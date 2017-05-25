InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/24/17: RCII, AAT, MSBF, MCC, JFC, BBW, KODK

InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday, so investors can efficiently identify potential new investments and follow stocks they already own. Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more significant insider trades with lower dollar values on any given day.

It takes over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions for us to be able to harvest, analyze, and effectively rate insider transactions in real time. Our programs mathematically score the significance of a company's insider profile based on numerous criteria, but we relay our research conclusions in simple language below.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" (meaning "Leaning Bullish or Bearish") have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonal high period and will remain strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII);

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF);

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);

JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC), and;

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), and;

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT);

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT);

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR);

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU);

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC), and;

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SeaWorld Ent (NYSE:SEAS);

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE);

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), and;

Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

G1 Therapeutics (Pending:GTHX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Bluemountain Cap DIR,BO Eastman Kodak KODK S,JS* $390,440,155 2 Walton Alice L BO Wal-Mart Stores WMT S $202,634,112 3 Bank Of New York Mellon BO Alcentra Capital ABDC JS* $22,213,846 4 Alcentra Ny BO Alcentra Capital ABDC JS* $19,974,918 5 Bitterman Kevin DIR Editas Medicine EDIT S $17,000,000 6 Hotel Casino Mgt BO Eldorado Resorts ERI S $15,491,870 7 Rudelle Jean Baptiste CB,DIR Criteo S A CRTO AS $7,752,962 8 Cue Eduardo H VP Apple AAPL S $6,920,100 9 Kanas John Adam CB,DIR BankUnited BKU AS $6,783,686 10 Ambroseo John CEO,DIR Coherent COHR AS $6,194,591

Source: InsiderInsights.com - Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?