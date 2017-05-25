RPX Corp's (RPXC) Presents at Investor Day Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC)

So we've seen this kind of vibrant momentum and enthusiasm building within the sales team and I think the really positive energy here is that they are working to together on a daily basis. There is not a day that goes by that someone doesn't ping me with a new opportunity that they're talking about or think somebody on the other side of the isle for introducing them to a client. Moreover, as we think about expanding into Asia, RPX has a wonderful customer base there. I had the pleasure of going over there with the team and meeting some of their clients recently. It gives us a warm entree into a new market which gives us a better-than-average chance to win, because RPX has been able to walk us into these longstanding trusted relationships and introduce a broader service. I think Nirvana for us is that we figure out a way to combine our service offering under a subscription model that enables us to increase our revenue by client, expand our service offering with that client and help them solve more problems with one provider. The global footprint here is really important for us.

Over half of our revenue today comes from outside of the U.S. You saw a slide earlier that talks about the broad projections around growth internationally. We've certainly have benefited from the outperformance in Europe and the growth that we're seeing there today. We're equally excited about the opportunity to take advantage of the growth projections in Asia, it's a new market for us. So we feel like we're in a very interesting position here and enabled to take advantage of what appear to be some really positive tailwinds in this space. Relativity, you'll see the name up here, is kind of the default review platform in the industry today. We're one of the largest relativity providers in the world and have an expertise that's second to none in that space. We're hosting over 1 petabyte of data and I know that these phrases like petabytes and terabytes don't mean a lot to a lot of folks, tried and baked into roughly 10 billion documents online today under hosted management. We got 14 offices globally and looking to expand the setting to -- into the Asian markets.

The real value with Inventus is centered around a unique combination of proprietary and third-party software. Our proprietary suite is called Luminosity and [indiscernible] some of the names of the software platforms that we have built in-house. Certainly this has created the differentiation for us in the marketplace and delivers most of the value to our clients. Products like M3 which is our Multi Matter Management solution and Spotlight which is our real-time reporting package that's tablet-enabled, have really transformed the way that you work with our clients. And most of these products are used by 100% of our clients, a 100% of a time. So they've become foundational elements to the way they operate their business. That's given us a very unique and kind of sticky relationship behind the firewall of the client that gives us access to information.

We want to -- what we're really bullish on our internal development dashboard and think that M3 and Spotlight and some of the unique models that we're building that spoke for our clients are going to continue to create wide separation between us and our competitors downstream. There's a client case study here that kind of helps you understand what we do for our clients and how we can deliver value. This is the large financial client that was being sued in multiple jurisdictions around the world. It's important to understand that most of the countries have different privacy laws and most of our clients and even outside of counsel don't really understand what they need to do in order to comply with the privacy laws from country to country. So when we get into global matters like this, one of the foundational things we do is consult our clients on exactly what their privacy outlaws are and what they need to do in order to navigate them properly. So in this case we have 300 custodians or 300 employees that we had harvest data from. We harvest data from those folks from all of their devices. So we interview those employees, ask them where they store their information and then we go collect it from all the devices that they use. That turns into 20 terabytes of data. There's about 100,000 documents per gigabyte or in this case it was about 5 million documents that we pulled in.

Using our proprietary technology, we were able to cull those 20 terabytes down to 4.2. So we cut the population by 75%. Now you have to understand that the data cost are one part of the equation, but our clients really start to run the meter in terms of billable time with outside counsel, once they begin reviewing the data sets that we've collected. So the more we can cull on the front end, the less our clients are going to spend and it's that outside counsel piece of the pie that represents over 80% of their litigation budget on any particular matter. So the -- Nirvana for us is the centerpiece is. It's helping them reduce those costs. So we put all the data into our M3 environment where we were able to then effectively and efficiently manage all the spinoff litigation that came out of it. Ultimately, we reduced the discovery cost -- the data cost by 70% and the cost of the attorney review by 50%. That translates in hard dollars to tens of millions of dollars on this one matter for the client, that we were able to reduce for them through our proprietary technology and workflow.

So summing things up, the Inventus difference here, we've got trusted client relationships that are corporate-centric over long periods of time. We have very little customer concentration, but more importantly, we have very little matter concentration within our customer base. We're focused on a portfolio management solution that enables us to manage and oversee a broad cross-section of litigation for all of our clients. We still have a great opportunity to cross-sell with RPX and we're working diligently on that with a lot of positive momentum in our pipeline. Our global footprint uniquely separates us from many of our competitors, with over half of our revenue coming out of the U.S. We can handle more cross-border matters as we get into RFPs with global corporation. This is paramount to them. And we've got a very well developed and established technology platform that most of our clients, like I said, are using our technology 100% of the time as an extension of their business and it's uniquely differentiated in this space. Many of our clients tell us they haven't seen some of the tools that we've enabled anywhere else. So we've got a real competitive advantage there and we're looking forward to building more in that suite as we move forward.

So with that, I'll call one of our longstanding customers, Michael Feinberg up here and we'll do a little Q&A.

Trevor Campion

So Michael is the General Counsel of Ducera Investment Bank here in New York, but he's got a broad background in discovery services and maybe you could start by just giving kind of a brief overview.

Sure. So before joining Ducera, I spent time at 3 different law firms and a large global financial institution. So during this time, I've seen the growth and expansion of different skill sets and different needs that institutions, both law firms and corporations, need in eDiscovery business. And as a long-standing client of Inventus, I've seen -- I think we've grown together and helped one another learn the industry and find unique and bespoke ways to solve some of the issues that come across our play.

How long have you been buying Discovery services?

Since at least 2003. So we're talking earlier the -- when this industry started, I think if we all think back to 2003, there was much less e-mail, much less texting or messaging or basic e-communications. Things were still done by letters and fax machines and those days are gone. We often joke that if someone has to run and get a hamburger, they're going to send an e-mail saying, "I'm going to get a hamburger" rather than actually using their own voice. So that has increased dramatically. The number of communications that get pulled in when a review begins and it has exploded the size of things that are being collected which has increased dramatically the costs associated with litigating or responding to inquiries or just dealing with controversies in a legal sense.

And so over that period of time, what kind of changes have you seen there?

Sure. I think when we started, there was still a lot of paper, lot of scanning, a lot of photocopying, a lot of binder creations by law firms, a lot of hard, tangible paper. To today, where I can't remember the last time I actually got a piece of paper. Everything is electronic. The size of the reviews have increased dramatically and the amount of time and the complexity, both on the defensive side and on the adversary side has increased. So the sophistication in the use of search terms or the scope of a request went from just electronic communication to all -- just from emails to all electronic communications. There's an -- evolution of eDiscovery as a part of the litigation controversy within the United States has been so dramatic, it's been a revolution.

To become a business this year as much...

It is. It is the expenses associated with controversies is enormous and every corporation is feeling tremendous pressure to reduce costs in every way shape or form, whether it's a law firm selection, your eDiscovery selection. How you strategically think about reacting and being proactive to managing these solutions has become an imperative.

And so how has Inventus helped you address some of those issues?

Michael Feinberg

Sure. I will give Inventus great credit. They have been at the forefront of cost reduction. And it's not that they are always cheapest "on a per gig basis." Instead they've thought of creative solutions to helping us solve some of the largest problems that come across in corporation's desk. From a service perspective, they are in-house.

They're by, as you said, behind the firewall, saying "Okay, what is the problem? Or what is the issue? Let us figure out a way to reduce the cost on the front-end," And also provides certainty. Corporations want certainty. They don't want -- when this process started -- when I started, eDiscovery was an afterthought and you just ran the meter and companies have become more sophisticated, they've become sophisticated consumers of legal services and they have wanted to manage that cost as best as possible.

And Inventus has been able to do that for me, in each of my situations, like coming up with sophistication solutions, fixed fees, aggregated fees, ways to combine the fees so that everybody knows what you're spending upfront instead of well, let's just pull all the data and see what happens. And the use of your technology has enabled us to reduce the most expensive cost which is attorney review time. For every piece of paper that you guys remove from the data set, it saves the company exponentially more. That's really where the costs associated with litigation are.

And as these litigation matters become more global in nature...

Absolutely. Absolutely.

Other CM-based company before...

Michael Feinberg

Yes. So one of things that you guys were really on the forefront and we hadn't seen it before is your ability to help us globally. eDiscovery for -- first, you talk about 2012, it was a U.S. issue. European and Asian country didn't really have eDiscovery. And when those issues arose, the cost to entry was just enormous. So cost x in the United States to have done, cost x square to have done in Asia and x cube in Europe. And we came across this problem and gee, what are we going to do here? We're not going to pay x cube to do this. We have to find a solution. And you compound that problem with the local data privacy and secrecy rules that are much more stringent outside the United States.

So you're unable to just to ship it to the U.S. and do it here which would be the obvious answer. It's much cheaper. It's easier. Everyone [indiscernible] It'll be much clear if we're able to do that. But the laws of those countries prohibits. You had to think of a sophisticated solution to get around these problems. And you guys have been amazing at it. Whether it's been sending in people into other countries for a unique project or being able to be on the ground there already and say, "Here what we can do without violating the data privacy laws in that country and still being able to allow you to reduce the data set." It has saved millions of dollars and I don't know if the marketplace is aware of how good you guys are by coming up with solutions to very sophisticated problem. I would say, you guys have been unparalleled. As someone who has purchased these services, no one else has come to us with solutions the way you guys have.

Well, that's good to hear. What could Inventus improve on? We've heard some good things from you, but I'm sure there's opportunities.

Michael Feinberg

Yes. The biggest issue for us is your scale. The eDiscovery business or Discovery in general has metastasized in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Litigation has gone global and whether it's in Europe or in Asia, the U.S. model of regulatory investigation or litigation is being embraced around the world and every single country is having its own unique issue with data privacy and secrecy which has prohibited large corporations from being able just to ship data to the most convenient places. I mean if you wanted to build a widget, you would send it to the lowest cost provider anywhere in the world and that widget will be built in that country. eDiscovery doesn't work like that. Countries have said, "You can't just transfer it all to India or South America. You have to keep in-country." And so the biggest issue with Inventus for me has been the countries that you are not in. And so on smaller or even medium-sized projects, we've worked together for you guys to drop in and help out, but on some of these large global matters that we all read about every day in newspaper, it'll be great if you were in some of these sophisticated markets, so we could skip this whole process and you could help us in that country as well.

Like Hong Kong.

Like Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Russia. You're in the U.K., in France and Spain and Italy and you're not in sophisticated markets that have litigation and regulatory issues which either the U.S. is running and needs the information out of there or those regulators want information. And it'd be great to have those one stop shop, to be able to not have to review the same thing twice and be able to go to you guys and say, "Can you just figure out this issue?"

Right. What about on the technology side?

Michael Feinberg

Well, in technology, I'm not an IT professional, but your technology has always been the leading -- one of the leading reasons we work together. And the way it's manifested itself from my position has been these. Clients on the law firm side or management revenue corporation side, don't want to wait for an answer. These are issues sometimes that are of utmost importance and they want the answer yesterday and some of your competitors said, "We could do it the fastest and they would get you answers in 3 or 4 or 5 days. When we have come to you and said, "This is an urgent project," and no one knows how it's done. I don't want to know the special sauce, but you've being able to turn things around in hours or in 24 hours, being able to get us to start going.

And that has made the client -- your client look good, to be able to get the answers and you've able to do it at an efficient price. And as part of your pricing structure, the fixed fee agreement, we're not incurring additional cost to do that. So when some of those, "why Inventus over one of your peers?" the first thing that we say is service and service means Technology. Service means price. But that is a colloquial way of saying, these guys do it faster and reduce our overall costs. You might not be the lowest cost provider, but your technology allows us to reduce the total cost which has been greatly efficient to us.

Good. I think that's all I have for you.

Okay.

Marty, are we doing Q&A now or...

Martin Roberts

If you have a question, you can just raise your hand. We'll bring the mic over to you.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So a question for Michael Feinberg. When you've chosen not to build with Inventus in the past other than regional issues? What are the other...

Michael Feinberg

It's a very good question. One is, you want to be sophisticated consumer of legal services. So you want to see and try out peers. So we have always -- I've always been wanted to say, "Well, what are the other doing?" And wanted to see what others are doing and how other products differ. So that'll be one reason. Two, a, on the law firm side, a client would dictate which other services you would use. So I would choose -- if a client X said, "Use company B." It was out of our control and they would say use client B.

And invariably and I don't think it's really ultimately that important, but the end user of the Inventus product which is the law firm reviewing the data or the internal people reviewing data, have always lamented that decision because Inventus' service/technology, their ability to help the end user understand the most efficient way to get things, answers that they're looking for or the most efficient way to get the project done is unparalleled. So there are cheaper providers. There always have been. But the old adage, "you get what you're paying for," is actually true. You sometimes get lower-cost providers and they won't return your call for a day or will take more time to upload data or they won't have the sophisticated technology that is able to reduce the scope of what's under review. But you always want to see what's out there. So we've tried. I've personally tried a number of different competitors for a number of different reasons.

Emily Hostage

My name is Emily Hostage and I am the Senior Director on the Corporate Development Group. So I help you with data analytics to do market research and that's supposed to guide the company and also to guide folks externally as to what's going on. And I'm also Policy Counsel because when you tell people in the government that you do Corporate Development, they give you blank stare. So I help you with data analytics as well, externally, to help policymakers understand the rules that they're changing and how they affect the patent market. Now earlier you heard Marty mention that there have been some shifts in the patent market. So in this session, we're going to use data to eliminate some of those shifts. Because while we do see certain things changing about patent risks, perception is very different from reality.

So here's what we're going to focus. First, we do see that patent litigation has abated, but only in certain ways and we're beginning to see business models among patent assertion entities and licensing companies evolve. Second, the patent market has adjusted in a sense that we're seeing prices come down, both in settlements and in open market transactional costs, but that appears to be affecting the lower end of the market and we'll explain why. Last, when we look at the future, we see a more complicated picture of more sophisticated and more complex risk.

So first, we see potentially more patient and more rational capital focusing on this market. Second, as Marty alluded, the patent supply is increasing always, but not only that we're potentially seeing patents that may be more resilient in the future to the challenges that have been popular today. And third, a lot of litigation in the United States content has been concentrated in one particular court in Texas. And as we'll discuss, we may see that begin to fragment, not only within the United States, but potentially overseas. So with that, [indiscernible]. So yes, patent litigation has abated in a sense that we're seeing fewer filings now than we used to. And the picture that you're looking at shows the number of times the tenants have been choosing the United States are nonpracticing entities or by operating companies since 2005. And it shows that if NPEs were to continue suing companies at the same rate that we've seen for the first part of 2017 which [indiscernible], we would end up, by the end of the year, with about the same amount of litigation that we had back in late 2000s and that's below where we've been for about the last 7 years. Now at the same time, litigation among operating companies has remained very stable throughout this time period. It hasn't really changed at all.

