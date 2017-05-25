AGNC: More Attractive Alternatives Available

The author recommends that investors stay away from this REIT for now.

American Capital Agency's current leverage is 8.0x, which is very high. Its valuation is also very expensive.

Company Introduction

American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a mid-sized mortgage REIT investing only in agency-backed mortgage securities. The REIT is currently highly valued at 6% premium to its book value, while its competitors are valued much more cheaply. As a result of high leverage and expensive valuation, investors should stay away from this REIT for now. As an alternative to AGNC, take a look at ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) for its attractive valuation.

Company Key Facts

Share Price: $20.53 per share

Market cap: $7.39 billion

Book value: $21.17 per share

Valuation: 8% discount to book

Dividend: $0.18 per share, annualized at 10.52%

Leverage: 8.0x at risk leverage

Employing High Leverage

In recent month, American Capital Agency has heightened its hedging ratio and leverage, increasing the company's at risk leverage to 8.0x from 7.8x a quarter ago. Normally, a mortgage REIT would aim for a leverage ratio of 6.0x to 8.0x as its target range, and American Capital Agency has reached the top of this targeted range. This usually indicates that the REIT will not be able to purchase more assets to generate more comprehensive income in the near future, even as the Federal Reserve increases its borrowing costs.

REIT Leverage Employed American Capital Agency 8.0x Armour Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) 5.5x Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) 5.7x

Chart comparing AGNC to its competitors. While American Capital Agency did acquire ACMM by increasing its leverage in May 2016, the company did not lower its leverage ratio since the purchase.

Valuation

American Capital Agency is an established mortgage worthy of a respectable valuation. However, the company's valuation, at 6% premium to book value, is quite high compared to its competitors. Refer to below for a comparison of AGNC's valuation with its competitors:

Company Valuation: relation to book value American Capital Agency 6% premium Annaly Capital Agency (market cap 11B) 1% premium ARMOUR Residential REIT 3% discount

Chart comparing AGNC's valuation to its competitors. Its valuation is very expensive as of late.

Dividend Safety and Investor Considerations

Without a doubt, having a leverage of 8.0x at any time is a worrisome sign for the dividend sustainability of any mREIT. However, American Capital Agency has covered more than covered its dividend in the recent quarter - only paying out 86% of its earnings. As a result, dividends should be sustainable and the company's leverage should lower itself in the coming months and normalize to around 7.5x.

For taxation purposes, it is advisable to keep AGNC out of cash management accounts because dividends from REITs are taxed at the ordinary tax rate, resulting in a large tax bill for non-sheltered accounts. Instead, put the REIT in a Roth IRA or self-directed 401k account.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a leverage of 8.0x looks somewhat scary for American Capital Agency and its valuation of 6% premium to book value is quite expensive. However, company's dividend will likely stay in line at $0.18 per share. As a result, the author recommends investors to stay away from AGNC for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.