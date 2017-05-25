Chinese Yuan Rises To Highest In Nearly 2 Months

The Chinese yuan rose to near a two-year high on Thursday, with USD/CNY at 6.8690 on reports state-owned banks sold dollars on the onshore market.

The People's Bank of China set the yuan mid-point at 6.8695 against the dollar on Thursday, compared to the previous close of 6.8895, a day after Moody's downgraded the sovereign rating.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System sets the weighted average of prices given by market makers. The highest and lowest offers are excluded from the calculation. The central bank allows the dollar/yuan rate to move no more than 2% above or below the central parity rate.

Market watchers see a yuan level of 7 against the dollar, USD/CNY, as a key touchstone for sentiment in the near term.