So a lot of people look at this picture, they look at the blue stuff and their analysis stops right there, patent litigation. So with that perception, here is the reality, first, we've traditionally divided this world into the rather simplistic binary picture of either NPEs or operating companies because that helped us communicate a clear and simple message to our process. They understood the need to address this growing problem for their derisk. And so we've built a strong business on addressing that risk. But the world is actually much more complicated. The business models are more intricate and we're actually beginning to see companies that for a long time had been labeled as NPE evolve into something else entirely, possibly in an effort to avoid some of the negative perception that they've endured by policymakers and by the rest of the folks in the market [indiscernible]. So you it seeing here is not so much an exit as a costume change among some of the most active players in the market.

Second, our client stage risk from operating companies. Now as we've built our business, we've developed a ton of patent expertise and very deep relationship with very big clients and that positions us perfectly to focus our solutions on the much more stable and potentially much more complicated risk presented by operating company to speak. My colleagues, Bob and Steve, are going to talk about that more in detail a little bit later today.

All right. So again, perception and reality don't match and one of the things we know is that different types of defendants are experiencing this shift differently. So what you're looking at now is a picture of the average case frequency, cases brought by NPEs against a particular defendant and the defendants are grouped by their annual revenue. Lowest revenue at the bottom, highest revenue at the top. But here's a couple of things. First, NPEs, when they sue smaller companies, tend to sue them once or twice and then move on. And by the way, we're just looking here at companies that were actually sued during the year, not the ones who weren't sued but were sued previously. It also shows that they tend to come back again and again to the bigger companies and those companies used to face between 7 and 9 NPE cases a year on average and this is after 2011 and their case frequency has declined to about 5. While 5 cases is actually still a big problem and our biggest clients face more than that. Some of them as many as a dozen or even 15 NPE cases per year still, even after all the change. So there's a lot of work left for us to do here.

It's interesting. Again, perceptions doesn't really match reality because one of the reasons that we see this change is tied to litigation settlement prices. So we collect a great deal of proprietary data on settlement prices which most people know as our NPE cost study. And what the cost study is showing us is that, settlement prices are coming down but only for what you might call the cost of defense case, so a cost of defense case. And NPEs sue the defendant and makes a demand based on the fact that the defendant in order to get to the end of case is going to have to spend a ton of money to fight.

Now it used to be that the cost of defense is really high and so NPEs could demand a fairly high settlement just to go make them go away. But now with legal reform and market solutions like RPS, the cost of defense has come down and so the demands have gone down likewise. But still they're already much more challenging and complicated cases that can cost millions or even tens of millions of dollars. Our clients continue to face those problems. And again, that's where they want us to focus our energy. So as patent litigation has abated, we have seen slower filings in some ways and we're also seeing that defendants are leaving litigations sometimes more quickly than they used to because of a lot of the change we've seen in the system. So this picture is showing you not just the number of new filings, but now you're actually looking at the number of active defendants and NPE cases at the end of each quarter. So this is also accounting for termination. And it shows, obviously, very steady growth, a large amount of litigation all the way up until about 2011, where it flattened up and now has begun to decline. We actually showed our clients most of these presentations last week in a client conference to show them that this is actually excellent news. The decline in the largest source of their risk is a product of the industry solutions that we've all been implementing. It's patent reform and it's things like RPX and the work that we do.

So let's talk a little bit in more detail about reform. Marty and I are both lawyers but, I'm even more of a geek than he is, so I'm going to go through all the acronyms that I can think of. Our clients have been working very hard on patent reform in the mid- and late 2000s. And actually, one of the things people don't realize is that we supported them in that effort. We've been supplying data to our clients to help them figure out the best way to address this risk and that has developed a very close degree of trust with them because they understand that we have their best interest at heart. All of network culminated in the America Invents Act or the AIA which is the largest bit of patent reform we've seen in a long time, passed in 2011. Out of this Act came so many different things, but perhaps the most interesting for our discussion is something we call the Patent Trial and Appeal Board -- next acronym, the PTAB. So this is the administrative body that hears all of these validity challenges that you've been talking about. What Marty referred to as IPR is one type of this review. So this body began hearing new challenges of the validity of patents and these challenges, because they were administrative proceedings, were a little bit faster and a little bit cheaper than what folks had to do in district court. But they didn't become available even for a year and then it took another 6 months for the first decisions to begin to issue in these cases which you're looking at here.

So that means that, this Act actually had a delayed effect in time on litigation and when those decisions started coming out, many of them came out in favor of the person challenging the validity of the patent which often was a defendant in litigation. So that begins to chip away at some of the amount of active litigation in the system. Then in 2014, the Supreme Court decides the Alice case. Alice in a way was also about patent validity, it's actually about eligibility and it especially focused on patents in the financial services sector and in software. So this decision, likewise, allowed defendants in litigation to raise a legal defense relatively early and get out. And again, both of these things allowed them to chip away at the amount of litigation in the system. But PTAB challenges and Alice challenges can't explain everything.

So we know, for instance, that PTAB challenges have only affected about 23% of all of the patents asserted by NPEs since this law passed, 23%. And we know that they have -- the Alice challenges have only touched about 20% of all NPE campaigns in the software sector and that is the most vulnerable sector to Alice. If you look, actually, across all NPE campaigns, the incidence is even lower. And so to us, to see this much of a drop in litigation can't fully be explained by these 2 proceedings. Add to that the fact that filing rates appeared to maxing out, they do not appear to be growing and success rates, especially in the PTAB have come down a lot. Early on, they were as high as 80% or 90%, now they're closer to 60%.

So again, they are having an effect here. They are taking a chunk out of this problem, but they can't explain everything. It's also interesting to us because PTAB proceedings and Alice challenges, they also affect operating companies and yet their litigation has been stable across this time period. And most people don't realize this, but 40% of the time a defendant brings an Alice challenge, it's against an operating company patent. And likewise, more than half the time, a PTAB petition is filed, it's against an operating company patent. And so operating companies at least appear to be more resilient to this. They're still filing litigation, notwithstanding this change. And it also suggests to us that these 2 things, again, cannot explain everything. There must be a solution focused on, primarily the NPE risk in the system which in part is RPX. So of course, over this entire time period, our membership has grown. We started in 2008 and as our membership has grown to now hundreds of clients, we have a pretty large degree of impact on this market. And because, as you can see here in our gross acquisition spend which includes both our contributions to litigation and open market deals as well as our member's contributions to capital, we clear a lot of risk and our clearance has grown with the size of our membership.

Now we do more than $100 billion a year of this work at this point and they're actually some years in which we've done individual very large deals. So here, in the first quarter of 2013, we're including the Kodak coordinated transaction, although that's not traditionally included in our GAS. And we're including the Rockstar transaction which closed in early 2015. These are 2 very big, very high-profile deals that cleared a lot of risk.

So over time, much like we think PTAB and Alice, we have begun to have an impact on this market. So that, just to give you a sense of that, you're looking at the same figure, GAS, but now on a cumulative scale quarterly.

It takes a while to see the benefit of this work and it doesn't happen immediately. Well, some of it does. So when we do a litigation deal, of course, there are RPX members who are defendants who can terminate out of their litigations and that takes a chunk out of this activity, but we're also preventing litigation against RPX members. We're probably on the target list, but just had not been sued yet and that prevents a case 6 months or 1 year into the future. And finally, when we buy patents in the open market, we're potentially preventing litigation years into the future, right?

Kodak's actually a pretty decent example of this. We did this deal in early 2013 and actually very recently saw Dominion Harbor purchase a big chunk of the Eastman Kodak portfolio and they're planning to monetize it. So good for the companies that participated in our deal and chose to clear that risk early and much more cheaply than in litigation, not as good for companies who now have to face the threat.

So this is -- all of this were beginning to have a positive impact on the market. This is actually good from our client perspective. The reduction of risk is essentially our thesis, right? And we're also beginning to see licensing business models evolve. So here we're going to walk through a couple of announcements from publicly-traded non-practicing entities or [indiscernible] entities. First one's Vringo. You might remember Vringo as the company that asserted the old Lycos patents against Google and AOL in 2012. They lost in federal circuit in 2014, very unfortunate for them. They're recently announcing that they want to rebrand as an operating business, to really emphasize the operating pieces of their business. Then there's Intellectual Ventures and WiLAN. These 2, about a month ago, announced that they were going to slow down and even seize acquisitions of patents, citing market conditions that were unfavorable to patent owners and patent licensors. Then WiLAN actually announced that it would transform into an entity called, Quarterhill which would acquire industrial IoT operating companies and then maybe also do some licensing on the side. Then there's Acacia. Acacia invested in Veritone which is an operating company that just went public about a month ago. I noticed a theme. Everybody's trying to look a little bit more like an operating company, but they aren't gone. In fact, Acacia Research pretty recently just provide a campaign called Cellular Communications Equipment and is based on Nokia patents and sued Apple. WiLAN had actually been scooping up big operating company portfolios before its announcement. Equitable IP was advancing the Spherix campaign. And then DSS is raising funding to acquire and monetize a series of patents, I think, from Avago and Broadcom and they're doing that in conjunction with a sovereign patent fund called Intellectual Discovery, it's based in Korea. Bookmark that concept, because we'll talk about it again in a minute.

So what this is showing as an interesting theme in the evolution of this business model and the theme is, everybody wants to look like an operating company, walk like an operating company and use operating company patents, right? And maybe there will be an operating business but maybe it won't, because if you look at the performance of many of these publicly-traded, nonpracticing entities, what you see is pretty dismal performance among many of them, but start looking more closely at the particular business models that they have. If you look at what we might think of as the acquire and assert companies like WiLAN, who were buying lots of portfolios, they're -- there's a backend to many of the portfolios that they're licensing individually. Those companies are not doing as well. But if you look at the companies with homegrown portfolios, think Randice or TiVo, those companies are doing better. Their stock price is doing better. And part of that has to do with the idea of homegrown patents turning into products and then maybe some day just turning into a licensing entity. And that's actually a big difference and we're starting to see that shift and it may become very important as these guys move forward. There's not just a shift in the business models of the licensing companies, it's also a shift in the source of capital. So I'll just pick on a couple here. Fortress Investment Group and Vector Capital, these are 2 firms that are fairly experienced in this space and Fortress kind of has a loan-to-own model, where they'll make a loan to a patent licensing company and if it's paid back, great, if not, they take base. And Fortress kind of has a loan-to-own model, where they'll make a load to a patent licensing company and if it's paid back, great, if not, they take back control and then manifest the patents themselves or through a third party. So these 2 are experienced investors and they are looking at an opportunity to buy while prices are low in a market that is pretty large. I say the market is pretty large because if you add up all of the licensing revenue among the publicly-traded nonpracticing entities since 2008, it's over $15 billion. It's not a small market. And I say prices are low, not just because we're -- again, we're seeing litigation settlement prices come down, but all of this is also affecting open market prices. Even in our own buying in the open market, we're seeing prices come down and, specifically, we're able to get larger and larger portfolios for lower and lower prices.

Add to that the fact that there are fewer cash buyers now in the market than there used to be and that means there's lower demand, prices are coming down and again, supply continues to go up. And these folks may actually be even worse for our clients to face, because we've seen in the past that some investors are expecting fairly outsized returns, fairly quickly from these cases. Whereas these folks may be very rational about their expected returns and very patient, willing to wait through the many years it takes to actually get a verdict and not only that, to see it stick.

And again, their supply is increasing. So this is the number of U.S. utility patents applied for and issued every year for the last, what is this about, 50 years, according to the USPTO. So, again, supply is always growing and the number of patents, but it's also important to understand the delay. So there's a delay between when a patent is applied for and when it ultimately issues of a couple of years. And in that sense, the likely line is kind of a leading indicator of the number of patents issued. But there's also a delay in these patents actually showing up in litigation. So for instance, if you look at the patents asserted by NPEs last year in 2016, about 75% of them which is quite the middle of the bell curve, they claim priority to a patent application that was filed during this time period between 1997 and 2008, it's kind of their age, if you think it that way. And that shows you something interesting about -- it takes potentially even 8 to maybe even 20 years for a patent applied for to show up in a litigation.

So the fact that a patent applied for in 2008 is invalidated by a Supreme Court case in 2014, is not the problem we need to worry about in the future. Patents issuing right now and being applied for right now which there are more of, those are being prosecuted after all these legal reforms have taken effect. And if patent prosecutors know nothing else, they know how to figure a way around a new legal rule.

So as we look to the future and as smart, rational patient investors look to the future, they're looking at low prices now on a higher quality asset and potentially more opportunities to monetize it through something that looks like an operate company. That to us is a much more complicated picture of the future. In addition to that, there's something else changing right now that is complicating the picture and that is a case called TC Heartland. This is the case that ruined my entire Monday afternoon. We'll get to talk about it. And actually, the funny thing about this is, we all knew this was coming. I actually attended the Federal Circuit hearing on this case more than year ago, I think. And ever since [indiscernible] have been essentially ready for what was about to happen, so. It's surprising a lot of people in the Wall Street Journal but not really anybody else. So it's important. Let's just talk for a minute about what this case means. If you read those headlines, you read things like patent troll litigation is shut down, all patent cases are going to Delaware, the Eastern District of Texas is going down. It make really big headlines about where cases are getting filed, because that's what this case is about. Again, that's perception. Let's talk for a minute about reality. So this is a really significant case, because essentially what the Supreme Court did was they changed an interpretation that has existed for a very long time of a very important rule and that rule is about venue.

Venue is where essentially the plaintiff choses to sue the defendant among the places he could possibly sue them and for many cases, there's a broad degree of discussion to choose that, but for patent cases, there's a specific statue that says this -- this is the patent venue statue that's issued in the case. And really, the entire case was about the interpretation of the single word, resides and what that means. Before Monday, that word was interpreted very broadly. Essentially, you can could sue a defendant in a patent case almost anywhere you had minimum contact with the state in the U.S. That's part of why we've seen so much litigation go to the Eastern District of Texas, notwithstanding the fact that very few companies are incorporated there or have their headquarters in that district or the state.

