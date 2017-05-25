Telcos AT&T And Verizon: Oversold But Longer-Term, The Merger Debt Loads Are An Issue

Of the two giants, T looks to be on more solid footing given debt loads, and free-cash-flow but not by much.

There will have to be significant overhead cuts to generate free-cash to service this additional debt.

AT&T and Verizon have enormous scale, but sector economics is pressing hard on returns and cash-flow.

Telecom as a sector is just 3% of the SP 500 by market cap, and in addition - in something I've found to be pretty bizarre - there are only 5 companies remaining within the Telecom sector, at least when referencing the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S company and sector data.

In the mid 2000's, Standard & Poor's, the keeper of the world's most dominant equity benchmark, the SP 500, decided to have the Transport sector absorbed into the Industrial sector, and at that time, there were a lot more transport companies then, than there are telecom companies today.

Telco should absorbed into the Technolgy sector of the SP 500 and be done with Telco. (Looking at this list on Wikipedia, there are only 4 telco companies listed.)

AT&T (NYSE:T) by the numbers:

Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 Q2 '16 2019 exp EPS $2.96 $3.07 $3.11 $3.45 2018 exp EPS $2.96 $3.04 $3.10 $3.19 2017 exp EPS $2.91 $2.95 $2.97 $3.02 2019 exp EPS gro rt 0% 1% 0% 8% 2018 exp EPS gro rt 2% 3% 4% 6% 2017 exp EPS gro rt 2% 4% 5% 6% 2019 P.E 13(x) 13(x) 12(x) 12(x) 2018 P.E 13(x) 13(x) 12(x) 13(x) 2017 P.E 13(x) 14(x) 13(x) 14(x) 2019 exp rev's $163 $170 $170 $172 2018 exp rev's $163 $168 $169 $171 2017 exp rev's $161 $166 $167 $168 2019 exp rev gro rt 0% 1% 1% 1% 2018 exp rev gro rt 1% 2% 1% 2% 2017 exp rev gro rt -2% 1% 2% 3%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates

"exp EPS" is expected EPS

"EXP EPS gro rt" is expected EPS growth rate

rev's = revenues and rev $'s are in billions

For AT&T, note how the unlimited data plan initiation that was matched by the other carriers impacted T's Q1 '17 estimates after the late April '17 report.

Note how forward EPS and revenue estimates continue to decline, and how there is almost a complete absence of revenue growth the next 3 years.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by the numbers:

Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 Q2 '16 2019 exp EPS $3.89 $4.01 $4.36 n/a 2018 exp EPS $3.85 $3.96 $4.14 $4.13 2017 exp EPS $3.77 $3.85 $4.00 $4.04 2019 exp EPS gro rt 1% 1% 5% n/a 2018 exp EPS gro rt 2% 3% 3% 2% 2017 exp EPS gro rt -3% -1% 3% 4% 2019 P.E 13(x) 12(x) 11(x) n/a 2018 P.E 13(x) 13(x) 12(x) 14(x) 2017 P.E 13(x) 13(x) 13(x) 14(x) 2019 exp rev's $124 $127 $129 n/a 2018 exp rev's $124 $126 $127 $128 2018 exp rev's $123 $125 $127 $128 2019 exp rev gro rt 0% 0% 1% n/a 2018 exp rev gro rt 1% 1% 0% 0% 2017 exp rev gro rt -3% -1% 1% 1%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Rev's = revenues and rev $'s are in billions

Like T, Verizon (VZ) is expecting no revenue growth over the next 3 years, and expected EPS growth has fallen to near zero as well.

Let's Look at Cash-Flow:

AT&T:

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 CFFO $39.3 $35.9 $31.3 $34.8 $39.2 $34.7 - capex (inc acq's) $24.5 $40.0 $24 $25 $21.5 $22.4 Free-cash-flow $14.8 ($4.10) $7.30 $9.8 $16.7 $12.30 -dividends $11.8 $10.2 $9.5 $9.7 $10.2 $10.2 FCF after div's $3.0 ($14.3) ($2.20) $0.10 $6.5 $2.10 Div as % of FCF 80% n/a 130% 99% 61% 83%

Source: AT&T annual reports, dollars in billions.

The bulge in 2015 is the DTV acquisition which was supposed to improve cash-flow and free-cash-flow.

Using 3/31/17's quarterly cash-flow statement, and annualizing it, T is on track to deliver $12 - $13 billion in free-cash-flow this year, which is a big assumption and it could change by year-end, based on a number of factors.

The point being made is that the DTV acquisition, which AT&T for which T issued $22 billion in term debt to pay for, is supposed to cover some of that debt with additional cash-flow and free-cash-flow and so far - and it's still early - we haven't seen much change in T's cash flow.

