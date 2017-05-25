Rollins: The Ultimate Recession-Proof Company

Most of us are pretty squeamish when it comes to household vermin. Nothing makes my mom scream louder than the sight of a rodent, and nothing can destroy an eatery's reputation faster than reports of cockroaches. Pests are not only disgusting, but quite dangerous to food and hospitality establishments in the age of online reviews and social media. They can also be physically destructive, with termites causing an estimated $30 billion in structural damage annually just in the United States.

But for those who do not shy away from handling rodents and bugs, there is a lot of money to be made. It makes no difference to vermin what the economy is doing, so pest control is one of the ultimate recession-proof businesses. Because of increased urban development, bans on certain mass pesticides, and greater awareness of public health, it turns out that bugs and rodents are also a growing market. That is great news for companies like Rollins (NYSE:ROL), the parent company of Orkin and a number of other well-known subsidiaries.

With a market cap of $9 billion and a 20 percent market share in the U.S., Rollins is the largest pest control firm in the country, perhaps the world. The fundametals are everything that I like in a company: strong cash flow, high returns on capital, an easy to understand business, and solid growth prospects. The company has not had a down year in nearly two decades, consistently growing both revenue and earnings. Rollins now generates annual returns on capital in excess of 30 percent, having exceeded 20 percent every year out of the last ten. With zero debt and a gusher of cash, Rollins is well positioned to move quickly when it comes to expansion and acquisition opportunties. Although the stock has run up 50 percent over the past year, the company's bulletproof business still represents a solid buy for the long term investor.

Business Overview

The history of Rollins is an interesting story, aside from the legal saga that has engulfed the founding family in the last few years. The flagship Orkin brand was founded in 1901 by entrepreneur Otto Orkin, who grew the business into a pest control powerhouse. When the Rollins brothers acquired Orkin in 1964, it became just one of several disparate businesses that formed part of a growing conglomerate. Today Rollins focuses on pest control with a portfolio of over a dozen major companies in the field. Orkin is probably the most recognizable pest control brand in the country today, and Rollins claims 70 percent brand awareness for its "Orkin man" mascot. The Orkin brand operates in 45 countries through its international franchisees, although the vast majority of the business still comes from the domestic market, which contains more than 400 of the 500 total branch locations. Commercial and residential services account for 40 and 42 percent of the company's revenue, respectively, while termite treatment makes up 17 percent of revenue.

With the meteoric growth that the company has achieved, it should not come as a surprise that Rollins' performance has crushed the S&P 500 over the long run. Investors have received a 500 percent return over the last decade, and since the year 2000, Rollins stock has risen 2,600 percent.

Source: Morningstar

Much of the growth has been organic, with only 11 percent of the 5.9 percent 2016 sales growth attributable to acquisitions. Even so, the company has also been on a shopping spree. In 2016, Rollins shelled out over $30 million to buy 30 companies. While the company continues to spend a lot of energy on its overseas expansion, the domestic business shows no signs of slowing down. Bed bugs, in particular, have been a particularly lucrative market. Once virtually extinct in the U.S., bed bugs have made a major comeback since chemicals used to control them were banned on environmental grounds.

Future Prospects

Despite Rollins' huge presence, the U.S. pest control market remains highly fractured, but this only means that there is a lot of room for consolidation. Pest control remains a fantastic business not only because it is recession-proof, but also because there is significant customer loyalty. Many commercial customers require service on an ongoing basis, and they typically return to the same provider year after year.

On the international front, Rollins appears well-positioned to provide its services to developing markets. Pest control is a global problem, and the industry will surely grow substantially as the world becomes more urbanized and more people are able to afford extermination services. One of Rollins' most hopeful prospects is China, where it now operates 19 branches (12 of them opened just last year). It is hard to know exactly how big Rollins will get, but I see no reason why it cannot continue to grow at its historic rate.

At more than 50 times earnings, Rollins does not come cheap. Assuming earnings growth continues at the decade average of 11.7 percent and the future multiple is closer to historic levels, the current $9.3 billion market value is probably reasonable. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, it is better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than the other way around. So while Rollins is not a screaming bargain by any standard, I think the quality of the company will allow investors to achieve a 10-year rate of return beyond the S&P 500's historic 7 percent annual growth. For investors seeking a solid "buy and hold" forever stock, look no further than Rollins and the pest control business.