So on Monday, the Court decided that this term instead is limited to the state of incorporation for a domestic corporation. That's why you see all these headlines talking about Delaware, because that's where many companies are incorporated. And so that is the effect of the decision, is to interpret that word differently. But what the headlines are missing is a number of important details, not the least of which is that there is another half of this statute. So you can also bring a patent case where a defendant has committed acts of infringement and has a regular and established place of business. That is not just Delaware, that is potentially other places. And so what we're going to see is folks who are going to litigate that issue. And probably there are some nonpracticing M.D.s who are sitting out there with a great fact patent that they want to use to test this issue. Maybe they can still drag retailers into court wherever they have a storefront or an office. Maybe they can take companies that have employees working remotely in a state where they have enough presence to do that. It all depends on how the court's going to interpret this second term. And for those of you who want to geek out about it, there's actually a federal circuit case from 1985. It's called In re Cordis Corporation and there, the Federal Circuit looked at this second term and said, you didn't even need to have a fixed physical location in the sense of a storefront or an office to meet this requirement, it had to be something else. So it remains to be seen exactly how this gets flushed out in the lower courts. Again, it's a more complicated issue than people would have you believe and it potentially will just result in more fragmentation, rather than having the known quantity, like it or not, that is the Eastern District of Texas which makes the litigation spread out in different places. By the way, the decision only applies to domestic corporations, not foreign ones and not unincorporated associations. And that's all that happens to get sorted out separately.

So again, this is a really important case. And everybody has absolutely great reason to be thinking about it and how it impacts the market. But again, what we're really preparing for is a complicated future, not a simplistic one. And part of that is because as NPEs have been preparing for all this change in lieu of recent changes, they've been thinking about of going overseas. So this is a picture of nonpracticing entities that have been filing patent infringement cases in Europe. And these are folks whose names you know, Acacia, Marathon, InterDigital. A lot of them are going to Europe, because Europe and especially Germany, might afford some procedural advantages over the United States.

So in Germany, patent cases are bifurcated and that means that the infringement issue is decided separate from the validity issue. Usually, the infringement decision comes first. The invalidity decision comes later. And that means that the plaintiff can win an infringement case, get a remedy which very often in Germany is an injunction, much worse than damages. And then you have to wait, 6 months, a year and sometimes even 2 years, for the invalidity decision to come out. And that creates a great deal of leverage. So this is one of the places that we see the courts beginning to attract NPEs through a system that they may feel as advantageous to them. Again, all of this leaves us with a picture of a more complicated future and a lot of risks that still need to be addressed.

So we take the long view which is this. You see that NPE litigations grew dramatically over the last 30 years. And so of course, we built a strong business on addressing that risk and bringing it down to a more rational level, but now with the benefit of all of this patent experience and the relationships we have with our clients, not only are we bringing it down to a more rational level, we're able to address the more stable and potentially more complicated risk presented by operating company disputes. So our picture of the future is based on a sense that the risk may be more sophisticated and more complex than what we've seen in the past. Again, more rational and more patient capital potentially, issue patents that are potentially more resilient to all the challenges that's been working lately and there are more of them. And finally, a picture of the future that is fragmented, not just concentrated in a single district that everybody knows, not just in the U.S., but potentially also abroad. That's our picture of the future. Risk that is sophisticated and complex and we're best positioned to address it. And with that, I'm happy to take any questions that you'll have before the break.

Unidentified Participant

You addressed Europe and Germany, in particular. But you didn't mention China which seems to be opening up patent litigation as well.

Emily Hostage

Yes. So that's the interesting thing here. Sometimes the biggest problems are the ones that are hardest to see with data. China is particularly interesting. We've actually been very active in getting our hands around this. But one of the things that we lack is a great deal of data to illustrate the degree of litigation and risk that's presented in China. But, yes, that one is actually specifically attracting NPEs. We know WiLAN has filed cases in China, for instance and they're talking it of as one of the favorite places to go. Our clients actually are very interested to see what we can do with that. So yes, you're right. It's not just Europe but also China.

Unidentified Participant

Could you take a second to talk about the free rider problem moving patents from the market and those who decided not to participate in your subscription services? And how you guys address the potential free rider problem?

Emily Hostage

How we address -- Marty, do you want to take that one? He looks eager.

Martin Roberts

Sure. Well, to some extent, we continue to list the companies that should be members. They aren't. And as -- and we said, we often go into litigation, take our clients out and leave others in who might be free riding. So the deals that we do that are where we buy patent rights where we don't require the patents, there isn't a free rider problem in that list. And over time, a higher percentage of our strength has been patent rights deals instead of acquiring the assets. So the litigation against non-RPX clients continue.

Emily Hostage

Yes, that's one of the things to understand about the deals that we do, as there are many instances in which we've cleared risk for our clients and that's great, but they do, like Kodak, they tend to face future risk if they don't pay the deal.

Martin Roberts

But there still are some companies who should be members, that aren't.

Emily Hostage

Any other questions? In the back...

Unidentified Participant

The question is really regards to -- with regards to the lower value that you cited of patents. I mean, doesn't that suggest then a lower value of aggregating the patents because companies can outright buy the patents that now have a lower market -- market price?

Emily Hostage

You said, does the lower value of individual patents mean a lower value than in the aggregate?

Unidentified Participant

No, no. Does it then translate to a lower value of the service you're providing by aggregating them because companies can go out and buy the individual patent, now that the price is lower. If the prices were so much higher, then they would be more averse to doing so and would look to somebody that can provide that at a lower cost.

Emily Hostage

I understood what you're saying. So one of the things to understand when you are talking about lower prices for patents is that, it's kind of simplistic, it's not uniform. Again, what we're seeing as I try to describe the cost of defense case is that, certainly lower-end patents used to be able to get $500,000 or $700,000 on it just because of the cost of defense is in million dollars. Right? And now, that cost of defense has come down. So if you're facing a single low-quality patent, you can file an IPR petition and it's relatively cheap. And you can't do that against the higher quality patents, the more credible threats, the ones that are still expensive to deal with. So when you see prices coming down, they're actually really diverging. There are -- the ones in the middle are starting to become a little bit cheaper, but there are these problems that are still very curious and we still see patents there that need to be acquired. That's why clients struggle to deal with it on their own and one of the things -- the value that we provide is addressing a much more challenging risk that's in the market. That tends to be where we focus a lot of our energy.

Martin Roberts

Look, I'd like to add to that. I think also it's somewhat like a reverse free rider issue. Companies aren't interested in spending a lot of money buying patents that then clear risk on behalf of their competitors. And so that's what they look to us to do. And so certainly, if there is a strategic asset out there, companies might be more likely to want to go acquire that asset, but that's not any different than it has been before. If it's strategic, it's worth what the company will pay for it. But if you are Cisco, you're really not interested in spending a lot of your money to clear patent risk for 25 other networking companies. And so that has actually kind of dampened the markets for individual companies buying patents which is one of the main tenets for what RPX is all about from the very beginning and still remains so.

Robert Heath

Good morning, I'm Bob Heath. Again, thank you all for joining us. it's good to see some familiar faces and equally fun to see some new faces and welcome to all the people online. I'm just looking at Emily's last slide here. And I think as we talk about some of the short term trends and some of the transitions we've seen in this ever-evolving marketplace of ours, it's important to look at the longer term trend. And it might be what has always been that over the past decade or so, patents have emerged as a distinguishable asset class and one which is being monetized by professional speculators and, in my experience, when investors discover a new asset class, then they can make some money. And I think Emily mentioned $15 billion of revenue just for a small coterie of publicly traded patent assertion entities that, that investment usually fits.

So I'm going to talk very briefly about some of the things we're thinking about and looking towards with regard to strategy and branching out and our longer term vision. We've always believed at RPX that patent litigation is far and away the least efficient form of price discovery ever since [indiscernible]. And I think some of you have seen some of our presentations over the years where we've shown that in the context of litigation when we look at our cost study data for the median NPE litigation, it's often the case that the legal costs just on the defense side of the transaction often equal or exceed the underlying principal value. So essentially you've got a marketplace through licensing, through litigation, where your transaction tax can be as much as 100% and we think that just isn't right and there's got to be a way to do it more efficiently. So our goal has always been to make patent licensing look more like a rational market, ideally with RPX standing in the middle as a clearing house.

So what might that look like? I submit that at a minimum, a more rational market would have transparency. There would be a certain amount of standardization in terms as well as documentation, clearly lower transaction costs than 100%. There would be liquidity, by which I mean that people who want to monetize patents have some authority to select the patents they want to monetize and not be compelled to license an entire portfolio or not at all. There would be rational pricing. And ideally, there would be a trusted intermediary and it becomes no surprise that we think RPX is the best candidate to become that. But in contrast, historically, the patent market has been shrouded in confidentiality. Virtually all licensing agreements are protected by nondisclosure agreements. License agreements typically are bespoke and heavily negotiated.

The licensor wants to narrow the scope of the license as much as possible to preserve his ability to license others, including potentially for buyers and customers of the licensee. The licensee, obviously, wants the opposite, the broadest possible license that might allow him to extend the license value to any customer. As I said before, when litigation precedes licensing, transaction costs are often equal the underlying transaction value. And it can take 3 to 4 years before appeals are exhausted and money actually changes hands in a serious pace where a couple of million dollars or a little more are at risk.

In litigation, the bid-ask spread is typically not -- I'll give you $10, no I want $20, it's usually 1 or 2 or sometimes 3 orders of magnitude. It's not unusual to see a litigation where a defendant might be offering $35,000 for a settlement and the plaintiff is asking for $3.5 million or $10 million or $15 million. Some of that is irrationality, some of it is asymmetry, I believe, some of it is posturing because when you use litigation as a means of price discovery, there's a certain amount of posturing that has to take place in core. So over the past 8 years, we've made considerable progress and

I'll highlight a few specific examples, though we still have some work to do and opportunities to expand our sphere of influence. So from a standing start just 8 or 9 years ago, we now resolved about 20% of our client NPE litigations. We've helped to clear more than $2 billion in patent rights and along the way, we've shown the market that data matters and that standardization is possible even when every patent is technically unique and idiosyncratic. We've used IPR petitions as an alternative way of dealing with patent risk to bring down price expectations for certain patents that have validity challenges. And going forward, as we see companies like WiLAN, Acacia and Intellectual Ventures curtail their buying, we may have the opportunity to become much more influential in establishing price in the market which I would view as a precursor to becoming a clearing house.

So when we started -- let me talk a little bit about data. When we started RPX, there was frankly no data we could rely on. So we had to start collecting and developing it. A lot of this data which is highlighted in blue on this slide, is generally available from public sources. But a lot of it comes from the Patent and Trademark Office or District Court filings through PACER and it requires a lot of scrubbing and normalization to make this data useful. And we spend a lot of time and significant amount of effort actually doing that. And I would suggest you that most of the statistics that Emily showed you a few moments ago, could not have even been calculated 7 years ago because the data just wasn't available, it wasn't clean enough.

But the most critical data that the we have which is shown here in, I guess, that's orange or gold, is the data which RPX develops internally. And that data is the asking prices for portfolios that we see in the open market. It's the transaction price as we see on the deals that we actually consummate. It's the data we get from our client NPE cost survey and it's the settlements that we get not just from our insurance underwriting, but even our prospecting because when we talk to an insurance prospect, they have to give us their NPE litigation history. So blue data is not unique to RPX. They're other people who, sort of, buy data and databases based off of various patent office databases and there are other people who can provide databases of litigations, of public filing, but nobody has the combination of that public data combined with the proprietary data -- the market data that RPX has. And you can see the results of all of this, but not the proprietary bit, on our public portal called RPX Search.

We started gathering all this data for internal purposes, just to be effective in the market. Then we realized we could make it available to our clients privately and later we realized it was value to RPX to providing it -- or a subset of it to the public at large. And this information is leveraged by RPX and our clients every day and we serve about tens of thousands of feed views a week. And going forward, we intend to rollout features to increase usefulness and stickiness. We're going to try to expand the user base through new channels and get wider adoption of our portal and we've created different tiers of access and have begun charging for premium features. And we have a relatively small, but growing number of companies who are not RPX members who actually pay us a monthly or an annual fee in order to get access to certain premium features, but, again, not proprietary data on fund transactions.

So if you haven't seen or used RPX Search, I encourage you to try it. I think you'll be impressed with the depth of knowledge it represents and there is a laptop out in the reception area where you can hop on and take a quick look without having to create a userid and a logon and at the break, I do encourage you to experiment with it.

So now I'm going to switch gears a little bit and talk about syndicated acquisitions because we believe that the syndicated transactions that we have done are an indicator and, in some sense, a precursor of what a clearing house might look like. So again a syndicated acquisition in our terminology is a transaction not unlike the general buying that we do at RPX, but instead of using just RPX general funds, a syndicated transaction usually includes either companies making specific contributions for the specific deal, sometimes with RPX making a contribution to cover the tail of our membership, sometimes RPX makes no contribution.

And we've done about 3 dozen of these over the years, some in the single-digit millions. The biggest one was Rockstar at $900 million and I'll talk more about that in a second. Most of the syndicated transactions have involved portfolios that have been asserted by nonpracticing entities or patent assertion entities but not all. A handful have been syndicated acquisitions where the licensor on the other side was an operating company, like the transaction we did with Kudelski late last summer that terminated some litigation between Kudelski and Apple and others. And this capability may become increasingly important as operating companies look to monetize patents directly.

So let me spend a few minutes talking about the largest transaction we've done of this scale. That was the Rockstar transaction, because it's a great example of the clearing-house model at large scale. So just to review some history for those of you who don't recognize the name. Rockstar was a consortium. It was led by Apple, Microsoft and a handful of others. They held about 4,000 patents that were acquired during the Nortel bankruptcy in the summer of 2011. A group of 5 or 6 companies got together, they paid $4.5 billion to buy essentially the Nortel patent portfolio. They then took about 1/3 of those patents, mostly related to wireless communications. Those were distributed among some of the participants in the consortium and there were about 4,000 patents left in this joint venture called Rockstar. And the notion was that some professional managers at Rockstar were going to monetize the portfolio in order to recoup some of the investment that was made by the 5 syndicate members. They started out filing a couple of small litigations, things progressed swiftly. And in 2014, it became clear, I think, to some of the participants in the Rockstar consortium as well as to a large body of RPX members that there was probably a better way to clear this patent risk. And so RPX over the course of 2014 brokered the deal where about more than 3 dozen RPX clients pooled together $900 million dollars to buy the patent portfolio from the consortium and cleared a great deal of risk and avoided what was probably scores if not hundreds of individual litigations that would have played out over the next 5 or 6 years.