Verizon:

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 CFFO $22.7 $38.9 $30.6 $38.8 $31.5 $29.8 - capex (incl acq's) $23.7 $21.2 $17.2 $17.5 $21.0 $18.2 Free-cash-flow ($1.0) $17.7 $13.4 $20.3 $10.5 $11.6 -less dividends $9.3 $8.5 $7.8 $5.9 $5.2 $5.6 FCF after div's ($10.3) $9.2 $5.6 $14.4 $5.3 $6.0 Div as % of FCF n/a 48% 58% 29% 50% 48%

Source: Verizon anual reports, dollars in billions

Verizon looks like cash-flow and free-cash is in even worse shape.

And here is where it gets worse:

Long-term debt outstanding:

AT&T Verizon 2017 (est w TW and Charter added) $143.0 $200 ? 2016 $113.6 $105.4 2015 $118.5 $103.2 2014 $76.0 $110.5 2013 $69.2 $89.6 2012 $66.3 $47.6 2011 $61.3 $50.3

Source: annual reports "Long-term debt outstanding"

Here is a Bloomberg article on the proposed Verizon - Charter merger, and what it would do to Verizon's balance sheet.

Both AT&T and Verizon have credit ratings at the low-end of the investment-grade rating scale, with both companies rated BBB/Baa1.

The big increase in Verizon's debt occurred with when Verizon Wireless bought the remaining Vodafone interest it didn't already own in 2014, and AT&T added to its debt pile when it bought DirecTV as noted above.

As you can tell by the cash-flow tables, neither telco carrier's acquisitions has yet to improve cash-flow, which is what is ultimately used to service debt.

Valuation:

Valuation metric T VZ 3-yr "avg" EPS growth (est) 1% 0% 3-yr "avg" rev growth (est) 0% -1% Avg P.E 13(x) 13(x) Price-to-sales 1.44(x) 1.62(x) Price-to-book 1.87(x) 8(x) Price-to-cash-flow 6(x) 12(x) Price-to-free cash flow 15(x) 18(x) Div yield 5.12% 5.08% Div as % of free-cash-flow (NYSE:TTM) 75% 70% Credit ratings (sr unsec) BBB/Baa1 BBB+/Baa1 Morningstar intrinsic value $35 $50 Debt as % of capital 29% 46% ROE 12% 50%

Conclusion:

Telco has been a safety or dividend trade the last few years in an economy that has struggled to grow 3% a year, but with a return to growth, partly economic growth and partly a market that values earnings and revenue growth, will the telcos and their fat dividend yields suffer?

From a bigger picture perspective, Both T and VZ have enormous wireless scale and their sustainable competitive advantages likely won't be threatened by T-Mobile and or Sprint, both of which are not expected to survive as unlimited data plans continue to squeeze wireless margins and cutthroat competitive pressure will likely mean wireless customers ultimately end up with AT&T and Verizon anyway.

Ultimately, I think that if the time-Warner and Charter merger / acquisitions ultimately happen and both AT&T and Verizon see their balance sheets levered, employee reductions and more expense cuts may be the only way that this debt gets serviced, if the cash-flow "synergies" don't materialize.

Verizon is now showing up on "Dogs of the Dow" dividend lists as the Dow with the highest dividend yield so dividend investors will likely take an interest in the stock.

Verizon has seen a sharp drop off in its cash-flow and free-cash-flow the last 2 quarters but many times that is temporary. The credit ratings haven't yet changed and Verizon could almost double their debt load depending on the source of the data.

Although clients have no current managed positions in either T or VZ, one of my clients from the mid 1990's still holds T from maybe the 1970's and at least the 1980's in an unmanaged account which is monitored for the client. The client never believed me in the 1990's when I said Cisco (data networking) would outlive Lucent (voice networking) (and I can't tell you how many conversations i had about Lucent and you'd hear from the prospect "but its from AT&T") and we all know what happened to Lucent.

These dividends can be tempting morsels for older, more income-oriented investors and of the two telco giants - if you put the proverbial gun to the head - I'd likely own T quicker than VZ here simply because the Time-Warner merger might have more ability to improve cash-flow, it looks to take less debt to make the merger / acquisition work, and T's debt-to-capital at 29% is less than Verizon's 50%.

However, T's promises of better-cash-flow with DirecTV haven't yet materialized.

In terms of full and fair disclosure, I personally and the firm are AT&T clients, with webhosting, AT&T Mobility and some landlines with T.

Both companies will eventually have to cut overhead and any employees associated with landline business, particularly the higher-cost union employees, have to see the future here, if this debt is added with these mergers.

If these deals happen - Time Warner and Charter - it will all about the cash-flow (and it better be improved) for both these companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.