontinued operations, that is, earnings from continuing operations and losses from discontinued operations. All GAAP data below includes both, since the shareholders ultimately pay for the losses.

From the detailed segment revenues chart further below, HP Inc. is a notebooks (36%), printing supplies (25%), and desktops (19%) company. These three segments comprise 80% of HP revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.