So why is this deal so important? Well, it illustrated a couple of the themes I talked about [indiscernible] what I think is a somewhat rational market. First up, transparency. While the participants in the deal didn't know exactly what everybody else was paying and the Rockstar consortium members didn't know what anybody was paying, RPX worked feverishly over many months to try to help those 3 dozen licensees in the syndicated group understand that they were being treated equitably. And we did that by taking a deep dive on the patents, we have one of the best patent -- I think the best patent analysis team in the world. We looked through the patents, we were able to talk to companies in various sectors like networking, infrastructure, service provision, carriers and service providers, cellular, telephony and explained to the companies that manufacture those products that provide those services why they face some risks from the portfolio.

We then sort of allocated to the best of our ability in consultation with the group which sectors would bear what portion of the total purchase price. And in within each sector, it was up to us to try to allocate what the equitable contributions would be from the various participants. And that's based on market share, it's based on an understanding of the product, it's based on an understanding of what the patents read on, it's also based on an understanding of what license agreements might exist and what indemnification agreements might exist.

So the point was that, it was a lot of hard work and I think very other -- very few other people could even consider a transaction like that besides RPX. But by getting everybody to agree at the same time, it was possible to put together a deal with some degree of transparency where, I believe, the participants felt they were being treated equitably and they were getting a good deal. Now that lead to some ability to standardize. As I said before, it's very typically the case that license agreements between a licensor and a licensee are very heavily negotiated. We use the standard form. And it's not just the fact that we could use a single standard form to grant everybody's license, it's a fact that all of the licenses were being granted at once that allows some form of -- some standardization with regards to that, because when everybody is getting a license and when the seller is selling the portfolio rather than keeping it to potentially assert and litigate against others, then you can have standardization because you're not worried about patent leakage or you're not worried about preserving patent value to assert against somebody else.

With regard to transaction costs, we earned an attractive fee on this deal, but it was a single-digit percentage of the total deal size, not 100% or 10% or 30%. So far more typical than any other asset class. And then finally with regard to liquidity, technically this deal probably took from the very first notice to the end about 11 months, but the hard work was done over a period of about 5 or 6 months, but the alternative would have been 3 or 4 or maybe 6 or 7 years of long-fought and expensive litigation. So the 5 participants in the Rockstar consortium got their liquidity in under a year rather than waiting for the better part of a decade.

And let's look at the alternative transaction -- the alternative way of monetizing if you're an operating company. This is a -- an unnamed consumer electronics company that has engaged over the last several years, roughly at the time from the Nortel bankruptcy to today, in partial patent divestiture strategy and they divested nearly 3,000 patents to 17 nonpracticing entities. We've tracked them and this has resulted in about 55 of 3,000 patents being asserted against nearly 20 defendants. And our belief is that, in a more rational market in the future, these transactions might be better handled in a syndicated fashion. So for the moment, we'll be helping our clients deal with the NPE risk that these divestitures have created. But going forward, we might be able to actually disintermediate many of these NPEs by creating some sort of syndicated transaction, where this particular company and other companies like it that feel financial pressure and need to monetize their patents enter into.

So we believe we've earned the trust of our clients to advise on complex transactions like this because we've developed a robust service offering and expertise that goes well beyond just the visible transactional activity that we usually talk about when we meet with investors.

And let me talk about that for just a second. While patent acquisitions are far and away our most visible activity, there are many other services that we provide to our clients. We invested organically from the very beginning in building out our suite of IP services to better serve our clients and deepen our relationships. And all of these services aim to foster a more efficient patent ecosystem. So for example, we started about 2 years ago, doing validity challenges, filing inter parties review petitions and I believe we filed about 40 so far. We have what we think is almost the best institution rate, that is, when you file an IPR, within 6 months the PTAB decides whether to institute a trial on validity and for the petitions that we've filed that have reached an institution decision on the merits, we have a 90% success rate of getting at least 1 claim put up for trial and we think that's as good as anybody else out there. And that's another way for us to deal with patent risk.

It also is a very effective way of putting a ceiling on price expectations which is just another form of rationality entering the market. Relatably, we also have a prior art search program where we have committed to perform prior art search as part of our normal market investigation and market-making activities on all patents that are filed against RPX clients. And that prior art research is published internally for our clients and we know from looking at some of the filings that they've done, that they appreciate and use that data.

I'd had also mention that for many of our smaller clients, including a lot of our insureds, these services listed here can and in many instances actually do service the backbone of their IP activities within their legal department. Remember a lot of our smaller clients and some of our insurance clients rarely have a dedicated legal professional to intellectual property matters. Some of the really small ones in the insurance space may not even have a permanent general counsel yet. So what we provide to them through all of these services is essentially an IP department in a box, if you will. And I'd just like to finish by noting that these services represent a pretty small piece of the much larger market that serves intellectual property and R&D departments in our clients. Beyond what we do at RPX, we estimate that there's about a $4 billion global market for IP-related services, including patent portfolio management, software and data, consulting, patent portfolio landscaping, patent translation.

And we estimate our client base spends probably north of $0.5 billion annually on these services. So as we look at opportunities to expand our footprint in corporate legal departments, we will be looking both at organic and external opportunities in these areas. So I'll stop there. I guess, we're going to take questions now [indiscernible] . So if there are any questions, I'm happy to answer questions and then we'll have Steve Swank come up.

Unidentified Participant

Bob, you talked about organic and also other opportunities. Does that mean potential company acquisitions in addition to buying patents or patent rights?

Robert Heath

It does. I mean, we have been looking at M&A opportunities, at least as long as I've been at RPX. So I've been at RPX for more than 6 years and one of the first things I did as part of the corporate development department was looking at a lot of acquisitions. We've done a handful, Inventus most notably. The other 2 that we've done are very, very small. But we're constantly looking at the landscape and trying to find things that meet our return characteristics, have obvious synergies with our core business and will allow us to expand our presence in corporate legal departments. There's a question at the back, Ronnie?

Unidentified Participant

Yes. How could you -- or how would you reconcile the discussion we had earlier about the complexity of the landscape and the changes in jurisdictions and so forth with this strategy of standardization? I mean, how will you be able to overcome an increasingly complex market, yet at the same time pursue the kind of deals and scale that you get -- that you can get through the standardization.

Robert Heath

If I understand the question correctly, we do think the market is evolving. I suppose it's getting -- in a way it might be getting more complex. We actually think complexity plays to RPX' strength. And we have about 130 professionals and a high degree of professionals in the organization with graduate degrees that are focused on this pretty specific problem. And so that's a group of people focused on it that's much larger than even our largest clients can afford to have dedicated to this problem. So in a way, the more complex the problem, I think the better the competitive advantage for RPX, if I consider any possible competitive threat. But I will make sure I understood the question correctly.

Unidentified Participant

I mean, more with regards to having all cases in East Texas makes it easier to have a standardized agreement that various parties can sign. So if the cases are going to be held throughout the U.S. or in various jurisdictions, does that make it more difficult to provide a standardized approach?

Robert Heath

Okay. That -- I don't know that that's actually relevant. When we do a deal, when we acquire patent rights, that we acquire patents outright, the standardization is automatic. So if we acquire a patent portfolio, our clients actually get their license rights without any paperwork. It's just -- it happens through the effect of their membership agreement. The same thing is generally true when we acquire patents rights. We will acquire rights from a patent holder who retains the patents themselves. We will also acquire the exclusive right to sub-license a denominated list of our members. So we execute a single agreement that's fairly standardized with the patent holder, but, again, the rights flow to our clients without any paperwork taking place in most cases, with the exception of those who are in a litigation who require a release and a dismissal directly from the plaintiff. So the standardization works without regard to jurisdiction.

Now what's going to happen when -- if -- when and if, plaintiffs start going to Delaware and other jurisdictions is an interesting question. It does mean that for the plaintiffs, if they are filing a multi-defendant wave in a litigation campaign, they may have more cost, they may have more expense because if they want to file a law suit against 6 or 7 companies, 3 of them might be incorporated in Delaware, but -- 1 might be incorporated in Illinois, 1 might be in California. And they can't necessarily drag them all to Texas. Still I'm not sure if that answered your question, but it hopefully neutralized the assumption. Are there any other questions? Okay. Well, thank you, again. I'm going to turn it over to Steve Swank who is our Chief Revenue Officer.

Steven Swank

Good morning, everybody. I'm Steve Swank, Chief Revenue Officer of RPX. And I'm going to spend a few minutes talking about what I see as the opportunities available to RPX from both prospective clients and from current clients. And want to start by saying that we believe that our core business is very strong and stable to this day. And the reason for that's simple. We built a really powerful platform in which to mitigate patent risk. And I think it's important to distinguish, I didn't say NPE risk. I said, patent risk. Our clients are many of the largest IP players in the world. And together, we continued to evolve that platform as risks and opportunities have changed. That evolution has been significant. We started, as many of you know, from basic patent buying. We evolved to litigation resolution and then to syndicated transactions that Bob just talked about. Bob talked about the data and intelligence that we have. That data and intelligence really, ultimately, allowed us to develop our insurance solution by having an opportunity to develop underwriting and actuarial model that supported the business.

Bob talked about our newly minted patent quality programs. And as we talked about, we've now turned our attention overseas to Germany and China. I think it's important to understand that our clients know that everything that we do is committed to making them smarter and more strategic on how they deal with patent matters and how they deal with the patent market on a day-to-day basis. And all of this has led ultimately to strong, deepened trust relationships between us and our clients. And the important thing is that, that client list continuous to grow. So here is a snapshot of the composite of our network through the end of Q1. As you heard on the earnings call, we have over 300 clients and it's a mix of both members and insureds.

And this is the strong and stable platform that we believe is the difference maker in RPX. Again, those relationships with those clients. And we think we have the strategy in place to leverage that platform to drive growth in the future. So certainly, there are still new verticals that are taking shape. We've heard a lot about Internet of Things. We've heard a lot about artificial intelligence. We've heard a lot about advanced driver assisted systems and autonomous vehicles. In each of these cases, there's actually different companies from different sectors, all competing for their fair share of these industries. So as these technologies evolve, we think there's going to be more opportunity for us.

We do believe that we can expand our business by cross-selling insurance and new discovery services to our existing clients and prospects. And also we're focused, as Bob mentioned, on developing some new services that, again, we can cross-sell to current clients and that will hopefully open up opportunities to bring on new clients. So I shared this slide with you a couple of years ago and it continuous to be relevant to how we think about our TAM, how we target it from a sales perspective,

How we look at it through 3 different lenses of low risk, medium risk and high risk companies. The companies that fall into those categories and the solutions that we sell into each category and the channel we use to penetrate them. So let's start at the low risk end of the market which is the folks up in yellow or orange here. This is going to be prospects that we primary engage through the broker channel. They tend to be smaller companies or VC-backed companies. They've likely had may be 1 or 2 litigations against them historically or maybe none at all. And the primary RPX solution going forward is going to be some type of insurance solution or insurance policy. I will say that we actually have an active program of engaging with venture capital and private equity firms and providing insurance solutions to their entire suite of companies or book of companies. And while small clients and small premiums, we think that calling on to this end of the market is important for us and has long term positive implications for the business.

Because bringing companies like this into the fold early, we're actually training them to think about patent risk in a different way, we're training them to see patent risk management as a business decision, not solely a legal solution to a legal problem which is really important. And we're teaching them that RPX can be their risk manager and to rely on us, as such. Additionally, we expect that some of these smaller companies will become the world's next Facebooks and will grow substantially into the membership, over time. The second category is what we would call medium risk which is the orange here. And this is roughly 2,000 companies that will either be sold directly by us or in conjunction with the broker channel. In most cases, these are slightly larger companies. They've likely seen 1 to 3 cases annually and at a minimum they're going to have revenue greater than $50 million, some are lot larger than that. And RPX solution there is going to be either membership or it could be an insurance solution or it could be a bundle of both. And then finally, we have the high risk in larger companies which is here in blue. We're always going to engage directly with these company's ourselves.

We might work in conjunction with the broker channel on an excess insurance policy. And these are the higher profile companies. These are the ones that the plaintiffs are targeting most often and despite the drop in frequency of cases that Emily touched on, these companies still do have significant annual risk both in the number of cases and more importantly, in the severity of their cases.

As I said, again, it's going to be membership or it could be some kind of an insurance bundled with membership. Now, looking at the TAM, especially as it relates to this higher risk end of the market, we do still see a lot of opportunity despite having signed up a very high percentage of companies. So we're going to look at this graph in a slightly different way. As you can see for companies that have been sued 6 or more times per year on average over the last 3 years, we have a 73% market share. And I think, this is a testament to the value of the RPX model. So I think the question that a lot of you are thinking are, why aren't the rest of these companies signing up for RPX. And there's a couple of different reasons. We've talked about agency conflict in the past and that definitely exists and it certainly exists for the lot of the companies that are not RPX members today at this end of the market. Perhaps they've not been able to find the right catalyst to drive them into the market at this point. But what I can tell you is that we do know these companies. We understand who they are.

We have ongoing dialogue with them and we do believe that we have a value proposition and solutions that will save them money. And ultimately, we work on these companies year-after-year and every year we do bring some into the membership and we do get them to see things from our point of view. For companies that have been sued on average 2 to 6x, kind of in the middle there, we do have a 31% market share, but there's a lot of opportunity there. And these companies need to understand they're distributed across a lot of different sectors. 75% of them have revenue in excess of $1 billion. About 50% of them are in sectors that still has meaningful risk. So sectors like automotive, sectors like networking, sectors like mobile, consumer electronics, media. That said, the other 50% of these companies are what we call e-commerce companies, companies like the Gap, Priceline, United Airlines.

And this is definitely a sector that's seen some of its risk decline due to some of the legislative and judicial changes that Emily talked about and that Bob talked about. It doesn't mean that these guys aren't good prospects, but it just means we have to work a little bit harder to come up with the right solution for them and to that end we're aggressively working through the broker channels to try and contact the GC, the CFO and/or the risk manager and obviously continuing to look for catalysts that we can bring them in directly through membership through RPX.

And finally, as you can see, we have a tiny market share of the thousands of companies out there, who have been sued less than 2x per year. Again, these companies will primarily be serviced with an insurance solution and they're likely to be brought into RPX by the broker channel. And we're continuing to build out our broker network across the country.

Now what I'd like to do is touch briefly on the sales and client relations teams that are tasked with growing our business. We have almost 20 people globally that are compensated to both sell new clients, maintain our current clients and cross-sell into those current clients. Of those roughly 20, most of those folks are licensed to sell insurance. And we believe with this team that we can expand our piece of the pie. I already kind of touched on how we're thinking about the high end folks, the blue folks on the prior chart. And from an insurance perspective, we do have a direct sales team that calls those on clients directly, but also is responsible for building the broker channel. And I wanted to talk about the broker channel a little bit. Relative to that channel, we've recently signed agreements with 2 of the 5 largest insurance brokerage companies in the U.S. We have existing relationships with another group of regional firms and we're starting to experiment with those relationships. Obviously, most people buy insurance through a brokerage firm, but we're also starting to experiment with those relationships by bundling or offering our patent offering or insurance offering bundled with D&O, E&O and cyber renewals.

This is definitely early days, but it's an approach that we think will enable us to target a large cross section of the market with a mix of different risk profiles and sector exposures. And over time, we're going to methodically build out the diverse set of clients through the brokerage firm for our insurance business. We also do believe, as Trevor alluded to earlier, that we do have a strong opportunity to cross-sell into our existing clients. We started that with insurance. We have a concerted effort going all along this year, now that we have limits that can match the needs of some of our larger clients and that we have indemnification solution. We're proactively trying to cross-sell access policies into our current clients.

And, obviously, Trevor mentioned InVentus and talked about the opportunity there and what we've been doing over the course of this year relative to that effort. And as Bob outlined, we're actively exploring new solutions and new opportunities, again, that we think will drive value for current clients and also potentially expand our TAM. And so from kind of the new sales perspective, what we're trying to do is continuing to make our case, focus on the catalyst that drive new membership, evolve and change and develop solutions that both clients and prospects value and more importantly, pay for and continue to share our story that what we're doing is reducing risk, reducing cost and is good for clients, overall.

So let's move on to the client network. As I said before, most of our clients are many of the largest players in the patent world. And I think we've talked about the quality of our membership for quite some time. One of the things we haven't talked much about is the longevity of those clients and the loyalty of those clients. And so you can see here we have 69 clients that have been with RPX for 6 or more years. If you look at 4 or more years, it's 120 clients. And so what that represents is hundreds of renewal opportunities where our clients had to decide if working with RPX was the right choice or not. As many of you know, our kind of core membership solution is a 3-year membership agreement that can then renew anywhere from 1 to 5 years beyond after that and our clients are voting with a whilst. They're renewing, they are sometimes renewing early, depending on how we're performing for them and they do that because they understand the value that being an RPX member brings to them. And I think, it's important to understand that we have a large and loyal network and we're very proud and excited about that.

And so I think the questions are, why is that? And I think, first and foremost, they trust us and I think a number of the prior presenters alluded to that. And they trust that we can seek out the opportunities that are going to drive transparency, that are going to drive efficiency and most importantly, drive cost savings relative to the deals we do. Beyond that, as Bob mentioned, we provide them a ton of intelligence and information they can't get anywhere else. I'll reiterate, we have 130 folks solely focused on this market. And if you think about Bob's puzzle pieces, may be 1/3 of those are things that people can get outside of RPX and the other 2/3 are things that they can't get anywhere else. And then we're able to quantify that value through the kind of ROI calculator, if you will, that we've talked about in past Investor Days and that we still use today. So if you think about the headwinds, some of the changes that are going in the market and I would say those -- whether those are real or perceived. I think it's really important to understand that clients individually, they don't care about, like the market trends. What they care about is the risk that affects them specifically. And then may be more broadly, what affects their peers, what affects their competitors and what affects their sectors. And we see a lot of differences sector to sector. And so if you want to get a little bit deeper, we can talk about that. So for example, if you think about a sector that hasn't seen much impact from the changes that have gone on, it's the semiconductor sector. They are significant companies with significant exposure. There is a lot of risk associated with those companies relative to patent litigation. And it seems like for every big problem that we solve, we did a Round Rock research deal, recently did a big deal called North Star. There is all kinds of new and sophisticated portfolios that have come out and hit them. ZLabs is a deal that we're trying to work on right now. And so that sector has really seen no significant change in patent risk. In fact, at RU it's gotten worst and our membership, I think, reflects that. On the other end of the spectrum I talked about are the e-commerce companies. And the fact is that the changes that Emily and Bob touched on have had an impact. But even in areas like that there are federal risks that remain. So if you think about e-commerce and software, everyone knows Yahoo!, everyone knows what's happened with Yahoo!. The patent portfolio is remaining with Altaba which is an interesting name. But that portfolio is 4,000 assets. It's 1,600 U.S. assets and there's an active sales process and monetization effort going on relative to those assets as we speak. And a lot of that will be e-commerce and software related. And I think the important thing to understand is that risk profiles ebb and flow, year from year and sector to sector. And I think the RPX perspective and that of many of our clients is we need to take the long view and we need to be adaptable, we need to evolve and we need to evolve as the market does and as the risk of our clients does.

And so we're seeing kind of accelerations in some known risks and hearing about some new ones. And one of the big risk that we keep hearing about and again, Bob touched on it, is large portfolios coming out of operating companies. I wouldn't say it's a new trend, but it's a trend that's accelerating, as we speak. You have a lot of companies that are in financial distress and their portfolios often become accessible to the markets and to NPEs. So you think about companies like Yahoo!, that I mentioned, you think about companies like Blackberry, Alcatel-Lucent, Panasonic, these are all companies that are selling or potentially selling from thousands of patents into the market. And one of those companies has divested over 2,700 patents since 2007, 1,600 of those just in the last 3 years, 2 NPEs. There's also been a fair amount of spike in certain sectors, M&A. So if you think about semiconductors, there has been a lot of M&A in the semiconductor space.

What you're seeing is 2 companies will come together, oftentimes they have some overlapping business, inevitably their patent portfolios are overlapping as well. And so they're going to do an analysis of those portfolios. They're going to find where the duplicates are and they're going to put those out in the market because they want to monetize those assets, they want to be paid for those assets and they really don't care who are those they are going to go to. Oftentimes, they go into the hands of the NPEs. And as Bob mentioned, with Rockstar, we have a really good track record of doing these large type of syndicated transactions. And I think, Rockstar is the best example. Bob put up that much larger list. The reason that we have been so successful in doing those transactions is because we're truly the platform -- we're the only platform out there and we're the only company where all of the different companies trust us. They think we're objective. They know that we're a neutral third party and they're comfortable with having us help bring together a group of people to solve these large problems. I don't think anyone else has the trust of the industry out there in the way that we do.

There has been an uptick in operating company litigation that doesn't kind of match the traditional, say, Apple versus Samsung type cases. So you have IBM suing Priceline and Groupon. You've got Phillips and Sony suing lots of different companies outside of their core markets. And in some cases, we can intervene in these cases and I think this is an evolution of our business. Bob recently mentioned FedeleSky, that was an operating company issue, a lot our clients faced that -- has faced it for many years. And we were able to actually put a deal together last year that solved that operating company problem for almost the entire membership.

It's worth noting that you are seeing actually more universities start to monetize their portfolios. So Carnegie Mellon and University of Wisconsin in the last couple of years have obtained 6-figure damages -- sorry, 9-figure damages against a number of different operating companies. And it was just interesting, earlier this month, the University of Tennessee Research Foundation filed a litigation against a lot of companies, including a number of our clients, big clients, Microsoft oracle, IBM, SAP. So even universities are getting into the act, unfortunately. As Emily discussed, I'm not going to talk about it further. This whole situation on foreign jurisdictions is real. One of the big threats in Germany or in the U.K. or in China is the fact that you can get injunctions. You really can't get that in U.S. And we solved 3 or 4 deals just in the past year alone that avoided some really sticky problems for some of our largest clients and we expect that trend to continue.

And then finally, I think NDs in general and again, Emily touched on this, they evolve too. Not everyone is standing path, not everyone is standing low as me. You're seeing them adjust to the landscape and you're seeing them adjust to the changes that are out there. They're changing litigation styles, they're changing strategies. And most importantly, they are out there seeking higher quality assets. A lot of the things that were IPRed, if you will, were lower quality assets earlier on. These NPEs and these companies are not -- they are not buying those assets anymore. And so future litigation should be supported by higher quality patents. And as I said, again, they're looking for patents in foreign jurisdictions, they're looking for patents with applications that are pending, so as the law changes they can kind of evolve those applications.

So there's really -- there's no shortage of issues out there that our clients are concerned about and as things change and evolve, our clients are calling us to figure that out. And I'm going to kind of close here and Emily did touch on some of the recent legislative and judicial reforms like AIA and Alice and how they've impacted our clients. But interestingly, I think that impact could be a little overstated and some of the facts back that up. So institution rates and final decision rates on patents are all coming down from a kind of the initial high level coming out of the box. And then if you think about of all the patents that have been asserted by NPEs, only 23% of those have been subject to an IPR petition. So 75% of the patents out there that are being asserted are not getting IPRs filed against them or haven't yet, I should say. And some of these changes have actually been impactful and helpful for us, because it's opened up new pathways for us to deliver value to our clients.

And so, again, Bob stole some of my thunder, but he talked about the IPR filings that we've done, he's talked about the patent calls that we've done. This is really important for us and for our clients because it drives meaningful savings for them. All of these things cost money and so when we're doing it for our clients that's money that they are saving and that they're giving us the credit for. And ultimately, this is why clients join RPX and this is why they stay in RPX because they understand that the value of the business isn't just patent buying and isn't just litigation resolution. And so I think the important point here is that, certainly Bob mentioned, patent valuations are decreasing. Sellers are accepting less for portfolios. And from our perspective, we think this is good and actually this has been the vision of RPX from the very beginning.

When we first started, we talked about how do you take a $10 billion or $12 billion market and how do you turn it into a $1 billion to $2 billion market. We believe that the best way to do that is to fairly value assets and avoid things like valuing the cost of litigation and we're seeing that starting to happen. I mean, we feel like we're playing a meaningful part of that. Relative to patent risk, there is sentiment which right now, I think, the general sentiment is that it's becoming less of a problem and that it's going away. And then there is reality and the reality that we see is a lot of our clients are still facing a lot of litigation and it's very expensive. And so a lot has been made of the recent changes in the law. In this business, there is a lot of talk about pendulum swinging and equilibrium. We just don't know where that equilibrium is going to ultimately be. But what we do know is it's highly likely to be a multibillion-dollar problem, even with all of these changes. So these are interesting times for us and for the market.

We do believe there's kind of an inflection point that's happening right now. The nature of the risk is definitely changing and it's evolving and the good thing for us is that we have a great group of clients that pay us to understand and mitigate that risk. We have a pretty good sense of how that risk is going to evolve and change over time. We have a pretty good understanding of what we -- what our clients need now and we have a -- we believe that we have a good understanding of the types of services and the types of things that they're going to need from us in the future. So all of the things we've talked about here, this has what's fueled the growth of RPX over the last 9 years and it's what's going to continue to fuel the, I think, the deepening of the relationships we have and hopefully the expanding of relationships to other companies in the future. And so with that, those are my comments and I'm happy to answer questions, Dave and Marty, if we have time.

Unidentified Participant

So this might have been touched on a little bit before in Bob's presentation, but do you see a portfolio like the Rockstar portfolio out there to be transacted in the next, I don't know, 3 to 15 months?

Steven Swank

So it's hard to say. What I can tell you is, we do have clients talking to us about Yahoo! which is a large portfolio, as I mentioned. We have clients talking to us about Blackberry which is a very large portfolio. They've actually started to see bits and pieces of that portfolio out to the market. So, I mean, those are the types of situations, those are very defined portfolios with interest. So it's possible. These deals do take a long time to come together. There has to be willing parties on both sides. I'll tell you right now that, I wouldn't say Yahoo! and Blackberry are willing at this point, but times change and things change. So I think the fact is that there is possibilities at that level. But I think there is a lot of other opportunities in, let's call it, low to mid 8-figure deals. Billion dollar deals don't come along that often and they're not that easy to do. Once happened in the history of RPX over 9 years. So I don't know if that answers your question. It's hard to -- the timing is hard to understand. It takes a lot of things for something like that to come together and it does take a lot of time. Ronny, right next to her here.

Unidentified Participant

You've mentioned the client ROI calculator. I was wondering if you could give us a sense of what is a median ROI that you're delivering to clients? And as the perception of patent risk may have mitigated over the past couple of years, what challenges are you seeing in the client accepting that number? And particularly, as it regards to some of the open market transactions that you do preemptively?

Steven Swank

Sure, sure. So I think that -- I think, as you look at companies and you look at sectors specifically, the ROI will change relative to what they feel is acceptable. I'm not sure that we've ever talked -- and we talked about specific ROIs before. I'll say that the ROIs are strong enough to keep our members involved and part of the membership. I think that the biggest change in the ROI is it used to be kind of prelitigation and litigation resolution. There's a lot more things that we're adding to our ROI that our clients are giving us credit for. So the patent quality initiatives that we've launched, the data, the intelligence, all of that is leading to additional credit, if you will or value from the relationship. I think the second part of the question is it harder to get value for the things that we're doing? And I think you mentioned specifically in the open market.

There's no question that -- I'll put it this way, there's a lot of patents out there and there's different quality of patents. Every time we make an acquisition, whether it be prelitigation or open market, like we call it or litigation resolution, we're not doing those in a vacuum, right? We're having proactive conversations with our clients to try and understand what they want us -- where they perceive the risk, what they want us to take off the market. And so I wouldn't say it's necessarily harder on those prelitigation transactions, maybe there is a little less value given on some of the lower quality stuff that we might bought historically if it hit or it could hit 30 clients of ours. But the reality is, we've primarily played in the large to medium size risk. And a lot of that risk is still there. With the decline in the patent market, if you will or the decline in patent valuations or the lower number of litigations, most of that resides at the bottom end of that nuicancy stuff that a company like Microsoft or a company like Apple isn't really going to give you that much credit for anyway, because it's irrelevant, right? They want us to focus on the bigger deals where they have threat of injection or the potential to lose or the potential to have to pay 8 figures.

And so I don't think it's really making it that much harder. I mean, there is probably a type of client where it could be a little bit harder if they don't have as much litigation for actually finding ways to get valuation for a lot of our other services which is offsetting some of that. That answered your question or...?

Unidentified Participant

Yes. And so if the returns aren't there and they're accepting them, should we anticipate you to take and garner a greater share of your client-to-wallet as it regards to IP spend?

Steven Swank

I mean, that's a great question. We have some clients that are spending a much larger share of their IP spend with us today than they were when they first joined. Some of that's around the fact that they've grown, that we've delivered some of that as a fact that we've just been really good at solving larger problems for them. So, I think, on a case by cases that's the potential. Again, all of our relationships with our clients are kind of one-on-one. Again, they don't really give -- they don't care about how I'm doing for you versus how I'm doing for your sector. They care about how I'm doing for you. And so we've had lot of opportunities, especially of our larger clients of late to solve a lot of problems and they're paying us for that. So -- but that can ebb and flow depending on what their docket looks like, the frequency or the recency litigation, things of that sort. Thank you, everybody.

David Anderson

Thanks, Steve. So we heard earlier from Michael Ducera, who is an Inventus client. Now we're going to here from another Michael, Mike Holden of Verizon. And I'm going to sit up here. Good morning. Thank you for being here.

Unidentified Participant

Good morning.

David Anderson

So could you first tell us what your role is at Verizon? I know it's written up there, but can you tell us what that is, what does that mean?

Unidentified Participant

That means, so, yes, I've been at Verizon since 2001. I've been in this role since, I'm not forgetting, the last 4 or 5 years. And that means managing our active litigations. It means managing our patent threats, the things that could evolve into litigations. It can mean advising on other adversarial type of issues. So anything that could evolve into an IP litigation, our team gets involved in.

David Anderson

And how long has Verizon been an RPX client?

Unidentified Participant

I think we joined in 2010.

David Anderson

Right. The clients who -- so the company started in 2008. And the earlier a client joined the more you had to believe, because we hadn't really done that much at that point. You had to believe that we were going to be able to provider a return on your investment. So did it -- how did Verizon think about joining RPX?

Unidentified Participant

An offer we couldn't refuse. So you -- it was a litigation that we're convinced that it was a problem for us and it was likely we were going to need to pay. There's a -- not all of our litigations do we feel like where we need to pay to resolve. So this was one of those. And RPX came with an offer that, "Hey, within what you think you need to pay to resolve this litigation, we'll do it for you and we'll, as a tag along, we will -- you'll get to try out an RPX membership." I don't remember whether it was a year or 2 years or 3 years, but it was some length of RPX membership that we could test drive. So it seems like a pretty good deal for us.

David Anderson

And so now it's been almost 7 years. How do you think about the value that we've provided over that period of time? I mean, maybe not just actually dollars, but the whole relationship. How do you think about what -- the services we've provided?

Unidentified Participant

Right, so that's evolved. I mean, I'd say at the beginning it was largely the sort of smaller items and back then especially, we had a good number of litigations we were managing. So we had a pretty large docket and we still have a pretty large docket, but it isn't quite what it was back then. And RPX would be -- one thing that I thought was, right from the beginning, we saw were a lot of smaller matters. They were less significant from our perspective, but they were drained, they were expensive and it was good to get them just resolved. So you get a gift that a matter was resolved. And that continues to this day. As things have evolved, there have been more higher profile threats that RPX has helped us with. We were involved in Rockstar.

We've been involved in -- there were other problems that RPX has solved, that are just tricky for any one member or any one person in the ecosystem to solve alone. It could be a litigation that's been around for a long time and had a kind of tortured history and it's hard to see how the story is going to end and RPX will swoop in and be in a unique position to just make it once and for all, go away. And then there is the additional services that I heard mention of as I was listening to the last presentation. So we do derive value from the prior art searching from market intelligence. Those sort of things have mattered to us more over the years. I think we learn a lot from RPX.

David Anderson

You and I worked together on the Rockstar deal over a period of many months and it is one of our -- our long term mission is to become a clearing house for patent rights. And when Verizon decided to participate in the Rockstar deal, did you think about other ways that you might get that deal done? Or were we the de facto choice? Or was there any other thinking that went into your decision to participate?

Unidentified Participant

Yes, look, we could have -- we had been in discussions with Rockstar. We could have ended up in litigation, we could have ended up in some sort of a licensing discussion with them. But it gets complicated because of when you've got a portfolio that's that large and you've got these -- this sort of -- there are these indemnities between the various people who are on the -- potentially on the hook for it, flowing back and forth, it's -- it was complex. It was just a really complex problem to deal with and it was easy to see how that could devolve into a bunch of litigations throughout the country, may be they start spinning off. They actually had already started spinning off some of their patents. And so it could end up being becoming a bigger problem over time, because at least now the patents were all in one place. So we had our one-on-one potential, but there were complications relating to that and there were timing issues relating to that. And so RPX, as we saw it, was in a -- more of a unique position to bring everybody together, cut through a lot of the indemnity pieces and "who should pay what" kind of problems and arrive at a solution, sort of all at once, before it evolved into a lot of litigations.

David Anderson

Where it's plucked into a million pieces.

Unidentified Participant

That was a risk. Yes.

David Anderson

We've talked a lot today about the changes in the patent market and about IPRs and Alice and fewer pieces of litigation. How has any of that affected your view of RPX and Verizon's relationship with us it has?

Unidentified Participant

Yes, I'd say, those weapons, just kind of how I think of them and they're not all for all cases, but they've made it easier for us to deal with a lot of the simpler cases of lower risk cases. So RPX still, I think, has a role in eliminating some of that risk, some of that cost with some of those lower risk cases. And this gives us additional weaponry for us to do that earlier. The -- in the past, one of the big problems was even if you thought ultimately you had a good angle to win the case, how long was it going to take? How expensive was it going to be? And IPRs and Alice motions let you do it sooner and a little -- and with a little less cost. So there's still a role for RPX, but we have a little more -- a little better ability to do those things ourselves early on. So what does that mean? That means that when selling the RPX proposition in-house, the more higher profile problems that they've helped us solve, like Rockstar, end up being getting more focus. And I would say some of the other services that RPX provides end up being a little more in focus. So you need -- it helps to have those headline matters that RPX has helped us resolve.

David Anderson

I don't know this and probably I should, has Verizon filed very many IPRs on its own?

Unidentified Participant

A lot. We have done some though. We have half a dozen or so. Beyond -- and we're in so many joint defense groups that there are times we -- we're sort of -- somebody filed one on our behalf or we joined one later, but the half dozen is the ones where we really took the initiative.

David Anderson

Right. So do other members of your team, I know you have a lot of lawyers who report to you. Do they use the things like the portal or the -- our prior art database? Do they take advantage of those things that RPX provides?

Unidentified Participant

Yes, they do. I mean, some of it is a little bit personality-driven and, of course, it depends on the case. But the value of the prior art that RPX has more regularly put up there is it's fast. It's not the -- we will rarely say, "All right, we're done on the prior art." We need go -- still need to go, do our own thing. But it's up there early and that helps us assess IPR potential and other things like -- basically, it helps us assess the invalidity case early on and do sort of a deeper dive early on in cases which is valuable. That's often up before we've even selected counsel. So that's may even help us with that decision. And other items on the portal would become very valuable. I mean, it's important for us to understand sort of the market intelligence, both with respect to these plaintiffs, these patents, occasionally with the judge that we drew, although in the East Texas days you're pretty familiar what that is.

David Anderson

Pretty much. And the judge feels strapped.

Unidentified Participant

Yes, we've been before so that...

David Anderson

Everybody has.

Unidentified Participant

So no big surprises there. But if you are in the usual place, sometimes that would be beneficial. So no, we've -- we use the portal pretty frequently.

David Anderson

As the effect of TC Heartland permeates the system we may have additional opportunities to tell you things about judges in another places?

Unidentified Participant

Yes, may be.

David Anderson

So on that, are there other services that you've thought about that you might want to see us provide? Or if we got in that, I don't know, could we help you with other things like patent prosecution or anything outside the U.S.?

Unidentified Participant

Yes. I'm not sure. I don't have any great ideas. It is true, at the moment, Verizon doesn't have much of an international risk for IP. But we're evolving too. We're...

David Anderson

You're about to buy Yahoo!

Unidentified Participant

Right. Yahoo! is probably going to close in the next couple of months.

David Anderson

Not the patents. They're still...

Unidentified Participant

Not the patents. Yes. The -- but we've -- AOL is now part of our family and we've bought some telematics companies that are overseas. So we're evolving as well and becoming, I'd say, more of an international organization. So, I believe, those -- the help there will be needed more in the future than it has been in the past. And I do think just, again, keeping -- there was some mention before about how the NPEs and the plaintiffs are evolving, they are. I mean, they are reacting to things as well. We're seeing a little bit of a different flavor of cases that we're getting now and so it will be helpful to have RPX with us as we confront the ways that people try to adapt to the new environment.

David Anderson

Thank you. Are there any other additional questions that anybody would like to ask Mike, while he is here? Okay. Thanks very much.

Unidentified Participant

You bet. My pleasure.

David Anderson

Next up, I think we're going to have Rob Kingsley talk about our insurance business.

Presentation

Robert Kingsley

Good morning, everyone. Is the mic hot? You can hear me? Good. All right. My name is Rob Kingsley. I'm in-charge of insurance at RPX. I'm also standing between you and a sandwich, so we're going to get this over with as quick as we can. I think we will have some time for some questions. This morning, I'm going to cover why we're in the patent insurance business, what makes our offering unique and provide an update on our progress.

The heart of any insurance solution is data. You can't ensure a risk, you can't predict and quantify. Patent risk has long been ignored by insurers because the driving forces of the risk, legal costs and settlement costs have traditionally been unknown. RPX changed that dynamic. Our trusted relationship with hundreds of -- of the hundreds of companies in our network, our active involvements in thousands of litigation dismissals and our access to huge amounts of cost data have given us the necessary critical massive data required to create a viable, predictive actuarial model. Before I go much further, let me give you a quick refresher. We've been selling patent insurance now since late 2012. Our coverage reimburses defense and settlement costs when a policyholder is sued for patent infringement in United States by anyone other than a direct competitor. We insure mainly technology makers and users from start-up software companies, to major e-commerce retailers. We have 2 subsidiaries dedicated to the insurance business, RPX Insurance Services which does the marketing, underwriting and claims handling on behalf of a Lloyd's syndicate. And we have RPX Reinsurance which is a Hawaii-domiciled reinsurance company that shares in the underwriting risk.

So we take a percentage of the premium and the losses. So we've learned a lot of lessons, adapted the business model and refined the product many times. But we offer much more than just the risk transfer protection of traditional insurance. Policyholders have access to proactive risk reduction. As RPX can and regularly does acquire patent licenses before policyholders get sued, we provide valuable research on patents and plaintiffs and have created a network of best-in-class defense attorneys and litigation support vendors. These capabilities are a major differentiator for us in this market. We've also validated our ability to predict patent litigation. To give some idea of our actuarial model's accuracy, through the years, we've predicted nearly 700 policy years of experience. Our model predicted the total number of litigations within 5%, the actual number -- of the actual number, 240 versus 230. That's incredibly powerful.

We've also validated our ability to bring efficiencies to the claims process. We've managed over 100 claims and the data clearly shows we do bring efficiencies to patent litigation. Our insured spend half the time in comparable litigations as noninsureds. Not surprisingly, that translates them to paying a fraction of the legal cost as noninsureds. Insureds also pay less than noninsureds in settlement and then when you combine the legal and settlement savings, that translates to our insureds paying about 40% in total of what a noninsured would pay in comparable cases.

So how do we do this? Once a suit's filed, we provide detailed information on the plaintiff, detailed information on the patents in suit, comparable resolutions. If necessary, we assist in the selection of counsel, often from our prevetted panel, I just described and we help prepare a case budget. We'll also coordinate with RPX's acquisitions team, who may have prenegotiated licenses or prepriced options available for policyholders. A large number of our claims are resolved because RPX already had arrangements in place to effect an efficient license. It's clear to us that a large patent insurance market is developing. We have a robust product offering developed over the past several years and while it's likely going to evolve a little bit more, our top priority now is accelerating growth. In the past 5 years, more than 11,000 unique companies have been sued for patent infringement and multiples of that have been threatened.

As Steve discussed, this is a compelling addressable market. But there's others -- there are some other important reasons why RPX is in the patent insurance business. Insurance is the tool businesses use to protect themselves from unexpected, accidental, but possible, financial losses. And while the amount and types of insurance a company buys depends on the dynamics of their business, even the largest organizations in the world buy some form of insurance when a risk exceeds their tolerance for financial loss. Patent risk is an operating risk. Some of the other strategic reasons for us to be in the business include RPX shares in the underwriting results, so our interests are aligned with our clients when it comes to identifying, valuing and clearing risk. The willingness to put our capital on the line buys us credibility with all of our clients. Our applications and our claims result in the collections of hundreds of additional data points which helps us to refine our understanding of patent valuation. Our underwriting process informs the way we assess risks for all RPX clients and prospects as well. And it also influences how we provide services to each of them.

And finally, depending on where a company is in its risk profile or its life cycle, we want to have a set of services to appeal to those businesses. As the company grows, they may consider increasing their insurance protection or adding membership to their insurance protection. An important lesson we have learned is that "one size fits all" approach is not going to get it done. Therefore, we've built out our insurance product suite to align with the addressable market. Because early-stage businesses or emerging businesses value the peace of mind that comes with the risk transfer solution and also the IP services we can provide them, we have an entry-level solution to serve them. In a lot of ways, these are the folks we think of the farm team for RPX membership services and they're represented on the left side of the chart here which says, emerging risk. Companies that incur regular patent cases can convert an unpredictable risk into a predictable cost of doing business. And they also recognize there are risk mitigation and claims support services save them a ton of internal time.

And then larger companies, many with varied annual patent infringement case costs, they are the financial predictability which is the outcome of our volatility risk solution, also known as excess insurance as Steve mentioned, many as a supplement to their RPX membership. And then we also have the ability to extend the coverage to customers of the policyholders to protect indemnity obligations. And that ability extends across all tranches depending on -- or no matter where they are. So small companies, large companies, we can protect the customers of them and that's one of the recent innovations that we've adopted.

We the right set of data, the right lens to view the data and some standard actuarial modeling techniques, we can accurately predict patent litigation. I'm going to walk you through the underwriting of a recent applicant, a mid-sized networking company with multiple product offerings. When determining the chance of future litigation, we consider quantitative and qualitative factors. Most important is litigation history. Our networking applicant had 2 cases in the last 3 years and 9 over the preceding 6 years. Revenue and revenue trajectory is also important. This company has a 3-year compound annual growth rate of about 40%. This line on the slide, this quantitative line, it represents a simplification of our actuarial model. The output of which is an initial prediction for their number of cases next year. We now make adjustments based on qualitative information provided by the applicant and from RPX proprietary data sources.

Our underwriters research the specifics of current assertion letters. In this case, our applicant had 2 pending assertions, but we didn't make any adjustments based on them because they were not, what we call, unexpected. We also consider any recent publicity for the applicant that could raise their profile. In this case, our applicant had recently made the news for a new product line which caused us to make a slight upward adjustment to reflect increased risk. Then we look at recent litigation and activity in their ecosystem. In our analysis of campaigns and patents, we saw heightened levels of risk here which led to another slight upward adjustment. So when we combine the model output and the underwriter adjustments, we arrive at a prediction. Our applicant has a 63% chance of one or more cases. That prediction also includes a 37% chance of having no cases at all, but an 8% chance of having 3 or more cases. So now we have a range of estimated cases for the applicant. We need to assign a dollar figure in order to project their risk. The inputs to determine estimated severity or an applicant's historical case costs from their application, costs from other companies in their network or in their sector, in this case, networking and costs from a broader ecosystem.

We plot our applicant's reported case cost. They had 12 historical cases ranging from $0 spent to resolve to $8 million. Then we had data collected from comparably sized networking businesses. And finally, we had other cost points collected from the applicant's broader ecosystem. The largest cost point for our applicant was $8 million, while the largest in the rest of the ecosystem was $4.5 million and the rest of the networking sector for similarly sized companies was $3.6 million. So what we observe is that our applicant's ecosystem has high cost compared to other types of networking companies and further our prospect tends to have spent more than similar companies.

This graphic represents the inputs to our actuarial model. This final graph is what we call the answer. It's the output of our simulation model, the inputs of which I just described, estimates for the number of cases and estimates for the cost of those cases. So this graph represents a prediction of the range of annual costs. The year could result with no dollars being spent which is what's on the left side. But it could be as much as $8 million of patent litigation-related costs. But -- now that we can project the losses, we can recommend an appropriate policy. In this case, we look to protect this company against the most severe outcomes. And then it's quite simple math to take those policy parameters and the projected loss to develop an insurance premium. This is exactly how pricing works for any line of insurance. A large data set is compared with an individual applicant's profile and experience in order to develop a premium based on predicted outcomes. We're the only ones that have the data to model a frequency and a severity for patent risk. We believe our approach is highly effective.

And the market increasingly agrees with us. We reported at the end of the year that our enforce policy count continues to increase, topping 180. That was inclusive of policies written as part of portfolios. The counts as was shown on Marty's slide earlier, at the end of the first quarter, exceeds 240, using those same measures. Our goals for this year include continued growth in policy count across the product spectrum with an emphasis on developing strong relationships with insurance brokers who will recommend our products to their clients, large and small. We have our eyes on a number of signals, so we continue to be on the right track. Year-to-date, we're retaining nearly 90% of our clients and programs to date, we've retained 85% of our clients. When we do lose an account, it's generally due to a change of control or other disruptive corporate event. We've been ruling policies now for 5 years and that tells us that the clients that buy the service find it valuable. Awareness of patent risk in RPX solution is up dramatically with brokers, as measured by incoming calls and growing application count. Each of the last 4 quarters have seen increasing applications, mainly driven by brokers. And as Steve mentioned and early this year, we signed agreements with 2 of the top 5, actually, worldwide brokers, so we expect that to begin to pay off. Also we've spoken with several dozen early and later-stage investment firms over the past 18 months. Two investors wrote checks to cover more than 2 dozens of their businesses that they've invested in. Both have renewed their commitment at their anniversary earlier this year and several other firms are facilitating their portfolio companies joining our network. We win between 30% and 40% of the business we quote which is quite good for a commercial insurance product. When we don't win, we most often lose 2 companies deciding to self-insure.

Finally, not only have we been able to sell insurance to existing and former RPX membership clients and plan to continue to do so, but we've also seen many clients expand their coverage as they raise money, acquire subsidiaries, continue their growth and also we've had many broaden their coverage to include protection for their customers, now that we have the indemnity solution. This gives us a warm pipeline of opportunity for expansion. And the last thing I'll mention is that we've developed a reputation for our expertise, our data advantage and our unique capabilities. As a result, we've been approached by a few carriers, insurance carriers, interested in partnering with us to grow the insurance patent -- or that patent insurance market. Those are all encouraging signs for our business. Creating a market for patent insurance is hard because we're creating a market and we have a lot to do. For example, we have more work to do with our brokers. While brokers are increasingly aware of patent risk and the RPX solution, nearly all of the applications we're receiving are initiated by the insurance buyer. This is what I term a reactive opportunity.

More proactive brokers will spur faster growth. Since we broadened our product offering and decoupled insurance from membership, most of our success has been at the low end of the risk spectrum. We've built a well-balanced portfolio of clients and in 2017 are emphasizing initiatives aimed at improving success in the mid-market. The majority of insurance buyers remain unaware that patent risk is an insurable operating risk, primarily because it's typically just handled by a company's legal department. We're working to shift that mindset and our policy and application growth indicates that we're seeing some success.

Finally, Steve mentioned some of this, but we're openly exploring distribution partnerships with associations, broker groups and other insurance providers to identify opportunities to increase deal flow, improve conversion or both. We believe that patent insurance should be a part of standard commercial insurance protection and that we have a sustainable advantage in underwriting, pricing and claims management. Right now, we're laser-focused and remain laser-focused on execution.

That's the end of my remarks. I don't know what time it is, but I know we have time for some questions before we break for a sandwich.

Question-and-Answer Session

Robert Kingsley

A question over here.

Unidentified Participant

To start, could you tell us a little bit about historic loss ratios on the business that you've underwritten?

Robert Kingsley

Well, what I can tell you, because we don't break out our insurance results separately, is that they have been attractive enough to allow us to renew our relationships annually with the underwriters that we're doing business with and to have other carriers interested in supporting us and reinsurance partners that are happy with our support.

Unidentified Participant

And since you're doing the underwriting and the claims handling here, what kind of remuneration are you receiving for that activity?

Robert Kingsley

Okay. So Dave's going to cover a little bit about this in his remarks. But I'll tell you that, so I talked about the 2 subsidiaries we have. So RPX Insurance Services receives a management fee for doing the underwriting, the claims, handling and the marketing of the business. And then RPX Reinsurance shares in a percentage of the premium itself and also shares in the losses. I don't know how much you want to get into...

David Anderson

You should think of, at least on a revenue basis about $0.50 of every dollar that we take in, in gross written premium ends up falling on to our subscription line as net insurance premium, either in the form of that MGA program fee or in the premiums we sue.

Unidentified Participant

Okay. And then lastly could you talk a little bit about either the challenges or the successes that you've seen in moving clients between the insurance business that you have and the traditional patent business that you have?

Robert Kingsley

Yes. And we've talked a little bit about that. Right now, I mean, it's a big emphasis in 2017, now that we have a more complete product set, to describe the capabilities of insurance as a supplement to the membership. A lot of -- as I talked about before, some of the companies on the right side of that product graph I described, are members, but they may also like the predictability that insurance can give them in terms of their annual spend. We've had success selling to existing RPX members additional insurance. We've recently selling both bundled insurance to new applicants, bundled with membership. And we've been able to bring back some former RPX membership clients by offering them insurance in lieu of membership. So it's sort of a spectrum of successes across the board. I don't know if you want to add anything to that Steve in terms of some anecdotes.

Steven Swank

I think, the only thing I would say is just we're proactively looking at the membership, whereas a few years ago we couldn't really, because we didn't have any solutions that we could offer to the likes of some of our largest clients. We didn't have the limits, we didn't have the -- some of the solutions that Rob talked about, like indemnification and we finally have all of that. We have the opportunity to offer larger limits than we have in the past. And so what might not have been interesting to certain clients in the past maybe now and so we're trying to have those conversations and see what we can generate from the current membership.

Unidentified Participant

You mentioned that you do legal counsel referrals. Since you do so much of the analytic work upfront, are you getting discounts?

Robert Kingsley

Yes, so a part of our panel counsel program, so we actually have a whole process where firms that are interested in participating the defense of our policyholders have to apply, talk about their expertise, give us anecdotes and then discounts, their hourly rates, oftentimes giving us fixed fees based on litigation stage in order to participate in our panel program. So, yes.

Unidentified Participant

When you take your clients, how many fall into that emerging risk bucket where they're receiving 0 patent litigation cases a year or perhaps never in their operating history?

Robert Kingsley

Well, I don't think we want to talk about the complete composition of the portfolio, but as I did mention the fastest growth we've seen is on the low end of the risk spectrum. So we need to think about the portfolios that we've added. These are recently funded companies. So they would fall into that bucket. In terms of numbers, that's where the growth has been and our focus now is to make sure that we're growing in each of those segments.

Unidentified Participant

Wanted to ask about the reinsurance that you do and just understand

[indiscernible] that there is a large block [indiscernible]

Robert Kingsley

Sure. So let me first describe how our policies are constructed and it might help you understand a little bit better about what that risk is and then we'll talk about sort of the risk share that we have. So each of our policies that we write contain self-insured retentions and per-claim and aggregate limit. So the aggregate limit is the most we would pay for any number of cases over a 12-month period and the per-claim limit which is usually a fraction, 50% most times, of what the aggregate limit is. This is the most we have played for any individual claim. So every policy has sort of an annual cap on what we pay for a claim and what we'll pay in aggregate. Remember, we're just sharing a quarter share of piece of that risk that the majority of the risk is borne by our partners at Lloyd and the reinsurers of them. Do we talk about what our quarter share percentage is, Dave, I don't know.

David Anderson

No, but I think -- you said you're doing that. The agreements vary depending upon the type of policy we're signing. But in general, we're shedding, on the order of magnitudes, around 80% of the risk on these policies to our reinsurance partners. And they are doing the same type of diligence on the actuarial model as the regulators are as we do and Aeon and others when they look at our approach.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. As you migrate up the [indiscernible] the other fragments of the market [indiscernible] how do you avoid the [indiscernible]

Robert Kingsley

Yes, I got you. You know, as the seasoned insurance guy, that -- that's the type of stuff that keeps me awake and thinking about the ways to avoid that. There's a couple of things. Well, first of all, we recognize that potential, right. Anyone who is applying for an optional insurance coverage is already suspicious to me, right. And Steve and the sales guys will tell you that, right. They want to sell insurance and they will hold on a second why do they want it. So that's an important part of our underwriters mindset is to make sure that we're sort of clearly evaluating what's going on. And we do have sort of a better lens than most companies do in terms of predicting where litigation is going to come from. We also have this unique risk clearance capability. I mentioned a large percentage of our claims have been resolved by an RPX license, because we're insuring in categories where we're spending those hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars acquiring patent licenses and patent rights. So most times, the people that we're insuring are highly correlated with Cisco and Verizon and other RPX members. So we have the assurance that we've either done a deal, know the plaintiff or could do a deal, right.

So we're uniquely positioned in that regard. And then the other thing that I mentioned is doing these deals where we're getting not reactive buyers but proactive buyers is paramount and it's why it was a theme through what I talked about. Doing these portfolio deal, where the VC is right in check for their early-stage investors, that gives us a great spread of risk. There's no selection bias. They're not picking and choosing which ones they're insuring. They've given us the whole portfolio. It's really important to the balance of the risk. And it's also really important that the brokers become proactive in pushing this on all of their clients and not just reacting to the ones who are calling them up and say, hey, I need patent right. So I think all of those factors give me some comfort that we're doing a good job of this, but I feel better when we're able to tie into another line of insurance or make it so that it's not a reactive, more reactive buying decision and yet it's more proactive. I hope that answers your question.

David Anderson

So we're going to continue with the program again. My name is Dave Anderson. I'm the CFO at RPX. In talking with folks leading up to this event, we knew we'd have a mix of people who are long-time followers of RPX and others who may be newer to the story. So we thought we do is provide a bit of a refresher on RPX, talk a bit about the income statement, review of the recent financials and talk a bit about patent spend, patent amortization and deal structures. Then we need to do a brief accounting interlude to cover ASC 606. And then we're going to talk at a little bit higher level about capital allocation and some of the key investment characteristics. So if that makes sense, I'll jump in and by the way, at the end, we're going to do a broader Q&A.

All right. So about 3 weeks ago, we gave our -- we reaffirmed our full year guidance and gave guidance for Q2. And you see that's there on the right. On the left, you can see we have provided for context full year '16 and first quarter '17 results. I'm actually not going to go into any significant detail on this besides referring you back to the comments we made on the earnings call just a few weeks ago. I should note these are non-GAAP figures from the aforementioned note and the adjustments are just within SG&A. In this presentation, we removed stock-based compensation expense which has run between $18 million and $19 million in each of the last 3 years. And within SG&A and cost of revenue, we removed the amortization of acquired intangibles which was, I think, $9.6 million last year and we're guiding to between $8 million and $9 million of that next year.

You will find from time to time, we'll have additional adjustments as you get to the net income line for -- on a non-GAAP basis. When we do, those are, obviously, reconciled and detailed in our earnings release and in our filings.

So with that out of the way, what I would like to do is, actually, do a bit of a walkthrough of the income statement both on the patent risk management side and on the discovery side to make sure it's clear what's incorporated in that.

So the patent risk management business and the discovery service business, although increasingly linked on a sales perspective, somewhat obviously easier to look at from a financial perspective separately. The patent risk management business is about 80% of our overall revenue. And of that, about 95% of the revenue comes from the subscription line. The subscription line here is primarily membership subscriptions which are often multi-year terms. They are paid annually on the contract anniversary in advance. And I recognized -- the revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the contract. So you have a sense, the average term for the contract that was enforced for membership at the end of Q1, March 31, was 2.3 years.

Net insurance revenue also flows through the subscription line. I think I mentioned in one of the Q&A, for every dollar for a certain premium, there's about $0.50 that ends up on the net insurance -- ends up on the subscription line. Those contracts are generally one year in length just like most insurance policies sold commercially.

The other 5% fee-related revenue is primarily or entirely advisory fees, something akin to almost like an investment banking fee we charge for structuring, syndicated transactions or in some cases one-off licensing fees to sometimes clients, very occasionally a non-client related to some deal or portfolio that we've been pursuing.

Just going down here, cost of revenue is overwhelmingly patent amortization expense. We had $159 million of patent amortization expense in 2016. We're guiding to a similar number in 2017. Of note, amortization is not the same as patent spend. In this case, in fact, it's, I think, a little bit more than $40 million higher in 2016. It does include a small single-digit-ish million dollars of expense for some of the other services and offerings RPX has as part of its membership bundle. Those things like we heard mentioned earlier today, the IPRs, the prior art. This also includes some of our portfolio maintenance expense and some of the claims-related expenses tied to insurance.

Beyond that, SG&A is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, mostly people and real estate. And finally, we think the most useful metric for looking at this business is non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA less net patent spent and it's a kind of useful approximation for pretax cash flow that we'll talk about in just a moment.

By comparison, the discovery services P&L is much simpler. With few exceptions and Trevor noted some of those, we generally are billing clients on a monthly basis in arrears for the services rendered. A portion of that revenue is more project-based when it's contract attorney work or if it's some of the data processing and analysis work that we might do. There's a portion of the revenue that is much more recurring in nature insofar as it's tied to hosting fees for clients' data that's hosted in vendors' data centers.

We always say about the revenue line in discovery services that it has the potential to be comparatively more variable quarter-to quarter, compared to the patent risk management subscription business, because we have portfolio projects going on at any time. Some of them are coming online, some of them are coming offline. And we have often only a brief window of warning for when those changes are going to occur.

Just going down the P&L, cost of revenue is mostly contract attorney review costs, but it can also contain costs related to our data services. The contract attorney review costs are basically entirely variable with contract attorney review, so that's nice. And the rest can be a mixture of more variable and more fixed cost. Again, SG&A is just what sounds like and here we think non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is the most useful measure for the business. In 2016, our adjusted EBITDA margin on this business was 29%.

So I mentioned briefly that we think this adjusted EBITDA less net patent spend is the most useful metric and we like it because it's a kind of proxy for pretax cash flow generation. It does this because it, one, removes some of the noncash expenses like stock-based compensation; two, it smoothes out some of the variability quarter-to quarter and even year-to-year related to the timing of our contract anniversaries with membership subscriptions and the collections; and finally, we like it because it treats our net patent spend as a kind of operating expense instead of as a capital investment which seems more appropriate to our style of business.

When you try to reconstruct it as almost like a P&L there on the left, going down to EBITDA less net patent spent, I mean, the 2 things that jump out is we've got a roughly 30% EBITDA less net patent spent margin on the business. And secondly, that net patent spend is our single largest expense.

Just briefly if you look at this measure on a trended basis, what you'll see is we've had a fair amount of improvement, particularly 2015 to '16, on this basis, largely driven by reducing our net patent spend during that time frame. So it jumped, I think, 55% from $69 million to $108 million between '15 and '16. As an aside, we don't talk about our GAAP financial measures quite as often, but interestingly, during that same transition from 2015 to '16, our GAAP operating income dropped by close to 50%, I think, like 47%. And that reflects this widening divergence between our patent amortization expense and our actual patent spend which we'll talk about a little bit more in a second.

So let's talk about patent spend. The way we think about setting the appropriate level of patent spend is as a percentage of subscription revenue. And when we started RPX, I think we're careful to say that we didn't know what the right steady state level patent spend was going to be. No one else had this business model. There were no comps. And so we're going to learn by doing what the appropriate level of patent spend would be to maintain and grow a subscription revenue line. We -- at this stage, all I'll point out is we're almost a decade into operations. In the last 4 years, if you ignore Rockstar-related expenses for a moment, we've been between 46% and 56% as a percentage subsection revenue. We're guiding to numbers this year that are within that ballpark as well. And what that means is, just to give an operational sense, if you are on our acquisitions team and you're looking at deals to support our clients, if you're going to spend $1 on a particular portfolio of acquisition, that $1 needs to support $2 of revenue and really deliver more than $2 of value to our clients. So this arbitrage in the market that comes because of the inefficiency, the high legal fees, the uncertainty in timing for both the plaintiff and for the defendant is what enables us to get those sorts of deals.

The thing I'll say is as we look forward from 2017 to '18, '19 and '20, what we're managing is really sort of 2 trends. As you've heard several speakers today talk about, in this new environment, we have clients that perceive less risk in certain sectors or in certain areas. And so it's possible that we may need to buy more portfolios or better portfolios, I'll put quotes on better, in order to generate the same amount of value for them. That's, I guess, the bad news. The good news is, as you've also heard today, the cost to acquire these portfolios generally has been going down, although unevenly and in different sectors. And so we may be able to acquire more portfolios for the same dollars or better portfolios for the same dollars. So it's kind of the interplay of these 2 trends that's going to influence how we set the appropriate amount of patent spend in the sort of go-forward periods.

With that, let me turn to patent amortization for a moment. So here, you see net patent spend in blue and patent amortization in gray. And as you probably know or is obvious, we've had patent spend that has exceeded patent amortization earlier in RPX' history and more recently, that trend is reversed. The reason for this is 2 reasons. One is the obvious one which is when you're growing an expense like patent spend and you're amortizing over multiple years, the amortization load is obviously going to lag as patent spend grows and that can reverse when your patent spend goes down. But this effect is actually being magnified because the portfolios that we bought earlier in RPX' history have had generally longer amortization periods than the portfolios that we've acquired more recently. So that means in recent years, you've got the burden of not only more past years of patent spend but a greater share of the current year's patent spend. That makes sense.

We've been asked, actually, to give -- put a number on this. So if you look at all the portfolios that we've acquired to date, the weighted average useful life on those portfolios is 40 months. The portfolios we acquired in Q1 of 2017, the weighted average useful life is 24 months, just to give you a sense of that shift.

I've had the question, when will these 2 numbers converge? Obviously, it depends on what we have spent on patents and what the kind of amortization load we have on those new portfolios would be. As a purely theoretical exercise, if you imagine that we would continue what we're guiding to in terms of patent spend in 2017 and every, I think, acquirer had 24-month amortization as we had in this last quarter, these 2 numbers would essentially converge by 2020. They'd be totally converged by 2021, but would leave you within a few percentage points of each other at that point. And that's just -- and you can do that math yourself.

I think the last thing I'd mention before leaving this is, from an operational perspective within our company, we ignore amortization almost entirely. What I mean is, when we go out and look for portfolio, what we're asking our acquisitions team to do is to find the best ROI in that portfolio in terms of every dollar we spend, we want to derive the most value on a cash -- on an economic basis for our clients. And we let the amortization analysis fall where it may. So we don't influence our buying behavior on the basis of what we think the likely amortization will be. We try to pick the best economics when we choose amongst various deals we can do on the acquisition side.

We actually talked about this a fair bit, but just to give you a sense, we divide our deal types into -- in 3 different ways. First is by whether or not we purchase the deal before the portfolio is in in-litigation with any of our clients, the so-called open market or pre-litigation deal or those deals we do when we acquire the portfolio when it's already being asserted against at least one of our clients, in which case that client gets a really immediate ROI, because they just free up a bunch of budget they'd allocated for legal costs and settlements.

The other way we categorize our acquisitions is as to whether or not we actually acquire the patterns themselves or we just acquire the right to license our members. The latter has been -- earlier, there was a question about the perceived free writer risk. This is one of the main ways we get rid of that, because we -- when we acquire just the right to the portfolio, that portfolio stays in the hands of the NPE and they can go ahead and assert against whoever they please as long as they're not an RPX member.

Finally, syndicated transactions, as Bob and Steve and others mentioned, is a really important part of our business model. As has been mentioned, these are often deals that are too large for RPX to do on our own. And so one or more the clients will finance some or even all of the cost of the acquisition. I should note there can also be deals that are smaller and they're just a deal that's hard for us to do while fitting our target margin profiles. So if you have a deal that creates a tremendous amount of value for one client and then there's some small amount of value for rest of the clients, we may kind of partner with that client where they basically fund their own dismissal and we make it a little bit cheaper by funding a smaller amount for the rest of our client base.

In these cases, we're usually building a syndicate, structuring it, negotiating it. We sometimes charge an advisory fee associated with it. And it's an important way for us to maintain and grow our client base.

All right. So we've finished up on deal structures and patent spend. Let me do a brief accounting interlude. So you might have thought ASC 606 only applied to software companies, but you'd be wrong. It has a potential to apply to a company like ours that has subscription revenue agreements and -- or subscription agreements and does patent licensing. For those who don't know, ASC 606 is a new revenue recognition guideline that's going to take effect in 2018. Many SaaS software companies have determined that it will make their revenue more variable from quarter to quarter. And we're -- I think all we want to say at this point is, we're in the middle of evaluating its potential impact on RPX, if any and we're going to keep you informed.

All right. So with that, let me move to a popular question which is capital allocation. We just briefly addressed our philosophy and approach on capital allocation as best I can. We've a robust share repurchase program. Through the end of Q1, we repurchased $91 million in shares out of a total authorization of $150 million. For perspective, that's about 40% of our retained earnings to date. So it's a fairly meaningful endeavor for us. We implement the program through a 10b5-1 plan and the board relooks at that plan every quarter. And the way we come to these evaluations on repurchase and capital allocation generally is we perform a fairly disciplined review of the investment opportunities available to us internally and also inorganically and compare to the opportunities to acquire more shares of RPX.

All right. Before we go to questions, why don't I try to summarize some of the key investment highlights that, hopefully, came across in today's program as you've heard from the various members of management team. So as we've said from the start, there are certainly headwinds to our patent risk management business, both as a result of the changed environment for patent assertion, but also from our own success in mitigating NPE risk. And this flattening of demand has and will continue to have an impact on our business for a period of time. But hopefully, you also came away with impression of a business that's characterized by strong cash generation; 75% of our revenue coming from recurring sources; unique business model with very little direct competition and a lot of long term loyal customers across both side of the business; and barriers to entry from networking effects from our proprietary data and really our client relationships with IP departments around the world.

It's a strong core business that has a foundation for multiple potential faster growth, most obviously, directly from an eventual bottoming and rebound of the patent market which would be well poised to capitalize on, but also from other vectors, whether it's insurance, the cross-selling of discovery services, moving more aggressively into the company, company-type licensing situations or even expanding our offering related to IP services and data.

What all these catalysts just state? We're just focused on operating the business efficiently, generating on the order of $100 million pretax cash with roughly 30% EBITDA less net patent spend margins and complemented by a robust program of capital return, so that we have in place a working approach while we wait for the timing of these catalysts to make a difference on growth.

With that, I think that about does it for me. What I might do is, we're going to have opportunity for a brief Q&A. Marty maybe just want to join me. We'll -- happy to take questions here. I should remind if anyone's online and you want to type the questions into the portal, I'd love to see that work. So please do and I'm happy to take any questions.

Unidentified Analyst

In the context of Bob's comments earlier about transitioning towards a clearinghouse model or Dave talking about the importance of syndicate transactions, I think it's enough time that has passed to kind of go back and reflect on the Rockstar deal. And certainly, there is an advisory fees also quite a bit of contribution from RPX as well. And the hopes was they're going to be a number of clients that were added to network or retained. Could you holistically kind of give us a sense of what the economics were earned on that transaction? Or just help us not have any concern that this could be a disruptive transition from subscription towards more syndication.

David Anderson

Yes, I mean -- do you want to address that...

Martin Roberts

Go ahead.

David Anderson

Sure. I mean, so the reference here is we -- the Rockstar transaction that closed in the beginning of 2015, we did contribute, I think we've said, about $29 million to that transaction. Part of -- we also took in a meaningful advisory fee as part of that which was spread over not just 2015, but we also recognized some of that in 2014 as we were working on the project. The -- so that was an important contributor. We also broadened a bunch of new clients as part of that, who have been contributing to the RPX' revenue line in the period thereafter. I don't think we've ever given sort of a complete review of that deal, but we feel pretty good about what the economics of it ended up being for RPX and the kind of ROI we've had. We still own the portfolio and we're going to look to divest it at some point as well.

Martin Roberts

Was your question is -- will syndicated transactions over time cannibalize the subscription business? Is that what you're really asking? Because it in some way drove the subscription business. And you know, the longer we're in this business, the more opportunity we're going to have to do large transactions like that. 10 years ago, nobody would have believed that we could do it. But now mostly people believe we're the only ones who can do it. So we want more opportunity like that.

Unidentified Analyst

Certainly. I would just -- at what point in time would it be appropriate to review what RPX earned off performing that service? It has -- it wouldn't have worked economically if you didn't have addition to the subscription network. So at some point...

Martin Roberts

We wouldn't have done it if we weren't going to make money on it, of course. So yes, we brought in new members. We earned a fee and we still have the patents on our balance sheet. And at some point, we're going to look to divest those.

Unidentified Analyst

So I reckon on the -- when you look at the adjusted numbers that the D&A versus the patents, there can be a considerable difference and drive cash flow to be higher than reported earnings. On the same token or similar note, you mentioned the $20 million or $18 million or $19 million in stock-based comp which is a pretty sizeable number on a per-share basis. So when you consider that in conjunction with the buyback you have in place and then there are some tax benefit, I mean, paying stock op, but why wouldn't you provide or does it make sense to provide an adjusted EPS number that might give you credit for lower patent spend versus the amortization, but at the same time then not give you a full benefit [indiscernible] a lot of this has been recycled?

David Anderson

Yes, let me answer your question. You're right. So we do have a, I think, I said, about $18 million and $19 million of stock-based compensation expenses each of last, I think, 3 years. It's actually just for a perspective, when we think about running the business efficiently, we think about that as the entire cost of the business, not just the cash cost, but also the stock-based compensation expense, as that's an area where we're keenly focused on, especially as we're in the midst of buying back shares in RPX as well. We -- this happens to be a presentation that is familiar and ties to cash flow which is what lot of the people are interested in, but it's relatively simple, go back to that and then add back in the stock-based compensation expense and see what it looks like on that basis.

Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to ask one on the insurance business. If you could maybe give us some indication of the magnitude of the business for alternatively maybe some milestones that we might be able to look for, so that we can gauge the progress of the business relative to the overall company?

Martin Roberts

Well, for now, because it's not a segment, we don't report it separately. But milestones [indiscernible] the numbers of policies that we report each quarter. And then at the point which it became -- it becomes material, then we'll separate it out and you'll be able to tell -- we give a lot of qualitative disclosure about it in each quarter, not only on the call, but in the 10-Q. So we feel like we give a fair amount of disclosure about how that's going, but again it's not material to the overall RPX numbers yet.

What about the millions online? Any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

One last one. Under stock buyback program, why not make it opportunistic as opposed to the plan you've got?

Martin Roberts

Well, the board looks at it every quarter and makes a decision about how to adjust, if at all. And so they look at it. It is price-sensitive for sure. So in that way it is opportunistic, because they look at it every quarter. No, it's not a said it and forget it kind of a thing. It changes every quarter, potentially.

Martin Roberts

Okay. Well, thank you all for being here. We really appreciate your time and look forward to talking to you in the future.

David Anderson

Thanks.

